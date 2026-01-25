Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread

hang it in the fucking louvre

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 7:21 PM

Minnesota’s justice system will have the last word.

[image or embed]

— Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) January 24, 2026 at 5:06 PM

One year after she urged Trump to have mercy, Bishop Budde leads clergy protests in Minneapolis religionnews.com/2026/01/23/o…

[image or embed]

— Ian Kremer (@leadcoalition.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (RNS) — Almost exactly a year ago, the Rt. Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, stood in a pulpit in front of the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump and preached a sermon that called on the commander in chief to have “mercy” on immigrants and other communities.

The sermon quickly drew backlash from the president himself, who called her “a Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who called her message “radical.”

But if Budde’s message was radical, it’s one that has resonated nonetheless. A year later, she stood in another church in Minneapolis, this time surrounded by an array of clergy who represented the hundreds of faith leaders who flocked to the city this week to protest the administration’s mass deportation campaign.

“In our varied and united faith traditions, love of neighbor is not optional,” Budde declared.

The bishop sat down with Religion News Service shortly after that appearance on Thursday (Jan. 22) to reflect on the year that has passed since her barn-burning sermon and on what she expects will be even more faith-based activism on behalf of immigrants…

What brought you out here? Why did you want to be a part of this particular convening?

The call was issued. This is my home state — where I raised my family. I saw how the ICE raids across the country have been happening — they seem to be increasing in intensity and in vitriol and brazenness. It just seemed like whenever there’s a possibility to show up and cast a light on that and shine a national spotlight, that felt really important.

You’re about a year removed from your sermon, in which you called on this administration to have mercy. JD Vance is actually here right now talking while we’re here. Do you have any reflections on that sermon now that you’re here with hundreds of clergy who are issuing a similar call that you did a year ago?

I don’t think a year ago we could have fathomed how quickly and how dramatically this country would change. The degree to which the goals and aspirations of the Trump administration as they came into office, how soon they would actually come into being and what it has cost the country. And then also, as has been said today, history is calling us to step up. I’m doing this for the country that I’m passing on to those coming up behind me and for the people who are here. It feels like a generational struggle. I wish it weren’t so, but here we are. And it’s our country to preserve and protect. It’s heartbreaking, but here we are…

Alex Pretti grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he played football, baseball and ran track for Preble High School. He was a Boy Scout and sang in the Green Bay Boy Choir.
apnews.com/article/immi…

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 7:57 PM

Kare 11 local news just read, in full, this statement from Michael and Susan Pretti, the parents of Alex Pretti.
"Please get the truth out about our son."

[image or embed]

— Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 7:43 PM

You have to read this. Firsthand affidavit from one of the women who was there and recording the video. She talks about how Alex Pretti was directing traffic when she arrived. She watched him be killed in front of her. She's afraid to go home, worried she'll be arrested.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 8:15 PM

“Get it all on record now — get the films — get the witnesses — because somewhere down the road of history some bastard will get up and say that this never happened.”
Dwight D. Eisenhower, after visiting liberated concentration camps in April 1945

— Andrea Junker (@strandjunker.com) January 24, 2026 at 4:24 PM

Federal Agent Reportedly Said ‘Boo Hoo’ After Minneapolis Man Was Shot Dead, Mayor Asks ‘How Many More Americans Need to Die?’
people.com/minneapolis-…

[image or embed]

— Latricia May (@shawnone.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 8:58 PM

Protesters flooded the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and W. 26th Street in south Minneapolis, near where Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents Saturday morning.
Video by Aaron Lavinsky, Genevieve Ross, Kyeland Jackson and Louis Krauss.

[image or embed]

— Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) January 24, 2026 at 6:21 PM

my Governor, Janet Mills, pointed out our Senator Susan Colins could get ICE out of our state with a phone call, but she chooses not to.

[image or embed]

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 3:10 PM

tell you what need to be done to make it stop….hm….
vote, vote out the Republicans, it ends when they don't have the power to hurt people any more, Democrats are telling you "we will end it if you let us" so give them the power to end it.

[image or embed]

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 5:15 PM

    41Comments

    5. 5.

      Tokugawa Behr

      From up there in Canada, Charlie Angus writes

      Governor Tim Waltz has called out the National Guard to protect his citizens from the out-of-control deems a threat…

      What is playing out on the streets of Minneapolis closely mirrors a recent game scenario by the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law (CERL). Claire Finkelstein, a national security law expert, wrote about the game in a recent Guardian article.

      Former military, security, legal, and government officials were asked to consider scenarios that could unleash a 21st-century civil war. They focused on the possibility of the president launching widespread law enforcement actions in an American city that caused increasing levels of violence against the population.

      If the violence became too provocative, the governor might be pressured into calling out the National Guard. In the game scenario, the president would respond by deploying active-duty soldiers to protect ICE. Once there is “green on green” shooting, the United States would be plunged into the opening round of a civil war.

      Excerpted from charlieangus.substack.com/p/what-now?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=2946092&po…

      Cites Claire Finkelstein “We ran high-level US civil war simulations. Minnesota is exactly how they start: theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jan/21/ice-minnesota-trump?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=em…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      Good on Bishop Budde. Her voice is appreciated right now,

      All of the “why aren’t the Democrats shouting louder?!” comments are really getting at the point that our political leaders aren’t moral leaders, and we desperately need one right now. Maybe that’s actually better if it isn’t an elected. There’s obviously a ton of very valid rage and it is looking to be channeled.

      Saying that the only thing to do about it is to vote for Democrats feels like a bit of a circular argument. We had an election recently and we lost it. At this rate, we might not get another one. If we have another one, why would we expect a different outcome? The direction that people are looking for is finer-grained than that. What can be done today or this week? How can we take this energy and convince more people that FFOTUS is a thug forming his own personal Gestapo? Believe it or not, that’s a task that isn’t easy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Obviously, we only get a chance to vote for Democrats once every two years. So it’s not a solution for daily crises. The problem is that our everyday spaces are full of people, trolls, and bots who urge people not to vote for Democrats or who talk about both sides being the same. It would be great if that “debate” were shut down, but as long as it’s present, people will take the other side.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SFAW

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      Saying that the only thing to do about it is to vote for Democrats feels like a bit of a circular argument.

      Not disagreeing, but I think Henry’s comment was aimed only at the “why vote for Dems?” comment of Clymer’s

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @SFAW:

      That was more of a “do something” comment rather than a “why vote for Dems” comment.

      That said, the Dems don’t have the power to make anything stop. The only debate is over the best tactics to use to put pressure on Republicans.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: White people are steadfast against voting or supporting the Party of Negroes, Jews, and Women.

      White people will tell you the Party of Negroes, Jews and Women are feckless and useless and that we need better Democrats so let’s get rid of the ones who are there rather than try to influence them.

      White people will blame EVERY GODDAMN BODY but themselves for voting us into this fucking shit; and then get mad at every goddamn body who fucking points it out.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Sure. Agree.

      Like, I didn’t find out about this until after it happened, but a bunch of people in Pittsburgh apparently went and protested at a Target, because I guess they cooperate with ICE? I had no idea. And I look for stuff! I look to participate, more than probably 90% of people. I have energy that I’d like to put somewhere. (Today I am going to put it toward snow removal, but you get the idea.)

      A valued commenter noted yesterday that many Dem electeds are just not rabble-rousers by their nature. They’re workhorse institutionalist types. Okay, fine, I get that and I appreciate it. But the rabble needs some rousing at the moment, and that’s an important job.

      Maybe Bishop Budde can be one of those rabble-rousers.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      satby

      @Baud: Correct. I saw that here yesterday and noped out. Until people get that through their heads, and until they apply more pressure to the elected Republicans, who are the controlling majority and who enable this shit, we’re going to be stuck in this hell.

      Message that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Weekend cooking watch.

      While poking around the intertoobz, came across this recipe for a warming winter dish which looks amazeballs.

      Instant pot Hungarian mushroom soup.

      Personal variation would be to skip the dill, use smoked rather than sweet paprika and reduce the amount of broth (either vegetable or chicken) by one-quarter cup, substituting that amount of liquid with marsala wine or dry sherry. Also to temper the sour cream added at the end by whisking a little of the hot soup into it first before adding to eliminate the chance of it curdling. YMMV.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      But the rabble needs some rousing at the moment, and that’s an important job.

       
      Sure, that’s fine. But people seem hung up on Jeffries and Schumer filling that role, and won’t be satisfied from other leaders better suited to the task.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      rattlemullet

      Step 1. Walz to call up national guard, and give the order, at about 5 or 10 blocks away from the Whipple building,  have the guard close off every state and county owned street leading to the Whipple building and let no federal personnel leave with being escorted by local police, state police  or state guard escort beyound the 5 or 10 block radius. All federal “targeted “activity outside the 5 or 10 block area to be coordinated through and with state authorities. The stae owns the roads block them!

      Step 2, If the 26 election are not canceled by the orange taco then the only choice is to vote all republicans out office to win a veto, impeachemnet, conviction proof majority in both house of congress. The only way they can avoid accountibilty is to stay in power.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BellyCat

      The witness testimony (linked above) is worth reading (5 pages).

      This is almost certainly by the woman in the pink coat who posted the most revealing video angle, taken from several feet away (which Aaron Parnas included in his Substack).

      RESPECT!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Professor Bigfoot: This white person will never again support or vote for anyone who identifies with or sympathizes with the Republican Party, short of Republicans digging up my grave and zombifying my corpse and commanding it to vote Republican.

      And since I wouldn’t put that past them, when I make my will, I’m putting into it that my body is to be cremated and its ashes scattered across two different continents, specifically so the Republicans cannot raise my corpse to do their bidding.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @SFAW: Clymer didn’t ask, “Why vote for Dems?”. She asked for direction on concrete steps to take. Things like:

      • Call your Republican congressperson’s office at XXX and leave a message saying the following script [insert script]
      • Show up to a protest, find one near you at [website]
      • Protect your neighbors with grocery runs, [Local support agency] will organize.
      • Wear this cool shirt or hat that you can buy at [website].

      She’s not looking for reasons. She’s looking for direction and organization.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      chemiclord

      @Baud: Well, it’s because the “do something” that might actually have some weight would be to harass Republican politicians… but that goes against their standard operating procedure (which is to harass and demoralize Democrat politicians and voters), so surely you understand why they’re reluctant to call for such action.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MagdaInBlack

      @BellyCat: The murder took place directly in front of a white sedan. I could see that there was someone was in that car. Their video is now up on reddit at r/minnesota.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      satby

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I took that vow when Cheney and Rumsfeld diverted troops from Afghanistan to Iraq for no good reason other than to try to get the oil. And have kept it ever since. Another weak, easily manipulated man put into the Oval office to do the bidding of evil men.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      @Professor Bigfoot: good!

      @chemiclord: and people keep falling for it. Heather Cox Richardson (I think) points out it would only take 23 Republicans joining with Democrats to shut this down.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Tee

      Spent a restless night, thinking how Renee Good and Alex Pretti could be my children.  I am heartbroken for the parents, siblings and loved ones left behind to grieve.  I grieve with them.   It is all so senseless.  The posturing, confrontations etc.  All to make a few men feel important instead of impotent.  I grew up with politically active parents, am politically active myself.  I raised my children to to make a difference in the world.  To not complain but to try to find solutions to problems.  To work together as a community to lessen suffering and make life easier for all.  I fear now for them.  Because I know without a doubt they will be involved in protests and actions that will bring them in direct conflict with the thugs of ICE.  I know that they will be pepper sprayed, manhandled and threatened.  I just didn’t imagine that I might have to sacrifice a child for my political ideals of justice and equality.   I come from privilege and I recognize that but  realizing that sacrifice others have made in the past and are making today makes my heart heavy.   My faith assures me that all are worthy of being redeemed but today I question that.  Today’s gospel is a call to leave the easy familiar path and work to pull in our nets a new load.  To become fisher’s of men.  Perhaps in the great examples of John Lewis, Martin lUther King, Jr. we can find hope and joy instead of grief and despair.  I pray that it will be so.  I choose joy every day to live my life with purpose but some days it is harder than othersl   THank you for allowing this lurker to ramble on this troubled Sunday.

      Tee

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      But people seem hung up on Jeffries and Schumer filling that role, and won’t be satisfied from other leaders better suited to the task.

      They’re “hung up on it” because they’re our two “highest-ranking” people on our side and we’re looking for someone to channel this energy and do some strong moral leadership. No one has really yet emerged to fill that role. They’re getting called on because there is this gap. But it isn’t their skillset or their nature. They both seem like backroom guys. Which is necessary.

      This moment is calling for a moral leader. A figure to “magnetize” us and turn our anger and energy into action that then pushes on our elected leaders. So I understand their criticism in that context.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @satby: They keep falling for it because they refuse to look inside at how much their whiteness makes them do and say the things they do.

      That they NEVER notice that the Black person bitching about the “fecklessness and uselessness” of the Democrats is rare as fuck; and they will not EVER ask themselves why this is so.

      And then they look at us like we’re fucking crazy when we don’t accept their “allyship.”

      Edited to correct a sentence.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      It is next to impossible for a legislative leader in our system,* especially from a minority position, to fill that role. I guess people will just have to keep banging their heads against the wall.

      * I think people keep wishing we had a parliamentary system that we don’t have.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      No One of Consequence

      @Tee: Sympathetic hugs from a grieving jackal, regardless of your melanin content. I feel your words and share your sentiment.

      -NOoC

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bluefoot

      @Professor Bigfoot: Even the current outrage is demoralizing to this woman of color. People have been disappeared from their homes and off the street, died or killed in custody, their children taken or used as hostages, for doing nothing but going about their lives. but it looks like many people only really *feel* the situation the country has been in once a white person is killed. It’s another demonstration of who really matters.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Princess

      @Tokugawa Behr: Angus is being both ignorant and irresponsible here. He has good qualities, but he’s a blowhard. The chance of MN’s National Guard firing on ICE is close to nil. Their guns will be pointing towards the protestors, not towards ICE. They’ll be there to keep the protestors away from ICE. That will mean the protestors will be safer from harm by ICE, which is why Walz is bringing them in, but it will make the protestors less effective.

      i don’t know how they’re going to use them for the ice watchers. That’s tougher because the watchers pop up as needed then vanish. I figure they’ll be milling around in the neighbourhoods where ice is generally active. In any case, they’re not there to stop or restrain ICE.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      satby

      There are many “moral leaders” all speaking publicly, one highlighted in the OP. And lots of anger turned into action every day. There are no Green Lanterns  with power rings, and that seems to be what people demand.

      Trump “magnetizes” his followers. That turned out well.

      Reply

