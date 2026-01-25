hang it in the fucking louvre
Minnesota’s justice system will have the last word.
— Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) January 24, 2026 at 5:06 PM
One year after she urged Trump to have mercy, Bishop Budde leads clergy protests in Minneapolis
— Ian Kremer (@leadcoalition.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (RNS) — Almost exactly a year ago, the Rt. Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, stood in a pulpit in front of the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump and preached a sermon that called on the commander in chief to have “mercy” on immigrants and other communities.
The sermon quickly drew backlash from the president himself, who called her “a Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who called her message “radical.”
But if Budde’s message was radical, it’s one that has resonated nonetheless. A year later, she stood in another church in Minneapolis, this time surrounded by an array of clergy who represented the hundreds of faith leaders who flocked to the city this week to protest the administration’s mass deportation campaign.
“In our varied and united faith traditions, love of neighbor is not optional,” Budde declared.
The bishop sat down with Religion News Service shortly after that appearance on Thursday (Jan. 22) to reflect on the year that has passed since her barn-burning sermon and on what she expects will be even more faith-based activism on behalf of immigrants…
What brought you out here? Why did you want to be a part of this particular convening?
The call was issued. This is my home state — where I raised my family. I saw how the ICE raids across the country have been happening — they seem to be increasing in intensity and in vitriol and brazenness. It just seemed like whenever there’s a possibility to show up and cast a light on that and shine a national spotlight, that felt really important.
You’re about a year removed from your sermon, in which you called on this administration to have mercy. JD Vance is actually here right now talking while we’re here. Do you have any reflections on that sermon now that you’re here with hundreds of clergy who are issuing a similar call that you did a year ago?
I don’t think a year ago we could have fathomed how quickly and how dramatically this country would change. The degree to which the goals and aspirations of the Trump administration as they came into office, how soon they would actually come into being and what it has cost the country. And then also, as has been said today, history is calling us to step up. I’m doing this for the country that I’m passing on to those coming up behind me and for the people who are here. It feels like a generational struggle. I wish it weren’t so, but here we are. And it’s our country to preserve and protect. It’s heartbreaking, but here we are…
Alex Pretti grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he played football, baseball and ran track for Preble High School. He was a Boy Scout and sang in the Green Bay Boy Choir.

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 7:57 PM
Kare 11 local news just read, in full, this statement from Michael and Susan Pretti, the parents of Alex Pretti.
"Please get the truth out about our son."
— Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 7:43 PM
You have to read this. Firsthand affidavit from one of the women who was there and recording the video. She talks about how Alex Pretti was directing traffic when she arrived. She watched him be killed in front of her. She's afraid to go home, worried she'll be arrested.
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 8:15 PM
“Get it all on record now — get the films — get the witnesses — because somewhere down the road of history some bastard will get up and say that this never happened.”
Dwight D. Eisenhower, after visiting liberated concentration camps in April 1945
— Andrea Junker (@strandjunker.com) January 24, 2026 at 4:24 PM
Federal Agent Reportedly Said ‘Boo Hoo’ After Minneapolis Man Was Shot Dead, Mayor Asks ‘How Many More Americans Need to Die?’

— Latricia May (@shawnone.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 8:58 PM
Protesters flooded the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and W. 26th Street in south Minneapolis, near where Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents Saturday morning.
Video by Aaron Lavinsky, Genevieve Ross, Kyeland Jackson and Louis Krauss.
— Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) January 24, 2026 at 6:21 PM
my Governor, Janet Mills, pointed out our Senator Susan Colins could get ICE out of our state with a phone call, but she chooses not to.
— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 3:10 PM
tell you what need to be done to make it stop….hm….
vote, vote out the Republicans, it ends when they don't have the power to hurt people any more, Democrats are telling you "we will end it if you let us" so give them the power to end it.
— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 5:15 PM
