Sunday Night Open Thread

by

Like many if not all of you, I am still going through some things so I promise to be on my best behavior here today and try not to fly into an incandescent rage and lash out at people I like. Right now what I am trying to process is how it is 36 hours later and we still do not know who shot Alex Pretty and that, according to Bovino, those unnamed agents are still out on the street.

Really not helping that whole secrete police accusation, are they?

You know, maybe I should just stop here.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Is anyone keeping track of the people they are taking off the streets or is that information classified for national security reasons to protect the criminals?

      brendancalling

      I’m snowed/iced in, so I’m roasting delicata squash, which I will eat with a Caesar salad w/steak.

      I need to do grades, and I’m procrastinating.

      kindness

      I have faith we will overcome.  It’s gonna suck royal getting there but feel good about us.  Trump’s turning off his supporters now.  As the walls close in he’ll go Captain Queeg harder.  Clue to all of you, stay away from the strawberries.

      Starfish

      When the ogre who shot Renee Good was named, rightwingers made a GoFundMe for him and his future criminal defence.

      bbleh

      @Professor Bigfoot: certainly not smart enough for Himmler or Heydrich, and probably not for Rohm either — he at least organized some stuff.  He’s a camera-hound and provocateur who decided to get himself an Official Uniform (and omg has he done THAT).  But he’s disposable, and from what I’m seeing he’ll be pushed off the boat (and if necessary under the bus) before long.

      HinTN

      @brendancalling: I did a couple of hours of remote work while keeping the fire stoked (to heat the thermal mass of the chimney for the coming cold). Also, reheated yesterday’s gumbo over fresh rice and salted the deck so I can get to the bird feeding stations in the morning. No bad freezing here, just rain, but it’s gonna be cold tonight and colder tomorrow night.

      My heart goes out to the Good and Pretti families and all our Minnesota defenders of freedom. FSM save us from ourselves.

      bbleh

      @Professor Bigfoot: OTOH, “as of January 16, 2026, two GoFundMe campaigns for TJ Sabula, a Ford assembly line worker suspended for heckling Donald Trump during a Michigan factory tour, have raised over $800,000.”

      MattF

      You know from the start that everything the MAGAs say is a lie, so you can build up a factual counter-narrative by simply reversing everything they say. So, e.g., they claim Pretti was ‘brandishing’ a gun, which means that, in fact, he never touched his gun. Et cetera.

      piratedan

      what I absolutely loathe the most about these fuckers in the Trump Administration is the absolute rage that they leave me in.  I really don’t like hating anyone, but these guys have flipped that switch.  Considering the disdain that they hold about people that they disagree with, as if we really aren’t people to them, makes me want to reciprocate those feelings back at them.  It makes me question my own ethics and morals in how my buttons can be mashed by these actions.  Part of me welcomes that passion and knows that I can and will channel it appropriately, there is also a dark recess that just wants to hurt them over and over again.  Illustrating that my own supposed pragmatism and realism can be pierced by cruelty and make me want to lash out at them and damn the consequences.

      I really don’t like knowing that there’s a part of me that wants to return their cruelty in kind.  Accepting it is challenging my own self image.  Perhaps I’m just human and should understand that we all have our buttons to be pushed and lines that have to be crossed.

