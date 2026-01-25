Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Time for Another Trip to Cancun

Time for Another Trip to Cancun

by | 30 Comments

In news that is utterly unsurprising (but a little bit funny, at least), Axios reveals it has recordings of Ted Cruz bitching about Trump and Vance in a phone call with donors. From Axios’s bafflingly formatted, executive summary-style article:

“Trump was in a bad mood,” Cruz tells the donors. “I’ve been in conversations where he was very happy. This was not one of them.”
  • Cruz says he told Trump: “Mr. President, if we get to November of [2026] and people’s 401(k)s are down 30% and prices are up 10–20% at the supermarket, we’re going to go into Election Day, face a bloodbath.”
  • “You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.”
Trump’s response, according to Cruz:F**k you, Ted.”

(Link to paywall-free version here.) Can’t believe I’m saying this, but: in this instance, I agree with Trump. Fuck you, Ted Cruz.

The decency and courage of ordinary Americans is what will get us out of the mess we’re in. Infighting in the MAGA bucket of crabs, however, would be a nice bonus.

Hope you’re all staying warm over there. Open thread.

    30Comments

    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      Sounds kind of like “kill all the liberals and non-whites you like, but if the investor class gets irritated with you, I’ll be with them.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WTFGhost

      That reminds me… it really might be time to move some big chunks of retirement money into foreign stocks indexes, and bond funds might do really well, if they have to start discounting treasuries.

      In addition to everything else, we’re getting in more and more danger of a recession as our cooling allies decide what to do about us, and it won’t be good. Trump’s ICE raids are going to continue to harm local economies, and, over time, the national economy. FEMA can’t be expected to respond competently to the ice-icepocalypse (not the ICE-asspocalypse). Tariffs will continue to do vastly more damage than he realizes.

      We’re going to need to remind the world a whole lot that Republicans could stop this, and could have stopped this long ago.

      ETA: wouldn’t surprise me if there was a lot of cherry picking at the BLS, as well.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      @WTFGhost: ​

      I’ve been wanting to do the same thing, but am not sure which ones are any good, plus there are some weird laws about investing in foreign funds. Do you have any insights or suggestions?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      This is that almost unimaginable situation where both Trump and Cruz are correct. I shall be on the look out for porcine aviation.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bluefoot

      Snow has started here. Weather is forecasted to have more sleet than originally predicted. That will not be fun. Sleet wintry mix on top of 7-10” snow means essentially blocks of concrete to move. Especially since it’s suppose to get colder overnight into tomorrow. If only I were in Cancun….

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WTFGhost:

      ETA: wouldn’t surprise me if there was a lot of cherry picking at the BLS, as well.

      What sort of cherry-picking do you think they might could be doing there?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WTFGhost

      @CaseyL: I don’t have much; I invest only via 401(k) so all the legalities are handled by the plan. I just researched, and found two index funds, one akin to the S&P 500, the big block of large cap stocks who can be expected to grow with the general economy (else they wouldn’t be in the 500, having been outpaced by a competitor), and, one akin to a broad spectrum fund, sampling large and small cap funds, so you’d expect to lose a little on any downturn, but never lose a lot… and when the economy is chugging, you do well.

      So those were easy choices, since I was investing my funds by quarters. They’re decent investment options (and would have beaten the US stock market this year!), but, with only 25% of my funds in them, I can afford to be wrong and have to adjust funds later. So far, though… man, just imagine holding stock in European defense companies these days!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      grumbles

      I’m pretty sure about the only things left that are safe to assume about your fellow Americans is (a) they don’t like sitting in traffic and (b) they mutter, “Fuck you, Ted” every time they see his picture.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      The snow here changed to sleet an hour or two ago.  Looks like altogether we’ve got between 5 and 6 inches.  And (nods to bluefoot) yeah, it’s heavy stuff.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I could swear that one of the rotating tags on this site is “don’t bitch about problems whose only solution involves a time machine.”

      Well, Cancun Ted may be close to realizing he’s dealing with one of those sort of problems.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WTFGhost

      @lowtechcyclist: While I don’t think they could order anyone to fudge any number, I wouldn’t be surprised if they were doing reverse data engineering. Instead of finding the best time and best way to measure GDP fourth quarter, they may have tried every possible model, and demanded the use of the one that yielded the best results. Well, if the model is valid, and the endpoints are legal, there’s nothing expressly wrong with that, but, depending on the data, it could yield vastly different results than actual growth. “Cherry picking” was the only term that would come to mind – picking your data, and your model, until the data tell the story you want, rather than the real story.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      different-church-lady

      Sorry to say this but the indecency and cowardliness of ordinary Americans is what got us into this mess.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      Most here seem pretty knowledgeable, but just in case, when investigating changing investment options, don’t forget transaction costs and comparative admin costs of the from and to options.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anonymous At Work

      Does anyone have good articles on the backwoods militias are saying for the execution of a card-carrying gun owner?  Are the anti-government “I can stay armed wherever I want” types standing up for principles or have they decided that their real emphasis was disguised white power?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      @CaseyL:

      My retirement fund has a specific foreign stocks fund that they manage.  I have some of my money invested in it and have for years.  I’m sure Fidelity or other fund managers have similar

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kristine

      Off and on light snow here in far NE Illinois, with warnings of possible lake effect through the day. Looks like maybe a couple of inches here so far. Another round of bitter cold tomorrow, then highs in the teens for the rest of the week.

      Looks like the winter will make up for the last two, which were unseasonably mild.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WTFGhost:

      OK, you said BLS, which had me confused.  I see that you’re talking about GDP, which is measured by BEA, the Bureau of Economic Analysis.  Unlike the BLS, I know nothing about how the BEA comes up with its measurements, so I’ll shut up now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Anonymous At Work: Well, the NRA released a statement that basically said “he had it coming” for daring to “resist” ICE’s thugs. Which, coming from the organization that was hyperventilating about federal jackboot thugs coming for your guns back in the Obama administration is …something. Not something surprising, mind you.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dave

      Cruz is odious but he’s actually not stupid.

      Much like Senator Kennedy.(R-Foghorn Leghorn)

      It actually makes these guys more contemptible in some way.

      They know how fucked it is and will just keep going along.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      @Tom Levenson: My parents (who, like you, are Brookline folks) are planning on visiting me here in the LA area in a couple weeks. Talking with them just now, “maybe we should just pack up the dog and come a couple of weeks early…”, but of course it’s not like you could get a plane ticket at the moment.

      Reply

