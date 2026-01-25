In news that is utterly unsurprising (but a little bit funny, at least), Axios reveals it has recordings of Ted Cruz bitching about Trump and Vance in a phone call with donors. From Axios’s bafflingly formatted, executive summary-style article:

“Trump was in a bad mood,” Cruz tells the donors. “I’ve been in conversations where he was very happy. This was not one of them.” Cruz says he told Trump: “Mr. President, if we get to November of [2026] and people’s 401(k)s are down 30% and prices are up 10–20% at the supermarket, we’re going to go into Election Day, face a bloodbath.”

“You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.” Trump’s response, according to Cruz: “F**k you, Ted.”

(Link to paywall-free version here.) Can’t believe I’m saying this, but: in this instance, I agree with Trump. Fuck you, Ted Cruz.

The decency and courage of ordinary Americans is what will get us out of the mess we’re in. Infighting in the MAGA bucket of crabs, however, would be a nice bonus.

Hope you’re all staying warm over there. Open thread.