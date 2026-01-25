I know everyone is still trying to deal with the weekend’s events, so I’m going to just run through the basics again tonight.

The cost:

Today, Ukraine’s rescue community suffered a painful loss. During emergency response work at an energy facility in Kyiv, Oleksandr Pytaichuk, a high-angle rescuer was killed. He stood between chaos and normal life — so homes could have light and heat. Oleksandr was only 31… 📷 Edward Matthews [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 5:39 PM

🕯 Images of fallen rescuer Oleksandr Pytaychuk, taken by Edward Matthews. He worked amid the aftermath of missile and drone attacks in the capital, clearing debris to save lives. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 4:45 PM

While they may not always receive the global recognition they deserve, Ukrainian resquers and energy crews are true heroes. They face life-threatening conditions daily, and tragically, many have laid down their lives in the line of duty. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 9:48 AM

russia is committing genocide against Ukrainians — and the world still hesitates to name it. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 1:31 PM

Over the past week, Russia has launched 1,700 drones, more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles against Ukraine – Zelenskyy. In the dead of winter, during the coldest weather in years, they targeted homes and infrastructure in an attempt to freeze Ukraine into submission. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 9:22 AM

Here’s some of tonight’s Ukrainian outgoing fires:

Approximate routes of Ukrainian drones heading into Russia right now. Red arrows show strike UAV paths, purple mark naval drone routes. Russian sources claim around 45 UAVs spotted heading into Russian territory, though counts and routes are rough estimates, DroneBomber reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 7:48 AM

President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska traveled to Lithuania today for meetings.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s statement at the beginning of his joint press conference with the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Statement by the President of Ukraine During a Joint Press Conference with the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland Dear Gitanas, thank you very much for the invitation, the warm words, and the support for Ukraine. The warm words of welcome. Dear Karol, I am also very glad to see you. Thank you for today’s meeting. I think, Gitanas, we understand that today is an important day, an important anniversary, but also – what is very important – that the three of us are together. I believe that these meetings can only strengthen the truly personal relations between our countries. I am very glad that our First Ladies are discussing specific humanitarian projects. I think all of this is very positive. Gitanas, I think you played an important role in bringing us together today; we have very warm relations. Thank you – to you, to your team, and to all Lithuanians. I very much want us to always remain together going forward – Ukrainians, Lithuanians, and Poles. And today we were also joined by representatives – as I mentioned in my speech – representatives of Belarus, of a free Belarus. This sends a very clear message to everyone: the day will come when Belarus will be with us in Europe, together with all of us. And I am confident it will be exactly as the people of Belarus deserve. We all must be effective in working together – in defending our sovereignty, our territorial integrity, in defending our peoples – everyone in our part of Europe and everyone across Europe. We all know what is required for this. I thank Lithuania, and I thank Poland for supporting Ukraine. Thank you for supporting our energy sector and our people. Right now, this is a very painful issue – people are living through the consequences of Russian strikes with drones and missiles. Energy equipment and other assistance coming from our European friends matters. Thank you for this. Today we spoke about Ukraine’s energy sector and how difficult things are for our people; we discussed how we can further support Ukrainians. We also talked about air defense and how we can strengthen Ukraine. Karol, Gitanas, and I agreed that our teams will continue working on the issues related to the SAFE and PURL initiative. These are very important programs that truly help us. By the way, the PURL initiative is already demonstrating its effectiveness. Thanks to this initiative, our European partners, our European friends can procure air defense missiles. This is extremely important for us. As for SAFE, the new European program, in my view it requires principled decisions: there must be a clear percentage allocated to cooperation and co-production with Ukraine. That is how results will be achieved – fast results. Of course, we all need to continue working together, guided by our shared interests, to ensure that Europe’s institutions are fully effective. The European Union must be a global leader. We believe this is possible, including thanks to Ukraine’s experience – our wartime experience (in security terms), as well as technological and economic contributions to Europe’s collective strength. Ukraine must be in the European Union. We all understand this absolutely clearly. I am very glad that our partners – Lithuania and Poland – support Ukraine within the European Union. And for us, this is one of the guarantees – I have said this many times: one of the security guarantees for Ukraine is membership in the European Union. That is precisely why we always speak about 2027. Gitanas speaks about by 2030. He is, by the way, advocating Ukraine’s participation – our European membership. We count on support – particularly during Lithuania’s presidency. I just want to remind everyone once again that Lithuania’s presidency will be in 2027. Gitanas, don’t forget about that. We spoke about our diplomatic work with partners, first and foremost with the United States. I informed Gitanas and Karol – briefly – about the talks that took place in the UAE. I hope that the U.S. will not reduce pressure on Russia over this war for the sake of diplomacy. Europe, likewise, must be resolute and continue applying pressure – sanctions pressure on Russia. Russian tankers transporting oil, including through the Baltic Sea, must be stopped completely. Russian ambitions – and their propaganda as well – must be blocked by all of us. This is a difficult task, but it is something we must all do. Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions must be cut off. These are the minimum fundamentals required for peace to be truly achieved. And I want to thank all of you for this, friends. Thank you to everyone in Europe who is helping. My sincere thanks once again to Lithuania. My sincere thanks once again to Poland. Glory to Ukraine!

And here’s the video of the full joint press conference:

First Lady Zelenska met with representatives of a number of Lithuanian universities.

Leading Lithuanian Universities Have Joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies – Olena Zelenska While on a visit to Lithuania, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with representatives of Lithuanian universities: Vytautas Magnus University, Mykolas Romeris University, Klaipėda University, and Vilnius Gediminas Technical University. These institutions have joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies – an initiative dedicated to the study of Ukraine and Ukrainian studies at educational institutions worldwide. The Coalition already brings together 60 institutions in 23 countries. “Russian imperial narratives continue to operate in many countries and shape Kremlin-driven public opinion. This is precisely why Ukrainian studies are needed: they will convey the truth about Ukraine from Ukraine itself. They will tell the story of centuries of oppression that Ukraine and Lithuania endured within the empire, of the difficult path of languages that were targeted for erasure and Russification, of the deportations of entire peoples, including the fate of Crimea and its people, who have suffered – and continue to suffer – new Russian repression,” the First Lady emphasized. In addition, the First Ladies of Lithuania and Ukraine visited the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Vilnius together. The Center has operated under their patronage for nearly four years. “The Ukrainian Cultural Center in Lithuania is unique. Nowhere else in the world is there such a center operating under the joint patronage of both states. My gratitude to Lithuania is boundless. I thank, in particular, Vytautas Magnus University, which provided premises for the Center, and personally my colleague, Mrs. Diana,” said the wife of the President of Ukraine. Since its establishment in June 2022, the Center has hosted more than 4,600 events. It offers daily activities for children and adults, cultural and sports-and-wellness events, language courses, operates a Ukrainian Saturday school, and runs a children’s summer camp. It also hosts meetings that bring the international community together in support of Ukraine.

First Lady Zelenska also met with the First Ladies of Lithuania and Poland.

In Vilnius, Olena Zelenska Held Meetings with the First Ladies of Lithuania and Poland During a working visit to Lithuania together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with First Lady of Lithuania Diana Nausėdienė. Olena Zelenska thanked Diana Nausėdienė for her participation in the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which is held annually in Kyiv. “Over the years of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, we have succeeded in drawing attention to sensitive international issues – war and child security, resilience, mental health, and education. I am glad to hear proposals regarding the next, sixth Summit, which we are already beginning to prepare,” the First Lady of Ukraine noted. In addition, Vilnius hosted the first meeting between the wife of the President of Ukraine and the wife of the President of Poland, Marta Nawrocka. “I am sincerely glad about our first personal meeting. I thank Poland and its citizens for their comprehensive and principled support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, and for their resolute position on the international stage,” Olena Zelenska said. The First Lady of Ukraine emphasized that cultural diplomacy, among many other areas, also contributes to bringing countries closer together. In cooperation with Polish institutions, 19 Ukrainian Bookshelves and 12 Ukrainian-language audio guides have already been launched, and cooperation with Polish universities is ongoing regarding joining the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies. “Thank you for the video address to the fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. Its theme was education, and as one of the results, 17 peace lessons have already been held in 21 schools in Poland: Polish teenagers were able to watch the film created for the Summit about the stories of their Ukrainian peers, Snapshots from Ukraine: Untold Stories of Teenagers. Ukraine and Poland must use every opportunity to understand and accept one another and deny any chance to those who would seek to drive a wedge between our peoples,” the First Lady of Ukraine emphasized. The First Ladies of Ukraine and Lithuania also visited the National Museum of Lithuania and viewed an exhibition dedicated to the January Uprising of 1863–1864 – a movement for liberation from the Russian Empire in which Ukrainians participated alongside Poles and Lithuanians. “We have had many shared chapters, including a shared liberation struggle against empires – first the Russian Empire, and later the Soviet one. Our countries have lived through a difficult common experience that must be heard, understood, and remembered in order to preserve the independence of our states and ourselves within them,” the First Lady emphasized.

Georgia:

On day 424 of protests in Georgia, we mark the birthday of Mikha Khelashvili, a Georgian guerrilla fighter who continued armed resistance against Soviet rule after Georgia’s occupation. Many such fighters remain unknown; Khelashvili is remembered because of his poetry, banned under Soviet rule. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 12:30 PM

Day 424 of #GeorgiaProtests 1. Further international isolation of the regime, which is an enabler and sanctions evasion tool in the Russia-Iran-China axis;

2. Further targeted sanctions. It works;

3. Aid to CSOs and independent media. 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 4:36 PM

The PRC:

Russia has become even more of an economic vassal of China. Russia is forced to offer China deep discounts on oil due to few other sales options, and now they have to sell gold to China to make up for the money lost in those discounts. Russian sovereignty is disappearing fast. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 3:39 AM

Bali:

TOP MODEL🌟 A conflict broke out at one of the restaurants in Bali between Kazakh model Gulsezim Altaybekova and Russian blogger Karina Fadeeva. Fadeeva made a remark about Ukrainian music being played, and a fight broke out between the two women. As a result, the Russian woman was hospitalised. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 10:02 AM

The Czech Republic:

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated that the supply of L‑159 light combat aircraft to Ukraine will not happen neither now nor in the future. He also told Chief of the General Staff Karel Řehka, who supported the idea of supplying them, to “keep quiet,” IDNES reported. 😕 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 1:06 PM

Earlier this month during his visit Czech President Petr Pavel announced the transfer of the aircrafts. Sad to see this. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 1:06 PM

The US:

Whenever Axios publishes another ‘insider’ scoop on the Ukraine-U.S.-Russia talks in Abu Dhabi, keep in mind it comes from Witkoff or his inner circle. And quite frankly, it’s total bullshit. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 3:19 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service will increase its ability to perform combat missions abroad. This builds on successes such as the demilitarization of senior Russian military commanders behind enemy lines. I think a lot of war criminals in Russia just started sweating.😓 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 2:03 AM

President Zelenskyy announced that the bilateral security guarantees document from the United States for Ukraine is fully ready. The Ukrainian side is now awaiting notification from its partners about the date and location for the signing. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 11:52 AM

He added that afterward, the document must be ratified by both the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 11:52 AM

Elina Svitolina has reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 Australian Open, defeating a “neutral” russian player. The Ukrainian beat world No. 7 Mirra Andreeva 6–2, 6–4, taking revenge for last year’s loss in Indian Wells. Svitolina pointedly refused to shake her opponent’s hand after the match. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 11:42 AM

Kyiv:

In Kyiv, tents are appearing for residents left without heating for many days.

Warm homes have turned into cold rooms people cannot endure.

Russian attacks are pushing civilians out of their own apartments in the middle of winter. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 7:17 AM

The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult. Units of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) are working at full capacity, with additional forces brought in from other regions. Alongside emergency repair efforts, a large-scale system of humanitarian support has been deployed in the capital. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 12:04 PM

More than 90 SES heating stations are operating around the clock in Kyiv, with extra heating tents set up directly in the courtyards of apartment blocks to bring aid as close to residents as possible. Thanks to cooperation between the SES, — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 12:04 PM

World Central Kitchen, and the Red Cross, people can also receive hot meals at these sites – Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 12:04 PM

Kyiv’s local authorities are evacuating elderly and low-mobility people living alone to boarding houses due to the lack of heating and electricity. It’s day XXX of russia’s crime against humanity — one the free world could have stopped, but chose not to. 📸 Maksym Bakhmatov [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 10:41 AM

Kyiv residents gathered for an outdoor party as russian strikes left them with no energy grid, heating, or water in the dead of winter. ​”We have more electricity at night than during the day. Water comes and goes. We have almost no heating. But we have strength of spirit and a desire to live.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 1:26 PM

​”We gathered because there is no electricity and no heating. Sitting in an apartment and feeling sad is not for us. We are getting to know our neighbors, supporting each other. We are trying to make our residential complex better.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 1:26 PM

It is easy to watch this and admire the ‘unbreakable Ukrainian spirit,’ but please don’t let our resilience become an excuse for the world’s indifference. Our strength is a means of survival, not a reason to leave us to endure this on our own. We need help. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 1:26 PM

Kharkiv:

A Russian Molniya drone struck an apartment building in Kharkiv earlier today. It’s hard to comprehend the mind of terrorists. Imagine this: they launch a drone into the city to randomly hit someone’s apartment, destroy their kitchen, maybe kill them if they’re at home. No military purpose. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 9:41 AM

Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Oblast:

Russia appears to have used Starlink-connected Shaheds for the first time, striking helicopters near Kropyvnytskyi yesterday, Defence Ministry advisor Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov says. The drones flew extremely low to evade radar using manual guidance. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 10:36 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Ukrainian forces are finishing clearing Russian troops from Kupyansk, with occupiers still holding a few central blocks, Joint Forces spokesman Trehubov says. Russian attempts to reinforce from the north have failed. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 6:15 AM

Murmansk Oblast, Russia:

This is Murmansk, in russia. They don’t have electricity too, but no one bombed them. They pour all their money into killing Ukrainians instead of looking after their people or their homes 🤷‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 12:57 PM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

⚡️ Flamingo Strike — On 23 September 2025, a precision missile strike targeted a key Russian defense-industry contractor in Belgorod, linked to the production chain of Su-34, Su-35, and Su-57 combat aircraft. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 9:44 AM

Satellite imagery shows three large collapsed sections of the factory roof, as well as a smaller, distinct impact hole on the left side of the facility. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 9:44 AM

I’m pretty sure the strike was on 23 January, not 23 September and the latter is a typo given the monitoring channels are reporting this as of today 25 January.

It may be hitting -20C in eastern Ukraine, but the cats (and dogs) still have to eat today. Grateful for the Hachiko volunteers who do this work even in the frigid cold! 🙏🇺🇦😸 [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 11:39 AM

