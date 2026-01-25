Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What The Hell Can I Do?

What The Hell Can I Do?

by | 36 Comments

2025 Activism

I have no cheery thoughts for you today. And I am feeling empty – which is not an unusual response to intense, prolonged tragedy. I’d love for it to be angry or engaged, maybe some sadness. But numb it is. Here we are.

That does not mean I’m going to sit on the couch, eating Blue Bell, watching old movies and then diving into more dark social media posts  (okay I mean that’s not all I’m going to do) – there are some actual action steps we can take.

 

(I really wish those youtube embeds were not humongous screenshots, YIKES)..

I think the first step, for those of us who cannot drop everything and drive to MN, is to make those calls. Today. Tomorrow. And everyday until they shutdown the government.

5 Calls has a decent script and an explanation of why calls work.

Stop ICE’s Aggressive Attacks on Immigrants and Citizens (UPDATED 1/24)

Script and explanation of the issues

Why Calling Works 

Once your congressperson forms a public stance on an issue, it’s hard for them to walk it back. The earlier they hear your opinion, the more likely it is you’ll make an impact.

Calling is by far the most effective way to ensure that your representative hears you before they take a public stance.

I know some of you are already doing 5 calls and I’d love to hear in the comments how it is working for you. I know from experience email is almost useless. So calls it will be for me this week.

Locally, it’s time to exit our comfort zones (see couch and ice cream above) and reach out to community. Here in my small town there is a dedicated group who protest every Saturday morning. It’s time I go out and ask them questions. I’d also like to know what my local leaders are doing protect our vulnerable communities. They are building a new Fascist detention center ninety minutes from here and I don’t think they are investing that money unless they plan on ramping up their attacks in CO.

So let this post be about what we can do, let’s brainstorm. At the very least it can lessen that feeling of helplessness.

PS if your only response to this is there is nothing we can do and Dems suck, and blah, blah, blah. Take a hike, peddle your goods in another thread. There are plenty to chose from. You’ll get one warning from me, then I’ll start deleting. You know who you are, I see you in every thread. Cole can call me later and chastise me if he dares wants.

This is NOT an open thread, it’s an activist thread. Let’s make a plan. Let’s get them all to the Find Out phase of this nightmare.  Please share any other videos/articles of other folks out there with ideas on how to move forward. I’d like to flood my online experience today with actions vs. horrors. Thanks!

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      different-church-lady

      That does not mean I’m going to sit on the couch, eating Blue Bell, watching old movies and then diving into more dark social media posts

      Fine, then I’ll do it.

      Glidwrith

      Tamara, I received an email from Indivisible that lists a bunch of local activities in San Diego and links to MN fundraising. I can forward that to you to post relevant links?

      2liberal

      ASU professor discussed “what can we do” at the Humanist Society of Greater Phoenix, I posted this recently, posting again to address the subject of this post.

      LINK

      WaterGirl

      Before anyone asks, yes, my post disappeared because this one posted shortly after mine.  I will put mind up again later.

      planetjanet

      I can’t emphasize enough that we need to be calling Republican Senators if you have one. They are the ones most capable of changing this. If one Senator gets the courage from support from his constituents, they can influence other Senators as well. There is courage in numbers, but it takes one to start. Yes, it will taking an outpouring of constituents. Call your friends and family and get them to call as well. I am fortunate to have two Democratic Senators and I will be calling them as well.

      chemiclord

      “What the hell can I do?” is a question I hear a lot, and I frankly dismiss it, because when I have seen it used on social media, it tends to be a deflection for bad behavior online.

      Because, and I’m going “keep it a hundred” for y’all (and I use “y’all” in the second person collective sense); a lot of you mothereffers when you get on social media, your fingers don’t just write checks your ass can’t cash, you openly and proudly have no intention of your asses ever even potentially cashing them.

      “I wrote an angry thread for Gov. Walz to get off his ass and mobilize the National Guard to fight ICE!  What the hell am I supposed to do?”  No one is stopping you, Mr. Fawkes.  Go on, go get your gunpowder, and do it yourself if you’re just that damn angry.

      “I harassed Rep. Jeffries on his Bluesky thread!  What the hell am I supposed to do?” Hey, Mr. Lenin, no one is stopping you, either.  Go gather up your revolutionaries and go lead us into that great Socialist future!

      Y’all are so certain you represent the true sentiment of the people?  Then go out there and prove it!  There’s certainly a whole lot out there trying, and I’ve got all the respect in the world for those who are in the trenches, speaking with their full throats.  I’ve got next to no time for keyboard warriors who are too chickenshit to actually do anything, because deep down, they know they’re full of shit, and they know they’re a minority of the public sentiment.

      It sucks, to be sure… but the American people simply aren’t as angry as they need to be.  Your throats scream, but your hearts and actions betray you.  You ain’t winning over hearts or minds by being an antagonistic little dweeb on social media.

      Back when I was a little Chemi, a line I heard a lot was, “Too many chiefs, not enough indians.”  In other words, too many people wanted to be the leader, not enough was willing to follow.  Now that I’m an old Chemi, I know the problem is, in fact, the opposite.  We got a whole lotta lemmings, and not too many who are willing to put their asses on the line where it might get hurt.

      Disclosure time; I know I’m one of ’em.  I have absolutely no desire to step up, because I already know what I’d like to do wouldn’t even fly with a majority of Democrats, let alone the public as a whole.  So, I’m not gonna bother.  We don’t want to be saved the way that I would save us.

      But to all of you asking, “What the hell can I do?” All of you demanding a leader?  Be your own fucking leader.  Absolutely no is stopping you other than yourselves.

      But being an annoying little shit on Threads or Bluesky or [insert website here] is easier, I guess.

      Ella in New Mexico

      In a different country those cowardly, traitorous bastards that shot Alex execution style would have been swarmed by mobs who literally beat them to death and decapitated them.

      I am ashamed to say I wouldn’t have shed a tear under those circumstances.

      H.E.Wolf

      My method is in 3 parts, and all 3 can be small actions:

      a) do something practical

      b) do something symbolic
      c) do something kind for someone​

      Bupalos

      I think one thing can “do,” in that we are limited in physical power right now, is make a personal kind of “my name is Diego Montoya” pact with ourselves that these particular ice agents will be identified and will face justice. And talk about it. “This WILL happen.”

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @2liberal:

      Thanks for that link.

      One of the things buried in that 90 minute presentation was something practical:

      -Focus on a single issue and then

      -Actively work on that issue at the state and local level

      That’s been my approach after moving back to Denver and having my eyes opened at the reality of what a ostensible “blue state” really means as opposed to being part of a 20% political minority back in my red, rurl Central Misery county of 13K.

      Mousebumples

      I’ve been the Data Committee Chair for my local WisDems County party for about a month (eep!). It helps me to have something to *do*. Doesn’t make the actions of this maladministration any more tolerable, but I’m doing *something.*

      Check out your local Dem groups, or mobilize.us/ for virtual participation things nationwide.

      I think Postcards to Voters has addresses for Vote By Mail for FL right now.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @H.E.Wolf:

      c) do something kind for someone​

      Anybody whose done any amount of reading on the Holocaust has seen countless accounts of people doing small acts of kindness and how, in the end, every one mattered in one way or another and added up to something in the end.

      Can’t measure it per se but it’s a constant theme in much of the readings and should the generic approach should be part of our daily lives.

      MCat

      Thank you, TaMara. I live in California so my senators and congressman are good people but I will also call Republican senators too.

      I really needed to see this post today.

      Glidwrith

      @Avalie: For once, I’m at a computer and can copy-paste from the e-mail:

      Join many groups at a weekly Thursday protest at 10:30am the Federal Building at 880 Front Street: mobilize.us/sdiclaborcouncil/event/820439/

      Join many groups at a weekly Sunday vigil at Otay Mesa Detention Center (7488 Calzada De La Fuente, 92154) at 1:30-4pm. If you can’t make it, you can help them provide DIRECT financial support to detainees to make much-needed calls home by contributing to @SDBIKEBRIGADE on Venmo.

      Join many of us at a Potluck TOMORROW at 2-4pm at Church of the Brethren (3850 Westgate Pl, 92105) to enjoy yummy food, build community, and learn/practice nonviolent resistance tactics. Let us know you’re coming by filling out this form.

      Join the MiraMesa & Westview Protest Chat on Signal by clicking here. Make sure to download Signal first. It’s free in the App Store.

      Join our weekly Mira Mesa protest on Tuesdays @ 4-5:30pm, at the corner of Mira Mesa Blvd and Westview Pkwy. (We will start communicating regularly using the above Signal chat.)

      I have NOT vetted the links or money requests, though the protest street addresses are valid. Be careful out there

      ETA: that potluck is for today, I think. And it bears repeating: this isn’t an endorsement of the represented groups, but I do know the places of the protests are true.

      piratedan

      good advice, join up with your local or state Democatic Party organization.  I’ll be reaching out to my county Dem org on Monday.

      Contact your elected representatives, no matter their affiliation.

      I can try and make an effort.

      dc

      @MCat: ​
        I called my Dem Rep in Congress, thanked her for her votes against ICE funding and her statements, then asked her to please turn it up to eleven (not in those words) with her Dem colleagues. I called my evil Repub Senators and told them to act to get ICE and DHS under control and that EVERY sentence of the DHS characterization of the execution in Minneapolis was a LIE as anyone can clearly see by video and witness accounts.

      pieceofpeace

      I live in CA, but am calling and/or writing senators and house representatives from red states.  Their vote affects all Americans, not just the people of that state.

