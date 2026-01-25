I have no cheery thoughts for you today. And I am feeling empty – which is not an unusual response to intense, prolonged tragedy. I’d love for it to be angry or engaged, maybe some sadness. But numb it is. Here we are.

That does not mean I’m going to sit on the couch, eating Blue Bell, watching old movies and then diving into more dark social media posts (okay I mean that’s not all I’m going to do) – there are some actual action steps we can take.

I think the first step, for those of us who cannot drop everything and drive to MN, is to make those calls. Today. Tomorrow. And everyday until they shutdown the government.

5 Calls has a decent script and an explanation of why calls work.

Stop ICE’s Aggressive Attacks on Immigrants and Citizens (UPDATED 1/24)

Script and explanation of the issues

Why Calling Works

Once your congressperson forms a public stance on an issue, it’s hard for them to walk it back. The earlier they hear your opinion, the more likely it is you’ll make an impact. Calling is by far the most effective way to ensure that your representative hears you before they take a public stance.

I know some of you are already doing 5 calls and I’d love to hear in the comments how it is working for you. I know from experience email is almost useless. So calls it will be for me this week.

Locally, it’s time to exit our comfort zones (see couch and ice cream above) and reach out to community. Here in my small town there is a dedicated group who protest every Saturday morning. It’s time I go out and ask them questions. I’d also like to know what my local leaders are doing protect our vulnerable communities. They are building a new Fascist detention center ninety minutes from here and I don’t think they are investing that money unless they plan on ramping up their attacks in CO.

So let this post be about what we can do, let’s brainstorm. At the very least it can lessen that feeling of helplessness.

PS if your only response to this is there is nothing we can do and Dems suck, and blah, blah, blah. Take a hike, peddle your goods in another thread. There are plenty to chose from. You’ll get one warning from me, then I’ll start deleting. You know who you are, I see you in every thread. Cole can call me later and chastise me if he dares wants.

This is NOT an open thread, it’s an activist thread. Let’s make a plan. Let’s get them all to the Find Out phase of this nightmare. Please share any other videos/articles of other folks out there with ideas on how to move forward. I’d like to flood my online experience today with actions vs. horrors. Thanks!