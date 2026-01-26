Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bovino Out?

Let’s start with the big news:

Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as Border Patrol “commander at large” and will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon, according to a DHS official and two people with knowledge of the change.

Bovino’s sudden demotion is the clearest sign yet that the Trump administration is reconsidering its most aggressive tactics after the killing Saturday of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents under Bovino’s command.

Earlier today, President Trump appeared to signal in a series of social-media posts a tactical shift in the administration’s mass-deportation campaign. Trump wrote that he spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—whom the White House has blamed for inciting violence—and the two men are now on “a similar wavelength.” Tom Homan, the former ICE chief whom Trump has designated “border czar,” will head to Minnesota to assume command of the federal mobilization there, Trump said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her close adviser Corey Lewandowski, who were Bovino’s biggest backers at DHS, are also at risk of losing their jobs, two of the people told me.

We’ll see. They are, at a minimum, sending Bovino and the clowns home from Minneapolis:

The Trump administration is expected to reassign Gregory Bovino, the official in charge of President Trump’s Border Patrol operations and the face of on-the-ground immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, according to two U.S. officials.

The decision to move him out of the city came two days after he made the unsubstantiated claim that a man who was shot and killed there by federal agents was planning to “massacre” law enforcement officers. Some of the federal agents in the city are also expected to begin leaving on Tuesday, Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis said after a phone call on Monday with President Trump, without providing details.

We’ll see.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her close adviser Corey Lewandowski,

      Is that what the kids are calling it these days?

      Nix Besser

      Is it even possible that they realize that they have gone too far with the untrammeled murder of innocent citizens? I hope so, but I expect that this change is lipstick on a Piggy.

      sab

      Bovino, after his 20 years in CBG, wants to retire to an apple farm in North Carolina. Who the phuck does he think will harvest those apples?

      Also too: Sorry trees in the front lines you didn’t vote for: Roundup is a thing we all can buy everywhere.

      Motivated Seller

      Classic Trump move is to create chaos, then “solve” it by stop creating the chaos, expecting everyone to be so grateful that they agree to whatever bullshit he was pushing to begin with. The real purpose appears to have been to get control of the voter rolls.

      Personally I would have expected Tim Walz to make a bigger show of perhaps kicking Bovino in the balls before talking “Minnesota nice” to Trump.

      bbleh

      So they’re tossing Bovino under the bus, and they’re dropping (valueless) hints about sidelining Kristi Of The Lips, and one presumes they’re hoping that’ll mollify Republican Senators sufficiently to not separate the DHS funding from the rest of the minibus?  And I suppose get the media onto another story.

      I wonder.  They’ve ALL been spouting the hardline rhetoric — even the Orange Guy — for a while, first with Good and now with Pretti, so it may not be so easy to sweep it all under the rug.  And the Goon Squad are still in Minneapolis.

      @Motivated Seller: The real purpose appears to have been to get control of the voter rolls.  I wonder about that too.  That seemed more like opportunistic extortion to me (although Cheryl Rofer at LGM thinks it was a signal that they were looking for an off-ramp).  And in any case I think the whole episode was mostly more of the same MAGA BS: hate on Black people, hate on immigrants, hate on Democrats who run Blue states (plus Walz was Harris’s VP running-mate).

      tobie

      @sab: Normally one says one’s retiring to spend more time with family. I don’t think family wants to be around Bovino, so apple trees with rotting fruit because no one’s there to pick it will probably be his only company.

      Apples are btw a tough fruit to farm. The trees are very prone to disease and the only way to avoid it besides spraying noxious pesticides is to plant many varieties next to each other including some almost inedible crabapples. Peaches would likely be a better choice for a beginning farmer but I’m certainly not going to reach out to the creep with advice.

      piratedan

      sounds like they are replacing Bovino with Homan, so I shrug.  I don’t believe that Homan has any more compassion about him than Bovino does?  Has the mission changed?  Nope, just the mouthpiece.

      I look at this just like all of those “is THIS when Trump truly became presidential” articles, so I will remain skeptical that this is any real change until those fuckers leave and release those people that they have illegally detained.

      mappy!

      First order of business is to get them out. Then get them. Speculation would be, if Bovino goes down will he take Noem with him?

      (Taco does have a way of distancing himself from those who might expose him.)

      sab

      @tobie: We have a local apple farmer I like a lot. Thirty years in the business. I asked what he does at the end of the season when his store closes. He said donate to the foodbank.

      Suzanne

      @piratedan:

      sounds like they are replacing Bovino with Homan, so I shrug. 

      Agree. It’s a common tactic from terrible executives when there’s a failure. It doesn’t mean anything substantive is changing. It’s a PR move.

      Wallis Lane

      At least everybody knows the asking price for a Homan bribe: $50,000, in a paper bag. Or you could put it under a pie, Warden Norton style.

      dmsilev

      The Trump administration is expected to reassign Gregory Bovino, the official in charge of President Trump’s Border Patrol operations and the face of on-the-ground immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, according to two U.S. officials.

      OK, so even assuming that “expected to” means “will”, so what? Unless they actually change tactics and dial the goon squad behavior way way way way back, the protests aren’t going to stop. And the moral clarity which the protesters had three or four days ago is now amplified to the umpteenth power by what happened on Saturday. And all of that is independent of whatever the state government says or does. Even in the unlikely event that Walz decides to substantively accede to Trump (rather than just saying empty “nice phone call” words), it won’t change what’s happening on the ground.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne:

      Agree. It’s a common tactic from terrible executives when there’s a failure. It doesn’t mean anything substantive is changing. It’s a PR move.

      Next step is a management consultant. I hear Jared is available.

      Bupalos

      The deck chair shuffling likely  only means they want a fresh PR slate. And regardless, the thing that matters here nationally is that the agents are prosecuted and jailed. Or executed would be fine by me. But what matters is that these thugs learn that they do not have “absolute immunity” or anything like it, and never will. Minnesota must prosecute.

      MisterForkbeard

      @piratedan: Homan is also awful. He’s also somewhat more professional and doesn’t dress like a nazi in public.

      There was some reporting that Walz and Trump had negotiated a ‘deal’, in which the feds would pull back somewhat and let the state investigate the ICE murders, and Walz would have the police tell ICE whenever they caught someone who wasn’t a citizen (which they were already doing). Maybe this was part of it.

      Suzanne

      @sab: They don’t care what we think. They know they have a problem, but they’re not genuinely interested in solving it. Because solving it implicates the Big Boss and his terrible leadership. So they throw someone lower on the org chart under the bus. They get to look like they’re doing something without doing anything.

      It happens all the time in poorly run organizations.

      HeleninEire

      You know what would make me sad? If Gregory feels all the feels.  And then he offs himself.

      VERY SAD, THAT WOULD MAKE ME. 😢

      Yeah, it’s been a day.

      Eduardo

      Nobody these SOBs put there will be an improvement as a human being. They all are garbage.  Ultimately, and I know this too well, this is all about whether the people embrace the bad guys or fight them, which determine how much damage they can do.

      And so, for me, the point is: the guy cosplaying as a Nazi and doing Nazi things was canned because people refused to be intimidated.  It is a win, people, and not a small one.

      Also, there’s a chance — I think, being wrong so many times — that this just embolden the resistance in MN and elsewhere.

      MattF

      Trump (and Miller) wanted to push out their fascist policies as far as possible. So, now they know that killing white guys is, apparently, going too far.

      In any case, there’s a Reddit war going on between the r/libertarian and the r/libertarianmeme sub-reddits. Fun to watch RW factions going after each other.

      danielx

      DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to questions about Bovino’s departure from Minnesota and his current role. Asked about Bovino and Noem, a White House spokesperson referred to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s statement today that Noem has the president’s “utmost confidence and trust.”

      Been my observation that when a president (or his press abuser) feels compelled to say out loud that somebody has his utmost trust, that’s a sign it’s time for that somebody to start packing up the “i love me” wall and start looking for a job outside the administration.

      He’s going to throw Noem under the bus and have the bus back up and run her over again.

      sab

      @Suzanne: I am happy to see any underbussing of their people. Do their coworkers not notice?

      My husband has been saying that he cannot believe that the same police force that murdered George Floyd are now heroes because they resent ICE doing the same stuff from outside.

      Gotta agree.

      Gvg

      We can be discouraged that Trump can usually find someone worse or just as bad when he is pressured by us into getting rid of someone OR they could be discouraged that even being an actual Nazi killer for Trump didn’t lead to even more promotions and favorite son status nor immunity. We have to keep teaching these morons that serving the mad king is not good for their careers. Are any of the defiant Republicans like Massie worth anything? Can we make sure they prosper, so that the Trump suck ups start rethinking and fleeing him faster?

      The more people resist, the weaker he becomes.

      Motivated Seller

      Normal negotiation: “Gimme the voter rolls!” —Normal State response is “Go F yourself”
      Trump fantasy: “Look at how I made these libs squeal and beg to gimme the voter rolls! Suckerz!!”

