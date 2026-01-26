Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gradually…

As mentioned in the morning thread, the Wall Street Journal briefly interviewed Piggy last night, and when asked about the latest ICE/CBP murder of a nurse in Minnesota, the pustule declined to reflexively defend the goons. He had reflexively smeared the victim of the previous killing, but this time, he demurred, claiming his administration is “investigating everything” and will reach “a determination.”

Of course, this isn’t a signal that a competent investigation will occur or that justice will be done, not by the sycophants and Nazi cosplayers running the Trump show. But maybe it’s a sign that even Trump dimly realizes the mood of the country has shifted against his operation. Here’s another via the Star-Tribune’s instagram account: The state’s GOP frontrunner in the gubernatorial primary quit the race today:

Republican Chris Madel made a stunning exit from the Minnesota governor’s race on Jan. 26, saying he cannot support the national GOP’s “stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.”

In a surprise video announcement, the Minneapolis attorney said he supported the originally stated goals of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s operation in Minnesota, including the deportation of undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records, but the effort has “expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats.”

“United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That’s wrong,” Madel said.

After ICE thug Jonathan Ross murdered Renee Good, Madel offered to represent the killer pro bono, allegedly because Madel believes in due process. I never heard of Madel until today, but I suspect he is or was a committed MAGA chode or was at least pretending to be for political advantage.

Was the spectacle of ICE/CBP goons murdering a nurse on the street in the city where Madel lives too much for him, or did it at least trip an instinct to protect future political viability? Maybe a little of both. Here’s an excerpt from a WSJ article on Madel’s exit from the race:

“I am above all else a pragmatist,” he said. “The reality is that the national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota….”

The second fatal shooting in Minneapolis took place Saturday morning. Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was recording the actions of federal agents in Minneapolis.

Pretti had been carrying a legally permitted 9mm handgun when he was killed. The DHS said he had “violently resisted” disarmament before agents fired “defensive shots.” A video analysis by The Journal suggests otherwise.

The next morning, Madel sat and recorded the video that would end his campaign.

Maybe blue or purple state Republicans are reassessing the cost of supporting Trump’s increasingly loony and violent depredations. It’s too soon to know for sure — more GOP figures will have to nope out to establish a trend — but if so, that’s a good thing. If there’s no appealing to Republican candidates’ nonexistent sense of decency, rank self-interest will have to do.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      If there’s no appealing to Republican candidates’ nonexistent sense of decency, rank self-interest will have to do.

      Yep.

      I want to make a version of the Mean Girls meme: “Get in, loser, we’re electing Democrats”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      coin operated

      Another small fracture…read somewhere that Governor Stitt of Oklahoma is asking “What’s the endgame here?”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      J.

      I will believe things are changing when more high profile Republicans repudiate Trump and his goons and resign. (Meanwhile, here in Naples, FL,  where we are visiting my mother, everyone acts as though everything is normal/great.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve LaBonne

      I have a feeling that something has turned and the fascists are going to slowly lose ground from here on out. Of course this will require continued and if possible increased resistance.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lapassionara

      @A Ghost to Most: Yeah. The attacks by Noem, Patel, et al. on him for being armed must be causing a cognitive dissonance (is that the term) for some MAGA types.

      As if the outcome would have been different if he had not been armed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      Madel’s exit probably makes the-former-company’s MyPillow’s former-CEO Mike Lidell the new frontrunner for the nomination.  Downballot fallout could be quite brutal between Trump declaring that a vote for any Republican is a vote for Trump, a nutjob who lost everything to believing Trump but still upholds the cult, and Republicans in general having no solutions to any problem that they are now openly creating.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Don’t know. I think every time one Republican turns toward sanity, most of the rest turn away. The action, as ever, is at the margin— but the margin shrinks.

      ETA: Classic studies have shown that ‘cognitive dissonance’ increases a group’s commitment. See “When Prophecy Fails”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      brendancalling

      Gisele Fetterman publicly broke with the Ogre she’s married to (and who has probably threatened her with deportation in one of his fits of rage) about ICE. I hope she packs the car, takes the kids, and leaves him alone in his cave.

      Even MTG is criticizing ICE, and now the Nazi running for MN governor has dropped out, citing his fellow Nazis has a problem.

      Even some of the smarter Nazis realize they have a problem, but not galaxy-brain John Fetterman. He’s the only one in his party to say nothing.

      I hope she leaves him. He deserves it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      XeckyGilchrist

      “I am above all else a pragmatist,” he said. “The reality is that the national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota….”

      Damn I’m tearing up at all the heroism here

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @A Ghost to Most:

      Yeah but….

      In order to justify it, I’d expect them to start the “Othering Process” exactly like they did with Ms Good and her being a lesbian.

      They’ll find something to “other him” with and that’s all they need to propagandize the shooting to their core.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rk

      I should not be surprised, but still. This is what it takes for them to have the beginning of the concept of an idea? Killing of a white man and woman. I still don’t think it will be enough for the majority of republicans because for them liberal whites are the same as non whites. But I’m shocked that even one republican has said something.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Old Man Shadow

      Look, I realize this could be said about countless people of color that the cops have murdered that didn’t move the needle of public opinion on police militarization and the police state America has built over the last fifty years, but maybe there’s a chance this will break through now:

      If they can justice his murder, they can justify your murder.

      White guy, gun owner, loved veterans. He’s what you’ve always said was a “real” American. And they gunned him down like Kristi Noem’s dog. Now they’re slandering him. Same playbook they’ve used on countless people of color, but now folks like you and I are in the crosshairs of agents of the state who can murder us with impunity.

      If that doesn’t appeal to your self-interest, I don’t know what will.

      And no, it won’t be enough to ‘redirect’ the wilding ICE to others. The police state has to be dismantled for everyone. Or it will happen again.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @J.:

      (Meanwhile, here in Naples, FL, where we are visiting my mother, everyone acts as though everything is normal/great.)

      As somebody here (who lives in Yurp) said last week, from afar, it appears we as a country writ large are sleepwalking into fascism and observations like yours are one reason why such observations are being made.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:  I am always shocked when something big or traumatic has happened, and in public spaces, crickets.

      In family too, when the “independent” or GOP voter is in earshot.

      I still remember my sister and I spontaneously high fiving when we heard that Scalia had died.  Would not have happened with witnesses present.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Lyrebird

      @A Ghost to Most: ​
        Yes.

      FWIW, this particular person (Madel) also said (from DKos quote)

      It’s unconstitutional to weaponize criminal investigations against political opponents and for ICE to raid homes with only a civil warrant.

      Driving while Hispanic is not a crime. Neither is driving while Asian.

      And there are people who become defense lawyers specifically to support the rights of the most reprehensible. DOn’t know if this guy is like this, but I doff my hat for his saying that out loud with his megaphone.

      Good for him for speaking up. Here’s hoping the “all at once” comes before anyone else of any identity or carry status has to die at the hands of ICE/CBP.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      FelonyGovt

      Paul Krugman’s column today is titled “Was this a Murder Too Far?” He thinks the murder of Alex Pretti will resonate even beyond the murder of Renee Good, partly because reactions to Pretti’s murder “aren’t distorted by misogyny and anti-LGBTQ bigotry”. Can’t foist this off as an uppity wine mom/ liberal/ Lesbian in a car. Alex was a white male gun owner walking in the street and gallantly checking on whether a woman was ok.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      Noting that after Watergate, the Minnesota Republican party distanced themselves, changing the state party’s name to Independent Republican, (They’ve since made kissyface with the national party and dropped that name change, AFAIK.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MazeDancer

      The NY Times printing an “Enough” headline was encouraging. Though, no doubt, they will come to Trump’s aid when he “backs off”.

      And Trump just posted about having a good call with Tim Walz now that Tom Homan has been sent to MN to take over..

      Supposedly, this is a quote from a NY Mag interview.

      He (Trump) pointed to his forehead and looked to his press secretary for the word that escaped him.

      “Alzheimer’s,” Leavitt said.

      “Like an Alzheimer’s thing,” Trump said. “Well, I don’t have it.”

      “Is it something you think about at all?” I asked.

      “No, I don’t think about it at all. You know why?” he said. “Because whatever it is, my attitude is whatever”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      @A Ghost to Most: A lot of them are justifying it because he was a liberal. I’ve been pointing out to them that Republicans are actually doing all the things they’ve been scared Democrats would do for decades.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      moonbat

      I’ll settle for making the Republican label politically radioactive.
      God knows they’ve done that to the word ‘liberal’ long enough.​

      Reply
    31. 31.

      rikyrah

      End of a DC era:

      Mayor Muriel Bowser
      @MayorBowser
      I want to congratulate Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton on a remarkable career.

      For 35 years, Congresswoman Norton has been our Warrior on the Hill – from securing shutdown protection for the city and the creation of DCTAG, to defeating continued attacks on Home Rule and leading historic votes in the House for DC Statehood. Her work embodies the unwavering resolve of a city that refuses to yield in its fight for equal representation.
      x.com/MayorBowser/status/2015500241890422860?s=20

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MattF

      @NotMax: The Republican Party in Minnesota has always been titled the ‘Independent Republican’ Party. Just one of those odd things about Minnesota. Also, the Democratic Party is called the DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor) Party.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JML

      @Anonymous At Work: Pillow Guy might do well for the endorsement, but the front-runner is Lisa Demuth, who successfully stole the Speakership of the MN House and will do as she told be party leaders and the corporate funders of the MN GOP. They’ve been planning on running her for some time in part to try and immunize them against being called racist when they attack the Somali population of the state every day, since Demuth is Black.

      Madel quitting the race is a nothingburger; he was never a serious candidate and the response from the vast majority of people to his candidacy was, “Who?” His offer to defend the ICE Thug was probably genuine (he reportedly does have some principles), but was also a naked ploy for attention since he had almost zero support, cash, or media.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JML

      @MattF: Nope. MN republicans stopped being the IR’s in the 90’s. They haven’t appeared as Independent-Republican in decades. Arne Carlson (former governor) was the last of the IR’s.

      The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (the DFL) is still going strong and refuses to change its name no matter how many times the farmers vote against their interests.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      rk

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

       

      In order to justify it, I’d expect them to start the “Othering Process” exactly like they did with Ms Good and her being a lesbian.

      He was a male nurse. They can go with : what’s a guy doing being a nurse. Nursing is a woman’s profession. Therefore he deserved to be shot.

      It’s not as farfetched as it sounds. The conservative mind needs people to be in their appropriate slots.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      I hope you’re correct, Betty. But there were also some Republicans that supported Kamala and spoke at the convention. Most Republicans stayed with their team.

      Reply

