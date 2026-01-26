As mentioned in the morning thread, the Wall Street Journal briefly interviewed Piggy last night, and when asked about the latest ICE/CBP murder of a nurse in Minnesota, the pustule declined to reflexively defend the goons. He had reflexively smeared the victim of the previous killing, but this time, he demurred, claiming his administration is “investigating everything” and will reach “a determination.”

Of course, this isn’t a signal that a competent investigation will occur or that justice will be done, not by the sycophants and Nazi cosplayers running the Trump show. But maybe it’s a sign that even Trump dimly realizes the mood of the country has shifted against his operation. Here’s another via the Star-Tribune’s instagram account: The state’s GOP frontrunner in the gubernatorial primary quit the race today:

Republican Chris Madel made a stunning exit from the Minnesota governor’s race on Jan. 26, saying he cannot support the national GOP’s “stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.” In a surprise video announcement, the Minneapolis attorney said he supported the originally stated goals of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s operation in Minnesota, including the deportation of undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records, but the effort has “expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats.” “United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That’s wrong,” Madel said.

After ICE thug Jonathan Ross murdered Renee Good, Madel offered to represent the killer pro bono, allegedly because Madel believes in due process. I never heard of Madel until today, but I suspect he is or was a committed MAGA chode or was at least pretending to be for political advantage.

Was the spectacle of ICE/CBP goons murdering a nurse on the street in the city where Madel lives too much for him, or did it at least trip an instinct to protect future political viability? Maybe a little of both. Here’s an excerpt from a WSJ article on Madel’s exit from the race:

“I am above all else a pragmatist,” he said. “The reality is that the national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota….” The second fatal shooting in Minneapolis took place Saturday morning. Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was recording the actions of federal agents in Minneapolis. Pretti had been carrying a legally permitted 9mm handgun when he was killed. The DHS said he had “violently resisted” disarmament before agents fired “defensive shots.” A video analysis by The Journal suggests otherwise. The next morning, Madel sat and recorded the video that would end his campaign.

Maybe blue or purple state Republicans are reassessing the cost of supporting Trump’s increasingly loony and violent depredations. It’s too soon to know for sure — more GOP figures will have to nope out to establish a trend — but if so, that’s a good thing. If there’s no appealing to Republican candidates’ nonexistent sense of decency, rank self-interest will have to do.

