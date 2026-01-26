I signed up for this but forgot to tell you all, but here it is live at 8pm EST:
I’m waiting for the start.
Yay for the Youtube link. Also signed up for it; not that into Zoom.
Not really here for the horror stories; I just want tactical information.
The training information is happening now.
In the training I attended yesterday, they recommended recording horizontal and if you have to back up by order, to point the phone to your feet as you back up so the fact that you are complying is recorded.
@dc: that’s a good tip.
They also say to narrate as you record as you may be seeing stuff that is not in your recording. They recommend a team of three (you can recruit on site): recorder, supporter (who shouts out know your rights information and/or getting emergency contact information from targets being detained), and monitor (who keeps the team informed about what’s going on around them, leads to safety, takes note of everything).
It’s been a good one, good refresher on the legalities around recording in the field. And good to hear from our activists too.
The Zoom call was full so I got bumped to YT, they said 197,000 sign-ups. The energy continues.
Link to training I attended yesterday organized by States at the Core.
