Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Too little, too late, ftfnyt. fuck all the way off.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Fundamental belief of white supremacy: white people are presumed innocent, minorities are presumed guilty.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

One way or another, he’s a liar.

That meeting sounds like a shotgun wedding between a shitshow and a clusterfuck.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

Fight them, without becoming them!

If America since Jan 2025 hasn’t broken your heart, you haven’t loved her enough.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

Let me file that under fuck it.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

This blog will pay for itself.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

The words do not have to be perfect.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

    5. 5.

      dc

      In the training I attended yesterday, they recommended recording horizontal and if you have to back up by order, to point the phone to your feet as you back up so the fact that you are complying is recorded.

    7. 7.

      dc

      They also say to narrate as you record as you may be seeing stuff that is not in your recording. They recommend a team of three (you can recruit on site): recorder, supporter (who shouts out know your rights information and/or getting emergency contact information from targets being detained), and monitor (who keeps the team informed about what’s going on around them, leads to safety, takes note of everything).​

    9. 9.

      jnfr

      It’s been a good one, good refresher on the legalities around recording in the field. And good to hear from our activists too.

      The Zoom call was full so I got bumped to YT, they said 197,000 sign-ups. The energy continues.

