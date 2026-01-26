Live footage of Hannah Arendt's dichotomy between violence and power.
(If you can’t click through and see the video clip: A crowd of Minnesotans physically obstruct ICE’s repurposed MRAP ‘tank’ before being — gently — moved aside by National Guard members… )
For those unfamiliar, in On Violence, Arendt points out that the ability to dish out violence is often confused for power – the ability to get compliance without violence.
Successful governance relies almost entirely on power, because violence is expensive and limited.
We’re seeing this very clearly in Minneapolis and other cities ‘raided’ by DHS: they do not have enough agents, enough sources of violence, to hold even a medium-sized city by force of arms.
They rely on the cooperation of the populace (power); when that is gone, they’re cooked.
But these fascists, like many fascists and other authoritarians, confuse the pageantry of violence for power – they imagine that the state with armed men walking the streets is strong. But only a weak government needs to put armed men in the streets to exert power.
A strong government has no need.
There something so tremendously pathetic about a large and presumably armoured vehicle running over a promotion for jerk chicken.
My dad who fought facists in WII was often referred to as "The Greatest Generation" He hated that, he said our fights against facism was clear, united. He sensed future fights would be within, complicated, and long. He said "you will find greatness if you look hard enough..!"
Here it is!
