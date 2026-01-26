Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread

Live footage of Hannah Arendt's dichotomy between violence and power.

[image or embed]

— "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 2:33 PM

(If you can’t click through and see the video clip: A crowd of Minnesotans physically obstruct ICE’s repurposed MRAP ‘tank’ before being — gently — moved aside by National Guard members… )

For those unfamiliar, in On Violence, Arendt points out that the ability to dish out violence is often confused for power – the ability to get compliance without violence.

Successful governance relies almost entirely on power, because violence is expensive and limited.

We’re seeing this very clearly in Minneapolis and other cities ‘raided’ by DHS: they do not have enough agents, enough sources of violence, to hold even a medium-sized city by force of arms.

They rely on the cooperation of the populace (power); when that is gone, they’re cooked.

But these fascists, like many fascists and other authoritarians, confuse the pageantry of violence for power – they imagine that the state with armed men walking the streets is strong. But only a weak government needs to put armed men in the streets to exert power.

A strong government has no need.

There something so tremendously pathetic about a large and presumably armoured vehicle running over a promotion for jerk chicken.

— AzAnsel (@azansel.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 2:39 PM

My dad who fought facists in WII was often referred to as "The Greatest Generation" He hated that, he said our fights against facism was clear, united. He sensed future fights would be within, complicated, and long. He said "you will find greatness if you look hard enough..!"
Here it is!

— Tom Delacroix (@sccharlston716.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 3:04 PM

aoav.org.uk/2025/the-phi…

[image or embed]

— pmh (@clearlight.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM

      Jay

      Can’t believe that during 9/11, I reached out to the people I worked with, in the US at our subsidiary, to see if they were safe, and fellow travellers in the air.

      prostratedragon

      Garrett M. Graff:

      Curious why ICE and CBP agents are so brutal? Here’s a useful explainer I wrote last week, before Saturday’s outrageous murder, about how uniquely unsuited ICE and CBP are for this moment—and why they were so corruptible into Trump’s own fascist secret police: doomsdayscenario.co/p/ice-101-how-trump-changed-ice-and-cbp-into-a-fascist-secret-police

      In the article he goes into the history and taxonomy in a way that is not light late night reading, but this is how he ends:

      Minneapolis’s strong resistance is showing the truth behind my observation last month about how Greg Bovino’s “Confederate rebel cavalry” is losing. A main part of the reason that ICE and CBP is operating so scared on the streets is because they’re being overwhelmed by the resistance. People are videotaping them, following them, warning neighbors, trying to aid the immigrants they’re attacking. Despite what might seem like their overwhelming force, those 3,000 CBP agents and ICE officers are wildly outnumbered by Angry Minnesota Neighbors. Moreover, these Bovino operations are hugely resource-intensive, and can only happen in 2-3 cities at the same time across the country.

      So, sounds like a consensus forming.

      prostratedragon

      This too:

      Minnesota National Guard on why they’re giving out coffee and donuts [to demonstrators]: “It’s a demonstration of safety and security. We’re here to help.”

      🥹

