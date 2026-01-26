prayers up for the real boys in blue (jeans) over the next week

More than a million customers were without power Sunday as a massive winter storm coated tree branches and power lines with heavy ice across the South.

I’ve deleted so many things to try adding context for this. But what it all comes down to is public trust is a valuable, fragile thing. It’s (deservedly) broken, and people are going to die because they won’t be able to trust the information & instructions are safe. Look out for each other. ??

Minnesota National Guard members have arrived at a federal building and were directed to distribute donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate to anti-ICE protesters. Guard members were issued reflective vests so they would not be mistaken for federal agents.

I keep thinking about this fact that his last words were are you okay and hers were I'm not mad at you and it feels like a weird coincidence but it's just a reflection of the fact that the people who are coming out to take care of their neighbors are good and the people who are after them are bad

We can all see with our own eyes what ICE is doing to our neighbors. It’s time for the Senate to step up and do the right thing. Stop this violence.

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying that she believes Noem is attempting to "mislead the American public” about the fatal shooting of a 37 year-old protester in Minneapolis.

“Democrats vow to oppose homeland security funds after Minnesota shooting as shutdown risk grows”:

… Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in a social media post hours after the Saturday shooting, said that what is happening in Minnesota is “appalling” and that Democrats “will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

Six of the 12 annual spending bills for the current budget year have been signed into law by President Donald Trump. Six more are awaiting action in the Senate, despite a revolt from House Democrats and mounting calls for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s impeachment.

If senators fail to act by midnight Friday, funding for Homeland Security and the other agencies covered under the six bills will lapse.

“Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE,” said Schumer, D-N.Y. “I will vote no.” …

Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee and key negotiator on the funding package, had been pushing her colleagues to vote for the homeland security bill, arguing that Democrats had successfully fought off major increases to the ICE budget.

But in the wake of the shooting, Murray said Sunday on X that “I will NOT support the DHS bill as it stands.”

“Federal agents cannot murder people in broad daylight and face zero consequences,” Murray wrote…

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, the top Democrat on the subcommittee that oversees homeland security funding, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Congress cannot fund a department “that is murdering American citizens, that is traumatizing little boys and girls across the country in violation of the law.” …

The progress that Congress has made so far on spending bills means that much of the federal government’s work would continue even if lawmakers are unable to complete the job.

A bill that Trump signed Friday funds the departments of Justice, Commerce and the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the end of the budget year in September.

The Department of Agriculture was funded from a previous measure, which means a shutdown shouldn’t stop food assistance this time.

But other critical operations of the government would be disrupted.