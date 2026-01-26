Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Books are my comfort food!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Democracy cannot function without a free press.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

This blog will pay for itself.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

How stupid are these people?

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

Be a wild strawberry.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / How about that weather? / Monday Morning Open Thread

Monday Morning Open Thread

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

prayers up for the real boys in blue (jeans) over the next week

[image or embed]

— olive consumer (@machete.gay) January 23, 2026 at 7:14 PM

More than a million customers were without power Sunday as a massive winter storm coated tree branches and power lines with heavy ice across the South.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 25, 2026 at 2:26 PM

I’ve deleted so many things to try adding context for this.
But what it all comes down to is public trust is a valuable, fragile thing. It’s (deservedly) broken, and people are going to die because they won’t be able to trust the information & instructions are safe.
Look out for each other. ??

[image or embed]

— Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 12:24 AM

Minnesota National Guard members have arrived at a federal building and were directed to distribute donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate to anti-ICE protesters. Guard members were issued reflective vests so they would not be mistaken for federal agents.

[image or embed]

— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 25, 2026 at 3:55 PM

I keep thinking about this fact that his last words were are you okay and hers were I'm not mad at you and it feels like a weird coincidence but it's just a reflection of the fact that the people who are coming out to take care of their neighbors are good and the people who are after them are bad

[image or embed]

— Andrew Tobolowsky (@andytobo.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 9:22 AM

We can all see with our own eyes what ICE is doing to our neighbors.
It’s time for the Senate to step up and do the right thing. Stop this violence.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 24, 2026 at 8:19 PM


Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying that she believes Noem is attempting to "mislead the American public” about the fatal shooting of a 37 year-old protester in Minneapolis.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 25, 2026 at 9:30 PM

“Democrats vow to oppose homeland security funds after Minnesota shooting as shutdown risk grows”:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in a social media post hours after the Saturday shooting, said that what is happening in Minnesota is “appalling” and that Democrats “will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

Six of the 12 annual spending bills for the current budget year have been signed into law by President Donald Trump. Six more are awaiting action in the Senate, despite a revolt from House Democrats and mounting calls for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s impeachment.

If senators fail to act by midnight Friday, funding for Homeland Security and the other agencies covered under the six bills will lapse.

“Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE,” said Schumer, D-N.Y. “I will vote no.” …

Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee and key negotiator on the funding package, had been pushing her colleagues to vote for the homeland security bill, arguing that Democrats had successfully fought off major increases to the ICE budget.

But in the wake of the shooting, Murray said Sunday on X that “I will NOT support the DHS bill as it stands.”

“Federal agents cannot murder people in broad daylight and face zero consequences,” Murray wrote…

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, the top Democrat on the subcommittee that oversees homeland security funding, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Congress cannot fund a department “that is murdering American citizens, that is traumatizing little boys and girls across the country in violation of the law.” …

The progress that Congress has made so far on spending bills means that much of the federal government’s work would continue even if lawmakers are unable to complete the job.

A bill that Trump signed Friday funds the departments of Justice, Commerce and the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the end of the budget year in September.

The Department of Agriculture was funded from a previous measure, which means a shutdown shouldn’t stop food assistance this time.

But other critical operations of the government would be disrupted.

In a statement, former President Barack Obama called Alex Pretti’s death a “heartbreaking tragedy” and warned that “many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault.” He urged the administration to work with city and state officials.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 25, 2026 at 1:58 PM

i think about this picture of fred shuttlesworth looking at his bombed out house every day because it is in my classroom and so i see it five times a week. tired and defiant.
a face that says well, on we go

[image or embed]

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 9:47 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Castor Canadensis
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • Jeffro
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Princess
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      But what it all comes down to is public trust is a valuable, fragile thing. It’s (deservedly) broken

      It was broken before Trump which is why we have Trump.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Reposting from downstairs

      Anyone here on Tiktok in the US? This reddit post says something changed with the US takeover of US operations.

       

      R.I.P. tiktok 2016-2026

       

      I’ve never signed up for tiktok.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      DHS officials have urged disaster response staff at FEMA to avoid using the word “ice” in public messaging about the winter storm, sources say. The concern is that the word could spark confusion or online mockery, given the ongoing controversy surrounding US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

      Just another example of this fucking gang of thugs in our government destroying everything and making us all less informed and more scared.

      Four rounds of snow shoveling yesterday and we are getting more this morning. It was actually kind of fun, a bit of an impromptu neighborhood block party yesterday. Got to talking with my next-door neighbor, who is a lifetime Yinzer, says “aht” and “dahntahn” and the whole bit. She’s an old-school Dem but not the type to put up yard signs. Anyway, we were talking about the weather reporting for this storm, and we were both commenting on how the forecasting was not very accurate this winter. I told her that I was suspecting that the DOGE personnel cuts earlier in the year to the NWS and NOAA were now affecting us, and she said something like, “You know, I hadn’t thought about that….”. It’s honestly a thought that hadn’t really occurred to me, either, until about a week ago. We all watched the DOGE cuts and were horrified, but it gets forgotten and we don’t understand the links to what is happening today. Anyway, maybe a thing to bring up in your casual conversations as a strategy.

      I remember something similar with post-Covid hair loss. Happened about three month after people recovered, and it’s not always straightforward to put two and two together.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Princess

      @Baud: My understanding is they now own all your personal data — very personal data — and are sharing it with the government. But I’m not on TikTok either.

      A fb friend posted yesterday about how incongruous it is that gop voters, who were always paranoid about intrusive government, Waco, ruby ridge etc, have gone all in for Trump.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into Grok, X’s chatbot, after the image-editing function of its built-in AI tool was widely used to virtually undress pictures of real women and underage girls without their consent.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Princess

      @Suzanne: I’m skeptical that DHS iwas worried people will mock and ignore weather warnings if they used the word ice. I think that’s CNN’s embroidery. I think DHS didn’t want ice to be associated with something that will kill and inconvenience a lot of people. The danger is, people are less inclined to prepare properly for a forecast about freezing rain than one that makes it clear the result will be half an inch of ice.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      17.5 inches at my house yesterday and about 2-3 inches overnight.  We have one door that we can open.  The other two have too much snow piled in front to open.  It’s a good thing Lovey is pee pad trained or she’d be peeing and pooping all over the house. Today’s task is to shovel out my car and the front and side doors.  Then work on the driveway that’s been re-covered in snow.  Also need a path to get the garbage bin to the street for pickup which has been delayed for a day.  Ugh.  I’m too old for this shit.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Princess

      @Baud: And now I’ve clicked the link. Yeah that’s weird. I assumed it was the privacy issue since a lot of people were discussing it yesterday.  Maybe the Chinese did something with the algorithm when they handed it over.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @Princess:

      The danger is, people are less inclined to prepare properly for a forecast about freezing rain than one that makes it clear the result will be half an inch of ice. 

      Possible. Yanno, I was musing on it last week. I literally took a whole college class about weather…. and I realized that I didn’t know the difference between sleet and freezing rain. So I looked it up (sleet bounces when it hits the ground, freezing rain does not, FYI).

      The point is…..the fear they have incited has downstream effects that are incredibly dangerous.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @geg6: Good luck today. We have a bit over a foot and more coming. I swept a path from the door across the porch yesterday about 6 times so we can get out.

      Mr. Suzanne and I made one giant pile of snow on the street. We named it Mount Liz Truss, because we’re thinking it also won’t last as long as a head of lettuce.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Castor Canadensis

      I love the reservists in reflective vests, that’s brilliant. One of 2E&K SCOT’s missions was directing traffic, and they didn’t think of reflective gear. Dumb!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      @Suzanne:  Your surmise about DOGE and the inaccuracy of weather predictions strikes me as reasonable.

      Storm was far less potent than forecast in Richmond VA.  A few inches of unphotogenic snow topped by a shiny layer of ice.

      My power stayed on throughout, and am so grateful for that, and for those who make that possible.  Thinking of the first responders and those who maintain and repair our infrastructure.

      Was never going to whine if faced with a dark, cold home for a few days.  Thinking of the Ukrainians, who have to deal with that, frequently, in far harsher weather, and with a declared enemy at the gates.

      How are other jackals faring?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      The cold front is just starting to pass through my area. It’s 67 F now, but there’s a freeze warning for the next several days, and the current forecast has overnight temps dipping into the low 20s next weekend. Brrr! I hope it doesn’t ruin the strawberry crops.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      a step in the right direction: The trumpov Administration is Lying to Our Faces. Congress MUST Act.

      (gift article)

      it’s never too late to lean on Congress to do its job

      (202) 224-3121

      The federal government owes Americans a thorough investigation and a truthful accounting of the Saturday morning shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti on a Minneapolis street. When the government kills, it has an obligation to demonstrate that it has acted in the public interest. Instead, the Trump administration is once again engaged in a perversion of justice.
      Mere hours after Mr. Pretti died, Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, declared without offering evidence that Mr. Pretti had “committed an act of domestic terrorism.” Gregory Bovino, a Border Patrol official, offered his own assessment: “This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”
      The administration is urging Americans to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears. Ms. Noem and Mr. Bovino are lying in defiance of obvious truths.

      President Trump and his appointees have demonstrated themselves to be unconcerned with truth and willing to lie to serve their own interests. Congress therefore must step in. The Constitution vests it with the power to hold hearings, issue subpoenas and demand answers.

      The Trump administration has made no attempt to calm the waters in Minneapolis. It is a disgrace that the first public comment by Mr. Trump in the wake of Mr. Pretti’s death was to post a picture on social media of what he described as “the gunman’s gun.” Stephen Miller, arguably Mr. Trump’s most influential adviser, wrote on social media, without offering evidence, that Mr. Pretti was “an assassin.”

      It is premature to reach conclusions about what exactly happened on that Minneapolis street. The Trump administration should not have done so, and we will not do so. What is clear, however, is that the federal government needs to re-establish public faith in the agencies and officers who are carrying out Mr. Trump’s crackdown on immigration. If the administration is allowed to act with impunity and avoid even the most basic accountability, the result will be more violence.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @Castor Canadensis:

      they didn’t think of reflective gear. Dumb! 

      When we moved to PGH a few years ago, I bought a puffer. In black, because I’m me. ;) Anyway, after quite a few incidents of having to slam on the brakes because someone wearing black on these long winter nights ran in front of my car…. I realized that a black jacket was unsafe!

      Watch…. One of these ICE goons dressed like a Ruby Ridge ninja is going to get accidentally hit, and they’ll use it as a pretext to kill more people.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.