You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

    5. 5.

      Nancy Brown Supler

      Why is the black cat wearing the collar?  Is it recovering from an operation?  Any cat I ever have had would have hated wearing such a collar…is it necessary?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RevRick

      My parents got their anti ICE training when they served in the American Embassy in Berlin in the late 1930s. But I think it’s just as important for us to think about and work towards what we want as opposing what we absolutely don’t want. So, tonight I participated in a Zoom meeting of the newly formed Climate Justice Team of the newly formed United Church of Christ Keystone Conference. We talked about environmental/justice issues across the Commonwealth, such as fracking, abandoned oil wells, and water and electricity sucking data centers and engaging our local churches in an Earth Day project.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: Looks like a car seat protector. Probably good for cats and leather.

      ETA most of our cats didn’t go after the leather furniture for some reason. But we were always warned about it from furniture sales people.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      in a way, I’m finding solace watching college hoops (men or women), just kids playing hard, people in the stands rooting for their teams.  Maybe its just a slice of normalcy while all else is chaos.  Serves as a reminder to still take time to enjoy life.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      BellyCat

      Because he is a murderer and only allowed outside under supervision so that is to help the birds.

      He wouldn’t be the first murderer to embrace a jester disguise.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @RevRick:

      important for us to think about and work towards what we want

      I feel super emphatic about this, and find respite and hope by envisioning and working toward the outcomes, and qualities, and world we want.

      so to say it again:

      important for us

      to think about, and

      work towards

      what we want

       

      ETA for emphasis. Also, is super emphatic two words, or hyphenated?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @piratedan:

      in a way, I’m finding solace watching college hoops (men or women), just kids playing hard, people in the stands rooting for their teams. 

      Same here.  Go Blue!  Go NU!  Go Illini!  Go Anyone-who’s-playing-Ohio-State!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WTFGhost

      I have to share this, because it’s a good read:

      digbysblog.net/2026/01/26/stepping-in-it/

      Also to tease, er, inform, Tom Sullivan about, uh, something:

      Daily Breast reports, “Donald Trump has refused to back Kristi Noem’s claim that the shooting of nurse Alex Pretti was justified, as DHS officials reportedly turn on the Homeland Security secretary.

      ETA: I’m not sure if I’m glad, or sad, that the link was correct. I shouldn’t post this stoned, probably. But I just did, this is an edit.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      wombat probability cloud

      @Gloria DryGarden: Two words is fine in this case because it’s not a modifier. More importantly, I absolutely agree with your sentiments in that it’s time to look beyond the absurd present to envision the future.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WTFGhost

      @Gloria DryGarden: Hi, I’m going through an advanced graduate level course in the stuff you’ve been teaching me, because, finally, my left hip mobilized enough, that my left TMJ region *finally* stopped acting like an iron band.

      I know. “how the eff does one’s hip impact one’s TMJ?” is the question tath many would ask – no idea if you would, but, I figure it’s because the subluxation all happened at once, and it’s written into the fascia. And I’m doing the equivalent of a destructive overwrite on every part of the writing, guided by the “fascia’s beautiful system for informing us that we are subluxated,” i.e., BOAT LOADS OF EFFING PAIN!

      Ahem.  I wanted to thank you – I needed to be reminded of the TMJ importance. Most of the rest of what you discussed was mostly the unwinding dance, as I know it – locating problems via proprioception, then undoing the problems. And I knew if there was a crossover in the neck, it probably went through the TMJ, so… but, I’d forgotten to focus on the TMJ, as the likely core part of the injury, and that was a key that unlocked… well, another boatload of pain, but productive pain. I hope.

      Reply

