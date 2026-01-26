Brazil

Another great story of range expansion involves these Cattle Egrets (Ardea ibis), seen here using a deer for a perch in the Brazilian Pantanal. Its penchant for associating with mammalian grazers is reflected in its name Cow Crane or Cow Heron in various languages. Formerly an Old-World species (northern Africa, southern Spain and Portugal), in the 1800s it began expanding into the rest of Africa. Sometime in the late 1800s some individuals found their way across the Atlantic to South America. Even today it is regularly observed over the ocean between Africa and South America, indicating that African birds are still coming to the Americas from South America. The first North American sighting was in Florida in 1941, and now it is found as a breeding species as far northwest as Wyoming. Click here for larger image.