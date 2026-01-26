On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
We are headed into the end of the month, and this is the last of the OTR posts in queue.
Now what?
Albatrossity
More herons and more egrets to start the week, but no regrets. A good friend of mine who used to work for the National Audubon Society pitched a money-making scheme there; he suggested that they market a line of condoms, named Egrets, with the slogan “No regrets with our Egrets”. Sadly, they failed to see the brilliance of that idea.
First up today is a juvenile Black-crowned Night Heron (Nycticorax nycticorax), a fine and chunky bird with a penetrating gaze. This species is the most widespread heron in the world, found on every continent except Australia and Antarctica. Its distinctive call, described by A. C. Bent as a “loud, choking squawk” is probably the best clue that you have found one of these, as their skulking habits can make them hard to find sometimes. Click here for larger image.
The adult Black-crowned Night Heron is more of a day heron during the breeding season; feeding young herons must be pretty much a full-time job. Click here for larger image.
On to the egrets! This pensive bird is a Snowy Egret (Egretta thula), familiar to birders across North and South America, particularly those who live near the coasts. This was one of the species whose plumes were prized as hat decorations in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The species was nearly extinct in Florida and greatly diminished in other breeding areas. When that plundering was discontinued, they bounced back fairly quickly. Their current range is larger than their pre-slaughter historical range. Click here for larger image.
The Old World equivalent of the Snowy Egret is the Little Egret (Egretta garzetta). This species was also hunted (mostly for food), declined, and rebounded to expand its historical range. Individual birds often wander to the East Coast of North America, where they attract crowds of birders and photographers. Curiously, they are found year-round on Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, and Barbados. Click here for larger image.
Another cosmopolitan wader, the Great Egret (Ardea alba) is the symbol of the National Audubon Society because it represents a successful recovery and conservation tale. Like the Snowy Egret, its feathers were sought by milliners and fashionable ladies. Since the most desirable plumes are only on the bird during the breeding season, the slaughter killed not only adult birds, but also who young birds in the nests who were suddenly orphaned. Laws protecting birds were passed, ending the plume-hunting era and prohibiting feather commerce, and the species quickly recovered and expanded its range. Click here for larger image.
Green Herons (Butorides virescens) are another species of skulking birds whose squawks and barks are usually the first clue that one of these is in the area. Like this one, they sometimes seem reluctant to get their feet wet, preferring to hunt from a dry perch. They are also one of the few birds to use tools, fashioning different “baits” and enticing fish to come closer. Click here for larger image.
The South American equivalent of the Green Heron is the Striated Heron (Butorides striata); indeed, these two species have been lumped together as a single species in the past. There is a narrow but stable hybrid zone between the ranges of these two species in Panama. They are also closely related to the Lava Heron featured in last week’s On The Road. Click here for larger image.
Another great story of range expansion involves these Cattle Egrets (Ardea ibis), seen here using a deer for a perch in the Brazilian Pantanal. Its penchant for associating with mammalian grazers is reflected in its name Cow Crane or Cow Heron in various languages. Formerly an Old-World species (northern Africa, southern Spain and Portugal), in the 1800s it began expanding into the rest of Africa. Sometime in the late 1800s some individuals found their way across the Atlantic to South America. Even today it is regularly observed over the ocean between Africa and South America, indicating that African birds are still coming to the Americas from South America. The first North American sighting was in Florida in 1941, and now it is found as a breeding species as far northwest as Wyoming. Click here for larger image.
The last couple of birds today are not herons or egrets (family Ardeidae); they are storks (family Ciconidae). This prehistoric-looking beast is a Jabiru (Jabiru mycteria), a resident of lowland wet places in a large part of South America and southern Central America. Standing 4-5 feet in height, it is truly impressive and memorable. Click here for larger image.
The final image for today includes a male Saddle-billed Stork (Ephippiorhynchus senegalensis), as well as an African Fish-Eagle (Icthyophaga vocifer), and is a good segue into next week’s collection, loosely titled “Birds who eat fish”. This charismatic stork also stands 4-5 ft tall, and was trying to move the eagle from that fishing spot. It was unsuccessful, at least during the 20-30 minutes we were watching the negotiations. Click here for larger image.
