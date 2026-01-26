Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Karma Comes for Senator Cassidy

GOP senator after fatal Minneapolis shooting: ‘The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake’
Take it from an expert who’s lost all of his credibility.
— Yul Ejnes (@ejnes.net) January 25, 2026 at 6:06 PM

Bill Cassidy seems to have been one of the first Repubs to step back, over the weekend, from mindlessly supporting his Maximum Leader’s murderous goon squads. Per the Hill, “GOP senator after fatal Minneapolis shooting: ‘The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake’ “:

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Saturday expressed concern about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) reputation following another fatal shooting in Minnesota.

“The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth,” Cassidy said Saturday in a post on the social platform X…

So, yeah, he doesn’t think he’ll win reelection, and now he can afford to be The Voice of Reason. I had this queued up last week…

COOK POLITICAL: “.. President Donald Trump once again showed this week that he has a long memory when it comes to revenge.
@cookpolitical.com #LAsen
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 7:20 PM

Jim Newell, at Slate“He Voted to Impeach Trump. Then He Spent Half a Decade Seeking Forgiveness. Here’s How That Worked Out”:

Five years ago, and to his enduring credit, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy voted to convict Donald Trump on an impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection.” In a brief statement afterward, Cassidy said, “I voted to convict Trump because he is guilty.”

Cassidy, representing a deep-red state and at the time still ascending toward a committee chairmanship and a meaningful tenure in the Senate, had the most to lose politically of the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump. He had, however, just won reelection in 2020. He may have bet that Trump would simply disappear into the shadows of American political life before Cassidy had to stand before voters again.

As we are all more aware with each passing minute, that bet was wrong. And lest anyone think that Trump might forgive something like an impeachment vote against him, he quashed that over the weekend when he prospectively endorsed GOP Rep. Julia Letlow in a primary against Cassidy, urging, “RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!,” on his social media account…

… A Trump endorsement in a GOP primary, in a very red state, means the world, and Letlow is not a gadfly candidate. If Cassidy still wants to have a meaningful tenure in the Senate, he should treat this year as his last. Because there’s a great chance it is…

Cassidy seemed to believe that he could get over the hurdle with Trump in the first year of Trump’s second presidency and at least win his neutrality in a GOP Senate primary. Most notably, Cassidy, despite being a physician who was visibly disgusted with vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services, cast the key vote to confirm Kennedy in the Senate Finance Committee last year. Cassidy did so after receiving a variety of “assurances” from Kennedy that he wouldn’t make all sorts of ruptures to mainstream public health, which Kennedy has gone on to do anyway.

And while Cassidy has been more and more critical of Kennedy over the past year—to no apparent avail—he’s otherwise moved in lockstep with Trump. The pinned posts on both his official and personal X accounts show him beside the president in the Oval Office as Trump signs a MAGA hat for him. You will not see him entertaining defecting Trump on any floor votes or criticizing episodes of executive imperialism. Even for the one issue on which he has spent some capital—criticizing Kennedy—he does it by trying to drive a wedge between Kennedy and Trump. He noted in a September hearing with Kennedy, for instance, that Kennedy has been sharply critical of COVID vaccines, whereas Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in their development…

Cassidy gave the suck-up routine the old college try, but ultimately, the snake did its snake thing. Cassidy now has the choice to either try to out-Trump the Trump-endorsed candidate in the race or accept Trump’s rationale in endorsing Letlow—now that he doesn’t need Cassidy’s help in Congress anymore—and stop offering it.

Cassidy ought to take a look at North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, one of his fellow GOP senators from the 2015 freshman class, and note how much more enlivened and central to the discussion he is now that he’s unshackled from electoral considerations. The country is in a dangerous place right now. The Senate could use another adult voice.

How does someone as smart as Bill Cassidy not look at Mitch McConnell and see what fate would await him?

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:48 AM

Bill Cassidy learns an easy lesson the hard way. And the thing is, he won't be the last.

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) January 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM


The Bulwark is more sympathetic, of course:

Cassidy had reportedly been telling his colleagues that he received assurances from White House staffers that Trump would remain neutral in the race, as he has done so far in the Texas GOP Senate primary between incumbent John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune even reportedly begged Trump to not endorse Letlow and to instead allow Cassidy, with whom Thune recently campaigned, to run for re-election without the president’s finger on the scales.

But Trump couldn’t resist. And Cassidy now finds himself stuck in a race that looks nearly impossible to win. Although it is not completely unheard of for Republican voters to ignore Trump’s interventions and elevate seasoned politicians over MAGA upstarts in GOP primaries, it certainly is rare. Cassidy’s primary election is May 16, and a runoff in the event no candidate clears more than 50 percent of the vote would occur June 27…

Bill Cassidy destroyed America's vaccine system by confirming RFK Jr and his reward is a primary challenge backed by the President. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes dumbass.

— George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 20, 2026 at 9:24 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Fuck ‘im

      ETA: He could partially redeem himself with full-throated censures of Trump and Kennedy AND by leaving the Republican Party to caucus with Democrats.

      But he won’t. So…fuck ‘im.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      He thought the groveling would work. He should have known better. Instead, he could have leveraged his position and the thin margins to get concessions. Trump still would have gone after him, but there would have been some respect there. When you grovel, you just look weak.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old School

      According to Wikipedia, Rep. Julia Letlow became a widow in 2020 after her husband died from COVID-19.

      I wonder how she feels about RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine campaign.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      When you grovel, you just look weak.

      And he IS weak. He knew better, but still knuckled under for political gain, and at the expense of the entire nation. He should have been the protector of the nation’s health as a Senate leader. Instead, he’s condemned generations to avoidable or treatable maladies.

      It would be a crying shame if his family members contracted one (or more!) of those maladies. But hey, if someone has to suffer,…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      I will always loathe him more:

      1. That  Foghorn Leghorn Cornpone Act of his…muthaphucka is an actual DOCTOR who did his residency at USC.
      2. HE IS A DOCTOR THAT VOTED TO CONFIRM RFK JR.
      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah:

      Foghorn Leghorn Cornpone Act of his

      I think you’re thinking of the OTHER asswipe Senator from Louisiana.

      But otherwise, agreed. He’s a doctor who sides with smallpox and polio.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      No sympathy for Cassidy.  He let RFK Jr. through, when he could have stopped the nomination in committee.

      If his grandchild dies of whooping cough or smallpox or ringworm or something, he can look in a mirror.

      TL, DR:  fuck him and the scorpion he rode in on.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty

      Cassidy will be forced to live with the shame of his vote for Kennedy for the rest of his life. That’s small consolation for those hurt by Kennedy’s attack on vaccines.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      ArchTeryx

      @rikyrah: The Senator Claghorn (original inspiration for Foghorn Leghorn) routine is something a lot of these Deep Suthern R Senators do. W was an expert at it. He was a Connecticut Yankee that succeeded in fooling Republicans into thinking he was a Texas good ol’ boy.

      Cassidy decided that the elephant flew above the Stars and Stripes. That’s been the case with Republicans for 30+ years. Fuck him. He didn’t care how many people died so long as Trump got 100% of his cabinet confirmed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      How does someone as smart as Bill Cassidy not look at Mitch McConnell and see what fate would await him?

      Because emotions are stronger than thoughts, episode #83624149183642.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      laura

      Poor old child serial killer champion and advocate getting all the thanks he deserves from his owner operator. What can one say, other than fuck that guy and the party he rode in on?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cmorenc

      if only Karma would finally arrive for Trump.  There is at last, just a tiny crack that the murderous thuggery in Minnesota may have opende that might grow into a fissure and a rupture etc.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MazeDancer

      Tim Walz got Trump to dump Bovino and Noem.

      Bovino is reported to be leaving Minneapolis tomorrow.

      If Stephen Miller isn’t removed, how can Trump stop the poll slide?

      Arresting criminals instead of children could help.

      Reply

