These strenuous assertions came alongside signs that made Trump seem more mortal than ever, from his dismal approval rating to the growing likelihood that Republicans will lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in this fall’s midterms. Already, pundits have started calling him a lame duck, a term typically saved for the third year of a presidency, which might partly explain the vigorous flurry of activity he has undertaken in Nigeria, Venezuela, Minneapolis, Greenland, and beyond. He has gamely entertained discussions about whether Marco Rubio or J. D. Vance will succeed him, which in one sense is an acknowledgment of his mortality. In another sense, the succession represents a way for him to live forever — a conceit, I soon learned, that was perpetuated by the bubble of loyalists and supplicants and advisers that constantly surrounds him and that seemed indicative of the late-empire stage of Trump’s decade-plus-long dominance of American life…

Rather than change, Trump tends to force the world to adapt to him. If there was a conspiracy of silence protecting Joe Biden when questions arose about his mental and physical decline, there’s a cacophony around Trump. Numerous members of his inner circle have clamored to tell me tales of the president’s godlike virility. “He can work harder and he has a better memory and he has more stamina and has more energy than a normal mortal,” deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told me. “The headline of your story should be ‘The Superhuman President.’”

“I feel the same as I did 40 years ago,” he said, settling in behind the Resolute desk. Warm afternoon light from the window illuminated his famous hair, once dyed golden and now its natural white — his “only concession to age,” one of his senior staffers told me. In person, Trump looks trimmer than he does on television, though he denies he’s ever been on a GLP-1 or, as he calls it, “the fat drug.” (His last physical, this past April, listed him as weighing 224 pounds, but he told me he’s currently “about 235.”) He stands a little hunched and his eyes are puffy, but he looks pretty good for a 79-year-old. His hearing, according to a senior staff member, isn’t what it used to be (the staffer doesn’t think Trump has noticed this about himself, despite regularly leaning in and requesting people speak up). His right hand, warm and soft during our handshake, looked like rhino hide on the back: dry and gray, the notorious bruise spread out like an inkblot test…

“Let’s sit for a couple of minutes,” he said. “I hate to waste a lot of time on this, but if you’re going to write a bad story about my health, I’m going to sue the ass off of New York Magazine. There will be a time when you can write that story, maybe in two years, three years, five years — five years, no one is going to care, I guess. Go ahead and sit down.”…

“These are two doctors,” Trump told me before I could ask a question. “And by the way, I don’t know them, they’re not my best friends. They’re respected doctors that practice out of Walter Reed. And they happen to be taking care of me for anything — but I don’t need any taking care of because I’m in perfect health. I do purposely every year or less a physical, because I think the American people should know that the president is healthy so you don’t get a guy like the last one, who was the worst thing that ever happened to older people. Because I know people in their 90s that are 100 percent. Gary Player is 90 years old. He shot 70 with me the other day.”…

For all his raging against those who question his invincibility, Trump has acknowledged that he will in fact cease to exist one day. At Mar-a-Lago last year, with televisions tuned to former president Jimmy Carter’s body lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, Trump surprised people in the room when he said, according to a person familiar with his comments, “You know, within ten years that will be me.” (Leavitt said she doesn’t recall Trump making such a comment.)

In a “not morbid way,” he has, according to a senior White House official, been “thinking more about what he will be remembered for.” Even the “crazy ballroom” that’s being built on the site of the demolished East Wing, this official said, “is about leaving a legacy here.” His desire to leave something tangible behind might also explain the “Arc de Trump” he wants to erect in Washington or the decision to slap his name on the Kennedy Center. “He doesn’t think of legacy in terms of policies enacted,” a Republican operative with ties to the administration told me. “It’s buildings he can leave behind and prizes he can win” — the most coveted of which, the Nobel Peace Prize, he managed to finagle from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in January…

As Trump approaches 80, he has been “sharing anecdotes about his father,” according to another senior White House official, and how it wasn’t until his old man retired that he truly started to act like the old man he actually was. In this way, Trump appears to believe that having the job of president of the United States is giving him life. “He had an expression that I always remember,” Trump told me in the Oval Office. “ ‘To retire is to expire.’ ” (As Eric Trump told me, “You’ve seen a lot of people who smoke cigarettes until they are 95 years old and the day they give up smoking, all of a sudden it’s the end. I don’t think my father could give up working.”)…

On December 2, Trump called a Cabinet meeting at the White House. The livestreamed event was over two hours long and featured the kind of outlandish obeisance we have grown accustomed to in his second administration. “Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said. “You even kept the hurricanes away, so we appreciate that.” As his lackeys gushed over his leadership, Trump’s eyelids grew heavier and heavier until finally he appeared to nod off multiple times.

Shortly after the meeting ended, Leavitt beckoned me into her West Wing office for an interview with Will Scharf, the White House staff secretary. He promptly told me I hadn’t seen what I thought I’d just seen. “He’s always awake, always alert, always knows what’s going on,” said Scharf, whose job requires him to be in almost constant contact with the president. “His work pace is remarkable. My dad is a few years older than he is; my dad couldn’t do the job that the president does. I don’t think I could do the job the president does.” He added, “It’s not dozing. Sometimes if he’s thinking about something — and I made that mistake at first too — he adopts a pose. He leans back or leans forward a little bit, and he either closes his eyes or looks down — because he often takes notes in his lap.”…

In the Oval Office, Trump offered a different defense for closing his eyes during the Cabinet meeting. “It’s boring as hell,” he said. “I’m going around a room, and I’ve got 28 guys — the last one was three and a half hours. I have to sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I’m listening. I’m hearing every word, and I can’t wait to get out.”…

“Can I just ask about the MRI?” I said.

“Yes, please,” Trump said, leaning forward in his chair. “It was the worst fucking thing I ever did, and I blame them.” Trump pointed at Barbabella and Jones, who sat motionless beside me. “They wanted me to take it. And because I took it, people want to say, ‘Oh, there must be something wrong.’”

Trump turned again to the doctors.

“Can you explain why you asked me that?” he said, shaking his head. “Stupidest thing I’ve ever done.”

Jones shuffled the handful of papers in his lap, each one filled with blocks of typed text and hand-scrawled notes. “We asked him to do it because he had a scheduled trip at Walter Reed,” he said. “While he was there, I asked him if we could complete some additional physical things that we were planning on doing annually. And he was like, ‘Okay. We will work it in for time schedules.’” It wasn’t actually an MRI. “We did a computerized tomography exam of his chest and his abdomen,” Jones said. “It’s MRI-like.”

“And not for any reason,” Trump said, cutting in. “It’s because the machine was sitting there, I’m sitting right next to it.”

“There was no evidence of narrowing of any blood vessels,” said Barbabella. “And no abnormalities of the heart.”

“The reason for the imaging, as routine as we stated, is that any patient his age could have things, and we ruled them out,” said Jones. “The story should be about the fact that the results were, uh, perfect. They did not demonstrate any problems.”

“Excellent results,” Barbabella muttered, almost to himself. “They were excellent results.”

“I love these two guys; they’re great,” Trump said. “But I don’t know them. They’re White House doctors.”

For weeks, I’d been trying to get a handle on Trump’s health. I’d come away thinking he might be pretty healthy for an almost octogenarian, if not quite the superhuman the president or his team would have me believe. But I’m not a doctor, nor do I spend a lot of time with Trump. Now I was in a room with actual doctors who actually treat the president and know him. Perhaps more than anyone else in this country, they would be in a position to know — yet their proximity to him could be part of the problem…

“Who is healthier, Obama or President Trump?” I asked.

Trump stared across the desk, making eye contact with Jones. Jones didn’t hesitate.

“President Trump,” he said.

Trump nodded. There was no sign of a smile, as if there could not have been any other answer to that question.

“Write that,” he said, turning to me.