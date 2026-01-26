(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I know it was another long hard day for many, so I’m just going to run through the basics again tonight.

Russia has spent most of the day and evening once again hammering civilians and civilian targets, especially power generation and transmission facilities and infrastructure, in order to further immiserate Ukrainians where the overnight low is forecast to be below -12C.

The cost:

My God. Another painful loss: after more than two weeks of fighting for his life, firefighter and rescuer Oleksandr Zibrov, 36, has succumbed to his severe wounds. He was critically injured during a russian double tap attack in Kyiv on January 9, the State Emergency Service reported. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 5:06 PM

🕯 Rescuer Oleksandr Zibrov has died after being wounded in a Russian double tap strike on Kyiv. The 36‑year‑old firefighter passed away after 18 days of fighting for his life, having suffered severe injuries on January 9 in the capital. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 7:21 AM

Zibrov, together with his comrades, risked everything to save people during the attack despite the grave danger. According to the State Emergency Service, he was a devoted husband and a caring father — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 7:21 AM

“We are preparing for new trilateral meetings this week.” – Zelenskyy said after a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation. The President of Ukraine stated that the negotiators analyzed the key positions of the parties and defined the framework for further diplomatic efforts. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:06 AM

Zelenskyy also held a special coordination call. Decisions were made to improve Kyiv’s energy situation, and the Air Force Commander and Defense Minister were tasked with developing additional options to strengthen Kharkiv’s protection. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:06 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukraine Has Always Been and Will Remain on the Side of Peace, and the Only Reason This War Continues Is Russia – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! Briefly about this day. Restoration of the energy sector after Russian strikes is ongoing round-the-clock. This concerns not only Kyiv, but also Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, the Dnipro region – Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih – as well as the Chernihiv and Sumy regions – all areas where the situation is most difficult. Undoubtedly, Kyiv is facing the greatest number of challenges right now. I expect Kyiv’s city authorities to step up their work. Many cities and communities are ready to help, and the Government is ready to help – all instructions and capabilities are in place. One hundred seventy-four brigades are working – this is a significant resource that has now been directed to Kyiv. There are some results, but they are not sufficient. A significant number of buildings are without heating, including some that have been without heating for an extended period. I instructed the Government to allocate additional resources. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is working within its remit – we are scaling up assistance points and warming centers. Everyone in the Government will work with partners to obtain additional equipment as quickly as possible. I thank all our friends – countries across Europe, from Norway to Italy, Poland and Germany, the Baltic states, and many others who are supporting Ukraine, our cities, and doing a lot for Kyiv right now. Separately, I spoke today with the Minister of Defense about the protection of energy facilities, and also with the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The command level of the Air Force must be significantly faster in providing protection. I also received a full report from our delegation today – the guys have returned after the trilateral meetings. For the first time in a long while, there was again a format involving the Americans and the Russians. They managed to discuss a range of primarily military issues – those concerning steps toward ending the war and real control and monitoring. There are issues that need to be prepared for the next meeting. Preliminary discussions indicated that the teams would meet again on Sunday. It would be good if this meeting could be moved up. Ukraine will be as fully prepared as possible on all matters that need to be discussed and agreed. Ukraine has always been and will remain on the side of peace, and the only reason this war continues is Russia. Real results from diplomacy are needed so that there is no impression that the Russians are also using the negotiation process for a very cynical and brutal purpose – pushing back new pressure measures against Russia that could actually work. And pressure is needed. It is precisely pressure and its consequences – the results of sanctions and the blocking of Russian operations – that work toward ending the war. Partners must not forget this. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! I thank everyone who is helping us! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also made a speech at the E-Points Initiative for Assessing the Effectiveness of drones today. The English transcript is below, there is no video posted at this time.

Ukraine Must Maintain Leadership and Prevail in Every Cycle of Technological Development – President’s Speech at the Presentation of the “E-Points” Initiative for Assessing the Effectiveness of Drone Units Glory to Ukraine! Dear warriors, everyone present, and everyone who works for our Ukrainian strength and our Ukrainian technological capacity! Today, first and foremost, we thank you. And not merely for being here, but for the results you deliver for our state and for our people. None of us in Ukraine chose this war. Undoubtedly, every one of us – every Ukrainian – would want a peaceful future for our country and for ourselves. But with a neighbor like Russia, unfortunately, that is impossible. With such a neighbor, Ukrainians must be maximally effective masters of defending their state. To always keep Ukraine independent and free from Russia, Ukrainians have to be better, stronger, and more effective in their defense than Russians can be in attacking our state. Just a few years ago, the answer to the question of who is stronger and who is more effective came down to the volume of artillery and, unquestionably, the number of personnel. Today, artillery matters, but in a different way. Personnel, and above all our infantry, carry out fundamental tasks. But war itself is undergoing an evolution, and everything is becoming extremely dependent on another important element as well – on who is the fastest and the strongest in applying technologies, in adapting technologies, and in truthful verification of what is happening on the battlefield. Ukraine vitally needs precisely this kind of leadership – leadership in technologies. I am confident that we have already reached a world-class level here. All of us are working toward this. First and foremost – you and your brothers-in-arms. As of today, more than 80 percent of enemy targets are being destroyed by drones. The absolute majority are domestically produced drones, and it is very encouraging that these are drones made in Ukraine. In just the past year alone, 819,737 targets were hit – hit by drones. And we clearly record every single hit. We also have points awarded for each hit, as you know firsthand. Our bonus-based electronic points system is working to scale up the results of our defense. In December, our units achieved a result of 35,000 neutralized occupiers. Thank you for this result. These are killed and badly wounded occupiers. A very telling example. Over ten years of war in Afghanistan, the Soviet army lost half as many as the Russians lost in just one month of this war. That’s the difference. This is such a horrific war – and you are true heroes, doing an outstanding job. Their propaganda may pretend that Russia is not concerned about such losses. But this is not really about concern. It is about practicality. The task of Ukrainian units is to ensure a level of destruction of the occupier at which Russian losses exceed the number of reinforcements they can send to their forces each month. This is a realistic task. When we are talking about 50,000 Russian losses per month, this is the optimal level. Certainly, this is a difficult task but nevertheless it is the optimal level for Russia to begin weighing what it is doing and what it is fighting for. The task of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the task of our army, of all the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, is to guarantee precisely such a level of Russian losses. This can be achieved. First and foremost – through drones, unquestionably, of all types. Through clear analysis and well-grounded conclusions drawn from conducted combat operations. And also through a sufficiently high level of training and coordination of our warriors and your units. To a large extent, it is precisely your experience – the experience of our most effective drone units – that must be scaled across all the forces of our state. But at the same time, we must remember that the level of Russian losses cannot be the first and the last key objective of our work with drones – of our work with technology. It is important to expand control of the battlespace – deep behind the front line. To disrupt the enemy’s logistics, eliminate its drone operators, and, overall, degrade its capacity as an occupying force. It is also important to continue developing protection against Russian “shaheds,” other strike drones, and reconnaissance drones. There must be more interceptors. There must be more successful interceptions. And the evolution of our interceptors must keep pace with the changes in Russian strike drones. Ukraine must maintain leadership and prevail in every cycle of technological development. It must respond quickly to new challenges and – what is very important – anticipate the next stages of this war, which is now clearly a technological one. All of these are challenging tasks. But reaching our current level was not easy either. Ukraine has done it. We have all done it together. We must ensure Ukraine’s enduring technological leadership. And that means even greater effectiveness from developers, even greater effectiveness from all our drone manufacturers. Even greater effectiveness from our Drone Line and from your units. Even greater effectiveness from every unit that works with drones, with technology, and with all elements of this war. To accomplish all of this means to guarantee life for Ukraine. I am confident that all of this will be accomplished. I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart! And today, I would like to recognize, perhaps, the most successful ones. I will not say “the best” – I do not want to offend anyone. But the most successful ones. With great pleasure, I would like to recognize today ten of our units that fight specifically with drones. And with all due respect to every one of our units, I want to thank you for the fact that we have a state – a strong state, a technological state, a state that is alive. I truly believe in you. I truly believe in peace. I believe in victory. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Meanwhile, don’t forget Georgia. For over a year, protests against a repressive, Russia-linked goverment takeover have endured. The regime’s latest escalation is arresting people for peacefully standing on sidewalks. On a bus, an activist asks: if you think this deserves jail, raise your hand. [image or embed] — Eto Buziashvili (@buziashvili.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 5:27 PM

Givi Targamadze, a former member of the UNM, was released from prison today after seven months of imprisonment. He had been imprisoned for nor appearing before the GD’s ‘investigation commission on UNM’s crimes.’ #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 4:17 AM

Another political prisoner in Georgia has completed his 7-month sentence. Former politician Givi Targamadze was jailed for refusing to appear before a commission created by Georgian Dream’s parliament — the same pretext used against several current and former opposition figures. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 2:23 AM

Targamadze has previously said his arrest was effectively ordered by Russia. He has been sentenced in absentia there and remains wanted, and has said Russia once tried to assassinate him. He noted the grim irony of being held near people convicted of carrying out — or covering up — that attack. — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 2:23 AM

My mandate led or joined 8 communications to #Georgia since its last UPR review in 2021, none of which received a response. I also travelled to Georgia on an official country visit in Oct-Nov 2023, & presented my report to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2024. (1/12)

🧵⬇️ #UPR51 [image or embed] — Mary Lawlor UN Special Rapporteur HRDs (@marylawlorhrds.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:59 AM

From Britain’s Government Wire:

Statement by the UK’s Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer, at Georgia’s Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thank you, Madam President, The United Kingdom welcomes Georgia’s engagement with the Universal Periodic Review process. However, we remain concerned about the serious deterioration in the human rights situation. Since 2024, there has been excessive use of force by police against peaceful protesters, politically motivated arrests, restrictions on freedom of assembly, intimidation of journalists, and legislative measures that undermine civil society and political pluralism. We recommend that Georgia: Ensure independent, impartial investigations into allegations of police violence and ill-treatment during protests, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Guarantee the safety and independence of journalists, civil society and human rights defenders, and repeal or amend legislation that restricts their ability to operate.

Release all those unjustly detained on politically motivated charges, and take urgent steps to uphold the independence of the judiciary and right to a fair trial.

We urge the Government of Georgia to ensure accountability for human rights violations and to uphold its international obligations on freedom of expression, assembly, and association. Thank you, Madam President.

NATO:

NATO chief Mark Rutte said that if anyone believes Europe or the EU can defend itself without the United States, they are “dreaming”. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:18 PM

1) True, for now. 2) If anyone finds Mark Rutte’s self respect please turn it in at the customer service booth on the mezzanine level. There’s a reward.

The EU:

Germany:

🛑Russian sanctions evasion pipeline uncovered in Germany. A shipping company was transporting sanctioned goods from Russian supermarkets in Germany. New missiles built THIS MONTH with sanctioned components are striking Ukraine. Stopping evasion will save many Ukrainian lives. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 3:25 AM

Poland:

A total of 130 generators of various capacities have already been delivered to Kyiv. The fundraising campaign in Poland for them was launched just 10 days ago, and they will be connected today. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:35 PM

Overall, more than $2 million has been raised for Ukraine as part of the “Heat from Poland for Kyiv” charity campaign. Another 100 generators were received by Polish volunteer initiatives working in Ukraine. The next shipment will arrive in the coming days,Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:35 PM

Slovakia:

Following the Czechs and Poles, Slovaks have also launched a fundraising campaign for Ukraine – raising nearly €500,000 in just three days. More than 10,000 Slovaks have contributed to the cause. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM

The Czech Republic:

Czech donors from the “Gift for Putin” foundation have raised over €4 million to purchase generators for Ukraine. This was announced by the President of the Czech Republic on his official page. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 8:01 AM

The Kremlin:

Shot:

Chaser:

What?

Back to Ukraine.

Zelensky has signed a decree changing the composition of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. Shmyhal was added to the council in his role as First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister. Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was also included. Former SBU chief Malyuk was removed #Ukraine [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) January 26, 2026 at 1:47 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

A new Russian law requires Ukrainian children in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to obtain Russian international passports to travel abroad; experts say the move complicates efforts to flee the occupation. A law that took effect Jan. 20 bars children under 14 from traveling abroad without a Russian international passport, Russian state media outlet TASS reported, citing the migration service of Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. Russian citizens can travel to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Russian-occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia without an international passport, using only Russia’s domestic passport. Putin issued a decree on March 20, 2025, ordering Ukrainians in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to “regulate their legal status” under Russian law or leave — a move rights groups say effectively forces residents to take Russian citizenship. The Jan. 20 law marks another stage of Russia’s attempt to “Russify” Ukrainians in occupation while forcing their children to take not only a Russian domestic passport, but also an international one. Iryna Sedova, a researcher at the Crimean Human Rights Group, said that the sole purpose of the new measure is to prevent Ukrainians from taking their children out of occupied territory, in comments to Suspilne Crimea. Olha Chentsova, the evacuation coordinator with the NGO Helping to Leave, told the Kyiv Independent that the new requirement “significantly complicates” efforts to leave Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. Without a passport, she said, it is now impossible to even buy a ticket to neighboring Belarus. Chentsova said that families facing pressure for various reasons, including a pro-Ukrainian stance, often decide to leave within a single day. The new rule, she said, makes such urgent departures impossible. She added that the requirement could cause financial strain, especially for those living in small towns, who may have to pay fees and travel costs to an administrative center. “Russia continues to impose legislative barriers to the outflow of children from the occupied territories and continues its genocidal policy,” Chentsova said. For Ukrainian children, life under Russian occupation often means continuous exposure to Russian propaganda, as occupation authorities seek to assimilate and militarize them. According to a report by Save Ukraine and War Child U.K., published on Sept. 11, more than half of Ukrainian children living under Russian occupation had been subjected to indoctrination, while some reported torture and sexual violence. Based on testimonies from 200 children returned from occupied territories and Russia, the report describes Moscow’s campaign as the largest, most organized assault on children’s rights in Europe since the Yugoslav wars. About 55% of surveyed children reported experiencing indoctrination, 10% said they were subjected to torture or other cruel treatment, and 6% reported sexual violence. “Every day felt like we were being shaped into something we weren’t. They didn’t treat us like kids. They wanted us to behave like their soldiers,” a 16-year-old girl from Kherson Oblast said in her testimony. Researchers concluded that Russia aims to erase Ukrainian identity and prepare the children for eventual use in its armed forces, potentially forcing them to fight against their own country.

​Garry Kasparov: Russia is losing influence, but not because of Maduro, not because of Iranians, not because of Syria, but because Ukraine survived. Period. The main reason why Putin lost his influence he exercised before is because [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:11 AM

Ukraine refused to capitulate and defended itself and proved that Putin was not all-powerful. It’s very clear. Speaking about lies, the free world, Biden, Scholz, I think Scholz was there, Macron, they were all willing to to give up in 2022. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:11 AM

Border aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV units of the “Shkval” commandant’s office are carrying out precision strikes against the enemy, eliminating enemy positions, equipment, and personnel.

t.me/c/1323012452… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:09 PM

Kharkiv:

Explosions continue in Kharkiv ‼️Russian attack started with drones and continues with missiles. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:36 PM

Ukrainian channels are reporting that Russia has launched a missile strike on Kharkiv. Casualties have been reported, and residential high-rise buildings and school in one of the districts were damaged. Power and water supplies have been completely cut off in some areas. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:05 PM

This is happening again.

Russia is once more targeting Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure with missiles, leaving most of the city without power. Where electricity remains, voltage spikes up to 300 volts. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:53 PM

Kharkiv — a city of over a million people, Ukraine’s second-largest — is left in darkness on a freezing winter night as russia keeps attacking its energy infrastructure. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 4:59 PM

New underground school opens at Kharkiv’s 23 Serpnia metro station. ​The facility already serves 350 students, with limited spots still available in classrooms built directly into the metro passages. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 9:21 AM

While a significant step, it is impossible to move the entire city’s school system underground. Most Kharkiv students continue to study online, now approaching their fourth year away from physical classrooms. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 9:21 AM

Sumy Oblast:

Seven people were injured in Sumy Oblast in separate russian drone attacks. Among the injured are a 59-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, aged 8 and 11. A drone struck their home directly. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 2:27 AM

Kryvyi Rih:

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

This is Kupiansk today. Once a thriving town of 25,000 in Kharkiv region, now nothing but ruins and ash. Russia obliterated it. Murdered or drove out its people, and bombed it into dust. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM

The 8th SOF Regiment made a spectacular trip to the grocery store for Russian occupiers in Kupiansk. Two were taken prisoner.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 7:02 AM

Kyiv:

This is insane. Kyiv has been under an intense russian drone attack for more than 4h now. In broad daylight, russia executes a city of 4M people. With full impunity, russia destroys Ukraine. #russiaisaterroriststate [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:34 AM

Some people in Kyiv have moved into the city’s metro stations to hide, as russian drones were detected on a path toward the capital earlier, [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:19 AM

Murmansk Oblast, Russia:

Russian Murmansk and Severomorsk been almost a week without electricity or heating. Locals are lighting fires just to cook their food. No one bombed them; they just chose to spend all their money on murdering Ukrainians instead of caring for their own people and infrastructure [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:43 PM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Reports say that drones have reached Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. An oil refinery is on fire in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, reportedly the Slavyansk-Eco refinery. There are also reports of a fire in the occupied Luhansk region, where a substation is burning. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 7:39 AM

Penza Oblast, Russia:

Satellite images showing the aftermath of a strike on an oil depot in Penza were published by Radio Svoboda. One storage tank at the facility was completely destroyed. Several neighboring tanks appear to have been damaged by a fire that burned for two days. #Ukraine [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) January 26, 2026 at 4:24 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron!

The caption on the actual video says “A million dollars or hearing your dog’s thoughts?”

Open thread!