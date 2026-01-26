Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What Inspires You? Who Inspires You?

26 Comments

This post is in: 

Political or not political.  What inspires you?  Who inspires you?

I’ll start with the YouTube that Cole posted last night.

x

Sometimes I think of Maxwell Frost as a young John Lewis.  Is that crazy?

Not related to looks, but the fire and eloquent speech, even when young.

Every Democratic Senator must vote NO on DHS/ICE funding. Continuing to fund this agency that is terrorizing and murdering our people makes you complicit. They EXECUTED Alex Pretti. Every Senator must draw a line in the stand here.

Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T21:28:43.440Z

I am okay. Thank you for all the well wishes. We are in scary times. Please stay safe and do not let these people silence you. Onwards.

Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2026-01-25T02:49:42.812Z

 

Let’s stick with inspirational.  This is not an open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    3. 3.

      No One of Consequence

      A.) Poop myself.

      B.) Go blind.

      Open Thread is not Open. Truth in advertising. But I will play along in the spirit Ms. WG:

      George Carlin inspires me. Makes me want to find the right combination of words and sentiments to break through to those who are sleepwalking through our Great Experiment.

      YMMV,

      -NOoC

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jimmy higgins

      This song from the long ago. It’s a lament and a pledge:

      It could have been me, but instead it was you
      So I’ll keep doing the work you were doing as if I were two
      I’ll be a student of life, a singer of songs,
      A farmer of food and a righter of wrongs
      It could have been me, but instead it was you

      youtu.be/7hMVItqw0Xs?si=a3jT5rFrgzx4sDY9

      Reply
    6. 6.

      planetjanet

      Paul Krugman. I am really enjoying his substack. It makes me feel smarter on most days. He has the best balance for me between the anger with the injustices and the reason on processing and moving towards solutions. Today’s column is a good one. I am sick of listening to impotent rage. You can not form viable solutions to real problems while you are screaming your head off.
      Paul Krugman: Monsters

      Tim Walz is another. Just listening to him makes me feel safer, gives me hope.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @jimmy higgins: I had forgotten until just now when I read your comment, but in the year after my dad died, everything was hard, but if it was a beautiful day I would go out and try to enjoy it for both of us.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      I’m inspired by the people who are showing up and doing their part of the work every day.

      Many people here – WaterGirl, the postcarders like H.E.Wolf and MazeDancer and so many others, the data-entry folks, the people going to their town government meetings, the people regularly calling and writing their representatives.  The folks like Nelle talking to and listening to young neighbors and getting them to think about how politics can make things better.  The folks participating in mass market social media so the rest of us don’t have to.  ;-)

      I don’t believe in the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”  But I do believe that each and every bucket of sand in thousands of sandbags matters.

      Thanks all of you.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      ArchTeryx

      The artists, authors, musicians, architechs, etc. The Creators. And that comes with some pretty deep reasons.

      One of the points that Madeline L’Engle made in her books is that while we are a “shadowed planet,” we’re fighting the shadow, and the way we fight it is with our creators. Evil wants to bend creation to their will and ultimately destroy it. The creators are who are fighting back. Every single creator who puts out something against ICE is striking a blow. These may seem like very weak blows, but fighting the Shadow this way is a permanent, perpetual task.

      In Furry Fandom, where I’ve lived for the last 37 years, artists are a core part of the fandom because we like to commission them for drawings of our characters. But it goes beyond just harvesting money. They draw for themselves. They draw webcomics and ask for nothing in return but eyeballs. They write stories and make crafts. I know a few in Minneapolis that are terrified out of their minds, but they are still drawing.

      Every piece of art is a blow against the fascists. Creation is how you fight destruction and nihilism. Every bit of creation is a lit candle.

      Oh, one other thing about Madeline L’Engle?

      She was a Christian. Not one of these goddamned evangelicals that are supporting our descent into fascism. But a Christian Humanist, a believer in the idea that God is made up of ALL of creation, including all beings in it. She was extremely pro-science and considered scientific research a holy pastime, adding to the breadth of our knowledge of Creation. The evangelicals hated her and banned even the award winning A Wrinkle in Time through much of the Bible Belt. Her third book, A Swiftly Tilting Planet, featured a gay unicorn as a living TARDIS. Gaudior and the main character are trying to prevent nuclear war from sweeping the planet. THAT got their panties all up in a twist, too. The bloody Christian Nationalists never had any use for her. They made which side they were on quite clear.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.

      Because despite all the absolute SHIT thrown at them every damn day, they still show up, still do the job, and still keep their caucuses focused and “in array.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @ArchTeryx:

      Every piece of art is a blow against the fascists. Creation is how you fight destruction and nihilism. Every bit of creation is a lit candle.

      Amen, and QFT.

      Nazis and Stalinists despise the humanity revealed in art; no better reason to keep drawing, keep writing, keep singing. ✊🏾

      Reply
    15. 15.

      kindness

      I’m inspired by us here (for the most part).  Our energy and donation practices is making a difference.  Good going people!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      AM in NC

      My women friends inspire me. Despite having job, kid, household, and aging parent responsibilities, they ALL call their Senators and Reps; they ALL regularly protest; they ALL volunteer to postcard/phone bank/canvass/fundraise for elections – and they are all working to get their white men husbands to do something in addition to just voting for Democrats.  Plus, they are funny as shit, and we need that.

      Also inspiring? Every person in every town protesting against ICE/CBP and standing up support networks to help their neighbors.

      There are more of us than there are of them, and kindness, decency, and solidarity always beat out the crabs scrabbling in a bucket. Maybe not immediately, but eventually.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      @Professor Bigfoot: I read somewhere that art creates and requires dialogue (even if only within the viewer’s head), the propaganda of Nazis and Stalinists (and other totalitarians) is a one way command to the viewer about what to think.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chief Oshkosh

      The Cheiftess inspires me. Over 40 years of fighting for criminal justice reform, with a heaping helping of focus on indigent folks with extraordinary challenges.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      I know they are inured to cold but the image of Minnesotans venturing out everyday in sub-zero weather to protest and witness awes me.

      Well that, and continuing to persevere when it’s been made obvious that they might very well be risking their lives.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom:

      I know they are inured to cold but the image of Minnesotans venturing out everyday in sub-zero weather to protest and witness awes me. 

      Yes this. Being out there, in person, with all their cold-weather gear….. makes a huge difference. It creates an image that doesn’t lie and it endures. That’s the stuff that ends up n the front page of newspapers, passed around social media, and eventually becomes “the image” that gets stuck in everyone’s head. Most of us think and remember visually, so these things matter.

      They are amazing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Ohio Mom: Yeah, I wanna add them to my “inspirational” list.

      The whole damn city.

      I am IN AWE of their courage and their sense of community.

      This is a blue city in a blue state under attack with violence by neo-Confederates.

      This is also the home state of the First Minnesota; so I suppose we shouldn’t surprised at how brave these people are, should we? ✊🏾

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom: Speaking of MN protestors….. just saw that their GOP gubernatorial candidate just dropped out of the race this morning?!

      From Political Wire:

      Chris Madel (R) made a stunning exit from the Minnesota governor’s race, saying he cannot support the national GOP’s “stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so,” the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

      Said Madel: “United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That’s wrong.”

        He leaving the GOP?

      Reply

