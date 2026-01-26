Political or not political. What inspires you? Who inspires you?

I’ll start with the YouTube that Cole posted last night.

x

Sometimes I think of Maxwell Frost as a young John Lewis. Is that crazy?

Not related to looks, but the fire and eloquent speech, even when young.

Every Democratic Senator must vote NO on DHS/ICE funding. Continuing to fund this agency that is terrorizing and murdering our people makes you complicit. They EXECUTED Alex Pretti. Every Senator must draw a line in the stand here. — Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T21:28:43.440Z

I am okay. Thank you for all the well wishes. We are in scary times. Please stay safe and do not let these people silence you. Onwards. — Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2026-01-25T02:49:42.812Z

Let’s stick with inspirational. This is not an open thread.