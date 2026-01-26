Political or not political. What inspires you? Who inspires you?
I’ll start with the YouTube that Cole posted last night.
x
Sometimes I think of Maxwell Frost as a young John Lewis. Is that crazy?
Not related to looks, but the fire and eloquent speech, even when young.
Every Democratic Senator must vote NO on DHS/ICE funding. Continuing to fund this agency that is terrorizing and murdering our people makes you complicit. They EXECUTED Alex Pretti. Every Senator must draw a line in the stand here.
— Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2026-01-24T21:28:43.440Z
I am okay. Thank you for all the well wishes. We are in scary times. Please stay safe and do not let these people silence you. Onwards.
— Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2026-01-25T02:49:42.812Z
Let’s stick with inspirational. This is not an open thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings