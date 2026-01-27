Bookmark this if you didn’t get a chance to watch lat night.
prostratedragon
From Mary Harris at Slate, a talk with Radley Balko:
I linked to the transcript, but the recording is also there.
Thanks, WG.
Was gonna join last night but got busy and forgot it.
Posted this on my Bluesky account.
Suzanne
Seen on a friend’s page:
Replacing Gregory Bonvino with Tom Homan is like shitting your pants and changing your shirt.
Will be watching this tomorrow. Weather conditions are still bad here, extreme cold now following the snow. Two cars just got stuck in front of my house and I and others had to push them out. Streets are very bad. I need to go to the store, but I didn’t want to risk it, so I went to a small neighborhood place and got a few things. School is canceled again tomorrow and the kids need some lunch stuff.
dm
Not an open thread, and maybe this is Betty’s turf, but Alexander Bondsman has announced he’s running for Senate in Florida.
Kayla Rudbek
Trying to decide whether to go into work tomorrow or just telework the whole day. Mr. Rudbek fell on the ice and he put the Yaktrax onto my boots.
Sending out resumes and collecting rejection letters here. On the one hand, I am discouraged, but on the other hand, I haven’t been applying to everything remotely relevant on Indeed and LinkedIn yet. Part of me really wants to apply to the companies and law firms that do patent mapping/landscaping/analytics, but it seems like a lot of those places use a lot of AI/LLMs as analytics tools.
Socolofi
I see Noem is already leaking “it was Miller!” stories to Axios. The thing is, this makes her look even weaker. Plus the GOP hate women, and some do like dogs, so she’s the obvious patsy.
It ain’t like her replacement will be any good either, but it starts the drums that there will be accountability.
I think currently Miller is safe, sadly. People only leave Trump’s orbit when they make him look bad, or find that someone else has stuck a knife in their back before they could stick one in somebody else’s. (It used to be that some people realized how bad he is and stepped back, but Trump now filters out for people with a modicum of conscience). But fine… I’ll take the scalps I can get!
