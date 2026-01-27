Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It Takes a Village to Outsmart iOS 26

Apple is relentless.  After my iPad flashed a message that it would be installing iOS 26 later that evening – even though I am set up NOT to auto update, I changed every Apple mobile device to not even download updates.

Now I am getting relentless notices – message after message after message – that I can either install iOS 26 now or I can schedule the install.

Anyway, let’s use this thread to share tips on all the settings that can be changed to make iOS 26 less awful.

I’ll share these from Scout211, but please add any more tips you have in the comments.

Key Steps to Disable Information Features in iOS 26.2

Stop Information Sharing: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Analytics & Improvementsand turn off all toggles to stop sending diagnostic/usage data to Apple.

Disable Personalized Ads: Navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security > Apple Advertising and turn off “Personalized Ads”.

Restrict App Data Access: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security and select specific categories (e.g., Contacts, Calendars, Motion & Fitness) to revoke access for individual apps.

Limit Location Services: Under Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services, set apps to “Never” or “While Using” and disable “Precise Location” for better privacy.

Reduce UI Clutter: To minimize intrusive “smart” interface elements, go to Settings > Accessibility > Motion and turn on Reduce Motion, and toggle Reduce Transparency in the Display & Text Size menu.

Disable Notifications/Haptics: Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics to change how alerts behave, such as setting haptics to “Don’t Play in Silent Mode”.

    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      Thank you. When this phone dies, I am thinking of going back to an android phone, even if I dread the learning curve. Just out of spite.

    6. 6.

      frosty

      I don’t understand how I’ve escaped. My 13 Mini is on iOS 18 and I don’t get notices of automatic updates any more. At least not lately. How did I miss (counts fingers) seven other updates?

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @frosty: I believe they jumped straight from 18 to 26.

      Google Apple iOS versions and you’ll see that.  My current phone is a 13, and they are fucking relentless about trying to get me to do this update.

      Our friend PatrickG noted that he has seen one, count ’em, one person who likes iOS 26.

      Speaking of which, this is a reminder that he is willing to share his friends and family discounts with jackals.  Send me email.  As he likes to say, there’s no reason to pay full price for an Apple product when you have a friend who will share.

    12. 12.

      PeteS

      Every day the phone “reminds” me that I have not installed Apple Pay. How do I stop it? (Without installing the Pay software) It’s only tedious to keep not doing it, but I never had it, won’t miss it, and don’t want to be tied even tighter to the Apple ecosystem.

