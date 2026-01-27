Apple is relentless. After my iPad flashed a message that it would be installing iOS 26 later that evening – even though I am set up NOT to auto update, I changed every Apple mobile device to not even download updates.

Now I am getting relentless notices – message after message after message – that I can either install iOS 26 now or I can schedule the install.

Anyway, let’s use this thread to share tips on all the settings that can be changed to make iOS 26 less awful.

I’ll share these from Scout211, but please add any more tips you have in the comments.

Key Steps to Disable Information Features in iOS 26.2 Stop Information Sharing: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Analytics & Improvementsand turn off all toggles to stop sending diagnostic/usage data to Apple. Disable Personalized Ads: Navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security > Apple Advertising and turn off “Personalized Ads”. Restrict App Data Access: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security and select specific categories (e.g., Contacts, Calendars, Motion & Fitness) to revoke access for individual apps. Limit Location Services: Under Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services, set apps to “Never” or “While Using” and disable “Precise Location” for better privacy. Reduce UI Clutter: To minimize intrusive “smart” interface elements, go to Settings > Accessibility > Motion and turn on Reduce Motion, and toggle Reduce Transparency in the Display & Text Size menu. Disable Notifications/Haptics: Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics to change how alerts behave, such as setting haptics to “Don’t Play in Silent Mode”.

