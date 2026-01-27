Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Always Cheer the Fall of Nazis

by | 6 Comments

WAVE GOODBYE!

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 8:54 PM

Bovino's project was to himself become a rally flag for the worst elements of DHS. Turfing him out hurts their morale and makes it clear that today's patron might be tomorrow's underbus.

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 6:51 PM

it is both true that firing bovino doesn’t change a whole lot in terms of policy and also true that they have put a lot of money, time and effort into trying to make him the “never back down, fuck you, we own this place” face of the operation, and unceremoniously kicking him to the curb is a retreat

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 26, 2026 at 8:18 PM

when you structure your entire political narrative around invincibility, it turns out that backing down even slightly is in fact a massive thing.

— George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 26, 2026 at 8:19 PM

Two things:
1.) This is an enormous, huge, absolutely gigantic backtrack from the Trump admin that demonstrates that we're winning.
2.) lmao fuck him prison is next.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 6:49 PM

There’s a LOT of Repub pushback against the Miller presidency. But after the last two weeks the Democrats are in a much stronger position, & I suspect one of the conditions to avoiding a prolonged shutdown was for the White House to reel in Bovino & Border Patrol.

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 4:04 PM

I honestly feel like the momentum may be there to completely reconfigure DHS, ICE, CBP, USCIS, etc. And if it happens a lot of the people who’ve been yelling “abolish ICE & Democrats suck” will be devastated.

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 12:42 AM


This is the same thing ADs say about 3 weeks before canning a football coach

[image or embed]

— Thorpe Langton (@mspdawg.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 3:56 PM

Oh wow: AFGE (federal govt employee union) calls for the ouster of Noem and Miller.
www.afge.org/publication/…

[image or embed]

— David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 12:05 AM

I’m just kinda idly thinking here, but I don’t believe that any of the people in this meeting (reported by NYT) has any relevant experience in policing or law enforcement or anything like that

[image or embed]

— David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:59 PM

Gift link: Trump Holds 2-Hour Meeting With Noem Amid Backlash to Minneapolis Shooting

To understand Miller you need to understand that his core political strategy is “evil works.” He thinks the bad guys in history are cool because they feel strong and hurt the weak, and that’s what he wants to do. He’s roleplaying the villain and his only solution to any problem is “be more evil.”

[image or embed]

— Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:41 PM

imo firing Miller would be a potential extinction level event for the WH but I hope they're stupid enough to do it anyway

[image or embed]

— Sick Hunt, Dracones ⭐💙🩵 (@scalehelix.net) January 26, 2026 at 11:21 PM

I continue to believe that the fastest way to get Stephen Miller fired is to convince Trump that Miller's ICE operations are what cost him the Nobel Peace Prize.

— Asha Rangappa (@asharangappa.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:54 PM

Trump's approval is cratering as America doesn't want what it's seeing and did not vote for what it's seeing (I know, I know, but this is not what many thought they were voting for).
And it's ICE, DHS, Noem, Miller and the violence and chaos they have unleashed that is driving it all down.

[image or embed]

— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 8:42 PM

if bovino is out and conservatives are turning on noem then there is a real opportunity to demand that miller resign too.

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) January 26, 2026 at 8:07 PM

"One GOP aide told Axios the positive reinforcement of Homan amounts to a subtle rebuke of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's handling of the situation."
www.axios.com/2026/01/27/r…

[image or embed]

— Andrea Chalupa (@andreachalupa.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 12:05 AM

It would help Trump if he were replacing Bovino with a well respected statesman so they're reverse engineering Homan to be that guy so they can sell the story

[image or embed]

— mtsw (@mtsw.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 12:06 AM

It is funny to think of what Homan – who is flagrantly, cartoonishly corrupt even by the standards of this administration – might do with the unlimited money OBBB threw at DHS and a regime of wild spending that obviously involves favored subcontractors and zero inventory control.

— Warren Terra (@warrenterra.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 1:36 AM

We have a victory today, but WE ARE NOT DONE. Stay focused, Twin Cities, because we fight Homan now.

[image or embed]

— Melissa Kaercher (@chebutykin.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:51 PM

the one she thinks they're founding right now

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:23 AM

