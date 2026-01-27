Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – RaflW – La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

RaflW

Now Saturday, Nov. 15th, 2025, my time in Venice is dwindling, but I remain committed to really doing up the three day admission ticket to the Biennale Architettura.

I had promised myself that I’d return to the Arsenale galleries, which had darn near fried my museum-absorption circuits on Thursday, with the goal of paying closer attention to select elements.

I also stumbled upon a few of the ‘scattered site’ venues (tip for budget travelers – these do not require a ticket, so one can see some parts of the Biennale without the €25 expense).

Hope you like this more nitty-gritty look at the exhibits (with a few larger setting pics, too!)

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 9
Fondamenta Gherardini, Dorsoduro, Venice, IT November 15, 2025

Friday I’d moved hotels to the Dorsoduro neighborhood from Castelo. This gave me the opportunity to have a new, easy walking range for different restaurants, and maybe a change of ‘vibes’. This neighborhood must be one that has at least some actual locals in residence. It featured several fruit and veg markets I stumbled upon while heading for a vaporetto stop to get to the Biennale. The weather continued to be preposterously nice.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 8
Grand Canal, Venice, ITNovember 15, 2025

On my way at least two of these larger red oar boats raced the other direction. I think they’re called desona, and they are certainly related to the ubiquitous gondolas. They are rowed in a very similar way. I just couldn’t gather wether these were new gondoliers in training, or what. I think these desonas are decorated and parade at Christmastime, but I was there too early for that.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 7
Arsenale, Venice, ITNovember 15, 2025

My first gallery of the day was one of the ‘free’ scattered site ones right outside the main Arsenale entrance. I’d totally missed this on my Thursday visit! It was amazing.

Iceland produced a video which theorizes a (somewhat dystopian) future “after the droughts” and global migrations, where Icelandic people learn to harness volcanism as a building material. One frame (not pictured above) was captioned “What we call Volcanic Brutalism today is my favorite style.”

BF and I were recently in Grindavík, Iceland, a fishing town that has been radically altered by uncontained lava flows and heaved earth. I can imagine why Icelanders might want to harness and direct these forces!

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 6
Arsenale gallery, Venice, ITNovember 15, 2025

Inside the main hall at Arsenale, this really caught my eye. Here’s the text which accompanied the images:

“The Mannahatta and Welikia projects have reconstructed the ecological architecture of  the landscape that became New York City on the afternoon of September 12, 1609, in the hours immediately prior to the landscape’s colonization by European powers.
“Before New York synthesizes historical sources (maps, texts, and images); archaeological, biological, and geological observations; contemporary landscape ecology theories and applications; and geographic modeling and visualization techniques to project backward to that fateful afternoon. From rocks to soils, from soils to ecosystems, from ecosystems to plants and animals, including the critical role of Indigenous peoples, it looks backward to understand the present and shape the future.
“The biological richness and productivity of this particular landscape (‘Welikia,’ meaning  ‘my good home’) made possible the thriving city that followed; its diversity laying the necessary foundations long before the first street was paved or structure built. Nature contains wisdom that endures: stories of neighborhoods, networks of interactions, histories of disturbance and resilience, patterns of connectivity and transfer; birth, death, and renewal enacted over millennia, in the same places where the hustle and bustle of the city pre-occupies us today.”
On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 5
Arsenale, Venice, ITNovember 15, 2025

This beautiful installation was right in the middle of the main hall. There were sounds of thunder, and some of the fibers must have been optical glass, as it flashed in sync. The photo also gives a sense of how busy the galleries were!

Necto “enacts a form-finding exercise that speculates on the future of temporary structures—flexible, efficient, and reconfigurable” as the architecture-speak says.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 4
Arsenale, Venice, ITNovember 15, 2025

Also loved this way of organizing thought/reusing the well known periodic table format. “Our goal is to demonstrate that architecture and the built environment can coexist harmoniously with our planet, by eliminating waste, circulating materials, and regenerating natural materials.”

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 3
Arsenale, Venice, ITNovember 15, 2025

These two images show just a few of the potential 3D printed materials that were on display. The one on the right was super-esoteric (and beautiful). The furniture screen was printed using ash from last year’s huge wildfire in the Los Angeles area.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 2
Arsenale, Venice, ITNovember 15, 2025

Continuing my preference for actionable ideas, these three images show (upper and left) a concept for making concrete building elements reusable. Right now vertical construction uses forms and poured concrete, which must be smashed when a building is removes. But this idea uses cable-tensioned standardized concrete elements to become beams, which can be carefully disassembled and re-used.

The lower right (“CONQ”) is a test of a ceramic shingle made of crushed marine shells and algae based bio-polymers. Apparently 10 million tons of oyster, scallop, clam and mussel shells are discarded annually! Making use of it is brilliant, IMO.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4 1
Mexican Pavillion, Arsenale, Venice ITNovember 15, 2025

The Mexican pavilion featured these earthen-framed raised gardens, based on an ancestral Mesoamerican technology. This was a form of domesticated agriculture used in shallow lakebeds. By farming in this way, a significant amount of ‘shoreline’ was also created which increased productivity of the lake setting. It was further proposed in the gallery that Venice might be able to use this ancestral technology now, to positively change how water moves and is used in Venice. (No idea what Venetians think of this suggestion).

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 4
Calle Salamon, Castello, Venice ITNovember 15, 2025

Whoo, I’m not nearly done with the tour through Day 3 of the Biennale, but enough details for the moment! In keeping with my Pt. 1 collection, I’ll sign off for today with a bonus Italian Laundry pic.

