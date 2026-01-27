On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

RaflW

Now Saturday, Nov. 15th, 2025, my time in Venice is dwindling, but I remain committed to really doing up the three day admission ticket to the Biennale Architettura.

I had promised myself that I’d return to the Arsenale galleries, which had darn near fried my museum-absorption circuits on Thursday, with the goal of paying closer attention to select elements.

I also stumbled upon a few of the ‘scattered site’ venues (tip for budget travelers – these do not require a ticket, so one can see some parts of the Biennale without the €25 expense).

Hope you like this more nitty-gritty look at the exhibits (with a few larger setting pics, too!)