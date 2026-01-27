On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
RaflW
Now Saturday, Nov. 15th, 2025, my time in Venice is dwindling, but I remain committed to really doing up the three day admission ticket to the Biennale Architettura.
I had promised myself that I’d return to the Arsenale galleries, which had darn near fried my museum-absorption circuits on Thursday, with the goal of paying closer attention to select elements.
I also stumbled upon a few of the ‘scattered site’ venues (tip for budget travelers – these do not require a ticket, so one can see some parts of the Biennale without the €25 expense).
Hope you like this more nitty-gritty look at the exhibits (with a few larger setting pics, too!)
Friday I’d moved hotels to the Dorsoduro neighborhood from Castelo. This gave me the opportunity to have a new, easy walking range for different restaurants, and maybe a change of ‘vibes’. This neighborhood must be one that has at least some actual locals in residence. It featured several fruit and veg markets I stumbled upon while heading for a vaporetto stop to get to the Biennale. The weather continued to be preposterously nice.
On my way at least two of these larger red oar boats raced the other direction. I think they’re called desona, and they are certainly related to the ubiquitous gondolas. They are rowed in a very similar way. I just couldn’t gather wether these were new gondoliers in training, or what. I think these desonas are decorated and parade at Christmastime, but I was there too early for that.
My first gallery of the day was one of the ‘free’ scattered site ones right outside the main Arsenale entrance. I’d totally missed this on my Thursday visit! It was amazing.
Iceland produced a video which theorizes a (somewhat dystopian) future “after the droughts” and global migrations, where Icelandic people learn to harness volcanism as a building material. One frame (not pictured above) was captioned “What we call Volcanic Brutalism today is my favorite style.”
BF and I were recently in Grindavík, Iceland, a fishing town that has been radically altered by uncontained lava flows and heaved earth. I can imagine why Icelanders might want to harness and direct these forces!
Inside the main hall at Arsenale, this really caught my eye. Here’s the text which accompanied the images:
This beautiful installation was right in the middle of the main hall. There were sounds of thunder, and some of the fibers must have been optical glass, as it flashed in sync. The photo also gives a sense of how busy the galleries were!
Necto “enacts a form-finding exercise that speculates on the future of temporary structures—flexible, efficient, and reconfigurable” as the architecture-speak says.
Also loved this way of organizing thought/reusing the well known periodic table format. “Our goal is to demonstrate that architecture and the built environment can coexist harmoniously with our planet, by eliminating waste, circulating materials, and regenerating natural materials.”
These two images show just a few of the potential 3D printed materials that were on display. The one on the right was super-esoteric (and beautiful). The furniture screen was printed using ash from last year’s huge wildfire in the Los Angeles area.
Continuing my preference for actionable ideas, these three images show (upper and left) a concept for making concrete building elements reusable. Right now vertical construction uses forms and poured concrete, which must be smashed when a building is removes. But this idea uses cable-tensioned standardized concrete elements to become beams, which can be carefully disassembled and re-used.
The lower right (“CONQ”) is a test of a ceramic shingle made of crushed marine shells and algae based bio-polymers. Apparently 10 million tons of oyster, scallop, clam and mussel shells are discarded annually! Making use of it is brilliant, IMO.
The Mexican pavilion featured these earthen-framed raised gardens, based on an ancestral Mesoamerican technology. This was a form of domesticated agriculture used in shallow lakebeds. By farming in this way, a significant amount of ‘shoreline’ was also created which increased productivity of the lake setting. It was further proposed in the gallery that Venice might be able to use this ancestral technology now, to positively change how water moves and is used in Venice. (No idea what Venetians think of this suggestion).
Whoo, I’m not nearly done with the tour through Day 3 of the Biennale, but enough details for the moment! In keeping with my Pt. 1 collection, I’ll sign off for today with a bonus Italian Laundry pic.
