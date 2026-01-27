If you’re reading this, you may have already figured out that Simon Rosenberg is one of the voices I believe are worth listening to.

So, what do we do? We think Trump is repentant today? ICE is still in Minnesota. Miller is still in essence the Prime Minister. A federal judge had to order, this morning, the head of ICE to appear in court on Friday for they continue to refuse to follow the law and clear judicial orders there:

We have to remember that just a few weeks ago Trump, Vance, and Miller all told us, in public appearances, that they no longer believe that domestic or international law apply to them and the regime. That the regime was somehow OUTSIDE the law, the US Constitution, Senate ratified treaties, the UN Charter. All that stuff that came before – gone. They have renounced the very concept of law itself. Here’s Stephen Miller saying so on CNN, sentiments that were echoed by Trump in that now infamous NYT article the next day:

The lawlessness we’ve seen in Minnesota is a manifestation of a much bigger problem – the staggering lawlessness of Trump and his regime. They’ve illegally vaporized government agencies. Killed people on the high seas. Cut foreign aid programs – illegally – that will end up killing 15 million people. His illegal tariffs have wrecked the economy here at home and alienated our allies and trading partners throughout the world. He has thrown innocent people into foreign gulags. Made a serious attempt to rip Greenland away from Europe, while also taking nominal or perhaps real control over both Gaza and Venezuela and helping Putin grab territory from Ukraine. He and his family are engaging in unprecedented self-dealing and corruption. He is desecrating national monuments and illegally building himself a gilded ballroom on the rubble of the East Wing. They’ve continue to illegally cover up for Epstein and all the crimes associated with him.

Are we OK with all that? We gonna put up a fight about any of this in the coming months? So we are not OK with ICE acting lawlessly, but are we OK with all of this? And if not, what are we going to do about it?

There is a strong argument for how Democrats have handled the fiscal year 2026 appropriations process. Passing 11 bi-partisan approps bills is a powerful re-assertion of Congress’s Article II powers, powers that Trump has attempted to seize in the past year. It helps restore an important part of what Trump and Vought have broken.

But in doing so we made a decision to pass on the opportunity to challenge Trump on all these other illegal, criminal, and unconstitutional acts. I think what our Leaders have tried to do was reasonable and defensible.

But it will only be seen as reasonable and defensible if we use this process of trying to rein in DHS/ICE to mount a sustained, national, vigorous effort to make his illiberalism and contempt for democracy a defining issue in the 2026 election, while working tirelessly to rein in Trump and the regime itself.

I don’t know what such a campaign looks like.