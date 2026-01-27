Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread

No Snow in Oregon. Here's year and a half old Border Collie Daisy exploring a clear cold substance that formed at a still shallow spot in the river on a cold winter night. I'm avoiding the I** word

[image or embed]

— Kelly (@northsantiam.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 3:33 PM

The shooting deaths of two American citizens during the Trump administration’s deportation operations in Minneapolis have upended the politics of immigration in Congress, plunging the country toward another government shutdown.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday the responsibility for averting another shutdown falls to Republicans, who have majority control, to break apart the six-bill package, removing the homeland funds while allowing the others to go forward.

“We can pass them right away,” Schumer said.

But the White House panned that approach and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has blamed Democrats for last year’s shutdown, the longest in history, has been mum. The GOP speaker would need to recall lawmakers to Washington to vote.

Republicans believe they will be able to portray Democrats as radical if the government shuts down over Homeland Security funds, and certain centrist Democrats have warned the party against strong anti-ICE language…

But Republicans also risk being sideways with public opinion over Trump’s immigration and deportation agenda.

Republicans prefer to keep the focus on Trump’s ability to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, with illegal crossings at all-time lows, instead of the military-style deportation agenda. They are particularly sensitive to concerns from gun owners’ groups that Pretti, who was apparently licensed to carry a firearm, is being criticized for having a gun with him before he was killed.

GOP Sen. Rand Paul, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Oversight Committee, demanded that acting ICE director Todd Lyons appear for a hearing — joining a similar demand from House Republicans over the weekend…

There is some relevant context to the current budget stuff that a lot of folks on here don’t seem to know about

[image or embed]

— Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:03 AM

I mean ICE is getting funding: the Republican control Congress, and the BBB gave them a slush fund. The 2024 election means 2029 is the earliest ICE actually vanishes. Elections have consequences
The job of Dems is to extract as many concessions as they can, which is what they appear to be doing

[image or embed]

— Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:08 PM

If you want ICE gone before then you need to yell at Republicans

— Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:13 PM


Donald Trump and Kristi Noem think you will believe them over your own eyes. No.
Alex Pretti wasn't a terrorist. He was a VA nurse.
When agents pushed a woman to the ground, he tried to help her up. His last words were “Are you okay?”
Enough.
Kristi Noem should resign.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 26, 2026 at 4:34 PM

When I teach Vietnam, I explain that opposition to the war really grew in fits and starts. Some big rallies and visible protests, but also a steady stream of celebrities and ordinary folks breaking with their priors and taking a new stand.
This last month, this last week, feels like a real shift.

— Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 5:20 PM

I am just gonna say it, these guys are completely emasculated by the knowledge that they have been out-organized by a group that is significantly made up of women, and all the bullshit call of duty nonsense is cope for their wounded egos bsky.app/profile/jeet…

[image or embed]

— Adam Serwer (@adamserwer.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:12 PM

Back on Twitter in 2020 someone theorized that dudes were losing their minds because the big disaster had arrived but all their guns and operator gear were useless against a pandemic, and what was effective was actions coded as feminine (caretaking, sewing, cooking/baking, gardening, mutual aid)

[image or embed]

— Brian PJ Cronin (@brianpjcronin.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:35 PM

The political press very clearly understands “truth” as a social agreement, a compromise position between everyone important enough to have an opinion. It did not reflect on how this would allow dedicated liars to go all-in on lies again and again and dramatically shift the position.

[image or embed]

— Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 8:31 AM

The same people who cannot control a city of 400,000 are manifestly incapable of cancelling a midterm or ending the peaceful transition of power. Keep reminding yourself that you are a lot stronger than they are.

[image or embed]

— Nick (derogatory) ✨ (@slothropsmap.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 3:39 PM

Of course he does. Is this a joke? He defended the guy who killed Good. He’s told multiple people that he thinks protesters should be attacked. He told people at a rally to rough someone up. He’s said nothing as ICE has hurt people for months.
He doesn’t get to walk away from this now.

[image or embed]

— Philip Bump (@pbump.com) January 26, 2026 at 1:31 PM

The Ground Is Shifting

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The political press very clearly understands “truth” as a social agreement, a compromise position between everyone important enough to have an opinion.

      And only Republicans are important enough.

    2. 2.

      Nick

      Since this is open, my question is off the Crimes of MAGATS

      i have an iPhone. Not sure which model (15,16 whatever). My wife found a deal and wanted to upgrade. Anyway, there was a new IOS update two days ago. IT IS TERRIBLE. Anyone else having a problem?

      I am  no  Neanderthal regarding tech. I just think the changes made are stupid

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I am just gonna say it, these guys are completely emasculated by the knowledge that they have been out-organized by a group that is significantly made up of women, and all the bullshit call of duty nonsense is cope for their wounded egos

      Turns out all that Student Council, PTA, United Methodist Women, Relief Society, Meals on Wheels stuff….. actually really important, and the backbone of community forever. #fuckice

    4. 4.

      raven

      Friendly Fire (1979) is a critically acclaimed television movie starring Carol Burnett as Peg Mullen, an Iowa mother investigating her son’s death by “friendly fire” in the Vietnam War. This dramatic role earned her an Emmy nomination and marked a shift from her comedy career. 

    5. 5.

      p.a.

      In Otter’s voice, “You fucked up.  You killed white people.”

       

      ETA: No matter WHAT the truth was about Biden’s physical/mental condition, or the short time given Harris, “we” elected the “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats!” candidate.🙄🤮

    7. 7.

      JerseyBeard

      When the accounting comes, many so-called “reporters” should be on the receiving end of the hard questions they were incapable of asking. They are not spectators, they are active participants in this fiasco.

    8. 8.

      JerseyBeard

      @Nick: you can turn off a lot of the “new” in the settings. Liquid Glass or whatever they called it was horrid. Siri has never been installed in ten years. Etc. Quick search on the web should get you the info you need.

    9. 9.

      Princess

      I just saw Alex Vindman has announced a bid for Florida senate. Who’s he running against (gop)? The person appointed to fill Rubio’s seat? Does he have a chance?

    10. 10.

      satby

      Roy Eduroso:

      It’s awful that two observers had to get killed on the street before the dam cracked. It’s awful that, for their deaths to break through, they had to be white, and especially that one of them had to be carrying a weapon, thus activating the final, fatal absurdism of Trump flacks denying the Second Amendment just to slur him as a terrorist (which if it didn’t turn many MAGA freaks at least confused and paralyzed them).

      But this is how history works. People pledge to a cause and to make sacrifices and they can’t know how big their sacrifice will be; but if their cause is just and their hearts are stout, their sacrifices can turn the tide.

    11. 11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      It seems the past decade has broken a lot of people’s brains:

      ‪Joel S.‬ ‪@joelhs.bsky.social‬ · 12h

      The US Holocaust Museum being more outraged by Tim Walz saying that, like Anne Frank, children today are in hiding from armed agents of the state, than they are about the fact that children are in hiding from armed agents of the state, is why Holocaust remembrance culture is in crisis.

      What the hell has happened to the US Holocaust Museum, the ADL, etc.?

    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Princess: Was just reading that. He’s running against Ashley Moody, a former FL AG whom DeSantis appointed to fill out Rubio’s term. Does Vindman have a chance? Conventional wisdom will be no, but maybe! He’ll probably easily win the primary

      ETA: Whatever the exact opposite of charisma is, Moody has it. Personally, I think this seat is more gettable for Dems than Cornyn’s seat in Texas.

    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @p.a.:

      In Otter’s voice, “You fucked up.  You killed white people.” 

      I have been noticing that white people are, not sure exactly how to say….. more bifurcated now in a new way. There’s still some of the older nationalist bigotries, but most of today’s American white people are mutts and didn’t grow up in ethnic enclaves. Some of the religious bigotry is still there, but also ton of people are not religious.

      Trump’s MAGA freaks have no problem killing white people if they’re liberal. Remember how Erick Erickson called Renee Good an “AWFUL”. Alex Pretti is being insulted on social media for being “soy” and not masculine (nursing) and even terrible comments about his body, because he wasn’t a burly guy.

      I am by no means saying that the other bigotries aren’t still there, but they hate “liberal-looking” white people, too, and will be thrilled to kill us, as well.

    19. 19.

      Princess

      @YY_Sima Qian: I’m extremely sensitive to people and groups comparing everything to Nazis and the Holocaust (I don’t for instance find the comparison of ice/cpb to the gestapo apt and I believe it is problematic) but this comparison is fine with me. It’s a way of creating empathy for people suffering and in terror of forced removal because of their identity. It’s appropriate.

    20. 20.

      Geminid

      And another Vindman throws his hat in the ring. Alexander Vindman, well-known for his testimony in the first Trump impeachment, announced yesterday that he is running to replace Republican Ashley Moody as Florida Senator.

      Vindman’s brother, Rep. Eugene Vindman represents Virginia’s 7th CD. He succeeded current Governor Abigail Spanberger, aka “The White Witch.”

      Alexander Vindman, a Brevard County resident, will compete against three other Democrats for the nomination: Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins; Hector Majuan, a Venezuelan American who is former head of philanthopy for Google Americas; and state Senator Angie Nixon (Jacksonville).

      Governor DeSantis appointed Moody to fill Marco Rubio’s seat. Cook’s rates the seat as “Solid Republican” and Moody has some heavy-hitters on her team. Former Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio works for her campaign, while Trump campaign co-chair Chris LaCivita plays a “key role” in a SuperPAC supporting Moody, Source: Politico.

    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid:

      He succeeded current Governor Abigail Spanberger, aka “The White Witch.”

      Wait, what? I have not heard this. Who calls her this? Is it a Narnia reference? Da hell?!

    25. 25.

      Deputinize America

      @Princess:

      Probably not – DeSanctimonious was not incorrect when he said that a lot of places in the north are bluer because the MAGA types have been moving to Florida.

    26. 26.

      Scout211

      @Nick: Try these changes:

      Settings>Display and Brightness:   Change Liquid Crystal from clear to tint

      Settings>Accessibility>Display and Text Size:   Toggle on: Show Borders, Reduce Transparency, Increase Contrast

      It doesn’t fix everything, but it is an improvement.

      I also increase text size, reduce motion and bold text (but I’ve always done that)

    28. 28.

      marklar

      @YY_Sima Qian: “What the hell has happened to the US Holocaust Museum, the ADL, etc.?”

      Regarding the US Holocaust Museum, Trump replaced 8 directors with his allies.

      Regarding the ADL, the director seems to have made a decision to focus more on the Anti-Semitic left than the Anti-Semitic right.

      As the child of a Holocaust survivor, I am quite saddened by this

       

      ETA: “I don’t think the ICE/CBP are like the Gestapo. I think the more appropriate parallel is to the Sturmabteilung.”    I see them more as descendants of the Slave Patrols and the Klan.

    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: “The White Witch”? They call her that? Jesus.

      I’m glad Vindman is running.

      I was excited about Jenkin’s campaign launch — she said the right stuff about the rigged economy, etc. I made an extremely small donation to  her campaign (I’m poor!) and got three texts begging for more the same day before I unsubscribed. I filled out a volunteer form at her site and got crickets in return.

      I’m concluding from this that maybe Jenkins lacks the backing and professional operation to gain traction. Therefore, I’m relieved to have someone with national standing and hopefully a more robust operation enter the race.

    32. 32.

      satby

      The EU is going after Musk, and I’m here for it, via the invaluable Mary Geddry:

      Here’s what’s fascinating, in the bleak, late-capitalist way that makes you laugh so you don’t scream, about this particular scandal: it’s not just “AI is dangerous.” It’s “AI is dangerous when it’s integrated into a platform whose incentives are already misaligned.” Grok didn’t stumble into a dark alley. It lives on X, a place that has spent years speedrunning the enshittification arc: moderation whiplash, trust-and-safety shrinkage, engagement-first everything. Add a high-powered image engine and a one-click editing feature, and you’ve basically created a harassment industrial press, then acted offended when someone notices the noise.

    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      I just looked up the “White Witch” insult for Spanberger. Apparently stemmed from her fashion choices for her inauguration (she has striking blonde hair and she wore a white coat and gloves). And the Right is criticizing her for being further to the left than they would like.

      IMO…. when you get Marjorie Taylor Greene and Meghan McCain pissed at you…. you’re doing great. Keep it up.

    34. 34.

      Scout211

      NBC      Army veteran Alex Vindman, a key witness during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2019, is running for the Senate in Florida as a Democrat.

      Vindman, who launched his campaign Tuesday, touted his role in Trump’s impeachment as he announced his campaign, showing clips of his testimony in his launch video.

    35. 35.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Nick: ​ saw this on the internet somewhere and did all other than Decrease Motion and Bold Text because I like to pretend that I’m not that old:

      If you didn’t catch this last night in the iPhone thread, this PSA is for all the iOS 26.2 haters:
      There are various settings you can change in Settings that will make it much easier to see and easier to use

      In Display and Brightness: Change the Liquid Glass from clear to tint.

      In Accessibility>Display and Text Size, toggle on Show Borders, Reduce Transparency, Increase Contrast.

      The appearance goes almost back to the old appearance and is much easier to use.

      I also choose Decrease Motion, Enlarge Font and Bold Text, but I’ve always done that.

    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid

      ​current Governor Abigail Spanberger, aka “The White Witch.”

      So it’s her fault we’re snowed in? At least we got Christmas in before she was inaugurated! I’m gonna be really pissed at her if it’s still like this in April. ;-)​

    38. 38.

      Enhanced Voting Techninques

      @marklar: ​
       I see them more as descendants of the Slave Patrols and the Klan.

      The Confederate Home Guard, which was mostly filled with men the regular Confederate army rejected, spent most of the war abusing southerners with the excuse they were hunting deserters and Northern sympathizers.

    40. 40.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne: I am by no means saying that the other bigotries aren’t still there, but they hate “liberal-looking” white people, too, and will be thrilled to kill us, as well.

      N-word lovers.

      They absolutely DESPISED Joe Biden because they considered him an n-word lover.

      They have the same contempt for everyone here who gets mad when I talk about how white people think, act, and vote as a demographic.

      This is why I wish more white people were willing to STFU and LISTEN to Black folks.

      Kamala told ‘em. Barack & Michelle told ‘em.

      But here we are and I should go die in a fire.

    41. 41.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Suzanne:

      I have been noticing that white people are, not sure exactly how to say….. more bifurcated now in a new way.

      What’s wring with being bifurcated? You know we don’t kink shame here!

      Alex Pretti is being insulted on social media for being “soy” and not masculine (nursing) and even terrible comments about his body, because he wasn’t a burly guy.

      Twinks are people, damn it!

    43. 43.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud:  Funny we don’t like to compare this moment to OTHER moments in American history- my favorite being the passage of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, where armed, unknown white men were empowered to kidnap people (anyone who LOOKED like they might have some African ancestry) and send them South into slavery (if they weren’t killed on the spot- if they didn’t fight to the death— if they didn’t take Frederick Douglass’s advice for dealing with “slave-catchers.”

      No, we don’t talk about THIS part AT ALL, or how the current regime is a fundamentally Confederate one.

    44. 44.

      Nick

      I am a lurker and have rarely commented. I live in SW Florida. I had to go to Publix. I had t-shirts made up just after the election. One reads We Told You So. I decided not to wear it because I was afraid. I am disgusted with myself but people down here are crazy and I want to live. I am a 73 year old white guy with 11 grandkids who all live nearby. I want to watch them grow

    46. 46.

      marklar

      @Enhanced Voting Techninques: Thanks for the history lesson. I’ll read up on this.

      My formative years were spent studying Canadian/Quebecois history. It kind of put a different spin on the War of 1812 and the danger of manifest destiny.  Perhaps all American kids should get the Canadian version.

    47. 47.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne: Its what conservatives started calling her after she was inaugurated in that magnificent all-white suffragette outfit.

      They are stupid.

      THEY invented Dark Brandon; THEY have now given us The White Witch— we Democrats all come from the MCU, didn’t you know that? 🤣

    48. 48.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Professor Bigfoot: speaking of the N-word, I heard a lot growing up in the eighties, and a lot more up north than down south.

      I hear it now sometimes in the course of practicing employment law and, I am happy to observe, it is shocking every time I hear (or read) it.  So that’s progress, as much as the RW noise machine is trying to drag us back to the 1800’s.

    49. 49.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @YY_Sima Qian: American history if more illustrative: they are the slave catchers empowered by the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850; armed white men empowered to literally snatch people off the street and send them back south to slavery… all based on how they LOOK.

      American history is FAR more illustrative of what is happening now than European history; but Americans really HATE acknowledging those parts of their history.

    51. 51.

      Geminid

      @Princess: Alexander Vindman’s twin brother, Virginia 7th CD Rep. Eugene Vindman, turned out to be a decent retail campaigner. Maybe he can come down and help. “It seemed like Vindman was everywhere in the campaign’s final days!”

      More seriously, Alexander Vindman should be able to raise a lot of money if his brother’s “shock and awe” campaign launch is an indicator. The group VoteVets and its allies raised $1 million the day Eugene Vindman announced for Congress.

      At the time, there was some resentment on the part of district Democrats at the way Eugene Vindman bigfooted the other candidates. But I think he won them over with his modest and attentive retail campaigning.

      Fun Vindman Facts: the two brothers were born in Ukraine, and grew up in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach. They both attended SUNY-Binghamton on ROTC scholarships.

    52. 52.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Scout211: ​ you’re internet famous now! I copied/pasted your post into a Word document and saved it for when my phone behaved like a teenage kid and disobeyed my explicit instructions not to update. So thank you for the helpful info!

    54. 54.

      Bupalos

      @YY_Sima Qian: I didn’t see their statement and thus I’m not defending it, but it is worth noting that there is a somewhat delicate balance to be struck between extending holocaust remembrance to current events and watering down holocaust remembrance.

      Now, it’s their whole job to strike that balance, so if they’re just coming out with remonstrances about how Jews had it 100 times worse in 1942, then that’s a massive failure and the sign of remembrance becoming nothing more than a kind of dead, inverted nostalgia.

