The shooting deaths of two American citizens during the Trump administration’s deportation operations in Minneapolis have upended the politics of immigration in Congress, plunging the country toward another government shutdown. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM

… Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday the responsibility for averting another shutdown falls to Republicans, who have majority control, to break apart the six-bill package, removing the homeland funds while allowing the others to go forward. “We can pass them right away,” Schumer said. But the White House panned that approach and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has blamed Democrats for last year’s shutdown, the longest in history, has been mum. The GOP speaker would need to recall lawmakers to Washington to vote. Republicans believe they will be able to portray Democrats as radical if the government shuts down over Homeland Security funds, and certain centrist Democrats have warned the party against strong anti-ICE language… But Republicans also risk being sideways with public opinion over Trump’s immigration and deportation agenda. Republicans prefer to keep the focus on Trump’s ability to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, with illegal crossings at all-time lows, instead of the military-style deportation agenda. They are particularly sensitive to concerns from gun owners’ groups that Pretti, who was apparently licensed to carry a firearm, is being criticized for having a gun with him before he was killed. GOP Sen. Rand Paul, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Oversight Committee, demanded that acting ICE director Todd Lyons appear for a hearing — joining a similar demand from House Republicans over the weekend…

There is some relevant context to the current budget stuff that a lot of folks on here don’t seem to know about [image or embed] — Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:03 AM

I mean ICE is getting funding: the Republican control Congress, and the BBB gave them a slush fund. The 2024 election means 2029 is the earliest ICE actually vanishes. Elections have consequences

The job of Dems is to extract as many concessions as they can, which is what they appear to be doing [image or embed] — Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:08 PM

If you want ICE gone before then you need to yell at Republicans — Vituperative Erb (@vituperativeerb.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 10:13 PM





Donald Trump and Kristi Noem think you will believe them over your own eyes. No.

Alex Pretti wasn't a terrorist. He was a VA nurse.

When agents pushed a woman to the ground, he tried to help her up. His last words were “Are you okay?”

Enough.

Kristi Noem should resign. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 26, 2026 at 4:34 PM

When I teach Vietnam, I explain that opposition to the war really grew in fits and starts. Some big rallies and visible protests, but also a steady stream of celebrities and ordinary folks breaking with their priors and taking a new stand.

This last month, this last week, feels like a real shift. — Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 5:20 PM

I am just gonna say it, these guys are completely emasculated by the knowledge that they have been out-organized by a group that is significantly made up of women, and all the bullshit call of duty nonsense is cope for their wounded egos bsky.app/profile/jeet… [image or embed] — Adam Serwer (@adamserwer.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:12 PM

Back on Twitter in 2020 someone theorized that dudes were losing their minds because the big disaster had arrived but all their guns and operator gear were useless against a pandemic, and what was effective was actions coded as feminine (caretaking, sewing, cooking/baking, gardening, mutual aid) [image or embed] — Brian PJ Cronin (@brianpjcronin.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:35 PM

The political press very clearly understands “truth” as a social agreement, a compromise position between everyone important enough to have an opinion. It did not reflect on how this would allow dedicated liars to go all-in on lies again and again and dramatically shift the position. [image or embed] — Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 8:31 AM

The same people who cannot control a city of 400,000 are manifestly incapable of cancelling a midterm or ending the peaceful transition of power. Keep reminding yourself that you are a lot stronger than they are. [image or embed] — Nick (derogatory) ✨ (@slothropsmap.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 3:39 PM

Of course he does. Is this a joke? He defended the guy who killed Good. He’s told multiple people that he thinks protesters should be attacked. He told people at a rally to rough someone up. He’s said nothing as ICE has hurt people for months.

He doesn’t get to walk away from this now. [image or embed] — Philip Bump (@pbump.com) January 26, 2026 at 1:31 PM

The Ground Is Shifting

