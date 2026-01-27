(Current status)

Today is the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Eighty-one years ago today, over 7,000 prisoners of the German Nazi camp #Auschwitz, including some 700 children, were liberated by the soldiers of the Soviet Army. 1,689 days of murder, pain, suffering, and humiliation were over.

Today, we all remember. We must keep remembering. [image or embed] — Auschwitz Memorial (@auschwitzmemorial.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:00 AM

The history of #Auschwitz is complex. It combined two functions: a concentration camp and an extermination center. It was used by the Nazi Germans to persecute different groups of people. This online lesson explains the most important aspects: http://lekcja.auschwitz.org/en_1/ [image or embed] — Auschwitz Memorial (@auschwitzmemorial.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:45 AM

Auschwitz was at the end of a process. We must remember that it did not start from gas chambers. This hatred gradually developed: from ideas, words, stereotypes & prejudice through legal exclusion, dehumanization & escalating violence… to systematic and industrial murder. Auschwitz took time. [image or embed] — Auschwitz Memorial (@auschwitzmemorial.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM

President Zelenskyy went to the Babin Yar memorial to commemorate the anniversary.

If We Do Not Remember the Victims of the Holocaust, Fascism Has a Chance to Be Reborn and Wage War Against Humanity – President President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the Holocaust at the National Historical and Memorial Reserve “Babyn Yar.” “This is a clear lesson of history: when hatred against a people is not stopped, others must not remain indifferent or stand aside. Aggression and contempt for the lives of people and entire nations must never prevail, and the protection of life must be the responsibility not only of the brave, but also of all humanity,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. The Head of State emphasized that honoring the memory of those who were murdered is an important signal to future generations so that the tragedy is not repeated. “If we do not gather, if we do not remember the victims – first and foremost the victims of the Jewish people during the Holocaust, during Babyn Yar, where more than 100,000 people were killed and tortured – and millions of people around the world – if we do not do this, then fascism has a chance to be born, to be reborn in one country or another, and to wage war against humanity. Against the most important thing – against life,” the President said. More than 50 representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations, as well as Ukrainian rabbis, took part in the event. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the diplomats present and their countries for supporting Ukraine. “Ukraine is walking a very difficult path, but a path that is certainly toward justice. Thank you. And let us honor the memory of all – absolutely all – victims: adults, the elderly, children – everyone who was tortured by the fascist regime,” the Head of State said. It was on January 27, 1945, that the last prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau were liberated. More than one million people were killed there, the majority of them Jews. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

President Zelenskyy’s remarks, as well as the write up on the President of Ukraine’s website, was markedly different than those of US officials:

To avoid the possibility Holocaust remembrance might lead to empathy for migrants, Trump’s antisemitism envoy claims Anne Frank “was in Amsterdam legally.” In reality, Margot Frank received a summons to go to a labor camp on July 5, 1942. After ignoring this call, they were in Amsterdam illegally. [image or embed] — Joel S. (@joelhs.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:28 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Now Getting Good Signals From Europe About Europeans’ Readiness to Step Up Pressure on the Aggressor – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today has been a busy day of diplomatic work. I have just spoken with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Earlier today, I also held conversations with the Prime Minister of Norway and the Chancellor of Austria. I want to express my gratitude for the support. What is happening in the negotiations with the United States and with Russia is a matter of very genuine interest. Our teams are working intensively – just today, we’ve been working with government officials and the Office of the President team on the reconstruction document. I hope our partners are approaching the tasks with the same determination. Clear security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe, fully defined commitments and opportunities for Ukraine’s reconstruction, and, of course, real prospects to bring this war to a dignified conclusion. Right now, there can be no doubt anywhere in the world about what this war is, who started it, or why the war continues. Everyone understands that this is Russia’s war. And the responsibility to end the war also lies with Russia. And Russia must face the pressure. We are now getting good signals from Europe about Europeans’ readiness to step up pressure on the aggressor. It is crucial that this pressure targets, in particular, Russia’s tanker fleet, the entire infrastructure of Russian oil exports. This will greatly help all of us in Europe if Russian revenues are cut even deeper. We already see the aggressor’s colossal new problems with the federal budget, as well as inflation and economic indicators. These are all good and right signals that peace can, at last, be achieved. The more difficult it is for Russia, the closer peace becomes. I discussed with the UK Prime Minister these strikes in particular and the need to protect our state and our people. Today in Odesa, rescue operations and rubble clearing have been ongoing throughout the day, following a Russian strike. Fifty-two attack drones targeted the city specifically; many aimed at the city center and the area around Pryvoz. There have never been, nor are there now, any military targets whatsoever. And essentially, all the targets of Russia’s “shaheds” are just regular houses and basic civilian infrastructure. It was a severe attack. Most drones were intercepted, but unfortunately, not all. Three people were killed – my condolences to their families and loved ones. Nearly 50 others sought assistance. And this was just one strike on one city. The day before, there was another Russian attack on Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure. A strike carried out with an MLRS – a multiple-launch rocket system. The damage was significant. Recovery will be swift – as much as circumstances allow. I want to commend our State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrenergo, Kharkivoblenergo – all the specialists working to stabilize this situation. Everyone contributing to Ukraine’s resilience right now is working to ensure that life itself prevails. I also want to thank everyone working in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, in Zaporizhzhia, the Dnipro, Sumy, Chernihiv regions, and across all regions and communities affected by attacks. There was also a Russian strike on gas infrastructure in the western part of our country. But everywhere, we provide help. Everywhere, efforts are underway for life and for the people. I thank everyone who supports those around you. I thank all those fighting for Ukraine as if they were fighting for themselves. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Georgian female politicians, families of prisoners of conscience, and activists are gathered in front of the Special Penitentiary Service, demanding proper medical care for two female political prisoners: Russian activist Anastasia Zinovkina and Nana Sander. 1/3 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:37 AM

Both women report chronic, unbearable pain, difficulty sleeping and moving, and say they are subjected to inhumane treatment. Instead of diagnosing or treating the underlying conditions, prison authorities provide only painkillers that barely ease their suffering. Both fear for their lives. 2/3 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:38 AM

Anastasia has been imprisoned since December 2024 on trumped-up drug charges.

Nana was arrested after the October 4 rally in 2025, accused of organizing group violence and attempting to overthrow the gov’t—charges for which prosecution has yet to present video evidence showing her involvement. 3/3 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:39 AM

Mary Lawlor published this statement while the Georgian delegation was speaking about “Georgia’s human rights achievements” at the UN Human Rights Council under the UPR review. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 5:05 AM

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has signed a decree appointing Ukraine’s new ambassador to Georgia. Mykhail Brodovych has been appointed as ambassador. The previous ambassador, Ihor Dolhov, was recalled from Georgia by Zelensky in March 2022 and was dismissed from the post in June. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:59 AM

Much gratitude to @FranceONUGeneve for underlining the importance of free and fair elections in Georgia, without which the all-encompassing crisis simply will not be solved. Repealing just some laws will never be enough and such calls only frustrate the people of Georgia. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 11:48 AM

The EU:

🇪🇺 The European Union has uncovered a major scheme to import sanctioned vehicles into Russia. The European Anti-Fraud Office announced it has launched a major international investigation into the evasion of EU sanctions against Russia. [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:25 PM

Britain:

If NATO is an imperialist war machine, it won’t let you just leave. If you can just leave, it isn’t an imperialist war machine. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:05 PM

The Baltic Sea:

14 countries have warned Russia that its “shadow fleet” tankers will no longer be able to sail freely in the Baltic Sea‼️ ‐ A joint statement by Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom was [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:11 AM

published on the UK government’s website.

– The countries caution that Russian tankers which change flags, switch off transponders, or lack proper documentation will be treated as stateless vessels. As such, they may be detained without legal repercussions. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:11 AM

– The statement also accuses Russia of disrupting global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), which are critical for ship navigation and precise time synchronization—essential for rescue operations in emergencies. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:11 AM

Hungary:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere in the country’s parliamentary elections and has ordered the Ukrainian ambassador to be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Budapest. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 7:36 AM

The US:

Steve Nicandros, chairman & CEO of a Houston-based energy company claiming more than half a billion USD of investments in 🇬🇪, sent a letter to at least one Rep. House member this month calling for opposition to the MEGOBARI Act. The Hill is not publishing the name of the lawmaker to protect sources. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 3:42 PM

Shot:

Chaser:

From The Kyiv Independent:

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information from a U.S. source. The Trump administration is again pressuring Kyiv by seeking to tie U.S. security guarantees to Ukraine’s agreement to cede unoccupied areas of Donbas to Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Jan. 27, citing eight people familiar with the talks. The reported push comes as Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. reengage in active diplomacy amid President Donald Trump’s latest effort to end the war, with the next round of talks expected on Feb. 1. Washington has reportedly told Kyiv that security guarantees would come only after Ukraine reaches a peace deal with Russia — a deal likely to involve territorial concessions in the Donbas. Kyiv has pushed for guarantees to be secured before agreeing to any loss of territory. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly emphasized that firm security guarantees are essential to any peace deal to prevent a renewed Russian invasion. He previously signaled that U.S.-Ukraine security guarantees were “100% ready,” hoping to sign documents this month. “For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees from the United States,” the Ukrainian president told reporters on Jan. 25. Ukrainian and European officials described the approach to the FT as an attempt to force Kyiv into painful territorial concessions that Moscow has no intention of reciprocating. A U.S. source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent that Washington “is not trying to force any territorial concessions upon Ukraine.” “Both sides must agree to a peace deal, but the contents of the peace deal are up to Russia and Ukraine,” the source added, without elaborating. Russia has long demanded that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donbas and is now explicitly tying any future agreement to such a move after more than a decade of fighting in the region. Ukraine has ruled out a withdrawal, but officials have said alternative arrangements, including a demilitarized zone, could be considered. The U.S. has also floated the idea of establishing a free economic zone in parts of the war-torn region. As an additional incentive, the U.S. has reportedly offered Ukraine more weapons to equip its army in the post-war period. Still, a senior Ukrainian official warned that it is becoming increasingly unclear whether Washington is prepared to take on binding commitments. Luhansk Oblast is almost entirely under Russian control, while Ukraine continues to hold parts of Donetsk Oblast, where Kyiv has built its most extensive and heavily fortified defensive lines. Ukrainian officials have warned that if Russia were to seize this defensive line, it would gain a significant advantage for attacks on neighboring regions. The Kyiv Independent has learned that Washington hopes to push the peace process “toward its final culmination” during the next round of talks, though Moscow has yet to show any readiness to accept the proposals on the table. The most contentious issues — Russian demands for Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of Donbas and control of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — are set to dominate the agenda.

Back to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Sybiha announced that President Zelenskyy is prepared for a face-to-face meeting with Putin to address the most sensitive matters, specifically territorial status and the ZNPP.

www.eurointegration.com.ua/interview/20… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 11:42 AM

From European Pravda:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in person to settle two key issues in peace talks – territories and future control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said. Sybiha said in an interview with European Pravda that these have been two of the most sensitive that remain unresolved in the peace process. “It is precisely to resolve them that the president is ready to meet Putin and discuss this,” he said. Sybiha added that he does not see a need for his own meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “We should not create parallel efforts. There are established negotiating teams which include foreign ministry representatives. Creating additional efforts is not timely and not needed,” he added. Sybiha said that the negotiating teams have already held substantive discussions on parameters for a ceasefire and on monitoring and verification of a truce. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 26 January that preparations are underway for another meeting of the negotiating teams from Ukraine, the United States and Russia, which is planned for Sunday 1 February.

I’ve seen so much during this war that I’m rarely moved to tears anymore, but this video was different. Seeing support from people all around the world is incredibly touching; it actually made me well up 🥹 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 11:54 AM

On Unity Day, Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine across the world took to the streets in solidarity — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 11:54 AM

OTD in 2023 it was confidently predicted that it was just six months until a “battlefield exchange” of tactical nukes. This was wrong. Your Prez will explain why, why it was idiocy, and why Jordan should shut up lest the idiocy continue. A 🧵… [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:31 AM

Firstly. An “exchange” means both sides use them. Ukraine doesn’t have nukes, they gave them to us in exchange for a promise we wouldn’t invade. If they still had them we wouldn’t invade. Which we lied about. So there can’t be an “exchange”. But the idiocy continues — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:31 AM

Secondly. China has told us not to use nukes. If he knew this he wouldn’t make such a stupid prediction. The desire to help wrap appeasement in pragmatism is strong. But it remains idiotic. Yet the idiocy still continues. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:31 AM

3. We wouldn’t use nukes on the battlefield, we’d use them on civilians. They wouldn’t make a difference on the battlefield worth their use. If he knew this he wouldn’t have predicted a “battlefield exchange” that can’t and won’t happen. 3 x idiocy. 3 Years on. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:31 AM

Ukrainian ingenuity: drone battery power almost doubled🔋 A Ukrainian company developed a much stronger lithium battery which means drones can either fly twice as far or carry twice as much for the same battery weight. Advances like these help us stay ahead of the invaders. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:07 AM

Trump: “Some very good things happening on Ukraine and Russia. Very good things.” Very good things? Like the humanitarian disaster they caused in Kyiv? Today’s attack on the passenger train in Kharkiv region, or the bombing of a residential building in Odesa? WHAT GOOD THINGS? [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 12:54 PM

Elina Svitolina crushes the world No. 3 and reaches the Australian Open semifinals for the first time! The Ukrainian star (#12 WTA) needed one hour to sweep Coco Gauff in straight sets (6–1, 6–2). Next, she will face the world No.1, Aryna Sabalenka, with a spot in the final on the line! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:09 AM

Kharkiv:

Four people were killed in a russian drone attack on a passenger train in Kharkiv Oblast. Two drones struck near the train, while a third hit a carriage, sparking a fire. More than 155 passengers were on board at the time. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 3:01 PM

Fragments of five bodies were found at the site of Russia’s strike on a train in Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor’s office reported. “Identification of the victims will only be possible after DNA examinations,” the statement said. Five 💔 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 3:04 PM

This is the passenger train russian drones struck today in Kharkiv region. 291 people were on board. There were 3 drones, not 1. This was no mistake – it is terrorism. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 12:14 PM

On the evening of January 26, the Russian army struck a specialized school in Kharkiv that serves children with special educational needs. All the windows were blown out, the heating and lighting systems damaged, and part of the equipment destroyed. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:37 AM

The strike hit the school’s gymnasium, according to Vera Chubynska, director of the Kharkiv Special School. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:37 AM

On the day of the liberation of prisoners of Auschwitz, Kharkiv joins the rest of the world in honoring the memory of Holocaust victims. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:16 AM

Odesa:

Over the night, russians heavily bombed Odesa, sending there 50+ drones which targeted energy facilities and households. Tens are injured, more people may still be under the rubble. This is a daily horror that ordinary Ukrainians are enduring 24/7. Trump wants to reward this w/ the Donetsk region. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 5:16 AM

Overnight, Russia attacked Odesa, damaging a church and a kindergarten in the city center. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured. In one district, a residential building was partially destroyed – residents may still be trapped under the rubble. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:20 AM

People filled these walls with life, memories, routines, plans for tomorrow. In Odesa, one russian drone strike reduced all of it to ruins. Beneath that debris, two people were found dead. At least 30 others were injured. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 8:01 AM

This is Odesa today. ​Rescuers recover the body of a resident from an apartment building destroyed by a russian strike. ​Do not look away. Russia bombs and murders Ukrainians every single day. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 9:24 AM

Donetsk Oblast:

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured three others. In Sloviansk, russia dropped three glide bombs, killing a couple aged 45 and 48. Their 20-year-old son was wounded. FPV drones struck Druzhkivka and Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, injuring civilians. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:10 AM

In Donetsk region 2 people were killed in a russian airstrike on a residential area of Sloviansk‼️ Five private homes were damaged. Three people were trapped under the rubble of one of them. Rescuers managed to pull one man out alive, but later recovered two bodies. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 8:47 AM

Kherson:

This morning russians struck Kherson. A private residential house was destroyed. Rescuers pulled the body of a woman from beneath the rubble‼️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 8:42 AM

Sumy Oblast:

In the Sumy region, russian forces targeted a couple trying to evacuate on a sled. The first drone killed a 52yo woman. A second one murdered her husband. We don’t hate russia enough. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 11:58 AM

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

These are two civilians who were trying to escape the Russian-occupied village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region on their own, using a sled. Later, drone footage captured a man sitting over the body of a woman who had just been killed by a Russian FPV drone. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 11:16 AM

ALL CLEAR!!!!

Russian occupied Crimea:

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that on the night of January 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system near the settlement of Kacha in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 11:01 AM

Lyman, Donetsk Oblast:

In the Lyman direction, soldiers of the SIGNUM battalion continue to relentlessly destroy Russian equipment and occupiers. This time, the Russians lost 4 ATVs, 2 “bukhanka” vans, and another vehicle.

t.me/umftteam/828 [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:35 AM

Novoselivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukraine’s HUR reported the liquidation of a Filipino mercenary serving in the Russian army in Donetsk. He was part of the 283rd Regiment, 144th Motorized Rifle Division. Like many others, he was killed during a “meat assault” near Novoselivka.

t.me/c/1606301574… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM

Lviv Oblast:

The Russians also struck the Lviv region, destroying an active facility linked to the Druzhba pipeline, which supplied oil to Hungary and Slovakia. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 10:19 AM

Expect Putin’s catspaws running Hungary and Slovakia to start complaining that Ukraine is responsible.

Russia:

Russian economic collapse: mortgage defaults are dramatically increasing. From December 2022 to December 2025, overdue mortgage debt has almost tripled, going from 91.6B to 265.6B rubles. And with bad loan volumes spiking too, Russian banks may be in big trouble very shortly.💥 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 3:28 AM

Russian clown Peskov: “We have problems with Poland and Baltic states. For some reason, they are always afraid of us, they demonize us. Everyone who comes to power there begins to hate Russia and the Russians.” For some reason? 🤡

FOR SOME REASON. 😂🤡😂🤡 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 12:46 PM

It’s a mystery.

“Zelenskyy and Budanov are ‘satanists.’ They can only be defeated through prayer.” – said Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church. The Orthodox insanity in Russia continues. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 8:26 AM

Moscow, Russia:

