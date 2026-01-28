Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An offer intended to be refused

An offer intended to be refused

This seems to be an offer intended to be refused.

News – Moreno makes ACA subsidy offer to Dems

-1 year extension of credits w option to convert to HSA after
– bars “individuals not lawfully present”
– minimum $5 monthly payments on plans
– extends open enrollment to March 31
-penalties on fraud
– CSRs
– Hyde audits
January 28, 2026 at 2:56 PM

A 1 year extension of ARPA subsidies in exchange for long term hollowing out core affordability and administrative burden reducing measures seems to be a very unbalanced offer.

We can think about the ACA having three periods of affordability.

2014-2017 — Not bad for 100-200% FPL, limited help 200-400% FPL, no help for 400% FPL +
2018-2021 — Common Zero Premium (ZP) Bronze and limited ZP Gold to 200% FPL, more help for 200-400% FPL, no help for 400% FPL + (Silverloading —paper to come soon on the economics of silverloading)
2022-2025 — Lots of help for <200% FPL, including ZP Silver for <150, substantial help 200-400% FPL, and lots of help for over 400% FPL 2026 is currently in 2018-2021 policy environment. Why would Democrats agree to a baseline that brings them back to 2017 where everyone knows there were substantial affordability problems as well as getting rid of the zero premium plans that are quite helpful for enrollment? No deal is a viable option.

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Let’s face it. Republicans are the PR masters. Everything looks okay on the surface, but, boy, do they know how to plant the poison pills.

    2. 2.

      Big R

      I mean, the kindergarten-level analysis is the goal is to shift blame. And I gotta be honest, I would trust Bernie Moreno about as far as I can throw John Fetterman. One-year extension of ARPA subsidies seems like an offer built to drop the problem in the laps of a new Democratic majority that doesn’t have filibuster-proof (much less veto-proof) margins.

      That said, I wonder if you can opine on the effect size of going from zero-premium to nominal ($1 or $5) premiums? If part of the burden that they introduce is the possibility of forgetting to pay them and losing coverage, can we require that nominal premiums be set up with an auto-pay?

      What’s a Hyde audit? I assume it has something to do with not letting federal dollars be used for abortion, but is it super consequential? Beyond those three things, I don’t like any of the rest, but I’d probably be willing to take some of them in exchange for three years of clean ARPA subsidies.

      (To be clear to any bad-faith readers: what I’m looking for is ways to let the GOP think they won something while minimizing the number of people who are actually harmed by it.)

    3. 3.

      stinger

      I hope everybody understands what he means by “Hyde audits”: making sure not a single federal penny goes to help women who need reproductive health care.
      There were a lot of stories shared immediately after Dobbs giving examples of the types of services that fall under “abortion”. It’s not just killing your unborn baby.

    4. 4.

      Nettoyeur

      The  bare nuckled  political option is to refuse the not really a compromise deal and make the GOP wear it. The humane option is to take it to help some people but somehow block the GOP from making hay… which  may be very hard. Either way it’s painful. Decision depends on assessing chances of winning big in the mid terms.

    6. 6.

      Martin

      “- bars “individuals not lawfully present””

      This is a trap. Many states, California largest among them (even accounting for population) extend their state Medicaid program to undocumented individuals using state dollars for marginal costs. The GOP however argues that even if you use state dollars, because money is fungible, federal medicaid block grant dollars are supporting that effort because there are fixed costs to even having the program which those federal dollars are supporting. The ‘individuals not lawfully present’ clauses are there to prohibit states from spending state dollars – all the way down to requiring hospitals to doing the visa check and refusing care to undocumented people or else they lose their funding.

      This is already being implemented in education with a lot of the attacks on universities being over them having undocumented students among the student body, and that’s with universities being extremely well equipped to do the visa check, unlike a hospital who would need to spend a LOT of money on staffing to do that. And of course, that provision would be applied selectively, as we saw with the dipshit who claimed fraud in Somali daycares which is the inciting factor in why ICE is in Minneapolis at all right now, and why people are dead. There was no actual investigation, due process, or anything else – just the dumbest person you’ve ever seen on YouTube making unverified claims, and an entire state loses their federal funding and has their main city occupied by federal forces.

    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      Odds are that Fetterman will fall for it.  He falls for “compromise” like a radical centrist does: believing that “compromise” gives a deal more substance.

    9. 9.

      Dougb

      Given how goddamned worthless the Democratic House and Senate leadership is I wouldn’t be surprised if they fell for the poison pill.  Schumer is worse than utterly useless and Jefferies isn’t much better.   There needs to be the establishment of a much better Democratic Party that will be utterly ruthless in pursuing the Trump Administration and Republican Party to complete destruction.

      There are many people in the streets of Minneapolis and other cities that are showing far more courage than the craven shit show of Democrats in Washington.

