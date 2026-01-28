This seems to be an offer intended to be refused.

News – Moreno makes ACA subsidy offer to Dems -1 year extension of credits w option to convert to HSA after

– bars “individuals not lawfully present”

– minimum $5 monthly payments on plans

– extends open enrollment to March 31

-penalties on fraud

– CSRs

– Hyde audits

— Burgess Everett (@burgessev.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:56 PM

A 1 year extension of ARPA subsidies in exchange for long term hollowing out core affordability and administrative burden reducing measures seems to be a very unbalanced offer.

We can think about the ACA having three periods of affordability.

2014-2017 — Not bad for 100-200% FPL, limited help 200-400% FPL, no help for 400% FPL +

2018-2021 — Common Zero Premium (ZP) Bronze and limited ZP Gold to 200% FPL, more help for 200-400% FPL, no help for 400% FPL + (Silverloading —paper to come soon on the economics of silverloading)

2022-2025 — Lots of help for <200% FPL, including ZP Silver for <150, substantial help 200-400% FPL, and lots of help for over 400% FPL 2026 is currently in 2018-2021 policy environment. Why would Democrats agree to a baseline that brings them back to 2017 where everyone knows there were substantial affordability problems as well as getting rid of the zero premium plans that are quite helpful for enrollment? No deal is a viable option.