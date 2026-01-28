Keep calling and writing.

I wrote a long letter to Ruben Gallego yesterday and am writing one to Sen. Kelly and Rep. Stanton. All of them are on team good but you have to keep pushing your representatives. In my case, I thanked Ruben for calling for Noem and Miller but urged him to not stop there and that we will have your back.

I’m personally of the opinion that many of these folks, once they realize the people are behind them, are going to stiffen their spines.

Whatever you planned to do today to fight this, do more.