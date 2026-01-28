Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Early Afternoon Open Thread

Keep calling and writing.

Schumer calls for Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller to be removed from their jobs.

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 12:09 PM

I wrote a long letter to Ruben Gallego yesterday and am writing one to Sen. Kelly and Rep. Stanton. All of them are on team good but you have to keep pushing your representatives. In my case, I thanked Ruben for calling for Noem and Miller but urged him to not stop there and that we will have your back.

I’m personally of the opinion that many of these folks, once they realize the people are behind them, are going to stiffen their spines.

Also, new shirt:

Early Afternoon Open Thread

Whatever you planned to do today to fight this, do more.

    2. 2.

      Martin

      Calling for Miller to go is interesting. He’s not Senate confirmed, so the Senate really has no direct lever to do that (Noem can be impeached, Miller arguably cannot – though there is some debate on that I believe). So what lever is Schumer willing to use to get Miller out? I think it’s a good thing to call for but ideas don’t matter without an execution path, and Schumer holds the keys to the Senate’s execution path, so what is he willing to do about it?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      tobie

      I’d like to add Bondi and Harmeet Dhillon to the list of people who must be removed from office. They’ve made it impossible to have criminal investigations of ICE and CBP members. They’ve given them blanket immunity and to this extent they own all the human rights abuses that DHS has committed. Plus they’re trying to rig our elections.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Paul in KY

      @Martin: What I would do is start planting stories about how ‘unnamed’ Democratic Senators and Consultants and whatever look to whatever Miller says/does, as they consider him the brains of the operation and the person who steers the Trump Agenda, etc. etc.

      Stuff like that to get TACO fuming about him and thinking he’s getting too big for his britches. Cause when he’s shitcanned, it will be TACO that does it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      I’m personally of the opinion that many of these folks, once they realize the people are behind them, are going to stiffen their spines.

      Yes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Paul in KY: What I would do is start planting stories about how ‘unnamed’ Democratic Senators and Consultants and whatever look to whatever Miller says/does, as they consider him the brains of the operation and the person who steers the Trump Agenda, etc. etc.

      “I LIKE THE WAY YOU THINK, SIR!” (pounds tankard on table) “HEAR HIM! HEAR HIM!”

      (plus, it has the advantage of being true! ;^))

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gwangung

      I’m personally of the opinion that many of these folks, once they realize the people are behind them, are going to stiffen their spines.

      If nobody calls in and tells them to get those assholes out of there, then they won’t realize people are behind them. We KNOW that right wingers make more consistent contact with congresscritters, whether they’re D or R.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: There’s no direct lever; he’s a WH deputy chief of staff, so serves strictly at the pleasure of the President. The lever is indirect, making Trump believe that he’s better off without Miller than with him. Seems unlikely, though possible if things get worse and perception of ICE really sinks with let’s say soft core Republicans. So, really what Schumer is doing is tying Trump directly to his minions.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      hueyplong

      I heard Miller and Melania are a thing and that Miller is a lot better at it than is von Shitzenpants.  (And so was Epstein.)  Pass it on.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      @Paul in KY: I don’t think the issue is centering Miller. Maybe it is, but I would build that from the caucus if you aren’t willing to be actionable on it (I haven’t seen many Dem Senators call for Millers firing in the last week, but there have been a couple). Schumer is the man with the keys. If he’s demanding it, it’s normal for the Dem electorate to say ‘okay, you have the keys, you’re demanding this thing, what action will force it to happen’. Whereas if some member of the caucus makes the demand, they can’t make it actionable, they don’t control the caucus or the whip, and so on. If you are making demands, make it from people with no direct power if you don’t plan on taking action. If you are the minority leader, or even a committee ranking member, and you make a demand, you have levers you can pull and we expect you to pull them.

      I’m not surprised that Schumer is saying it, I’m surprised he’s largely ahead of the caucus and I would expect him to jump on board when he’s willing to, I dunno, shut down the government over it, make it a requirement for votes on DHS funding, etc. Maybe that’s where we are, but understand that a lot of people don’t trust him to be there because he has made similar ‘demands’ in the past and then refused to use the levers he had. That’s part of why people are mad at him.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: But Schumer has levers he controls. He can get the caucus in line and say that DHS funding votes will require Miller gone, or he can go so far as shutting down the government again. I’m not sure that’s a good idea, but when the person who can do that makes demands, you kind of assume that they are willing to follow through with their demand. And when they don’t, what was the point of making the demand, particularly when you have an opposition that doesn’t care about public opinion and exploits weakness. Failing to follow through on the demand is seen as weakness.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie:

      Fuck Around and Find Out

      “Nine progressive prosecutors from cities around the country are launching a coalition to assist in prosecuting federal law enforcement officers who violate state laws,” the New York Times reports.

      “The organization, which is called the Project for the Fight Against Federal Overreach… Its acronym, F.A.F.O., references a slang term for negative consequences…”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JML

      @Paul in KY: This is The Way.

      seriously, manipulate the orange asshole by making too many people talk about Miller rather than the elderly golfer. The Current Occupant doesn’t care if people talk shit about him as long as they talk about him. If they obsess over Miller, it’s one step closer to getting one of the most evil people of the 21st century away from power.

      Noem isn’t in trouble with the Current Occupant because of her actions, it’s because she’s taking up oxygen in the press. hell, start talking about how she’s too busy carrying on with Corey L to do her job correctly again if you have to.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      geg6

      I have emailed McCormick (don’t know if that will do an ounce of good…I doubt it) and Fetterman (pretty much the same) every day this week.  I dropped some cookies off at Deluzio’s office to, once again, thank him for being a really stand up guy.  Sent a DM to Conor Lamb begging him to run against Fetterman.  The emails will continue until things shake out.  We’ll see.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      rikyrah

      @tobie:

      I’d like to add Bondi and Harmeet Dhillon to the list of people who must be removed from office. They’ve made it impossible to have criminal investigations of ICE and CBP members. They’ve given them blanket immunity and to this extent they own all the human rights abuses that DHS has committed. Plus they’re trying to rig our elections.

       

      AGREED

      Reply

