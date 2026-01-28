Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

As Kash can tell you, Signal is properly used by Hegseth to betray military operations to enemies but not by neighborhood associations to monitor the movements of parading bands of thugs wearing masks. bsky.app/profile/davi…

[image or embed]

— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 8:04 PM

Read this and remember the Brown mass shooter was able to pull off a second murder because Patel sent everyone after the wrong guy.
"The most important thing in any crisis is controlling the narrative."

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 8:10 PM

Using up my gift links:”Forty-five current and former employees on the changes they say are undermining the agency and making America less safe”:

When he returned to office last year, President Trump called the F.B.I. a “corrupt” agency in need of overhaul. He had by then been the subject of three F.B.I. investigations: Agents examined his 2016 campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, his retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Though all three inquiries took place in part or entirely under Christopher Wray, the F.B.I. director Trump appointed, he repeatedly accused the bureau of mounting a partisan attack against him.

To replace Wray, Trump chose Kash Patel, a former public defender and intelligence official who had never worked for the F.B.I. and had spun conspiracy theories about the bureau. Since Patel’s confirmation last February, the F.B.I. has undergone a transformation that has upended its nonpartisan rules and norms, deeply rattling many of its 38,000 employees.

Patel has fired agents who worked on the Trump investigations and radically changed the bureau’s mission. More than 20 percent of the F.B.I.’s work force has been assigned to immigration enforcement, pulling agents and analysts away from investigating public corruption, cybercrime, white-collar crime, drug trafficking and terrorism. Patel has also been embroiled in controversies over his use of government resources, his temperament and missteps in high-profile investigations.

We interviewed 45 employees who work at the F.B.I. or who left during Trump’s second term, as well as many other current and former government officials. Beginning with Trump’s selection of Patel, our sources narrated the events that most troubled them over the last year. Many details of what we learned are reported here for the first time…

******
May 20
Patel traveled to Britain to attend a secret conference of the Five Eyes, the intelligence alliance formed after World War II among the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Senior executive 2: Every May, there’s a Five Eyes conference with the head of every intelligence agency. This year it was in the U.K. Kash Patel is going. In the lead-up to that, his detail starts making crazy requests. He’s got special requirements on everything. And the Brits are getting pissed.

Before the conference, his staff says he’s unhappy because he doesn’t like meetings in office settings. What he wants is social events. He wants Premier soccer games. He wants to go jet skiing. He’d like a helicopter tour. Everyone who heard about this was like: Hold on. Is he really going to ask the MI5 director to go jet skiing instead of meeting? The schedule is set, and every Five Eyes partner is doing this. They can’t just say that he’s not participating and instead he wants to go to a Premier soccer game. This is a job, guys.

His staff only cared about three things: what his meals were, when his workouts would be and what his entertainment would be. The biggest plan is how he’s going to get his girlfriend in there so she can go to Windsor Castle. He’s got Nicole Rucker as his assistant, like a true executive concierge. And when she’s not getting the food or the workout she wants, she’ll just start screaming at people, Make it happen!

His staff was briefed multiple times that the Brits were going to want to talk about an F.B.I. position in London that has been pulled. The F.B.I. is arguably their most important partner. MI5 is 5,000 people. The F.B.I. is 38,000. If MI5 ceased to exist, it would be very bad for us. If we cease to exist, it would be an existential threat for them. That person was working on a ton of sensitive stuff, including embassy penetrations and technology, and they want this position back. So Ken McCallum, the MI5 director, goes to Kash Patel at the conference and says: Hey, we really need this position. It’s so important for our mutual benefit. And Kash says: Yep, that person’s going nowhere. She’s absolutely staying. And the Brits rejoice.

Two weeks later, he reverses himself and removes her. The Brits are outraged. Kash will make promises and he will break them, and he doesn’t worry about that.

On that trip, the heads of intelligence for the Five Eyes went to Windsor Castle and met with the king. There was a photo taken of all the Five Eyes people, some of whom are nondisclosed, meaning their affiliation with the British intelligence service isn’t public. The Brits forwarded that picture as a keepsake for the individuals. They prefaced it with, This isn’t to be shared. But Kash has decided he wants to post it on social media. They have people trying to negotiate with the Brits about whether that’s possible. They’re fighting with the director’s office, like: You cannot post this. Do not do that. And they’re arguing, He wants a picture out.

(The F.B.I. did not respond to questions about this trip.)…

TL, DR — Takeaways From The Times’s Inside Look at the F.B.I.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Aziz, light!

      For what used to be good reasons (protecting the civil service from partisanship and patronage) it’s not easy to legally separate federal workers from their jobs. As in legally, not summarily executed by DOGE. I wonder how many honorable people have been driven out of the FBI and replaced by KGB wannabes who will be difficult to dislodge when the Dems regain power. This of true of every agency in which qualified people have been replaced by hacks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FelonyGovt

      The lowest common denominator is running EVERY Federal agency. The damage to reputation and institutional knowledge will take years to repair.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bupalos

      Trump himself and Trumpism by name is in the process of imploding and has been since Trump surrendered his founding myth by bitching about people wanting him to deliver on Epstein.
      It’s actually been a fairly quick process, though the institutional power of the US presidency, where this lapsed clown stilll sits, is frankly world-historical awesome.

      Was. No more. Trump will be the last person to enjoy and drain this institutional power.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Raoul Paste

      When confronted with their terrible policies, it is common for a GOP politician to say that the GOP needs better messaging.

      Yes, their goal is to trick people into hurting themselves.  It’s pretty awful.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Aziz, light!

      @CarolPW: As I know from my federal career, it also takes a long time, sometimes years to work through the appeals process if that path is taken. The process is there to protect workers from wrongful treatment but also protects the incompetent.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      And when (as a Republican) you lose the NRA . . .

      The National Rifle Association (NRA) pushed back Tuesday against statements from President Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel stating that demonstrators should not bring guns to protests.

      “The NRA unequivocally believes that all law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms anywhere they have a legal right to be,” the NRA wrote in a Tuesday post on social platform X.

      You’d best rethink your “messaging.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      frosty

      @Aziz, light!: Why doesn’t the next Democratic President just issue an Executive Order firing every single person hired during Trump’s reign of error? Don’t we have a precedent for this now?​

      @FelonyGovt: ​ Nah, Quick as a stroke of the autopen.

      ETA: I think this is all snark. I guess.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      No One of Consequence

      Legitimate question here, from someone who has never worked in government:

      Couldn’t we establish department-wide competency tests to weed out the Trumpistas? Needn’t be political. I don’t think the vast unwashed majority of these mouth-breathers could actually pass a test covering their jobs’ required talents/skills/certifications.

      Again, needn’t be political, and could instead be *extremely* public. How many of the political appointees would be willing to publicly shame/humiliate themselves in order to retain their positions?

      All of them Katie.

      But how many when Trump isn’t the evaluator?

      I haz a kurious.
      -NOoC

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Aziz, light!

      @frosty: What’s all snark?

      If the OPM regs are enforced (not ignored as they are now) such an EO would be subject to a blizzard of lawsuits.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CarolPW

      @Aziz, light!: ​It only protects the incompetent if one does not pursue the job action. The protections are why it’s so tedious, but worth it when you finally get rid of the bad apple.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jay

      The Tennessee Holler

      ‪@thetnholler.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Trump raids the Georgia election office to perpetuate the 2020 lie and tee up stealing the midterms.

      We are off the cliff, folks. 🇺🇸

      (From
      @bluegeorgia.bsky.social
      )

      0:49

      0:00 / 0:49

      12:19 PM · Jan 28, 2026

      FBI is raiding the Fulton County(GA) elections office.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bupalos

      @No One of Consequence: You’ve fallen victim to the reality that these blog spaces badly distort the question of “who goes fash?”

      The higher-order Trumpers that actually get the jobs and staff the thing are like Stephen Miller. Emotionally stunted, but from the best places with the highest social investments.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Aziz, light!

      @No One of Consequence: You’d have to have a separate test for each of the 300+ federal job series, and each test would have to be shown to both fair and effective. Would take forever to develop and administer, especially for all the now short-staffed and underfunded HR staff.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WTFGhost

      Using up my gift links:”Forty-five current and former employees on the changes they say are undermining the agency and making America less safe”:

      Now, keep in mind this doesn’t mean we should have suggested the guy who bellowed “THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS! THEY’RE EATING THE CATS OF THE PEOPLE WHO LIVE THERE!,” right, him, we shouldn’t have suggested that guy was a danger to our national security posture, nevertheless….

      Reply
    30. 30.

      No One of Consequence

      @Bupalos@Aziz, light!:

      Just looking for a viable way to begin the dig-out-from-under. We’re going to have a tremendous amount of work in front of us in order to stabilize this vessel. Doing so while under assault from within is less-than-ideal. There needs to be some thinking done now about how best to go about the process of rebuilding.

      Part of that process will be defenestration of weight.

      -NOoC

      Reply
    31. 31.

      frosty

      @Aziz, light!: ​
       A blizzard of lawsuits? Sure would be. Doesn’t seem to stop Piggy, though.

      We need to play by the rules. We need to win or the game will be over forever. Therein lies the choice. For redistricting, we’ve thrown out the nonpartisan, correct approach in order to fight the cheats on the other side. How to fight embedded traitors in the Civil Service is a fight that will be coming. If we’re lucky.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Silicon Valley returning to its MIC roots, now mixed in w/ modern TechBro snake oil salesmanship & explicit support for explicitly reactionary politics (link to NOĒMA Magazine article below):

      Silicon Valley Goes To War

      The tech industry’s whiz kids once promised convenience at your fingertips. Now they’re embracing the military-industrial complex to defend the West.

      ESSAY TECHNOLOGY & THE HUMAN

      BY TIANYU M. FANG
      JANUARY 27, 2026

      Tianyu M. Fang is a writer and researcher exploring the history of technology at Harvard University.

      IMO Fang actually pulls his punches too much in this piece. The SV TechBros are not interested in defending liberal democracy in the West, they are interested in defending Western hegemony abroad & establishing techno-feudalism at home.

      Reply

