    7Comments

    1.

      Marc

      My two cents: If their sales increase over the weekend and they make up the loss, it doesn’t make much of a statement.

      For a single day shutdown like this, the statement is in the level of solidarity, the amount sales decline that one particular day. What happens immediately before/after is not relevant.​​

    2.

      NotMax

      So old can remember the Moratorium protests during the Viet Nam war.

      Snarky aside: Jan.30 is the date Melania premieres in theaters.

    3.

      Geminid

      I’ll be lucky to get out my driveway before next Tuesday on account of the snow and ice, and I don’t shop online. So I’ll be part of this shutdown whether I want to be or not!

    4.

      JML

      I can’t comply this time: I’m doing screenings for my union’s endorsement all day. But I won’t be at my regular job?

    6.

      MagdaInBlack

      Gosh, if I don’t show up for work Friday I’ll have lots and lots of free time to protest. No job, but lots and lots of free time.

