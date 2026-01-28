Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – TKH – Patagonia-los animales y plantas

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

TKH

In order to extend the hiking season I went to Patagonia this past November and December. It was my first trip there and hiking/backpacking was the emphasis of my stay. All images were taken with a phone camera since I cannot justify lugging around two or three pounds of camera gear, both in terms of weight and volume. I am trying very hard to keep my total pack weight below thirty pounds and to fit it all into a 55L pack.

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 9
Laguna JeinimeiniNovember 24, 2025

Shamelessly butting in on Albatrossity’s territory and I mean this in terms of subject matter, not in terms of quality of the picture. This a Magellanic woodpecker (Campephilus sp.) or in Spanish Carpentiero magellanico which I find to be just a great common name.

 

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 8
near El Chaltén, ArgentinaDecember 8, 2025

A guanaco checking me out.

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 7
near El Chaltén, ArgentinaDecember 8, 2025

Other members of the herd of guanacos.

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 6
Park National near Cochrane, ChileNovember 24, 2025

Chilean oxalis or Silver shamrock (Oxalis

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 5

Field Mouse Ear (Cerastium sp.)

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 4

Codonorchis lessonii. This reminded me of trillium, the provincial flower of Ontario. This codonorchis was growing everywhere in the understory of the beech forests that dominate the forested landscape.

It seemed peculiar to me how the beech forests grow right up to the tree line right below the glaciers.

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 3

Gavilea lutea, another orchid that I saw on occasion. By far not as common as the Codonorchis.

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 2
Coyhaique, ChileNovember 19, 2025

The Chilean firebush (Embothrium coccineum) to be found both in gardens and in the forest along the trails and roads.

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas 1
Villa Cerro Castillo, ChileDecember 23, 2025

Chilean Climbing Gazania (Mutisia illicifolia), a Chilean native vine

On The Road - TKH - Patagonia-los animales y plantas
Coyhaique, ChileDecember 17, 2025

Southern lapwing. Another bird to bring this submission to a close. In this case a better image because this guy was completely unafraid of people. It makes an incredibly loud, shrieking sound and it likes the sound of its own voice.

