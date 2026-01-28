On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
In order to extend the hiking season I went to Patagonia this past November and December. It was my first trip there and hiking/backpacking was the emphasis of my stay. All images were taken with a phone camera since I cannot justify lugging around two or three pounds of camera gear, both in terms of weight and volume. I am trying very hard to keep my total pack weight below thirty pounds and to fit it all into a 55L pack.
Shamelessly butting in on Albatrossity’s territory and I mean this in terms of subject matter, not in terms of quality of the picture. This a Magellanic woodpecker (Campephilus sp.) or in Spanish Carpentiero magellanico which I find to be just a great common name.
A guanaco checking me out.
Other members of the herd of guanacos.
Chilean oxalis or Silver shamrock (Oxalis
Field Mouse Ear (Cerastium sp.)
Codonorchis lessonii. This reminded me of trillium, the provincial flower of Ontario. This codonorchis was growing everywhere in the understory of the beech forests that dominate the forested landscape.
It seemed peculiar to me how the beech forests grow right up to the tree line right below the glaciers.
Gavilea lutea, another orchid that I saw on occasion. By far not as common as the Codonorchis.
The Chilean firebush (Embothrium coccineum) to be found both in gardens and in the forest along the trails and roads.
Chilean Climbing Gazania (Mutisia illicifolia), a Chilean native vine
Southern lapwing. Another bird to bring this submission to a close. In this case a better image because this guy was completely unafraid of people. It makes an incredibly loud, shrieking sound and it likes the sound of its own voice.
