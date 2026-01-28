People are going to shit on anything Dems do. But depending on the details “end roving patrols” could be humongous. Based on earlier reporting that may mean Border Patrol can’t send agents all around the country. In Chicago & MN Border Patrol caused more mayhem & violence than ICE did. Numbers… /1 [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:40 PM

…are important here, because Border Patrol (+20K) is currently much bigger than ICE’s Enforcement Removal Operations (prob <8K, spread across the country). Prob 1K of the 3K agents in MN right now are Border Patrol. This would cut out a third of the agents there & could prevent them…/2 — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:49 PM

…from continuing deployment as a shock force like what moved from Chicago to NC to MN (unclear to me if they were in NO) Again, Border Patrol are more violent & disruptive than ICE. ICE operates like a corrupt urban police force. In a city Border Patrol operate more like Blackwater mercenaries /3 — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:52 PM

Without BP immigration operations could be significantly weakened, & the occupying force capacity would be decimated if not completely eliminated. Which leads to the other potentially huge effect from this list of demands: unmaking agents. They know they’re slightly less popular than chlamydia…/4 — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:56 PM

…which I assume is a big reason they appear to be having big problems recruiting new agents. And the agents they have hide behind masks. I suspect that if you take away the masks they immediately lose a significant chunk of their current force & that recruitment becomes even _harder_. /5 — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Keep Border Patrol out of cities & suburbs, unmask ICE agents…those 2 moves have nothing to do w training or reforming. They doesn’t expect any agent to be better. Get those & you immediately sideline Border Patrol, & you likely make ICE smaller, harder to grow, & more afraid of consequences /6 — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:04 PM

