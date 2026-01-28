Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Dems Working to Curb Trump's ICE Thugs

People are going to shit on anything Dems do. But depending on the details “end roving patrols” could be humongous. Based on earlier reporting that may mean Border Patrol can’t send agents all around the country. In Chicago & MN Border Patrol caused more mayhem & violence than ICE did. Numbers… /1

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:40 PM

…are important here, because Border Patrol (+20K) is currently much bigger than ICE’s Enforcement Removal Operations (prob <8K, spread across the country). Prob 1K of the 3K agents in MN right now are Border Patrol. This would cut out a third of the agents there & could prevent them…/2

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:49 PM

…from continuing deployment as a shock force like what moved from Chicago to NC to MN (unclear to me if they were in NO)

Again, Border Patrol are more violent & disruptive than ICE. ICE operates like a corrupt urban police force. In a city Border Patrol operate more like Blackwater mercenaries /3

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:52 PM

Without BP immigration operations could be significantly weakened, & the occupying force capacity would be decimated if not completely eliminated.

Which leads to the other potentially huge effect from this list of demands: unmaking agents.

They know they’re slightly less popular than chlamydia…/4

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:56 PM

…which I assume is a big reason they appear to be having big problems recruiting new agents. And the agents they have hide behind masks. I suspect that if you take away the masks they immediately lose a significant chunk of their current force & that recruitment becomes even _harder_. /5

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Keep Border Patrol out of cities & suburbs, unmask ICE agents…those 2 moves have nothing to do w training or reforming. They doesn’t expect any agent to be better. Get those & you immediately sideline Border Patrol, & you likely make ICE smaller, harder to grow, & more afraid of consequences /6

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:04 PM

Schumer comes out for Miller’s removal.

— Simon Rosenberg (@simonwdc.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:40 PM

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I know this is passé in the world of the unitary executive, but Miller is not Noem’s boss. She is a confirmed officer. He is not

      ETA: @SiubhanDuinne:

      just to be clear, I’m not criticizing Schumer. It’s a good attack. I’m criticizing Noem for making the excuse she was following Miller’s orders.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Say what you will about Schumer . . . Referring to Stephen Miller as Kristi Noem’s “boss” is some nice burn coming from him.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      theturtlemoves

      @SiubhanDuinne: ​
      Better yet, refer to him as Trump’s boss. Every time he is mentioned. Make it clear who everyone believes is actually calling the shots and see how much it gets under the orange skin.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      I’m criticizing Noem for making the excuse she was following Miller’s orders. 

      She tried to throw Naziferatu under the bus?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      A

      Border Patrol (and BoP guards) have always been considered the lowest on the federal LEO pyramid, even before there was a DHS, which only made everything worse.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Good for the Dem pols for speaking out.

      NBC Inside the White House in the chaotic hours after Alex Pretti’s shooting

      Not that it’s a good article, in fact, it’s an annoying “inside” look at CYA and messaging in the White House.  But this stood out for me.

      It is hard to overstate how much is at stake for Trump, and for his Republican Party, both in terms of the substantive goal of deporting millions of undocumented immigrants and the politics of appealing to swing voters before the midterms. It is inconceivable to some of his allies that he would alter the underlying aim of the mission.

      “The reality is, you can’t stop what you’re doing,” said a former White House official. “This is the whole point of ICE existing in these cities, and Minnesota is not going to be the last state that ICE goes to. Oregon was next. We were not done. We need to keep going.”

      Heads up Oregonians. ☹️

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Hoocuddanode? Anyone? Bueller?

      U.S. consumer confidence slumped to the lowest level in more than 11-1/2 years in January amid mounting anxiety over a sluggish labor market and high prices, which could see households becoming more cautious about spending. Source

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mapanghimagsik

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Help! I’m being persecut-

      Eta: nevermind.

       

      Thank you, i needed the chuckle. I was wondering who Bigfoot the First was.

       

      When i have problems, it’s usually PEBKAC (Problem Exists Between Keyboard And Chair)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WTFGhost

      @Professor BigfootI: Thanks for spotting the error. You should have kept this as your secret identity, PI, and your superpower is, when your actual initialism expands, and it’s not “private investigator” but “Professor_Bigfoot_ImmaGonnaBreakMyRhetoricalFootOff-InYourAssIfnINeedTo,”

      most people’s brains are completely broken for 2-3 minutes, at which time, they start accusing him of playing “the race card” because what else whammied them?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cmorenc

      I like Schumer’s 3-pronged approach of reforms.  As horrible as current ICE/BP organization currently is, it would be a huge mistake to push “abolish ICE” for the same reason “defund Police” was turned around against Ds to negative electoral impact.  There is still overhwelming public consensus for far more secure borders and regaining control over immigration, just as there is overwhelming public consensus for having effective, adequate police forces.  We CAN effectively push against the malignant perversion and metastatically cancerous transformation of BP/ICE into murderously aggressive fascist goon squads occupying our cities, just as we can effectively insist that police be a well-trained protective part of our community and not abusive prevaricating paramilitary thugs.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WTFGhost

      @Professor Bigfoot: It happens to the best of us.

      I don’t want anyone to think I’m talking either “paranoia,” or, “hysteria” (less’n PB is hiding some jelly I didn’t know about, ifn you know what I mean).

      I want ya’ll to think more “depression.” Depression changes your perceptions. Seriously: you’re a horny person, and you get offered oral sex, and all you can think of is, “what’s the point, a moment of OMG, then grey dullness. I can do that myself.” You may – or may not – be wrong about this.  We all know depression exists, right?

      Well, that’s a different state of mind caused by a semi-sort-of emotional background. We’re all in a different state of mind, caused by an great, big, elephant in the room background.

      And that can cause your perceptions to waver. And that’s another reason to remember, not just “touch grass” but, touch *people*. Because in the end, it’s all about people. That’s what will recenter you, emotionally, if you needed it.

      Which I’m not saying Prof_Bigfoot needed.

      I’m just saying “you know, I bet a lot of us will have a reaction, where emotional states alter perceptions, sometimes in unexpected, or even foolish seeming ways.”

      Take it from the guy who goes through multiple identifiable mental states through the day due to a plethora of influences.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WTFGhost

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’d call Trump “Vance’s Couch’s bitch” but that’s really too juvenile for serious political discussion, and a tad cerebral. “Of course he demanded the couch! Then he found the couch was too much woman for him!”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Gvg

      We need to begin countering the false propaganda that illegal immigration is even a problem. I mean there is some and always will be, but it really is not worse than it has been in prior decades. In fact it has dropped since Trump 1 and did not go back up that much under Biden. We also have not had enough legal immigration for about the last 30 years as the damn fear mongers have managed to make it terribly hard to get in even if you were desirable.

      Actual politicians running for office cannot lead on this, it needs to be citizens I think. It has to be sustained too because I think it will take at least a decade to retrain people.

      We do need to explain as simply as possible what was causing the problems they blame on immigrants. I think this backlash started in the 70’s when we had too many unemployment crisis and outsiders “taking our jobs” became resented. This combined with a lot of factory jobs going overseas. It seems to me one of the causes was the baby boom making too many young adults for the job market which weaker unions and naturally made labor cheaper. But now we are on the other side of the baby boom which is why we should have been letting more in legally.
      Another cause was letting the richest get too much power without checks. People are catching on to that one. Name it. Explain.
      I think immigration is something America should be proud of. We need to play it up. Stories. Statue of Liberty. More history of the revolution (and crowd out the damn Civil War romanticism please)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Bupalos

      @mrmoshpotato: I don’t really get the slam. He clearly is her boss, miller is Trump’s defacto ethnic cleansing czar and DHS is tasked with carrying it out. And Noem already said she does what he and Trump tell her to do and that’s all that she does. Like the good little mar-a-mutilated synthetic stepford Nazi nightmare that she is.

      I mean, I don’t think Noem or anyone in the chain there would consider it a slam. They aren’t even really pretending this is bureaucratic business as usual. She takes orders. It’s what she does and what the defense will be if we ever get to the trials.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Gvg:  I think immigration is even more valuable than that: when people come here, find their way, start businesses, buy homes— they still talk to the people “back in the old country.” And they sometimes support those folks in the old country. And their new life here is inspiring in the old country.

      It’s a net positive in both directions.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WTFGhost

      @Doc Sardonic: I always tell them, no sexual, nor excretory acts, outside of appropriate locations. Trust me, they have no sense of humor about that, as I know from bitter experience (involving a collapsible wood frame building that looked safe enough for a quick tumble had tricksters not been present)… but do they listen?

      (Never helps when you start your “hi, officer” story with “no shit, there I was…”. semi-thankfully, one of the tricksters stole the cops (boxers, I believe) which rendered my story more believable, but didn’t improve the officer’s emotional state.)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RevRick

      @NotMax: GDP growth was fairly strong in the last half of the 2025…. But like the stock market it was largely propped up by construction of data centers, which don’t produce a lot of long-term employment while devastating many entry-level, middle-class jobs. So, we have more of what Krugman describes as a K-shaped economy: the rich do great while the rest stagnate.

      Reply

