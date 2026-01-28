Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Resistance Birds and Musical Respite

Been a very productive day, finally. A few more days and things will settle down work-wise. Thought we could use some distractions.

Interesting that this first song came up in my YT algorithm one day, and when I went to look at the comments, I noticed quite a few had the same experience. For whatever reason, this very powerful song was seeing an increase of views.

 

 

The Boss doing boss things.

I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free

The lyrics for this song are on the Youtube link – I’d post them here, but they are long and unformatted when copied/pasted

 

and just for fun (I think I linked to this in comments last week)

 

Warning – turn your volume down and you may hate this, but is is my face the day song when I just can’t otherwise:

(If you like that, this one is very similar, but a little softer, beautiful instruments and throat singing)

 

Finally, you may or may not have seen the State Bird Rebel Alliance Logos that are mimicking the one being used for Minnesota – The Rebel Loon. (I do not have an origin or original artist for this one, let me know if you find it)

 

Dark blue/black loon on a blue bacground

 

Most of these are AI generated, so if that’s a line in the sand for you, I understand. I have seen artists hand drawing them, too. So if you’re interested you can probably find artist created ones on social media – everyone seems fine with folks using them, but of course, check first. Mine came from FB from two folks using AI prompts.  As they are being used to unite people, I will allow. Though, as with most AI things, I need some strong restrictions. But that’s for another post.

 

Black and white bird on Colorado flag background with Rocky mountains

 

Eagle with wings spread against with American flag coloring

 

They are just a fun way to show your support. Use them as your profile pic to piss off your maga relatives (or at least that’s what I’m doing).

 

This is a wide open thread. I have get back to work. Stay safe, be kind to yourself and watch out for your neighbors.

 

