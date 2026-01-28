Perhaps as a form of cope to manage the narcissistic injury inflicted by public revulsion toward his fascist regime’s occupation of an American city and two recent murders of citizen residents, Trump is rattling sabers at Iran this morning:

A couple of things: The population of Venezuela is about 29 million. Iran is much larger at around 93 million. Iran’s military is much larger and more capable than that of Venezuela.

I generally leave the geopolitical analysis and ordnance assessment to Dr. Silverman. But invoking Venezuela to threaten Iran seems a bit like a high school bully boasting to a classmate that he just gave a third grader a swirly, so watch out, bub!

Secondly, to hear him tell it at the time, Trump ended Iran’s nuclear threat with “Operation Midnight Hammer,” earning a Nobel Peace Prize that he was scandalously denied. So why is it necessary to send a “massive armada” (at the cost of untold millions/billions) to address a nuclear program that was “totally obliterated” six months ago?

Sounds like “Operation Ego Inflation” to me. As someone on Bluesky noted, Trump’s PR strategy to deflect criticism for murders is to go do more murders somewhere else.

Open thread.