Operation Ego Inflation

Perhaps as a form of cope to manage the narcissistic injury inflicted by public revulsion toward his fascist regime’s occupation of an American city and two recent murders of citizen residents, Trump is rattling sabers at Iran this morning:

A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

A couple of things: The population of Venezuela is about 29 million. Iran is much larger at around 93 million. Iran’s military is much larger and more capable than that of Venezuela.

I generally leave the geopolitical analysis and ordnance assessment to Dr. Silverman. But invoking Venezuela to threaten Iran seems a bit like a high school bully boasting to a classmate that he just gave a third grader a swirly, so watch out, bub! 

Secondly, to hear him tell it at the time, Trump ended Iran’s nuclear threat with “Operation Midnight Hammer,” earning a Nobel Peace Prize that he was scandalously denied. So why is it necessary to send a “massive armada” (at the cost of untold millions/billions) to address a nuclear program that was “totally obliterated” six months ago?

Sounds like “Operation Ego Inflation” to me. As someone on Bluesky noted, Trump’s PR strategy to deflect criticism for murders is to go do more murders somewhere else.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    5. 5.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      Staff at the US embassy in Copenhagen have removed 44 flags decorated with the names of Danish soldiers that were killed in Afghanistan, put up after US President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of allied countries’ military contributions.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      piratedan

      NYT:  With this bold foreign policy adjustment to real world changes, this is the week that Trump truly became Presidential…..

      Fox News video: unavailable at this time as we splice together a semi-coherent take from the verbal shredder remains.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Balconesfault

      He’s going to work out a “no nuclear weapons” deal with Iran?

      Didn’t we have one of those before his first term?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TS

      When he changed the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, trump announced what he would be doing, and here he is, making war or inciting war, whichever takes his fancy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      MSNOW is reporting that FFOTUS’ response to last night’s attack on Rep Ilhan Omar is that it was probably staged. Haven’t yet seen anything in writing to support (or refute) this take, but it would be very much in character.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      piratedan

      @Baud: makes me wonder why these news publications have not hired us Baud, we’d likely be cheaper than their current editors.  It would allow us to hone our satirical chops for a deserving industry.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      tobie

      Whoa…didn’t Maureen Dowd insist it was Hillary the Hawk, Donald the Dove?

      For peace of mind I’m just going to assume the saber rattling is the flailing of a demented tin pot dictator who has lost the plot.

      Stay warm, folks!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      New York magazine has an article on Trump’s health— the subject of the article is actually how his flattery machine works. The article title is ‘The Superhuman President’, which is a direct quote from Stephen Miller. Note that the quotation marks are part of the article title.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ella in New Mexico

      For all those keeping the Big List of Reforms we’ll need to make to reform our Democracy, how bout’

      “The Executive Branch including its officers and employees, and the President of the United States may not use social media platforms to announce new official actions or laws”.

      Also, “The President of the United States may not own and operate his own social media company through which he makes official statements”

      Feel free to edit/add to above

      God the day he (actually, his handlers ,cuz no way he’s staying up all night personally writing and posting these) can’t do this shit will be a Day of National Jubilation

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Baud: probably just hoping their crypto investments and his leaks of classified inside information will mean they don’t have to care

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @MattF: I read that yesterday. The two White House doctors Trump brought in as allegedly neutral witnesses to his status as the healthiest human being in history said Trump is healthier than Obama, whom they’d also cared for during his presidency. I thought that was a perfect ending. Let the readers draw their own conclusions.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Raoul Paste

      Everything Trump does is “Operation Ego Inflation”

      Just another “this thing will get out of control, and we’ll be lucky to live through it”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      @catclub:  They are killing their youth, aren’t they?

      @MattF:  Anne Laurie (?) did a post on the NY Mag story maybe two nights ago, with long excerpts.

      Interesting re the flattery angle.

      FWIW, I just cannot read anything about The Felon.  Especially at length.  Just await the obit, and won’t even read beyond the first three paragraphs of that.

      Enuff with this cretin.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      TWZ.com (from Jan 26):

      The U.S. military buildup for a possible attack on or from Iran took another step forward Monday as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) entered the U.S. Central Command region, a U.S. official confirmed to The War Zone Monday morning. Meanwhile, Iran on Monday said it was “prepared to defend itself against any new aggression” while its proxies in Yemen and Iraq have vowed to enter the fight on Tehran’s behalf. The Houthis on Monday released a video suggesting an attack on the Lincoln. More on that later in this story.

      Elements of the Lincoln CSG were dispatched to the region from the South China Sea by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran over its brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests, resulting in thousands killed. The carrier, along with three Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyers escorting it (and usually a fast attack nuclear submarine), is currently located in the Indian Ocean, a U.S. Navy official confirmed to The War Zone.

      [ photo ]

      The arrival of the Lincoln CSG to the region follows a U.S. Air Force Central (AFCENT) announcement on Sunday that it will be conducting Agile Spartan, “a multi-day readiness exercise to demonstrate the ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.” AFCENT told us that Agile Spartan is “part of its regular exercise schedule and not in response to current tensions.” However, the optics of the timing are hard to avoid.

      All these moves come amid a large surge of offensive and defensive assets to the Middle East. As we have previously reported, at least a dozen additional F-15E Strike Eagle fighters have been deployed to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, along with cargo jets and aerial refueling tankers across the region. In addition, online flight tracking indicates the movement of new air and missile defense systems to the Middle East as well. As we projected, the U.S. is sending additional Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems to the Middle East for increased protection from any Iranian attack, The Wall Street Journal reported.

      Despite the buildup, it remains unclear what orders Trump will issue. Aside from threatening to strike Iran, Trump on Jan. 13 also promised those taking to the streets that help was on its way.

      [ image of bloot ]

      However, he relented after being told the killings would stop and reportedly called off a strike against Iran last week. According to some accounts, Trump does not want to become involved in a protracted battle with Iran while still contemplating regime change. There are lingering concerns in Washington and Jerusalem about not having enough assets in the region to defend against an expected Iranian response, which in part led Israel to urge Trump to hold off any attack. This was also our analysis at the time.

      Regardless of his intent, the influx of additional assets to the region will give Trump a greater range of potential action and allow for the ability to defend against an Iranian attack, whether in response to U.S. military actions or not.

      […]

      “The IDF is preparing for a possible American strike this coming weekend,” a high-ranking IDF official told us on Monday. “But again, there is no certainty.”

      “Everything depends on the mind of one man,” he added, referring to Trump.

      In another sign of a potential new conflict, Israel’s civil authority has told foreign airlines that Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 could be a period of security sensitivity, a likely reference to a U.S. military strike on Iran. If Israeli airspace is closed, foreign airlines will be given priority of exit.

      [ image of bloot ]

      CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper was recently in Jerusalem to talk about regional security issues. Israel’s Channel 14 news, a right-wing outlet closely aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that Cooper and IDF officials have yet to come up with an attack date, that the U.S. “will need time to build up a significant force,” but will strike immediately if needed.

      The U.S., according to the news outlet, wants “a clean, swift, and inexpensive operation” to “focus on those who harmed civilians and protesters.” America is “ready to replace the regime in Iran,” Channel 14 added.

      The War Zone could not independently verify these claims. Neither CENTCOM nor the IDF put out official statements on these conversations.

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      “Clean, swift, and inexpensive” is kinda like “fast, cheap, good – pick 2”, isn’t it??

      Hegseth has seemingly been pretty quiet recently. Maybe that means something as well.

      So far, yeah, it sounds like preparations for yet another performative kick-sand-in-the-face and declare-victory thing. 47 almost certainly won’t put bootsonaground even if he does lob some misslies and bomb some things again. But the last 25+ years should have taught everyone that bouncing the rubble doesn’t change governments and citizenry into America / MAGA lovers….

      Thanks.

      Much, much more at the link.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      Operation It’s My Idea And Definitely Not Bibi’s Absolutely Not.

      I’m sure there have been other times in history that this many of the Worst People in the World headed nuclear-armed states. But man…. between FFOTUS, Bibi, Putin, Kim Jong Un…. Not great.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Uncle Cholmondeley

      There were two special elections yesterday for the House of Representatives of the Minnesota Legislature.

      In District 47A (parts of the suburbs of Maplewood and Woodbury), DFLer Shelley Buck ran unopposed.

      In District 64A (parts of St. Paul), DFLer Meg-Luger Nikolai defeated Republican Dan Walsh, getting 95.3% of the vote.

      The results mean the House is again tied, 67-67.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Ha! I called it yesterday – he is going to do something stupid internationally to distract himself from his Minneapolis humiliation.

      Keep in mind, Trump tried bombing Iran two weeks ago and that idea was blocked by the Gulf allies who don’t want the US to be seen as supporting democracy in the Middle East, lest their own population starts getting ideas.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @piratedan: The Wall Street Journal has published some good reporting on the potential US strike on Iran. Axios is too.

      I’m mainly following this story on Middle East news sites because of the other stories I’m interested in. People there are paying plenty of attention to the US/Iran story. Analysts say the US has completed a build-up of offensive and defensive (missile defense) assets on the region, and that a US bombing campaign is a real possibility but not a certainty.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      @Elizabelle:

      “Healthier than Obama.”  That just makes me laugh so hard.

       I remember reading about how BHO would have his staff prepare a binder for him to read every night with important information for the next day, and he would allow himself exactly seven almonds to eat while he read it.

      Compare that level of intellectual and physical discipline to the motherfucker who apparently ate a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, AND a Filet-o-Fish at one meal, and who watches a minimum of two hours of “Executive Time” a day, and admittedly falls asleep in Cabinet meetings because they’re “boring”.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Geminid:

      The Wall Street Journal has published some good reporting …. Axios is too.

      I thought I had finished watching Stranger Things but apparently I’m in the Upside Down

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Another Scott: So far, yeah, it sounds like preparations for yet another performative kick-sand-in-the-face and declare-victory thing.

      Considering the Iranian government can use that attack as an excuse to label their protestors as tools of the US, I suppose at lest the damage to us will be limited.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Layer8Problem

      @Another Scott:

      “Everything depends on the mind of one man,” he added, referring to Trump.

      Hm, I’m having trouble coming up with a clever riposte to this. Either advancing years, or the coffee hasn’t kicked in, or this lingering recovery from a cold.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Karen Gail

      Glee Violette says it all:

      They have ONE job, and one job ONLY – to make their daddy look good. This is his one and only Commandment.

      The first year has passed. By now, every member of Trump’s regime has had their moment on FOX. And just like Trump’s first term, it has gone to their heads.

      They LIKE the attention. They want to STAY in the news. So they start acting like they have a REAL job, and like they are The REAL Person In Charge. They start making Decisions. And Doing Things. Then they start swaggering, and pushing the limits, and Breaking Things.

      Whoops.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      They should have looked back at the FIRST Trump regime. There were clear signs posted EVERYWHERE of Trumps One and Only Commandment. They should have known that their ENTIRE job description was comprised of only THAT.

      MAKE DADDY LOOK GOOD.

      As far as actually DOING their job, NO. They are not supposed to actually do ANYTHING. They are supposed to do NOTHING but praise Daddy and make glorious pronouncements of what HE plans to do to Make America Great Again.

      Trump ensured that, by making sure that every single person he hired was the absolute WORST person he could think of to DO that job. He EXPECTED them to fail and take their department down with them.

      WHY? So that HE could “save” everything by Executive Order, or by a midnight tweet, or a Press release, or a Rally speech.

      But WOULD he actually DO anything to save it? Of course not. He would just SAY that he already DID. And that he made it BETTER – no – that he made it GREAT again.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      This is the sum total of Donald J Trump. He is a walking, talking Reality Show. All fake drama, all the time.

      There is NO reality in the Reality Show. It is ALL produced, rehearsed, scripted, improvised, tweaked, polished, edited, and released with great fanfare and publicity as a Done Deal.

      “ABRACADABRA,” say the stage magicians. The term is actually the Aramaic phrase, “avra kehdabra”, meaning “I will create as I speak”.

      And that is what Trump does. He speaks.

      He makes threats, he makes promises, he makes a big show of doing something, like a military strike – and then he he does not follow through. EVER.

      He is not “running” Venezuela. He’s already forgotten all about it. He is not doing anything to balance trade, or fix the economy, or strengthen us militarily. He has not solved either Gaza or Ukraine, or any of the other 8 wars he claims to have stopped.

      And he did not “acquire” Greenland at Davos, either. He just SAID he did. And once he dominated the news cycle enough to convince MAGA it was true, he dropped it. Stone cold. There is not one word coming out of him about Greenland now. And there won’t be. Greenland is as dead to him as Venezuela.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      He has already moved on to the next episode of his Reality Show. The next shocking thing to get everybody’s eyes on him. His next big Triumph. His next big Revenge.

      And his Regime does not GET THAT. Maybe because most of them are stupid in the first place. Trump wants to be Daddy. He does not want anyone around him that he thinks is smarter. He will not tolerate independent thinking, or any contradiction.

      His Regime thinks they are there to Do Great Things for him. They want to SHINE, so he will be proud of them. They think he really IS their Daddy.

      Whoops.

      Wrong again. REAL Daddies ARE proud of their kids when they shine. Not Trump. He gets jealous. Even Don Junior knows that. Anytime anyone suggests he might succeed Daddy Dearest as president someday, Junior hurries to shush them. “Don’t get me in TROUBLE,” he says with a nervous laugh.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      Trump WANTS his beta males to bow and scrape to him in public and call him “Sir”. He wants his painted ladies to simper coyly in his presence. He wants them to put on a show about what they are GOING to do, for the glory of Trump.

      But does he actually want them to DO it? Really? Does he actually WANT them to succeed? To triumph? To win the spotlight?

      Does he actually want the media to glorify them? To admire them? To talk about them as the next Great Leader? Or – horrors – as the Real Power Behind The Throne?

      Nope.

      Even Elon Musk did not last his full allotted time. He hogged the spotlight. He did too much. And he broke the First Commandment. He made Trump look bad.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      A year has passed. And the Second Regime is making all the mistakes of the First Regime. They are getting uppity. They are not only getting too big for their britches, they are breaking the One and Only Commandment.

      They are making him look bad.

      It is time to cull the herd. First, their lieutenants, as a warning shot. And if that doesn’t make them shut up and slink back under their desks, it will be THEM.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      Trump does not like immigrants from a lot of different countries. He likes to demonize him, because it makes MAGA cheer.

      But does he REALLY want them gone? His resorts and hotels have gotten visas for them and employed them all his life. Housekeeping, kitchen and waitstaff, maintenance, groundskeeping – most of is construction workers. He loves them. They are so easy to exploit and stiff on wages and benefits.

      And yet, those are the very kinds of workers ICE and border patrol are rounding up, because they are EASY. Are they going after gangs? They SAY they are. But without ANY proof. Everyone that the citizen observers are seeing them take are families in their neighborhood homes and shops – or random drivers being profiled on the streets.

      Trump has half-heartedly tried to stop this, to protect his own properties, and his MAGA voters’ farm workers too.

      But Stephen Miller got in his ear, and told him SOMETHING he wanted to hear – maybe that if this got citizens in blue cities and states riled up, they would riot and give him the excuse he wanted to declare martial law and take them over.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      Well, he got them riled up. But instead of the citizens committing the violence, Miller’s masked thugs did. When using “non-lethal” weaponry didn’t work, they turned to live ammunition, and started killing the citizens.

      Oh, Miller tried real hard to spin it. He got the entire Regime out in front of the cameras before the bodies even got cold, to smear the victims as “domestic terrorists” and “paid agitators” who attacked the brave “Patriots” who were Only Doing Their Job.

      They locked down the crime scene and confiscated the evidence and shut out local and state law enforcement and attorney general offices. They protected and hid the shooters, and opened criminal investigations into the victims and their family members.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      But he forgot to reckon with the citizen observers, who documented EVERYTHING, from every angle, and who got the evidence out on social media and onto their local news stations even quicker than he got on FOX.

      EVERYONE saw the videos. Even, finally, Donald J Trump himself.

      Trump may not be much of a president. Or much of a man. But he is a VERY good Reality TV Show guy.

      This was bad. This made HIM look BAD.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      So, Monday night, Trump hauled Kristi Noem and her very close adviser and de facto unpaid Chief of Staff, Corey Lewandowski, into the Oval Office. His own Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles was there. So was Trump’s Communication Director Steven Cheung. And his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

      Stephen Miller was not invited.

      Neither was Vance or any of his Cabinet leaders. This was not a strategy meeting. This was a SPIN meeting. Purely SPIN. How do we spin this to make the Trump Regime look good? How do we spin this to make TRUMP look good?

      CBP head Greg Bovino was demoted to his old title and shipped back to his old office, and is expected to “retire”. SOON.

      Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski reportedly are no longer overseeing ICE operations. There will be no more cosplay photo shoots and commercials glorifying Kristi’s ever fuller hair and lips. The couple is expected to concentrate on the Southern Border and FEMA from now on.
      . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

      And as for Stephen Miller? Well.

      Apparently a lot of finger-pointing and screaming is going on behind the scenes. And Stephen’s wife, Katie, has reportedly loudly joined the fray as well.

      Stephen Miller is Trump’s longest and most powerful ally. But he has gotten way TOO powerful for someone like Daddy.

      Miller has become far too fond of the cameras. And perhaps he and Katie have become far too fond of the perception that HE is the Real Power Behind the Throne.

      But even Steve Bannon lost his job for that. So did Elon Musk. Miller may think he is way above their league. Or that Daddy loves him more.

      We will see.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      MSNOW is reporting that FFOTUS’ response to last night’s attack on Rep Ilhan Omar is that it was probably staged. Haven’t yet seen anything in writing to support (or refute) this take, but it would be very much in character.

      Are you saying that it’s in character for Rep. Omar or in character for Trump to make the statement? I assume the latter, but I have almost no knowledge of Rep. Omar. I do think it’s totally kick-ass that she went for the guy, ready to punch him with fist drawn back. Apparently he was saved by her security detail tackling him or some such.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: I would think it would be the exact opposite; this will come right after Trump was forced to back down in Minneapolis. If the US government can’t stop a popular uprising that’s going to make their own governments a lot less scary.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Geminid

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: The Gulf Arabs lobbied the Trump administration on this question, but I’m not sure it was they who blocked the strike. There was another reason for Trump to hold off; that is, the military wasn’t ready. Joint Chiefs Chaiman Dan Caine told Trump that if they had another ten days to prepare, the US could come in with far more force.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Another Scott

      @Betty Cracker: Of course, it’s easy enough to check Obama’s 2016 Physical Exam results (2 page PDF).

      BMI: 22.8 kg/m^2
      Resting heart rate: 56 bpm
      BP 110/68
      Cholesterol: HDL 68, LDL 125, Total 188 mg/dL (without medication)

      He’s a very healthy dude.

      Something something when I use a word it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less something something.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      piratedan

      @Chief Oshkosh: true, the extended video shows that she was ready to throw hands.  The close up of the guy shows that the syringe was loaded with a yellow liquid, so as someone who has worked with lab stuff, the first assumption would be urine.  Naturally, that depends on someone doing some routine analysis to confirm.  There were folks on BlueSky that ferreted out that his Book of Feces pages were lauding our Dear Leader, so that allows dots to be connected to the usual suspect and his daily diatribe against Rep Oman to be a motive.  Guess we should be thankful he wasn’t armed with something more lethal.  Granted, additional info may end up contradicting some of this, but its been our history that Dems usually don’t go to such lengths for their performative theatre.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      narya

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Yes! I didn’t stumble across it right away, but probably about 10-12 years later, and I found it FASCINATING. It’s like seeing the auto-generated powerpoint of the Gettysburg Address . . . thinking about how communication happens, or not, and what is included/elided/assumed is always interesting to me

      ETA: another thing: hearing people of color talk about “races” in Tolkien has broadened my thinking about assumptions around race. It hasn’t diminished my love of LOTR, but instead it deepens and broadens it, and gives me a way to think about embedded assumptions.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Karen Gail: That also ties into Trump’s dilemma since he won in 2016; Trump’s whole claim to MAGA is he is one of them, sticking it to the Man. Except the moment Trump starts doing presidential things, he become the MAN in the eyes of MAGA. (Edit: The MAGA version of the MAN = East Coast elites)

      A real politician would have shrugged and found a new base by being president (heck, even Hitler did that), but Trump isn’t a politician, he’s a dumb ass and a celebrity.  So, he tries having it both ways by giving vague orders to his minions and then turning on them when MAGA get pissed off.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      eclare

      @ExPatExDem:

      The documentary Challenger: The Final Flight is excellent and haunting.  Netflix.

      I still remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when I heard the news.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jackie

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      MSNOW is reporting that FFOTUS’ response to last night’s attack on Rep Ilhan Omar is that it was probably staged. Haven’t yet seen anything in writing to support (or refute) this take, but it would be very much in character.

      Found a link from ABC News:

      “No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud… I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

      — President Trump, when asked by ABC News if he had seen the video of Rep. Ilhan Omar being attacked and sprayed by a substance.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Geminid

      @p.a.: Trump posted about Iraq yesterday. He warned that if Nouri al-Maliki was msde Prime Minister the US would cut off aid. Al-Maliki was Prime Minister from 2006 t0 2014, with distinctly bad results. But Iraq’s largest coalition of Sh’ite parties is pushing him.

      Ed. One of the raps on al-Maliki is that he is too much influenced by Iran.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Gin & Tonic

      Long bleg incoming; feel free to TL;DR it.

      I have a complex ethical issue, and am looking for some advice from people who have no connection to it.

      I’ve mentioned that I’m putting together a bunch of family history stuff for my children and grandchildren, some (a lot) of which is based on information given to me by my parents and my grandmother a long time ago. My grandmother was part of a large and prominent family in Ukraine, all of whom scattered over four continents after WWII (except for one brother, who vanished without a trace in 1945.)

      Anyway, my grandmother’s youngest brother, B, was married three times. The first time was 1936, but for reasons worthy of a film (that I won’t go into) that ended after two weeks and through significant family legal effort was annulled. B immediately left Ukraine, ended most contact with his family and moved to Danzig, where he’d gone to university. In 1938 he married a German woman there, D, and over the course of the next couple of years had two sons. Shortly after his birth, the younger contracted scarlet fever; it is highly contagious, so his mother got it and died. So there’s B with two small boys and a draft notice (it’s 1942.) D’s good friend, C, says she’ll take care of the boys. After some time, B completes his military duty (or the war ends, timing is unclear) and returns; one thing leads to another and he marries C, and in 1946 they have a daughter. In 1949-ish the family emigrates to Brazil. As far as my grandmother was concerned, the trail ends there.

      However, there was some contact around the edges, and in the early 2000’s a son of one of B’s sisters (call him H) found B’s older son (call him J) and had some limited correspondence. I found that correspondence when I was cleaning out H’s apartment after his death some 18 years ago, and managed to write an e-mail to J and get a response. That lapsed quickly; I e-mailed him last year and got no response, so I assumed he had passed away. But I had found his son through some Internet sleuthing, and a couple of months ago I initiated a fruitful correspondence with J – he is 84, in good health, living in a beach town near Rio. He is also extremely interested in genealogy, and has extensive charts of our common family, the extended families of his children’s spouses, and so on. Including five generations of his mother’s family back to the late 18th Century.

      The complication is that the woman who was married to his father from 1945 or so until her death in 1997 isn’t his mother. He doesn’t know that, and I do – he said his father was very reticent about the war years (his father died in 2000) but my grandmother wrote about them fairly extensively. Would you tell him the truth?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic:

      The complication is that the woman who was married to his father from 1945 or so until her death in 1997 isn’t his mother. He doesn’t know that, and I do – he said his father was very reticent about the war years (his father died in 2000) but my grandmother wrote about them fairly extensively. Would you tell him the truth?

      Complex ethical issue, indeed.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: Not necessarily because while there have certainly been many times that the Worst People ran powerful countries, the “nuclear armed” part is pretty recent in human history, and some of those (the Kim dynasty, Putin) have been in power for a good chunk of it.

      Reply

