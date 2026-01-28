World mourns death of public health icon William Foege

Foege led the global effort to eradicate smallpox, widely viewed as one of the greatest public health achievements in history, and later ran the CDC.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/p…

Photo: Dean Hesse / Task Force for Global Health [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 4:42 PM

William Foege has died. He was a central architect of smallpox eradication, pioneering surveillance-driven ring vaccination when vaccine supply was limited. That strategy helped eliminate the deadliest human pathogen we’ve ever known.

www.nytimes.com/2026/01/24/u… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 2:38 AM

Gift link:

… Among public health professionals, Dr. Foege was almost without peer — the grand old man of public health, a field that many feel is under siege by the Trump administration. His successors at the C.D.C., the nation’s primary public health agency, often sought his counsel. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor given to a civilian. As director of the C.D.C. under two presidents — Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and Ronald Reagan, a Republican — Dr. Foege put forth an expansive vision for the agency. He had it focus on leading killers beyond infectious disease, including auto injuries and gun violence, the latter bringing the C.D.C. into conflict with the National Rifle Association and Republicans on Capitol Hill. After leaving the agency in 1983, he created programs that sharply increased childhood vaccinations on a global scale. Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, a former New York City health commissioner who later ran the C.D.C. under Mr. Obama, invoked a baseball superlative when preparing Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg for a meeting with Dr. Foege. “I said, ‘Basically, he’s the Babe Ruth of public health,’” Dr. Frieden recalled. Tall as an N.B.A. forward (he was 6-foot-7) and graced with a patient manner as the son of an Iowa minister, Dr. Foege was serving as a Lutheran Church missionary doctor in Africa when, in 1966, the World Health Organization launched an international program to eradicate smallpox…

Smallpox remains the only human disease eradicated. That achievement reflects science, humility, and global cooperation values Foege championed throughout his career. His legacy feels especially urgent in an era of vaccine denial and fragile systems. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) January 25, 2026 at 2:38 AM

US flu activity declines for 3rd straight week but remains elevated

The CDC estimates 19,000,000 illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations, and 10,000 deaths due to flu this season.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 4:48 PM

USA: Epidemic trend summary: Jan 23, 2026

COVID-19

As of January 20, 2026:

🔹5 states have COVID-19 infections growing or likely growing

🔹26 state has infections declining or likely declining

🔹15 states show no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:55 PM

Influenza

As of January 20, 2026:

🔹27 states have Influenza infections growing or likely growing

🔹7 states has infections declining or likely declining

🔹11 states show no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:55 PM

RSV

As of January 20, 2026:

🔹14 states have RSV infections growing or likely growing

🔹13 states has infections declining or likely declining

🔹17 states shows no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:55 PM





This year’s Pfizer #COVID vaccine estimated to be 57% effective against emergency, urgent care

Estimated effectiveness was 54% against outpatient visits, although with considerable uncertainty.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

Photo: Kenneth Abbate, US Pacific Fleet / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 3:54 PM

Current flu vaccine provides moderate protection against severe disease, interim analyses suggest

Despite a partial vaccine mismatch this season, say researchers, vaccine effectiveness was statistically significant across all age groups.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 4:29 PM

Fewer older adults being vaccinated against #flu, #pneumonia, CDC data reveal

Older adults have higher risks of certain diseases because they have more underlying illnesses and because immune systems weaken with age.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 3:12 PM

Flu vaccine may cut hospital, emergency visits in kids, even those with underlying conditions

Vaccine effectiveness against severe illness was 43% among children with underlying conditions and 53% among those without.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:25 PM

The Shingles vaccine and reduction of dementia: a new natural experiment from Canada replicated 3 others and adds to this week's link to slowing of biological aging.

erictopol.substack.com/p/spotlight-… [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 7:24 PM

Shingles vaccine may slow biological aging in older adults

The vaccine was associated with less inflammation, slower epigenetic changes, and increased immunity.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/s… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 4:12 PM

Family history of cancer linked to increased risk of long COVID

Pre-existing conditions, genetic susceptibility, immune dysregulation, or environmental exposures may play a role.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 4:05 PM

Research ties long #COVID in kids to chronic school absenteeism, learning problems

Long COVID was also linked to a higher prevalence of anxiety and depression.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:40 AM

===

===

Contrary to CDC changes, AAP advises #vaccinating kids against 18 diseases

Recommended vaccines include those against respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, and meningococcal disease.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 4:35 PM

COMMENTARY: When confusion replaces clarity about vaccines, children pay the price

by @mtosterholm & @sarahdespres

When confusion about childhood immunization is the goal, consequences show up quickly, in pediatric wards, NICUs, and grieving families.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:51 AM

No link found between routine childhood vaccines, aluminum adjuvants, and epilepsy risk

Children who were up to date on vaccines, or who had higher aluminum exposure, were no more likely to develop epilepsy than those who didn’t.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 3:01 PM

Dismantling US vaccination policy will lead to more vaccine-preventable disease in kids. But how easy will it be to monitor the impact of the erosion of vaccine coverage? New data collection rule changes raise serious concerns about how visible results will be. www.statnews.com/2026/01/14/c… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 14, 2026 at 10:54 AM

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bypassed established processes and unilaterally revised the immunization schedule, reducing the recommended number of routine childhood vaccinations from 17 to 11. It now recommends only children at high risk and children who consult a provider should receive vaccines that protect against certain serious diseases, including influenza, hepatitis A and B, and RSV. The Trump administration has the audacity to suggest this change will strengthen transparency and rebuild trust in public health. This abrupt policy shift has rightfully triggered a backlash from physicians, public health experts, families, and others. But another alarming change has received far less attention. In late December, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that state Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program no longer have to report progress on getting children and teens vaccinated. As a result, we will have less information about vaccination rates just when we need it most. Medicaid and CHIP cover almost half (49%) of all children. Their immunization data helped states and researchers identify state and national trends in performance; pinpoint gaps in care and health disparities; and set goals for improvement. States could use the data to work with providers to improve quality, test interventions, track progress, and make modifications to improve outcomes. Public reporting also promotes accountability for outcomes. The reporting requirement communicated the importance of ensuring that children receive recommended vaccines and encouraged states to prioritize protecting kids via vaccinations, because the data reflected directly on their performance quality… CMS also sent notice that it discourages states from using immunization measures as a payment incentive for providers and reported that it will explore new immunization measures like “alternative immunization schedules.” These new measures will be useless in helping ensure children get appropriate immunizations. By themselves, these CMS actions to weaken vaccine data may seem somewhat trivial. But taken as a whole, the changes represent an alarming attempt to use all available federal levers to discourage childhood vaccination. The Trump administration has already gutted vaccine research, slashed infectious disease prevention programs, fired and besmirched vaccine experts, and replaced effective vaccine policies with uninformed and dangerous policies to promote the personal agendas of the administration…

The new chair of the #ACIP was on the Why Should I Trust You? podcast. The interview was … enlightening. Among other things, Kirk Milhoan seemed to question whether kids still need to be vaccinated against polio & said he doesn't like “established science.” www.statnews.com/2026/01/22/v… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 12:18 PM

RFK Jr. appointee Kirk Milhoan has just clearly stated, out loud, that he wants to experiment on the people of the United States by seeing what happens as vaccination coverage plummets and infectious diseases spread. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 2:47 PM

Texas attorney general takes aim at pediatricians who #vaccinate, claiming they are part of illegal scheme

He said he will target a purported system that rewards doctors for giving vaccines that are "not proven to be safe or necessary."

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

Photo: CDC [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 3:09 PM

Moderna chief: Company won’t invest in new late-stage vaccine trials

Moderna has already been facing declines in sales after a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 4:04 PM

CIDRAP launches new effort to boost evidence-based vaccine information

The collaboration with The Evidence Collective and Unbiased Science aims to support and expand access to clear, evidence-based vaccine information.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:22 PM

CIDRAP Op-ed: Vaccine myths that won't die and how to counter them—part 1

@jakescottMD

Today's myths: "Vaccines were never properly tested," "Vaccinated and unvaccinated kids haven’t been compared," "The ingredients are toxic," and "Too many, too soon."

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 12:03 PM

CIDRAP Op-ed: Vaccine myths that won’t die and how to counter them—part 2

by @jakescottMD

Today's myths include "Vaccines cause autism," "VAERS proves vaccines kill people," "Natural immunity is better," and "mRNA vaccines cause turbo cancers."

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 12:13 PM

===

===

The Measles Outbreaks and Exposures of 2026: We are at 173 cases, and it's only January, which is not usually a big month for measles. vaxopedia.org/2026/01/16/t… via @aboutpediatrics.bsky.social [image or embed] — Dorit Reiss (@doritreiss.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 11:44 AM

New US map of #MMR vaccine uptake reveals considerable gaps, potential for more measles

Low coverage was seen in West Texas, southern New Mexico, northern Arizona, parts of Mississippi, and the rural Southeast.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 2:21 PM

The number of confirmed #measles cases in South Carolina has hit an astonishing 558 in an outbreak that started in October. For context: that is more cases in 4 months than the entire US racked up most years in the past 30+ years. www.reuters.com/business/hea… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:24 AM

South Carolina measles outbreak grows, surpasses West Texas outbreak

The South Carolina outbreak grew by 89 cases in the last four days.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:21 PM

Utah measles total rises to 216; CDC deputy director says losing elimination status ‘cost of doing business’

Arizona has seen 12 cases in 2025.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 4:26 PM

RFK Jr's dangerous and unscientific approach to infectious diseases, which is based on very deep, longstanding opposition to vaccines and extremely bizarre conspiracy theories, isn't just harming the US but it is having global knock-on effects

mexiconewsdaily.com/news/us-meas… [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:53 AM

"UK loses WHO status as measles-free after rise in deaths and fall in jab uptake."

"UN health body says Britain is 1 of 6 countries in Europe and central Asia where disease has become re-established"

www.theguardian.com/society/2026… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 7:31 PM

Finding moms’ vaccine-induced #whooping cough antibodies in babies’ noses highlights benefits of indirect immunization

Infants who later received the whole-cell vaccine had significantly higher nasal antibody levels than did acellular vaccine recipients.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/p… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 1:04 PM

===

===

Turkey farm in Minnesota hit hard with avian flu

Minnesota and Kansas have had the most commercial poultry detections in the past month.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: Morgan Lieberman/Mizzou CAFNR/Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 4:23 PM

Delaware, Georgia see major commercial avian flu outbreaks

Also recorded was an outbreak among 9,000 commercial turkey breeder hens in Meeker County.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 3:58 PM

Feels like this was going to happen sooner or later. A dairy cow in the Netherlands tests positive for antibodies to #H5N1 #birdflu, which has infected many, many, many cows in the U.S. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 4:38 PM

There hasn't been a report of a dairy herd infected with #H5N1 #birdflu in the past 30 days. Does that mean there've been no infected herds? Or no reported herds?

🤷‍♀️

Since the virus was first discovered to have moved into cows in spring 2024, there have been 1,086 infected herds in 19 states. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 9:06 AM

===

===

US formally withdrawals from World Health Organization, leaving debt

WHO bylaws require nations to give a one-year advance notice of withdrawal and to settle all debts before the exit is complete.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/p… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 6:02 PM

US cuts to #HIV programs in sub-Saharan Africa pose global risk, experts say

Reduced funding will erode decades of progress and impede future advancements, but there is hope for the future with alternative resources.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/h…

Photo: World Bank / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM

Lyme disease costs up to $1 billion annually in US, study estimates

Patients with Lyme disease incurred nearly $4,100 more in health care costs over 6 months.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/l… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 5:04 PM

#Mpox doesn’t always cause illness, yet many patients have long-term effects, studies suggest

Monitoring populations through blood testing is important for understanding how it spreads and guiding targeted vaccination.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

Photo: NIAID / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 4:27 PM

Narrow-spectrum C difficile antibiotic shows promise in phase 2 study

A small-molecule protein synthesis inhibitor that targets C diff with minimal gut microbiome disruption was found to be highly effective and well-tolerated in a small randomized trial.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:12 PM