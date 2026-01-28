So in yesterday’s post I shared Part 1:

Today I want to share more of that article.

Part from yesterday 1 ended with this from Simon Rosenberg: I don’t know what such a campaign looks like, and I asked you guys to share what YOU think that looks like.

But here are a few elements of a broader campaign that we’ve discussed here at Hopium:

In an ideal world, what we would see next week is a public statement signed by all Dem Governors, AGs, Senate and House Democrats that states clearly that Rule of law must be re-established in America, ICE must be reined in, and Trump’s outrageous plunder and corruption must end

That he must back off his illegal and destructive territorial ambitions, end all these ridiculous tariffs, and re-commit to the Trans-Atlantic Alliance Stake in ground. Unified voice. Muscular defense of liberty, democracy, and the American creed. Yes, it is time now for something akin to our Letter to America, and for our leaders to make clear, before it is too late, that we are willing to come together and fight for America, freedom, and democracy; and for us to start listing, clearly, his modern day “injuries,” “abuses,” and “usurpations.” That we elected an American President and not a dictator, and it is way past fucking time he start acting like one. It’s why in 2026 our ambition must be to “come together” as the Europeans just did and organize ourselves into in a more powerful force for opposition. Our Congressional leaders, Governors, big city mayors – the free states and cities – must come together and force a unified front against Trump. Reining in ICE will be the first structural test of a new, more muscular opposition. Europe rallied behind Denmark. How can the free states and free cities, and Dems in Congress, rally for the people of Minnesota?

start making common cause with the Europeans and other free nations to forge a “liberal internationale” to more intentionally, and forcefully, challenge the rising illiberal one. We saw early steps in this direction with Coons-led trip to Denmark and Davos, and Gavin Newsom’s turn as a pro-democracy American voice on the global stage in recent days. And here is our working five part agenda. We need something like this to rally behind in the coming months: Stand with Ukraine and our European allies, and far more forcefully challenge Trump’s traitorous efforts to sell out the US and the West to Russia; Congress must stand forcefully for rule of law in the Caribbean and the Pacific – these illegal strikes must end; no war can be waged without Congressional approval; there must accountability for those who have broken the law, and the US must withdraw from Venezuela and cease other threats to violate the UN Charter and the sovereignty of other nations Roll back Trump’s terrible, illegal tariffs that are re-igniting inflation, driving up prices, shifting the tax burden from the wealthy to working people, hurting small businesses and farmers, reviving tyrannical “taxation without representation,” and alienating governments and people throughout the world. To put America on a sounder fiscal course due to the enormous deficits brought by Trump’s 2025 tax cuts we should reverse the cuts to the wealthy and corporations Defend our democracy, rule of law, and our liberties by blocking the expansion of ICE; restoring due process for immigrants across the country; vigorously defending the 1st Amendment; warring against his outrageous targeting of his domestic political opponents; ending the use of the military on our streets and the dangerous occupation of our cities; stopping the unprecedented regime corruption; and by forcing the Administration to finally comply with Congress end the rancid cover up of the Epstein crimes. Fight Trump’s war on science, higher education and our public health; reverse – not delay – the cuts to the ACA, Medicaid and our clean energy investments; support and co-sponsor the Stand Up For Science/Rep. Haley Stevens effort to remove Robert Kennedy from HHS.

What do you think of these? How well does this fit in with the ideas we all shared yesterday? What can we do next?