Tim Walz summed it up perfectly.

James Fallows follows that up with an important question.

Will the videos of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti being murdered on public streets, by federal agents, be seen in history as turning points? Will they be remembered like the photos from Kent State , or Abu Grahib? Or will some new offense or emergency push them out of people’s minds?

More from James Fallows.

Good riddance to Greg Bovino. This photo is from three months ago, when he was ordered to appear in court for ignoring a federal judge’s orders strictly limiting the use of tear gas and other crowd-suppression weapons by ICE and CBP troops. Now Bovino is being deported from Minneapolis back to his home base in El Centro, California.

As I write, it appears that Donald Trump’s gestapo immigration team is finally backing away from its weeks-long reign of terror in Minneapolis. If so, that is a historic victory for the courageous and disciplined people of Minnesota, civic heroes of our time. But it follows totally unnecessary fear and chaos, and at almost unbearable human, financial, and civic cost.

Something similar was true last week, when a disciplined stand by NATO members forced Donald Trump to back away from his threats to seize control of Greenland. That too was a victory, but it also came at extreme cost.

For time-capsule purposes, this post is meant to document this crucial moment in history and what some people have said and done over these past three chaotic days. I’ll focus on individuals in Minnesota who have exemplified the courage, discipline, and morality that, through this crisis, have distinguished their state as a whole.