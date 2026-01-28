Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

Petty moves from a petty man.

When I was faster i was always behind.

Never give a known liar the benefit of the doubt.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Truth from Tim Walz, followed by an Excellent Question

Truth from Tim Walz, followed by an Excellent Question

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Tim Walz summed it up perfectly.

We’re No Longer Having a Political Debate. We’re Having a Moral Debate.

James Fallows follows that up with an important question.

Will the videos of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti being murdered on public streets, by federal agents, be seen in history as turning points? Will they be remembered like the photos from Kent State, or Abu Grahib? Or will some new offense or emergency push them out of people’s minds?

More from James Fallows.

Good riddance to Greg Bovino. This photo is from three months ago, when he was ordered to appear in court for ignoring a federal judge’s orders strictly limiting the use of tear gas and other crowd-suppression weapons by ICE and CBP troops. Now Bovino is being deported from Minneapolis back to his home base in El Centro, California.

As I write, it appears that Donald Trump’s gestapo immigration team is finally backing away from its weeks-long reign of terror in Minneapolis. If so, that is a historic victory for the courageous and disciplined people of Minnesota, civic heroes of our time. But it follows totally unnecessary fear and chaos, and at almost unbearable human, financial, and civic cost.

Something similar was true last week, when a disciplined stand by NATO members forced Donald Trump to back away from his threats to seize control of Greenland. That too was a victory, but it also came at extreme cost.

We’re all operating in the dark right now. Will the videos of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti being murdered on public streets, by federal agents, be seen in history as turning points? Will they be remembered like the photos from Kent State, or Abu Grahib? Or will some new offense or emergency push them out of people’s minds?

For time-capsule purposes, this post is meant to document this crucial moment in history and what some people have said and done over these past three chaotic days. I’ll focus on individuals in Minnesota who have exemplified the courage, discipline, and morality that, through this crisis, have distinguished their state as a whole.

Read the whole thing.

What do you think?  Can they make this go away by putting Bovino out to pasture, and replacing him with someone just as bad?  And by pretending the agents committed murder weren’t doing exactly what they had been sent there to do?  Will newly-awakened people fall for that trick?  God help us if they do.

Or is the tide turning?

My hope is that the key players in this administration start turning on one another like the vicious criminals they are.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aziz, light!
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Bupalos
  • chemiclord
  • Citizen Alan
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Deputinize America
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Greg
  • gvg
  • Ishiyama
  • jonas
  • Karen Gail
  • Kirklin
  • Mark
  • Nick
  • Raoul Paste
  • rikyrah
  • rk
  • Scout211
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Steve LaBonne
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      rk

      The tide keeps turning to the point we get right back to where we started. 2016 was not enough for a people whose brains are a sieve.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      Reposted from downstairs.  This thread seems to fit better:

      The U.S. Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, according to Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.

      The agents have not been publicly identified.

      As many opinion-havers are saying, the “investigation” is the cover-up, so it’s important to keep this in the public eye to force a real investigation. Keep talking about it.

      Making certain that this doesn’t get disappeared like the release of the millions of Epstein files, keeping this in the news is extremely important.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      I expect them to switch America’s attention to elsewhere, or at least attempt to. Iran? Beautiful Clean Coal? Melanie’s movie? Everybody gets a new car, just reach under your seats?

      They do have to cool it with the ICE shit, at least for awhile no matter what Goebbels Redux wants.

       

      re. Kent State it produced that historical photo and also polled as more than half or Americans siding with the National Guard.

      I am so a ray of sunshine, fight me!​​

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jonas

      I think Bovino getting (more or less) shitcanned over this is a tacit acknowledgment that the problem here moreso even than ICE has been the CBP. Both these agencies, though, need to be completely dismantled and denazified. There is no possibility for “reform” here — they’re proud thugs and brownshirts.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @jonas:

      Heh heh, noted left wing communist Bill Kristol has similar thoughts:

      Also, may I say that I don’t agree with people saying ICE and CBP need “more training.” They’re doing exactly what this administration has trained them to—impose a reign of fear in blue cities. They don’t need more training. They need to be ripped up root and branch.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      I think whether the matter will “go away” will depend mostly on (1) what Democratic politicians say and (2) whether the media continue to pay attention.  We can affect (1) directly and (2) indirectly mostly via (1).  As to (1), so far LOCAL and STATE politicians (blessings be upon them) have been the loudest and clearest, although the national guys have actually said a few tough things, and if ICE dials things back significantly in MN, the focus will shift more to the national guys.  We need to PESTER THEM RELENTLESSLY to keep pushing, keep making demands, not decide their work is done and it’s best just to dive under their desks.

      And as usual keep organizing keep volunteering keep donating.  [Lady Stark voice]: Novemberrr is coming…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Deputinize America

      @jonas:

      I think that the images of aggressive shoving of protestors, reckless deployment of chemical irritants amid a constant stream of profanity from the goons while running random street stops have helped turn the tide.

      It looks unprofessional to a significant number of normies because it is unprofessional.  At least when an average metropolitan area cop is beating the shit out of you, he is shouting “stop resisting, sir” at the person whose teeth he’s knocking out, which the normies accept.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @jonas: ICE can be completely disbanded. For CBP, they can do what corporate America does. Conduct employee evaluations (medical and psyche) and make them interview to keep their jobs.

      Its that or we have to deploy some other group to maintain security at the border until the agency is rebuilt. We can’t just disband them. The right-wing uses border security as a cudgel to attack anyone who isn’t a fascist, but it is a legitimate and necessary function of government. We also can’t give the right any excuse to say we aren’t keeping Americans safe. We actually want to keep American’s safe, not do performative and brutal BS that does the opposite.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      More ‘No Kings’ protests planned for March 28 as outrage spreads over Minneapolis deaths

      A third round of “No Kings” protests is coming this spring, with organizers saying they are planning their largest demonstrations yet across the United States to oppose what they describe as authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

      Previous rallies have drawn millions of people, and organizers said they expect even greater numbers on March 28 in the wake of Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, where violent clashes have led to the death of two people.

      “We expect this to be the largest protest in American history,” Ezra Levin, co-executive director of the nonprofit Indivisible, told The Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s announcement. He predicted that as many as 9 million people will turn out.

      LFG!

      ETA: Darn you Baud! Always the early bird!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Blue state and municipal areas need to hurry up and make the use of tear-gas, pepper-spray, and pepper balls a FELONY.  Their own LEOs can do without them, until the fascist threat is eliminated.

       

      Similarly for “armed, wearing a face-mask”, driving wearing a face-mask, and “breaking into homes without a judicial warrant, wearing a face mask”.

       

      Probably more stuff, like having their cars “ticketed/booted/towed”, which will be especially efficient in Philly, if they try a surge there.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gvg

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Well, I agree, but in the short term it can be useful to say so. We don’t have the power of leverage yet, to do any ripping, so it may be unwise to promise it yet. Not enough people have come to this conclusion. Since the agencies aren’t going to get better, keeping a spot light on them may show more people the need. And maybe we can use the training requirement somehow to delay or divert some of them, or give judges more basis to rule against them faster. I don’t know. Use what we find to use. Look for even more weapons. Try things.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      If you have read any of my posts, you probably know that I have a huge amount of respect for Ben Wikler and that I think we would be in a better place if he had been made head of the DNC.

      So I got an email from Ben Wikler today.

      The country is on fire. We can save it together. This is the plan.

      Yay!  Finally!

      Oh wait, he’ll tell us about his plan in July when his book comes out.

      sigh

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Karen Gail

      Jim Wright at Stonekettle had some good information today. This is the second post on subject and is related to how protestors can and are being tracked. He used his real world experience to make his points. He is “old” like so many of us and his experiences are from years ago but the basic information tracks.

      I have a number of messages asking about some of the things I said here yesterday regarding encryption, network vulnerabilities, and so on.So, lets talk about the difference between Signals Analysis and Traffic Analysis.When the average person thinks about “hacking” or breaking into a network, etc, what they’re typically thinking of is Traffic Analysis. That is to say: you crack the password or break the crypto (this is where the The Guy With Dorky Glasses in the movie always shouts “We’re In!”) and then you immediately find the files you’re looking for in a folder conveniently labelled “Big Evil Plan” and then the exact right document opens in exactly the right place (while 3D wireframe drawings of The McGuffin begin rotating in a separate window) and you read the message in plain text. Ah HAH!That’s traffic analysis, analyzing the traffic, the message itself, the information it contains.In the old days (I know, I know) that was a secure room in a concrete building with no windows, filled with serious grim people who poured over the adversary’s messages, most of which were about the weather or the temperature of the ocean or how many tubs of butter they’d used that week.But the temperature of the ocean, especially at various depths, is how enemy hides his submarines and all that tedious slog (which is what intelligence work is really like, tedious, boring, mind numbing, and never some hot guy in dorky glasses shouting “we’re in!”) tells you how to maybe save your own people if the shit hits the fan.Nowadays, that’s a massive server stack in a refrigerator sucking up your fresh water and driving up your electric bills, crunching through millions of messages per second.And that’s great if you can get it.But the adversary doesn’t have to crack your crypto. Doesn’t have to see your message in plaintext. Doesn’t have to open the envelope and read your mail. Doesn’t even have to know what you’re saying. Unlike the movies, that’s hard. Very difficult. Guessing the password. Cracking the crypto.But, you can gather a host of information on the target without reading his mail. Just by knowing who he sends mail to, and who he gets mail from, and when, and how often. Etc.For example: You’re at a protest, you’re using a secure encrypted messaging app to talk to other people. But, organization is organization, the government can GUESS what you’re saying. It’s not rocket science. That’s not the important part. Yet.What matters is that your phone is there, it’s using an encrypted app to send messages to other identifiable devices in the area. Those devices all have ids. In most cases those ids can be traced to specific people. Even burner phones aren’t necessarily untraceable, depending on how they were acquired. Especially if the people making them available aren’t exactly who you think they are. Just the fact that you’re using a burner phone tells the analyst something. Normies don’t use burner phones or have the technical expertise to sanitize their devices and make their Signal absolutely secure, the fact that you do makes you special, i.e. a target.You’re using a burner phone, by definition you’re hiding something. That’s how the government sees it.All of that information, what phones, time of message, duration of message, what towers (general location), GPS information (precise location), who you’re talking to, and a host of other information is all automatically recorded to searchable databases. This isn’t speculation, it’s in publicly available legislation, it’s in the federal budget. You’re paying for it with your tax dollars. You can even look up the locations of NSA server farms. What did you think they were doing?Now, yes, it’s a lot of data.And you’re a tiny needle in a very, very big haystack. That’s what protects you. The government has your data, but you’re just not all that interesting. Not worth the processing power.Until you are.

      Until you make yourself that special target.The letter is the traffic. The envelope is the signal. The destination address, the return address, the postmark, the stamp, the handwriting, all of that tells the analyst important information without ever opening the envelope and reading the letter.Signals Analysis (and these terms are outdated, but they’ll serve to help you understand the process) is when you analyze everything but the message itself.Nowadays they call it metadata. Everything but the message itself.You device puts you there. Your messages and calls identify your compatriots and their locations, and their messages and calls identify more possible targets, etc, etc, etc. Analysis over time determines if how frequently you show up, identifies patterns in your movements, unusual behavior, repeated contacts identify likely leaders or important members of a group and so on. With enough processing power, you can shift googolplexes of data in minutes to find a thousand needles in that haystack with high precision.In the old days (here comes one of my tired old war stories) we’d use this sort of thing to identify command nodes in an adversary’s network. The flagship. The C4ISR center. The fusion intelligence site. All the messages come and go to one place? That’s where the generals are. You didn’t have to crack the enemy’s crypto and read his messages to know where to drop the bombs that would decapitate his operation.The mere fact that the adversary was interested in the water temperature in a given area told us where his assets were likely to be. We didn’t have to read his mail.Get it?The FBI doesn’t have to crack your crypto and read your Signal Chat in plain text to know you’re always at the protest and everyone talks to you and so you’re likely one of the organizers.

      Now, add AI to that.AI that often imagines things that aren’t there. AI that uses that data to brand you as a terrorist, an insurrectionist, someone who is likely hiding illegal immigrants in your attic. Doesn’t matter to them if that’s real or not, AI makes it real.Now, couple everything else to that.That’s what Palantir is.You take the information I talked about above and you couple that to your social media history, your credit card information, your loyalty cards, your car’s geolocation data, your smart thermostat, your Alexa, your Siri requests, your Amazon history, your library records, those genealogy results where you just gave someone your DNA, and Dread Cthulhu knows what else.What will they do with that information?What will AI do with it? Or DOGE? Or Trump? Or Kristi Noem?That depends on how smart they are. Maybe they follow you around, see who you talk to when you’re NOT on the phone. Maybe they just grab you. Maybe they remember the Constitution and … okay, that’s a bit far fetched, but you see my point.Depends on how evil they are. Medical records? You have heart stents? Take Plavix? You know if you stop taking that suddenly, you’ll likely have a massive stroke pretty damn quick, right? That’s your weakness. So, they grab you at a protest, toss you in a cell, and Palantir tells them where you’re vulnerable. They ask you who your friends are and wait while the medication runs out of your veins. You going to suffer brain damage and death or are you going to give up your collaborators before you become another one of those who die in custody?Maybe they put you on trial. But the evidence is classified. The methods and the means. The law protects them in that case, not you. You? You’re a terrorist, a saboteur, an insurrectionist, a threat to national security. And this is where I politely don’t remind you that I fucking warned you it would come to this back when America was afraid and voting for the Patriot Act and the Protect America Act and throwing out all the safeguards we’d put in place since Watergate in the name of national security.I don’t know what they’ll do with it.I can tell you what other evil regimes did with that sort of information, but that’s another old war story from some geezer who should be watching Gunsmoke and not bothering his revolutionary grandchildren.They don’t have to break your crypto. They don’t have to read your messages in plain text or listen to your phone calls.As a side note, you might notice that they are keeping the phones of the people they detain even if they later let those people go. Why is that, you suppose? And if they do give you your phone back, can you trust it after that? Can you?Give that some thought.Maybe we’re not there yet.Maybe we’re not yet like rats in the walls.Maybe you’re just another needle in the big haystack and they’ll never even notice you. Maybe. Maybe it’s not yet that dystopian. Maybe it never will be. Maybe they’re not that smart. Or that evil. Maybe Congress or the Court will stop them.But I wouldn’t count on it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @gvg:

      Not enough people have come to this conclusion.

      This latest YouGov poll suggests perhaps maybe enough people have:

      x.com/joewrote/status/2016546430744494474

      I’m not one who’s 100% onboard with ‘Abolish ICE’ other than it should be the starting negotiating point from our side.  Begin with maximalist demands just like the GOP does and go from there.  Starting point: Abolish ICE.  We’ll Listen To Constructive Counter Offers But They’d Better Be Constructive Or We Will Abolish It The First Chance We Get.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Aziz, light!

      Sadly, the tide is turning because two white people were killed by ICE. Thirty two brown people died in ICE custody or were murdered last year, and seven more just this month. This fact escapes the attention of most white people, but here we are.

      I don’t understand why local police departments can’t step in to protect peaceful observers from the goons, or stop the latter from breaking the law. Unless they want or have been directed to actively assist them, which seems to be the norm.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Karen Gail

      One big reason I shared what Jim Wright is talking about is, I got an email telling me that my electric usage was up. How much above normal and the dates of abnormal usage, cold spell got out small space heater to take chill out of air rather than turning up heat. Another example is when went to renew my auto license they had my last odometer reading from when I can Equinox inspected; I suspect if my onstar was activated they would have been able to get exact milage from when parked in front of courthouse.

      We rarely stop to think just how much we are tracked or how much information is being gathered.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Karen Gail

      @Aziz, light!: A number of places the local law enforcement has come right out and stated that they are supporting ICE. I understand in some places they will not only turn over information but assist ICE.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: There is a DNC zoom Rapid Response call tonight with Ken Martin and Keith Ellison. I am going to try to join it, even if I am doing kid bedtime stuff in the background.

      Ken must have been reading my mind, because today’s email had some pictures of him laying flowers for Renee Good ABOVE the button for donations!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      stinger

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      in July when his book comes out

      Okay, Ben. Let’s hope the fire department responds faster than that if your house catches on fire.
      False sense of “urgency”, and I now respect him a little less.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kirklin

      @Aziz, light!: This. And notice that it really ramped up when the white man was murdered.

      The next biggest step is if/when a rich white man is murdered – heck, remember the absolute furor Mangione caused.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Greg

      Feels like they are trying to do a Baron Harkonnen type switch. Have Beast Rabban grind Dune to dust, and have the savior Feyd Rautha come in whose extreme measures seem kind by comparison.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Karen Gail: I have trouble reading a wall of text like that, so I tried to go to his site.

      Where is he these days?  His old site hasn’t had a posting since 2024.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @stinger: Yeah, I was hoping for “show ’em how it’s done” – distribute your plan far and wide for free, or put it up on a site where you could download NOW for a donation of $1 or more.

      He could probably have made a ton of money AND would have shown up the fucking reporters who save everything for their books.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      chemiclord

      @stinger: ​
       Well, ANYTHING is going to a “false sense of urgency.”

      Nothing can meaningfully happen without Republican votes right now. All the bleating and angry fist shaking and fiery rhetoric may make some of us FEEL good, it won’t actually make any meaningful difference unless Republicans are willing to.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mark

      I’ve seen more professional law enforcement organizations in the third world. Donald Trump and ICE are a national disgrace. ICE is Donny’s personal military unit. American Brown Shirts. Untrained, masked, unskilled thugs. They answer to nobody except trump. They were publicly assured that they were immune from responsibility. They blatantly and openly murder American citizens in the streets. No investigation will be conducted.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Citizen Alan

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:  I’m curious as to what will be the aftermath of the Bad Bunny halftime show. A Puerto Rican superstar who will most likely sing the whole show in Spanish, is set to feature “queer icons,” and may appear wearing a dress. Basically, the NFL chose someone for the Super Bowl halftime show who will likely make MAGA heads explode.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Tim Walz was a notable proponent of Ken Martin for DNC Chair. That might have been a matter of intra-state loyalty, but there could have been more to it than that.

      I never got too wrapped in that contest, though. I always thought the most important component of Democratic Party leadership was the leadership rank-and-file members developed in themselves.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      Via Reddit

      Leaked audio from TPUSA with Erika Kirk cheerfully discussing attendance figures, merchandise sales, and performance metrics from Charlie Kirk’s memorial event just 11 days after his death

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Bupalos

      @zhena gogolia: I like it. And I like how its cadence would let it serve as a backdrop to an ICE! OUT! NOW! ___ICE! OUT! NOW! chant through the entire thing.

      I think it maybe would roll a little better using just first names rather than full names, I thought that was odd. Fitting “Alex Pretti” was especially clunky, and rhyming with “Good” felt awkward too. But a legit good song just tossed off the cuff?  impressive.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: that’s because, according to local MAGA kook and small business person, she isn’t really Erica Kirk. She’s an impostor.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      gene108

      @Aziz, light!:

      Sadly, the tide is turning because two white people were killed by ICE. Thirty two brown people died in ICE custody or were murdered last year, and seven more just this month. This fact escapes the attention of most white people, but here we are.

      Video recordings of the Good and Pretti murders made a huge difference in what the public sees versus the administration’s version of events.

      There are no videos or pictures of the conditions and deaths in ICE custody.

      Easier to hide the terrible things from the public.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.