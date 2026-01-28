The cost:

Last night in Kyiv Oblast, a russian drone killed both parents of a four-year-old girl. Russia kills civilians, injures them, destroys their homes, and leaves children orphaned. This is not collateral damage — this is russia’s tactic. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 8:08 AM

Svitlana Blatova was killed together with her husband when a Russian drone struck their home in Bilohorodka, Kyiv region, yesterday🕯 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 10:34 AM

Rescuers carried the couple’s four‑year‑old daughter out of the burning apartment, according to the regional administration. Her older brother, Maksym, lost his parents on his birthday. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 10:34 AM

russia’s victims are not nameless statistics. They are real people whose lives russia has violently cut short. The Klochkovi couple tried to escape the occupied village of Hrabovske. They managed to travel 7km — before russians hunted them down and killed them. Remember them. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:13 PM

In the face of Russia committing dozens, if not hundreds, of war crimes and crimes against humanity a day Trump and his team are still trying to manipulate Ukraine into surrendering:

The United States has told Ukraine that it must sign on to a peace deal with Russia in order to get U.S. security guarantees, Reuters writes. By ‘signing on to a peace deal,’ they mean surrender. They suggest we surrender in exchange for *maybe* getting security guarantees…🤦‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 10:52 AM

From Reuters:

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) – The United States has told Ukraine that it must sign on to a peace deal with Russia in order to get U.S. security guarantees, a source familiar with internal discussions told Reuters on Tuesday. U.S. security guarantees are considered by Ukraine as the linchpin for any settlement ending Russia’s four-year-old invasion of Ukraine. The United States brokered talks in Abu Dhabi between envoys for Ukraine and Russia last weekend that U.S. officials said made progress toward an agreement. The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration has signalled to Ukraine that U.S. security guarantees depend on Kyiv agreeing to a peace deal, likely requiring it to cede the Donbas region to Russia. But the source who spoke to Reuters said the United States is not telling Ukraine what has to be in the peace deal and that it is misleading to suggest that Washington is trying to force Ukraine into territorial concessions to Russia. Russia and Ukraine negotiators are to meet again on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, with possible participation by U.S. officials. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner came away from the talks last weekend optimistic that a deal could be reached soon. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that a U.S. document on security guarantees for Ukraine was “100% ready” and Kyiv is now awaiting a time and place for it to be signed. Zelenskiy has consistently said that Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be upheld in any peace deal to end the war. Ukraine is increasingly uncertain whether Washington will commit to security guarantees, a senior Ukrainian official told the Financial Times, saying the U.S. “stops each time the security guarantees can be signed.”

More at the link.

It is important to keep in mind that there is no actual deal to agree to. That every time an even remotely plausible proposal is made, Putin adds several new conditions and blows up the negotiations. All while continuing to blow up Ukrainian civilians and civilian targets.

It is also important to remember that there is no agreement or treaty that Putin has actually ever honored.

OTD in 2003 Prez & then Ukrainian president signed “Treaty Between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the Russian–Ukrainian State Border”. It set Ukraine’s borders as they were in 1991 & was lodged with the UN. So you can trust Russia on a new deal on Ukraine’s borders [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:16 AM

It’s just one of the many, *many* treaties we signed which makes absolutely no mention of the promise we totally got from NATO. Which is an odd thing to forget to add if you got it. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:16 AM

More on some of this later.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Know That the Russians Are Preparing a New Strike – Our Intelligence Indicates This – Address by the President Wishing you good health! A brief update for today. In all regions where it’s needed, repair crews and necessary services have been deployed to carry out restoration work. The situation is most difficult in Kyiv right now, primarily with heating, and there are also major electricity problems. Crews from many of our regions, practically from all over the country, have been brought in to assist Kyiv, including from frontline areas, ready to help. I also want to thank for the help from Ukrzaliznytsia, other state-owned companies, and the entire private sector – everyone supporting the people. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is providing hot meals in Kyiv districts where this is needed. Just in the past 24 hours, 6,200 people in Kyiv and 22,000 people in the Kyiv region received hot meals. We are ready to scale up this assistance if necessary. I expect reports on all the tasks assigned for work with partners. Equipment should have been sourced and procured well before this winter, and Kyiv city authorities must act much faster now to make life easier for people, at least in February, especially since everyone in the government is ready to help. I receive regular updates on the situation in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions. In Kryvyi Rih, heating was being restored throughout the day – this morning, more than two hundred buildings were still without heat following a Russian strike. Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia regions – I want to thank everyone working to keep people warm and supplied with electricity. There are also significant outages in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, and Chernivtsi regions. I spoke with the President of France. Emmanuel acknowledged the challenges we face. We discussed the assistance Ukraine needs most urgently right now. We are counting on Europe’s support. It is crucial that leaders and states do not remain silent about what is happening, do not remain silent about the fact that the Russians are still trying to inflict as much pain as possible on Ukrainians, regardless of any diplomacy. We also know that the Russians are preparing a new strike – our intelligence indicates this. Now the United States, Europe, and all our partners have to understand how this discredits diplomatic talks. Every single Russian strike does. Today, in the Kyiv region, the Russians killed a woman and her husband. People were simply in their own apartment. My condolences to their family and loved ones. A four-year-old child was rescued. I want to thank Maryan Kushnir, a journalist at Radio Liberty, a war correspondent, who acted courageously and saved this little girl. Much depends on the fact that our people do not lose courage. The day before, the Russians struck an ordinary civilian train with drones. There were fatalities and injuries. On that train was a Ukrainian sergeant – a warrior of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Vladyslav Rozhkovskyi, call sign Omar. He did not panic and spared no effort to help others. I want to thank you, Vladyslav! I thank everyone who is doing everything possible – and the impossible – right now to save as many people, as many lives, as they can. Today, I spoke with Tata Kepler – a Ukrainian volunteer who has contributed greatly to the development of our tactical medicine and to saving the lives of our warriors. Ukrainian surgeons, Ukrainian doctors are performing incredible operations, saving lives amid war. This expertise must be scaled up, and it must be supported – not just with words, but with decisions and through the development of our state institutions. We agreed that Tata, together with currently serving military medics, will propose ways to advance the preparation of our warriors, specifically in medical skills: treating injuries, combat trauma, helping a brother or sister-in-arms, conducting faster and better evacuations, and making Ukrainian tactical medicine even stronger. There is much to be done, and there is expertise that must be shared. I thank everyone who is working on this effort. There was a briefing from Major General Khmara, focused primarily on the combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine, including both our frontline – particularly the actions of our Alpha unit – and the entirely justified SSU activities on the aggressor’s territory in response to all strikes, in response to all the Russian evil that came to our land. I am proud of our special forces. We also discussed oversight of all processes in military production. Absolute clarity is essential, and everything Ukraine needs must be produced exactly as Ukraine requires, without any chance for Russian sabotage or any internal rot: corruption or similar abuses. Much of this is the responsibility of the Security Service of Ukraine – to ensure real integrity in these processes. And one more thing. When there are so many diplomatic efforts to end this war – when the Americans are negotiating with the Russians and the Europeans are trying as well – all this diplomacy must carry real weight for the people, real significance in the current situation. When Russian strikes continue, when assaults are ongoing, it is hard for people to feel that diplomacy is constructive or can produce results. Everyone who truly wants peace must think about how to ensure that the Russians are preparing not for new massive attacks but for ending the war. The world has the power to make this happen. We just need to use that power – for the sake of peace. I thank everyone who approaches the situation exactly this way. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

🇬🇪🇮🇷Fereydan Georgians and Iranians living in Georgia joined the #Georgiaprotests and expressed solidarity with the Iranian demonstrators and those killed during the protests.

📸 netgazeti [image or embed] — Tata Chemia (@tatach.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:57 PM

Georgian Dream is tightening the grants law again: any transfer of money from one person to another, if it is “used to influence the government or society”, will be considered a grant and will require Georgian Dream’s permission. #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 11:57 AM

The Georgian Dream announced sweeping financial crackdown on any and all persons connected to politics, which most likely involves any and all domestic funding — facing up to 12 years jail if violated. I am now trying to verify details. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 12:36 PM

I’m still getting into details, but any and all funding / transaction to a politically involved person is now banned in Georgia, with penalties from 6 to 12 years in prison. Dissenting voices and party members are already essentially unemployable to begin with. 1/2 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:02 PM

The regime aims to eliminate the political spectrum completely, as well as to either impoverish anyone with dissenting opinion or force them into exile. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:02 PM

From Civil Georgia:

The ruling Georgian Dream party has announced a series of legislative amendments that would impose further restrictions and penalties on recipients of grants and foreign funding. The proposals would broaden the scope of what is considered a “grant” that would require government approval. Criminal responsibility and jail sentences will be imposed for violations related to grants. Leaders of parties receiving foreign funding will be prosecuted, and “external lobbying” will be criminalized. New restrictions will also be imposed on political party members and entrepreneurs. The proposed changes were announced by Georgian Dream’s parliamentary majority leader, Irakli Kirtskhalia, late on January 28, and are set to be adopted after the disputed parliament returns for a spring session on February 3. They follow the earlier waves of repressive legislation targeting media, civil society, and political opposition. The changes would, among other things, require government approval for foreign organizations seeking to provide grants to their own local branches, for foreign-registered entities mostly engaged in activities related to Georgia, and for foreign actors hiring experts in Georgia. Those who breach the provisions of the Law on Grants will face criminal liability of up to six years in jail. The amendments to the Law on Political Associations will bar individuals employed by foreign-funded entities from party membership for eight years. Georgian Dream also introduces substantial administrative fines for entrepreneurial entities “engaging in public political activity unrelated to their core business operations,” as well as prison sentences for those conducting lobbying abroad on matters related to Georgia. Changes to the Law on Grants The proposed changes to the controversial Grants Law, which already foresees mandatory government approval for donors prior to disbursing local grants, include: The definition of “grant” which will need government approval is extended to include “any funds transferred by any person to any person, in monetary or natural form, that are used or may be used for activities carried out or to be carried out with the belief or intent of exerting any influence on the Government of Georgia, state institutions, or any part of society, that are directed toward the formulation, implementation, or alteration of Georgia’s domestic or foreign policy, as well as used or may be used for activities arising from the political or public interests, approaches, or relations of a foreign government or a foreign political party.”

The law introduces the concept of a “legal entity of another state whose activities involve substantive engagement with issues related to Georgia” and allows such entities to receive grants only upon the government’s approval. “For example, an organization registered abroad but carrying out activities mostly in Georgia would be required to apply to the Government of Georgia in order to receive funding,” Kirtskhalia said, warning of criminal liability for those who do not comply.

Funds transferred in monetary or in-kind form shall also be considered a grant if, in return, “the grant recipient provides technical assistance in the form of sharing technologies, specialized knowledge, skills, expertise, through services and/or other types of assistance.” According to Kirtskhalia, if a “foreign power” hires experts in Georgia in exchange for money, those funds will be regarded as a grant and require govenrment’s consent.

If a “representation, branch, or subdivision of a non-resident legal entity” receives a grant, including from the legal entity of which it is a branch, that branch will also require the government’s approval. Failure to comply will result in an administrative fine equal to twice the grant amount.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the Law on Grants will result in criminal liability, with a penalty of a fine, community service for a term of 300 to 500 hours, or imprisonment for up to six years. The Criminal Code will also contain an “aggravating circumstance” of “money laundering, with the goal of carrying out activities on Georgia’s political issues,” punishable by a prison term of 9-12 years. New Restrictions for Party and Political Activities Per the announced changes, the leader of a political party that receives foreign funding in violation of the Law on Political Associations will face criminal punishment, including a fine, community service for 300 to 500 hours, or imprisonment of up to six years. Also, changes to the Law on Political Associations will bar those who work for an organization “where more than 20% of annual income is received from a foreign power” from membership in a political party for a period of eight years. In the same law, the term “having a declared electoral objective” will be replaced by “declared party-political objective,” which, Kirtskhalia said, will ensure “substantive clarification, expansion of scope, and an increase of effectiveness” of the regulation. According to him, the restrictions applying to political parties, including criminal liability on receiving foreign funding, will extend to the subjects “with declared party-political objectives.” Criminalising ‘External Lobbying’ Also according to the speaker, “direct or indirect transfer of money, securities, other property, benefits deriving from property, or any other advantage to a citizen or legal entity of another state in exchange for carrying out activities on political issues related to Georgia will entail a fine, community service for a term of 300 to 500 hours, or imprisonment for a term of up to six years.” Restrictions on Entrepreneurs Georgian Dream also introduces an administrative offense for entrepreneurial entities “engaging in public political activity that is not related to its core entrepreneurial activities.” The violation carries a fine of 20,000 GEL, while a repeated offense will incur a fine of 40,000 GEL.

More at the link.

Basically, a family member providing you with basic survival money or even goods such as buying you a telephone if you do anything deemed remotely political can end up in jail for years — under the Georgian Dream’s latest law. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:16 PM

Let me remind you that family members theoretically facing jail for calling a taxi for you (a politically active person) started from “THIS LAW IS ABOUT TRANSPARENCY! ARE YOU AGAINST TRANSPARENCY?????????” [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:50 PM

Gotta protect mom by strictly separating groceries from now on!!! — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:53 PM

“Bro, what are you in jail for?” “I sent GEL 50 to my nephew and then he wrote a critical post.” A hypothetical yet likely dialogue at a jail in Georgia, possibly as early as early February. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:15 PM

The PRC:

The Telegraph reports that China is supplying Russia with equipment and components for the production of “Oreshnik” missiles. Chinese machine tools have been identified at the Votkinsk Plant, where various types of missiles are manufactured.

www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:01 PM

Beijing is supplying microchips, bearings, radar and electronic warfare components, optics, and measurement equipment worth billions. The total value is at least $10.3 billion, helping Russia bypass sanctions and sustain military production. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:01 PM

From The Telegraph:

China is sending tools to help Russia build its nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that Vladimir Putin is using to threaten the West. Russian troops fired the 8,000mph Oreshnik missile at the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, just 40 miles from Poland’s border, earlier this month. The hypersonic ballistic missile, which has only been used twice in combat, can deploy six warheads mid-flight that strike different targets. The Telegraph can reveal that specialised manufacturing machines and tools are being used to build the warheads, which can be carried by missiles that are capable of striking Europe in less than 20 minutes. The tools are part of $10.3bn (£7.7bn) worth of technology and advanced equipment, identified by The Telegraph, that China has sent to Russia to help Moscow build military-grade kit and expand its weapons production. Russia has said the Oreshnik missile is impossible to shoot down, while Ukrainian officials and analysts have warned it is a threat to the West. Increased production is in part thanks to one specific CNC (computer numerical control) machine – a carousel lathe made in China, which turns and cuts metal. This specific lathe has been identified by Ukrainian defence intelligence at the state-owned Votkinsk plant, Russia’s foremost missile production facility and sanctioned by the UK, US, EU and Japan. Votkinsk makes the Oreshnik missile as well as the Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missiles. China has sent billions of dollars’ worth of other components that Moscow needs for the assembly of its precision-guided weapons and jets, analysis shows. These are components that Russia either cannot make at home or cannot produce at necessary volumes. All are on a list of 50 common high-priority goods that 39 countries, including the UK and US, have agreed to bar from export to Moscow. China, however, never signed up to Western sanctions on Russia. It has supplied at least $4.9bn of microchips and memory boards, which power precision-guided weapons and Sukhoi fighter jets, according to Import Genius, a US trade data aggregator, for this investigation. Other key items include $130m of various kinds of ball bearings, which carries loads, reduces friction and allows movement, making them vital for construction of aircraft and other vehicles. “Anything you know that moves uses ball bearings,” Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, told The Telegraph. “They have to be manufactured with precision and go into everything.” China has also sent at least $97m of mounted piezoelectric crystals, found in radar and electronic warfare systems, and $42m worth of telescopic sights that can be fitted to weapons. The imports from China have allowed Vladimir Putin to skirt Western sanctions to build more weapons like the Oreshnik, boost Russia’s self-sufficiency and insulate its defence prowess from global sanctions. “The area Russia has been most vulnerable is in precision machine tools,” said Mr Kofman. “The best equipment is made in Western countries, [but] China is able to make machine tools that are good enough for many of Russia’s purposes today,” Mr Koffman, who specialises in Russia and Ukraine’s militaries, said. “It is very clear that without access to the Chinese economy, Chinese market and China as a pass-through for a lot of these goods and technology, Russia would have very much struggled to sustain this war.” In the first three years of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China sent at least $3.1bn of machine tools to Moscow. The technology is far more damaging for Ukraine – and the West – than the hundreds of artillery shells sent by other allies like Iran, which deplete quickly and have little long-term impact. Chinese CNC machines, for instance, have been procured in mass quantities. They support defence production at a range of Russian defence facilities, including in the Alabuga special economic zone churning out domestic versions of the Iranian Shahed drones. “One thing that has dogged the Russian defence industry is the speed of production. A lot of their factories are very old-fashioned – they don’t produce aircraft or engines very quickly or very well,” said Nick Reynolds, research fellow for land warfare at Rusi, a UK defence think tank. “That’s why you’re seeing imports being of such high importance,” he said. “The Chinese manufacturing ecosystem is leaps and bounds ahead of the Russian manufacturing sector.” To guarantee high-quality defence production in Russia, China is also sending key testing instruments, such as multimeters and oscilloscopes.

More at the link.

Hungary:

Orban is claiming it’s Ukraine’s fault his party is behind in Hungarian election polls. As the Hungarian opposition pulls well ahead of Orban with a 10% lead, he’s accusing Ukraine of election interference. Blaming others for your own mistakes will always be an asshole move. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:25 AM

France:

Le Monde reports that France continues to cooperate with Rosatom and process uranium in RF. Despite reducing the share of Russian enriched uranium from 67% in 2022 to 24% in 2024, supplies have not been completely halted – at least one shipment was recorded in 2025.

www.lemonde.fr/economie/art… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 9:23 AM

Greenpeace found that, despite the classified nature of the cooperation, ships from Saint Petersburg and Ust-Luga continue to arrive at the port of Dunkirk carrying uranium. France also opposes a full ban on Russian nuclear fuel supplies, citing a “complex and deep dependence.” — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 9:23 AM

Slovakia:

From The Telegraph:

Slovakia’s prime minister privately told European leaders he was worried about Donald Trump’s “psychological state”, according to diplomats. Robert Fico, an ally of the US president, told counterparts at an emergency EU summit that his face-to-face meeting with the US president had been “shocking”. Mr Fico – one of the few EU leaders to support Mr Trump’s stance on Europe’s weakness – said the president came across as “dangerous” during their meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Jan 17, two diplomats told Politico. One said the Slovakian prime minister went further, characterising Mr Trump as “out of his mind”, while another said he seemed “traumatised” by his encounter with the US president. The remarks were made by Mr Fico during an informal huddle between a small group of EU leaders and senior officials on the sidelines of the summit last week. The summit had been convened amid renewed tensions in transatlantic relations following Mr Trump’s threats to seize Greenland. None of the diplomats who spoke to Politico were present at the discussion, but all said they had been briefed shortly afterwards by leaders who took part. Earlier this month, Trump threatened tariffs on several European countries and refused to rule out using force to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, before later softening his stance. Even without Mr Fico’s comments, concern about the US president’s “unpredictability” is growing among Europe’s leaders and senior officials, according to one of the diplomats, who was not briefed directly by a leader on last week’s conversation. Fears about the 79-year-old US president’s health are “rapidly becoming a more conversed topic at all levels”, said one EU official involved in cross-capital discussions.

More at the link.

The US:

There is a strange misconception in the U.S. government that the war in Ukraine is about the territory of Donbas. They believe it because… putin said so? They just cant stop repeating nonsense about giving up Donbas, right? It is not a war for Donbas. It is a war to destroy Ukraine as a state, — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:28 PM

strip away its independence, erase Ukrainian culture, expand the russian empire, and carve Putin’s name into history as a new emperor, or something close. In this context, giving up the most fortified territory of Ukraine – the remaining part of Donetsk region – without a fight — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:28 PM

would be the stupidest move. It simply cannot happen. Because once Russia takes the most fortified territory of Ukraine without resistance, it gains better ground to attack further, to reach its goal, and to destroy Ukraine. And it absolutely, undoubtedly will do just that. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:28 PM

I’ve written here before that Russia worked very hard to set the information environment with its preferred framing starting between 2009 and 2011 depending on when you want to date the beginning of the line of effort. This is a key element to how Russia sets a theater for war. Trump and his natsec team do not realize this reality, in fact most don’t, and are constantly getting played by Putin as a result.

🇺🇸❗️Russian troops are actively using equipment from the American company Ubiquiti to build communication systems and control drones, according to HunterBook investigation, – Militarnyi The company’s radio bridges make up about 80% of all Russian equipment of this type used at the front. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:35 PM

Ubiquiti radio bridges, antennas and network equipment are regularly recorded at the positions of Russian units along the front line in Ukraine. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:35 PM

From Hunterbrook:

Ubiquiti radio bridge antennae serve a critical communications need for the Russian military in Ukraine, including for drone operations, according to our investigation. A Ukrainian communications officer estimated 80% of Russian radio bridges they’d observed on the battlefield were made by Ubiquiti. “Ubiquiti is made for regular people — basically plug-and-play. Tons of tutorials on YouTube,” the officer explained. “There is no alternative,” a Russian vendor told Hunterbrook. The U.N. has called Russia’s drone attacks against civilians crimes against humanity.

A Ukrainian communications officer estimated 80% of Russian radio bridges they’d observed on the battlefield were made by Ubiquiti. “Ubiquiti is made for regular people — basically plug-and-play. Tons of tutorials on YouTube,” the officer explained. “There is no alternative,” a Russian vendor told Hunterbrook. The U.N. has called Russia’s drone attacks against civilians crimes against humanity. Hunterbrook identified at least nine Russian military units accused of war crimes, or individuals associated with those units, that use Ubiquiti equipment in Ukraine, based on a review of Telegram posts and open-source materials. One fundraising group that said it had donated Ubiquiti antennae to Russian forces is run by a terrorist convicted of the 2015 bombing of a Ukrainian government building.

based on a review of Telegram posts and open-source materials. One fundraising group that said it had donated Ubiquiti antennae to Russian forces is run by a terrorist convicted of the 2015 bombing of a Ukrainian government building. Hunterbrook tested how easily export-banned Ubiquiti equipment could reach Russian forces. Posing as a Russian military procurement officer, a reporter contacted Russian vendors and multiple official Ubiquiti distributors worldwide. Nearly a dozen agreed to sell export-banned equipment. One vendor even shared thank-you letters they said were for providing Ubiquiti equipment to the Russian military. Official distributors, including U.S.-based Multilink Solutions, agreed to ship to third countries like Turkey for pickup even after the customer identified as being based in Russia — a known sanctions evasion tactic flagged by U.S. authorities.

Posing as a Russian military procurement officer, a reporter contacted Russian vendors and multiple official Ubiquiti distributors worldwide. Nearly a dozen agreed to sell export-banned equipment. One vendor even shared thank-you letters they said were for providing Ubiquiti equipment to the Russian military. Official distributors, including U.S.-based Multilink Solutions, agreed to ship to third countries like Turkey for pickup even after the customer identified as being based in Russia — a known sanctions evasion tactic flagged by U.S. authorities. The total value of Ubiquiti shipments crossing the border into Russia surged 66% after the invasion despite U.S. and EU sanctions and export controls, according to Hunterbrook’s analysis of trade records. Shipments include the latest Ubiquiti models released after the ban, suggesting ongoing access to the company’s supply chain.

despite U.S. and EU sanctions and export controls, according to Hunterbrook’s analysis of trade records. Shipments include the latest Ubiquiti models released after the ban, suggesting ongoing access to the company’s supply chain. Official Ubiquiti distributors appear to have continued supplying Russia after the invasion, sometimes rerouting shipments through intermediaries in high-diversion-risk countries like Turkey and Kazakhstan, trade records show. Some appear to have used intermediaries later sanctioned by the U.S. for export control evasions.

sometimes rerouting shipments through intermediaries in high-diversion-risk countries like Turkey and Kazakhstan, trade records show. Some appear to have used intermediaries later sanctioned by the U.S. for export control evasions. Russian vendors use Ubiquiti’s trademarked name and logos despite Russian intellectual property laws that would allow quick takedowns and potential criminal prosecution for infringers. In 2025, Ubiquiti filed to protect its stylized “U” logo in Russia with the Russian federal intellectual property agency — and won — but took no apparent action against these Russian vendors.

despite Russian intellectual property laws that would allow quick takedowns and potential criminal prosecution for infringers. In 2025, Ubiquiti filed to protect its stylized “U” logo in Russia with the Russian federal intellectual property agency — and won — but took no apparent action against these Russian vendors. Ubiquiti’s global distribution network is riddled with compliance red flags beyond Russia. In Paraguay, the founder and president of Flytec Computers — once responsible for 13% of Ubiquiti’s revenues — has been accused of smuggling, massive tax evasion, and money laundering in Brazil, and of involvement with the illegal housing of a large-scale bitcoin mining operation. In Mexico, Ubiquiti distributor SYSCOM was quietly acquired in 2021 by Hikvision, a Chinese state-owned company the U.S. designated that same year as part of China’s military-industrial complex.

In Paraguay, the founder and president of Flytec Computers — once responsible for 13% of Ubiquiti’s revenues — has been accused of smuggling, massive tax evasion, and money laundering in Brazil, and of involvement with the illegal housing of a large-scale bitcoin mining operation. In Mexico, Ubiquiti distributor SYSCOM was quietly acquired in 2021 by Hikvision, a Chinese state-owned company the U.S. designated that same year as part of China’s military-industrial complex. More than a decade after Ubiquiti was fined for “reckless disregard” for sanctions obligations when its products ended up in Iran, Hunterbrook found Ubiquiti products may be still flowing there. A current official distributor listed on Ubiquiti’s website, Yemen-based Alfa Tech, may be operating branches in Shiraz and Tehran, according to its own Persian-language advertisements. In 2014, U.S. regulators fined Ubiquiti after at least $589,000 worth of prohibited equipment was diverted to sanctioned Iranian entities. CEO Robert Pera told Forbes at the time, “It can’t happen again. If it does, I’ll be in a lot of trouble.”

A current official distributor listed on Ubiquiti’s website, Yemen-based Alfa Tech, may be operating branches in Shiraz and Tehran, according to its own Persian-language advertisements. In 2014, U.S. regulators fined Ubiquiti after at least $589,000 worth of prohibited equipment was diverted to sanctioned Iranian entities. CEO Robert Pera told Forbes at the time, “It can’t happen again. If it does, I’ll be in a lot of trouble.” Ubiquiti openly admits “we do not have any visibility” over purchases from its distributors, but legal experts told Hunterbrook that’s not a viable defense. U.S. export controls and sanctions operate on a strict liability basis — meaning, even unwitting violations are still violations. “Ignorance is not really a practical excuse, or rather, a legal excuse,” a former senior State Department sanctions official told Hunterbrook. A sanctions compliance lawyer added, “You, doing very little effort, were able to determine that it’s available for purchase by the Russian armed forces. … The company’s compliance team should be taking additional steps to prevent that.”

U.S. export controls and sanctions operate on a strict liability basis — meaning, even unwitting violations are still violations. “Ignorance is not really a practical excuse, or rather, a legal excuse,” a former senior State Department sanctions official told Hunterbrook. A sanctions compliance lawyer added, “You, doing very little effort, were able to determine that it’s available for purchase by the Russian armed forces. … The company’s compliance team should be taking additional steps to prevent that.” Industry experts told Hunterbrook that Ubiquiti likely has the technical means to trace products appearing inside Russia — and may already be doing so. As of September 2025, Ubiquiti appeared to have placed an IP-based ban on firmware updates for Russian users, based on complaints on a Russian forum, suggesting the company can identify device locations. Experts said Ubiquiti could even trace specific hardware back to the original distributor through serial numbers and MAC addresses. Ubiquiti shut down a user forum discussion raising concerns about its Russia business with the message, “Your post violates community guidelines.”

Much more at the link including a number of graphics.

Here’s the video reporting:

Back to Ukraine.

Russian mass Blitz air raids on Ukraine occur about every 10 days – it takes fascist Russia that long to stockpile drones and missiles and prepare the attack. There were big attacks on Jan. 9 and Jan. 20, so the next attack window opens Jan. 30 – just as temperatures dip again. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 12:07 PM

Last night, Russians struck Ukraine with Shahed drones and ballistic missiles.

In Kyiv, debris caused a fire and damaged a building. In Zaporizhzhia, a strike in the courtyard of an apartment block damaged more than 100 apartments and 20 cars, with people injured. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:53 AM

In Odesa, the Holy Dormition Monastery and residential buildings were attacked. Three people were injured. In Kryvyi Rih, an infrastructure facility was hit. Two people were injured. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:53 AM

/2. Some local Ukrainian Odesa sources claim the flight path of a Russian Su-34 jet was as follows on the image. However, this information has not been confirmed, so it should be treated with skepticism for now. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:23 PM

Ukrainian soldiers track an enemy FPV kamikaze drone in real time by intercepting its video signal while driving. As it moves in to strike, they activate EW and jam the drone. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 5:28 AM

⚡️❗️Security service of Ukraine conducted long-range drone strikes on five Russian military airfields deep in the rear. 🎯Targeting 15 aircraft: 11 fighters and bombers (Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-27, Su-24, MiG-31), three helicopters (Mi-28, Mi-26, Mi-8), and one transport aircraft (An-26). [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM

Bilhorodske, Kyiv Oblast:

Kharkiv:

Russia has begun deploying AI-powered V2U kamikaze drones in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, according to the regional prosecutor’s office. These drones can independently select and strike targets. Authorities have already recorded at least 16 such attacks in the region. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 11:49 AM

Forensic examinations revealed that the body fragments recovered after Russia’s strike on a train in the Kharkiv region belong to six people, according to updated data from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 2:40 PM

Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast:

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, russia struck a vehicle carrying gas workers who were returning from repairing damaged infrastructure. One man was killed. Three others were left injured. This is how russia wages war — targeting those who keep homes warm, lights on, and cities alive. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 12:07 PM

Odesa:

Overnight, russians attacked the Holy Assumption Monastery for men. The strike ignited a fire on the monastery grounds. In total, three people were injured in an attack on Odesa. Russia bombs Ukrainian churches constantly. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 9:24 AM

Zaporizhzhia:

As a result of a russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district, three people were killed. Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that the victims were two women and one man. Another man was injured. Russia struck homes with drones. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 9:08 PM

Dnipro:

The Kremlin:

There is no way President Zelenskyy will be going to anywhere in Russia.

Kaluga Oblast, Russia:

A large fire is ongoing at the former Volkswagen plant in Russia’s Kaluga region.

The plant currently assembles Chinese Chery models locally and markets them under the Tenet label. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:52 AM

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

The General Staff of Ukraine stated that overnight the Defense Forces struck the “Khokholska” oil depot in Russia’s Voronezh region, a UAV control point in Donetsk region, and a number of other targets in the occupied territories of Ukraine. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 12:03 PM

Severomonsk, Murmansk Oblast:

Innovative Russian technologies. The main base of Russia’s Northern Fleet (which Putin constantly uses to threaten other countries) has been connected to electricity via wooden poles, after the previous supports installed in the 1960s collapsed. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:16 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

