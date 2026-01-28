Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

I am so frazzled, and I feel like I have just been manic since the latest murder- constantly scanning the news while working, livestreams on the side, distracted every thirty seconds, always agitated. And I am in a house, safe hundreds of miles away (although the pigs are starting to turn up in Phoenix). How are those people up there keeping it together. This has been going on for a while now.

We’re really going to need to address the ptsd they will all have once this is over, if it ever is.

      Suzanne

      I spoke with some of my MSP colleagues today, and they are super scared.

      if nowhere else, we have to keep them out of schools, hospitals, churches. I would love to put grocery stores and restaurants on that list, not sure of feasibility.

    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      @different-church-lady: My extraction didn’t hurt because Novocain. But the next few days of recovery were rough.

      I didn’t have any pain before the extraction: I had a cavity that had grown under the gum line, making it impossible to be filled.

      @no body no name: You do eventually heal, you will get better!

    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      I think one way the protesters are keeping it together is camraderie. They are experiencing being part of something heroic and bigger than themselves, even if there are petrifying moments. That’s not to say they about of them won’t be carrying scars though.

      But the detainees and immigrants, this is mega inter-generational trauma in the making. Most all of the children of Holocaust survivors I grew up among struggled with that.

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) ICE officers in Minnesota on Wednesday were directed to avoid engaging with “agitators” as they carry out President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, according to internal guidance reviewed by Reuters.

      The new guidance, offering the most detailed look so far at how operations would change after two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens protesting in Minneapolis, also orders U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers only to target immigrants who have criminal charges or convictions.

      That would mark a departure from the broad sweeps that have provoked backlash and legal challenges in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities.

      “DO NOT COMMUNICATE OR ENGAGE WITH AGITATORS,” said an email disseminated by a top ICE official. “It serves no purpose other than inflaming the situation. No one is going to convince the other. The only communication should be the officers issuing commands.”

      The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

      The operational shift comes after Trump said this week that he aimed to “de-escalate” tension in Minneapolis and St. Paul after federal immigration officers killed two U.S. citizens there this month. In both cases, Trump officials swiftly portrayed the deceased as aggressors, an assertion undercut by video evidence.

      Trump tasked border czar Tom Homan to take over operations in Minnesota, in what a senior official told Reuters would be a shift to a more “targeted” approach to enforcement. Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino – who led confrontational sweeps in Los Angeles, Chicago and other cities – was demoted and will soon retire, Reuters reported.

      Under the new guidance outlined in the email, ICE officers will receive megaphones so that they can issue commands to the public and “need to verbalize every step of the arrest process.”

      The guidance does not describe what sort of actions would trigger commands or what officers should do if commands were not followed.

      . . .

      ICE officers can run license plate checks for possible targets and should make an arrest if the registered owner of the vehicle is an immigrant with a criminal history, the guidance said.

      ICE will run the Minnesota operation with Border Patrol in a support role, it said, a reversal after months of Bovino-led clashes in city streets.

      We’ll believe it if we see it actually happening.

    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      a lot of threads tonight!  all of which, since they’re talking about Dem strategy/response to trump’s corruption, would benefit from this ‘one weird trick’: INSIST that ICE take. off. its. masks.

      just wait until America, and the world, sees who has been “enlisted” in the past 12 months

      violent J6ers, Proud Boys, domestic abusers, fired cops, dishonorably discharged soldiers, and (of course) known white supremacists

      DO IT, Dems!

      make *this* this issue!

      no agency has had masks as standard issue for hundreds of years…why now, trump?

