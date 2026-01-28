Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

75% of people clapping liked the show!

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Fight them, without becoming them!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Stand up, dammit!

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Trump should be leading, not lying.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Not rolling over. fuck you, make me.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wee Hours Open Thread

Wee Hours Open Thread

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

For some reason, this part of comment by Geminid under John’s “Pressure Works” post made me smile, so I figured I’d post it on the front page in case anyone missed it.

People here often are much more certain about things than I am. I sometimes wonder why this is. I guess the simple answer is they know more.

I wonder about that too, man. ;-)

Saw this series of comments on Bluesky the other day from David Roberts, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since:

One thing that doesn’t get articulated enough about reactionaries like Trump is that they are fundamentally parasitic. Yes, you can get ahead, temporarily, by acting without shame in a rule-bound system, because other people expect rule-bound behavior. You can “stun” the system into passivity.

— David Roberts (@volts.wtf) January 26, 2026 at 1:42 PM

But that only works as long as those rule-bound systems *exist*, as long as people engage in & expect rule-bound behavior. That is to say: Trump can only succeed because of a system other people built. He can only get ahead acting shamelessly because others have shame.

But if you exploit a rule-bound system for long enough, it either a) organizes to expel you or b) falls apart entirely. Your “success” is intrinsically temporary & limited. It only works as long as other people are obeying the rules. You depend, bizarrely but entirely, on other people’s decency.

Trump & his followers are parasites. They are feeding on the fruits of systems other people built. They can never build anything of their own. They can’t imagine, they can’t grow, they can’t nourish, they can only exploit, drain, & kill. They depend on their hosts.

I don’t know if our system will organize to expel Trumpism or fall apart; we’ve had a few failed attempts so far. But I think Roberts is right about the parasitic nature of reactionaries, and his theory explains some of the institutional inertia in the wake of Trump’s depredations.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • David_C
  • Just look at that parking lot
  • The Scarlet Pimpernel

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’d say the system has been working since Reagan, if not Nixon, to immunize Republicans from the rules.

      Related to that is the spread of the idea that Democrats are not credible as enforces of rules. So any attempt by them to do so falters for lack of public support.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      David_C

      My experience is in public health and it will be a long slog. Nature has a way of not cooperating with people’s wishes, and will make itself known as we let our guards against infectious diseases down. But it’s a multi-front battle. If we can destroy their legitimacy in one area, other areas are hurt. The incompetence is widespread. Anyhoo, sore from shoveling and have to go to the worksite today.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      @David_C:

      At some point, we’re all dead.* Trump will have had a pretry good run by 2029 by US standards. And Republicans have had a pretty good run for most of our lifetimes.

      When America was great, during the 20th Century, it was because Dems had a good run between FDR and LBJ, interrupted only by Ike, who was not from the right end of the Republican party.

      * ETA. Sooner rather than later with RFK Jr.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Scarlet Pimpernel

      They’re yeast; they’re going to multiply until the system can’t support them anymore then the system is going to fall down, then they’re going to die while at least temporarily killing the system.

      They will reiterate what all out of control systems do. The really big question is how badly they can ruin everything before they die off.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      CNN: Are you okay? Omar: I’ve survived war. And I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think they can throw at me because I’m built that way.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Just look at that parking lot

      Like a cancer, it’s not going away. The oncologist will say your blood work is all clear, you get to ring the bell & you’ll go have a nice diner. But that shit is still there, just undetectable for now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      TikTok is investigating why some users can’t write ‘Epstein’ in messages

      A long time ago, WordPress didn’t let you write “penis” in the comments here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.