For some reason, this part of comment by Geminid under John’s “Pressure Works” post made me smile, so I figured I’d post it on the front page in case anyone missed it.

People here often are much more certain about things than I am. I sometimes wonder why this is. I guess the simple answer is they know more.

I wonder about that too, man. ;-)

Saw this series of comments on Bluesky the other day from David Roberts, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since:

One thing that doesn’t get articulated enough about reactionaries like Trump is that they are fundamentally parasitic. Yes, you can get ahead, temporarily, by acting without shame in a rule-bound system, because other people expect rule-bound behavior. You can “stun” the system into passivity. — David Roberts (@volts.wtf) January 26, 2026 at 1:42 PM

But that only works as long as those rule-bound systems *exist*, as long as people engage in & expect rule-bound behavior. That is to say: Trump can only succeed because of a system other people built. He can only get ahead acting shamelessly because others have shame.

‪

But if you exploit a rule-bound system for long enough, it either a) organizes to expel you or b) falls apart entirely. Your “success” is intrinsically temporary & limited. It only works as long as other people are obeying the rules. You depend, bizarrely but entirely, on other people’s decency. Trump & his followers are parasites. They are feeding on the fruits of systems other people built. They can never build anything of their own. They can’t imagine, they can’t grow, they can’t nourish, they can only exploit, drain, & kill. They depend on their hosts.

I don’t know if our system will organize to expel Trumpism or fall apart; we’ve had a few failed attempts so far. But I think Roberts is right about the parasitic nature of reactionaries, and his theory explains some of the institutional inertia in the wake of Trump’s depredations.

Open thread.