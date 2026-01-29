Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Color Revolution in America?

I was not familiar with the term color revolution until I saw this article from Paul Krugman.

In October, just after the second No Kings Day demonstrations, I interviewed Erica Chenoweth, author of Civil Resistance: What Everyone Needs to Know, a survey of nonviolent resistance movements across many nations. Chenoweth and other scholars have shown that civil resistance to authoritarian regimes can, under the right conditions, be extraordinarily effective.

But would it be capable of stopping Donald Trump and his MAGA regime? I will admit that, in October, I had my doubts. Granted, the No Kings Day marches were huge, spanning large and small cities, blue and red areas, young and old. But did this amount to a serious resistance, with a breadth and depth sufficient to counter Trump’s authoritarian putsch? In the course of my conversation with Chenoweth I aired my skepticism:

[The] question is about impact on the regime, whatever you want to call it. We’re somewhere in between where normal democratic elections are going to take place and this might move the votes a few points and color revolution against an autocrat.

A little background: a “color revolution” is a widely used term for the nonviolent uprisings that overthrew some of the autocratic regimes that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The most famous of these uprisings was the 2004 Orange Revolution that brought democracy to Ukraine. Ukrainian democracy has had its ups and downs since then, but it’s still standing — and still standing up to Russia’s brutal attempts at conquest.

Early in the second Trump administration it was clear that something like a color revolution was the only way to reverse the destruction of American democracy. Empowered by a corrupt Supreme Court that gave him blanket immunity and unconstitutional powers, fueled by a tidal wave of billionaire money, and abetted by a sycophantic Republican party, Trump was able to steamroll any opposition. Elites and elite institutions, from big corporations to law firms to many universities, capitulated without a fight.

And despite the massive turnout for the No Kings Day protests, it wasn’t clear if American patriots were tough enough, determined enough, to succeed where elites had failed. One day of marches at which the atmosphere was, if anything, festive, isn’t the same as the grim business of standing up to an autocratic regime, one willing to employ violence, on a sustained basis. Do Americans really have what it takes?

Yes, they do — in Minnesota and, I believe, in the rest of the country.

We’re fortunate that Trump is too impatient, too addicted to violence, to pursue the salami tactics Viktor Orban used in Hungary — slicing the institutions of democracy away gradually and insidiously until there was nothing left. Trump, instead, is trying to speedrun the process, shocking and aweing the nation into submission.

The siege of Minneapolis was clearly meant as a show of force that would intimidate not just undocumented immigrants, but blue states as a whole and opponents in general. It was entirely predictable that innocent people would be dragged from their cars, beaten, pepper-sprayed in the eyes, and killed. Earlier this month Trump told the GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA that THE DAY OF RECKONING AND RETRIBUTION IS COMING. This is what that promise looks like in action.

However, MAGA has clearly been shocked by the way the people of Minnesota responded. Rather than rolling over in submission, ordinary citizens quickly organized highly effective resistance. Although they haven’t stopped ICE’s reign of terror, they have thrown a lot of sand in its gears.

They have also shown remarkable courage and selflessness. A week before Alex Pretti was executed at the hands of ICE, he suffered a broken rib in another protest. And he died trying to protect an innocent woman who was being brutalized. Nor was he alone in his courage and selflessness. As you watch the video of his murder, listen to all the whistles blowing, look at all the people who continued to film after multiple shots were fired.

Trumpists insist that the thousands of ordinary people opposing ICE in Minneapolis are all, as Trump has said, “paid professional agitators”. They must know how absurd their claim is. Yet behind the absurdity lies a genuine sense of bafflement. MAGA can’t understand the willingness of so many people to endure so much hardship and run so many risks out of a sense of civic duty and care for their fellow man. Surely, they think, there must be hidden paymasters and puppet masters coordinating the anti-ICE resistance.

But there aren’t. Ordinary Americans are braver and more determined than was dreamt of in their philosophy.

Lots more at the link.

What do you think?  Do we have it in us?  Can justice and democracy prevail?

I say yes.

  Baud
  Belafon
  comrade scotts agenda of rage
  different-church-lady
  gvg
  Ishiyama
  Jackie
  JaySinWA
  Jeffro
  jehrler
  John Barleycorn
  Kirklin
  lowtechcyclist
  Miss Bianca
  Montanareddog
  Old School
  RevRick
  Steve in the ATL
  Suzanne
  Trivia Man
  VFX Lurker
  WaterGirl
  West of the Rockies
  WTFGhost

    2. 2.

      John Barleycorn

      ”Yet behind the absurdity lies a genuine sense of bafflement. MAGA can’t understand the willingness of so many people to endure so much hardship and run so many risks out of a sense of civic duty and care for their fellow man”

       

      I love that the people standing up to government overreach are nurses and teachers, grandparents and aging hippies, and the very minorities being targeted. Not the preppers. Not the folks training in their camo and tactical gear.  Just ordinary, usually urban, folks

    3. 3.

      VFX Lurker

      What do you think? Do we have it in us? Can justice and democracy prevail?

      I hope so.

      Job search update: the employer offered the job to the other candidate last week. Yesterday, the candidate accepted, so that position is now filled.

      The other candidate was an internal hire with more Unreal Engine experience and would not have needed to be “up leveled” (paid more). The recruiter didn’t like to phrase it this way, but I was the backup choice.

      I applied to three other jobs yesterday and reached out to three working colleagues to see if I might be a good fit for open roles at their studios. My job quest continues.

      …and my fifteen-year-old cat continues to be her sweet self after her health scare earlier this month. She’s back to “normal,” and she gets a checkup this Sunday. So, I have that going for me.

    4. 4.

      Trivia Man

      Paid agitators? Prove it. Show me the money. Instant reply to anyone who says that – Show me a $ transaction anywhere. Go ahead, send in your moles and it will be easy to document a payment or an offer of payment. I dare you.

    Belafon

      Belafon

      Republicans had been pursuing salami tactics against us for nearly 50 years now, and probably would have turned us into a Republic in name only had their voters not gotten impatient with the process.

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist:  I pulled it for now.  It turned out that the 3 YouTube videos that appeared to be different were all the same.

      Instead of one of them being the actual full feature that’s available on YouTube.  (Maybe that’s only if you pay for YouTube streaming?0

      Anyway, I didn’t have time to look into that this afternoon, so I pulled it for now.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      MAGA can’t understand the willingness of so many people to endure so much hardship and run so many risks out of a sense of civic duty and care for their fellow man. Surely, they think, there must be hidden paymasters and puppet masters coordinating the anti-ICE resistance.

      But there aren’t. Ordinary Americans are braver and more determined than was dreamt of in their philosophy.

      This thrills me.

      I can’t help but realize, though…. like….. they must not know any nice liberals. Pauline Kael saying that she didn’t know anybody who voted for Nixon is still held up as this example of elitism and living in a bubble. But the inverse is more true! These douchebags think everybody is a douchebag, because they only know douchebags!

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @VFX Lurker:  Great news about the kitty!

      Yeah, that sucks about the internal candidate.  I got caught with the “internal candidate” thing exactly once (decades ago).  I had gone through the entire process thinking there was an actual job available.

      After that, I learned to nicely ask “is there an internal candidate?” so I wouldn’t get caught in that situation again.

      Not sure when in the process you first learned about the internal candidate, but I thought I might share my experience.

      Reply
    Old School

      Old School

      It’s everyday people who going to have to make the difference.  We have to make the difference ourselves.  I hope we pick a flattering color.

    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      ”Yet behind the absurdity lies a genuine sense of bafflement. MAGA can’t understand the willingness of so many people to endure so much hardship and run so many risks out of a sense of civic duty and care for their fellow man”

      “And the light shineth in darknesss; and the darkness comprehended it not.” -John 1:5, KJV

    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl:

      Are you aware of the TrashDance video?  Have you seen it?

      I watched the trailer in the thread before it disappeared. I don’t know if there’s actually more, or if it’s just a pretend trailer.

    19. 19.

      different-church-lady

      a genuine sense of bafflement.

      The bafflement might have a more simple explanation: they thought the election and the supreme court meant they could do whatever they wanted with no resistance whatsoever. Absolute power corrupted their sense of reality along with everything else.

    Kirklin

      Kirklin

      @Belafon: I think – suspect – that the one forcing it to be chunks instead of slices is Trump. He wants it now – nevermind hints of mortality, the Me NOW mentality is locked in his whole existence.

    Kirklin

      Kirklin

      I’m kind of liking Purple. Not just the subtext of coming from Minneapolis, but it’s for both sides of the spectrum.

    RevRick

      RevRick

      @Trivia Man: The paid protestors trope is eagerly embraced by the right, because they cannot believe that people would willingly take a stand on behalf of strangers. Especially if they aren’t getting paid to do it. In the rightwing worldview protesting just because you believe in a cause or set of values that won’t immediately impact you is an unpossibility. That breaks their brains, so they jump to the notion that those protesting must be paid.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl:

      Everything would be black or gray. :-) 

      Not true. I’m an architect. My favorite colors are concrete, steel, and glass.

      (Okay….. they’re black and gray. Guilty.)

    VFX Lurker

      VFX Lurker

      @Jackie: Thanks.

       

      @WaterGirl:

      After that, I learned to nicely ask “is there an internal candidate?” so I wouldn’t get caught in that situation again.

      Not sure when in the process you first learned about the internal candidate, but I thought I might share my experience.

      Sterling advice, and I will ask next time.

      I knew there were 14 other candidates last November and one other candidate last December. However, I only learned the other candidate was internal last Friday, and only then after I asked why the company chose this candidate over me.

      Lesson learned: ask questions sooner.

    JaySinWA

      JaySinWA

      @Steve in the ATL: yep, the preppers are gonna hold off the jackbooted thugs from their enclave, so they don’t have to share with the unprepared. How dare folks stand up for their neighbors against the forces trying to evict the others that are taking the pie that could be theirs? What do you mean they are the pie bakers? Don’t you understand zero sum? /s

    Old School

      Old School

      Trump’s lawyers complain it’s unfair they have to appeal the E. Jean Carroll verdict:

      There’s also the unique atmospheric element, which the president’s lawyers led with in his final reply brief, filed Wednesday. They began the latest filing: “It is deeply damaging to the fabric of our Republic for President Trump, in the midst of a historic presidency, to have to take his focus away from his singular and unique duties as Chief Executive to continue fighting against decades-old, false allegations and the myriad wrongs throughout this baseless case. This mistreatment of a President cannot be allowed to stand.”

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      @Trivia Man:

      Paid agitators? Prove it. Show me the money. Instant reply to anyone who says that – Show me a $ transaction anywhere. Go ahead, send in your moles and it will be easy to document a payment or an offer of payment. I dare you.

      this, or…just tell them that “paid agitators” has been a trope/excuse/coping mechanism on the right for decades

      they can’t deal with the fact that we have the numbers, or that anyone would actually turn out for someone else, so in their mind it’s paid agitators ‘all the way down’, as it were
      Usage by Donald Trump and Supporters
      Donald Trump has heavily utilized this narrative throughout his political career to discredit opposition:

      2016-2017: Trump claimed that protests following his 2016 election victory and the subsequent 2017 inauguration were conducted by “paid protesters”.
      Kavanaugh Hearings (2018): Trump dismissed protesters at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings as “paid professionals”.
      2020 Protests: Amidst protests over the murder of George Floyd, Trump blamed “professional agitators”.
      Campus Protests (2024): Trump again alleged that pro-Palestinian campus protests involved “paid agitators”.
      2026 ICE Shootings: In early 2026, Trump and allies (including Rep. Byron Donalds and Kristi Noem) claimed that protesters in Minnesota following an ICE shooting were “paid agitators”.

      Function and Criticism

      Delegitimization: The narrative is used to paint protesters as inauthentic, making it easier to ignore their message.
      Lack of Evidence: These accusations are rarely substantiated. For example, claims that protesters at town halls or university campus protests were paid have been consistently debunked or found to lack evidence.
      “Projection”: Critics often argue that these accusations are a form of projection, as some right-wing groups have been accused of hiring provocateurs to disrupt opposing protests.
      Distraction: The tactic helps focus public attention on the alleged behavior of the protesters rather than the subject of the protest itself.

      While some large movements may have professional organizers involved, the sweeping claim that grassroots protesters are paid is generally considered a tactic to dismiss legitimate political dissent.

      (thanks, A.I.!)

      ETA: or wha WG said at #11 =)

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @different-church-lady:

      Are you folks ever going to bring back brick? 

      Funny you mention. There’s a serious answer to this. One of the bigger changes in buildings in the last 25 years or so has been that the building code now requires continuous insulation in exterior walls to make them more energy-efficient. So, whenever we want to do brick or concrete masonry veneer….. we can’t do it the way we used to do it. It’s added a bunch of cost, and brick is already fairly expensive to build and maintain.

      All the metal panels and EIFS that are on buildings everywhere now…. ugly and really, really energy-efficient.

    gvg

      gvg

      A lot of the loudest of them have made themselves so obnoxious that no one tells them anything that counters what the loudmouth wants to hear. Consequently they don’t even have a good sense of what their own family or neighbors really think. Trump did lose a lot of normal republican voters right off just because they thought he was obnoxious and tacky enough to at least not vote for. The current violence is really reinforcing that plus it is scaring what I would call the tax cheat, greed seekers and convinced they are about to strike it rich. Those were always attracted to shady republicans but violence is scary, and exhortion of rich men probably didn’t look good either but I doubt most of them caught that implication (that you don’t really own your own wealth and bigger people can just demand you give them some)

      Loudest isn’t always the real representative. It’s a pretty big part of Trumps, but it wasn’t the whole GOP and fractures are good.

      He was always bad at business and math and a terrible fit for an efficient business republican party. That part of that party is dead. Now what are they going to do?

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @VFX Lurker: Bonus: it’s not a bad thing for them to see that you’re savvy enough to ask the question.  When you’re hiring, savvy in a candidate is good!  :-)

    WTFGhost

      WTFGhost

      @JaySinWA: See, this is why going straight for tie-dye was a better option, then they could offer to de-hippie to paisley, and, depending on the foreground/background….

