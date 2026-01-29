At least there’s still beauty in the world.
Sometimes it’s hard to remember to stop and notice it.
Not today, Satan!
Open thread.
by WaterGirl
WaterGirl
It’s been so cold here for so long, i have taken to throwing my down comforter in the dryer for 15 minutes before I go to bed. it doesn’t stay warm for long, but it’s nice while it lasts.
Mousebumples
Good news on the ground – I have contact information for 1️⃣0️⃣ new volunteers who want to work with my local WisDems county data team. 🤩
Maybe I can stop trying to pretend I know coding stuff and let people who know what and how to code actually do things…
Getting involved and doing stuff (locally) has helped me when feel productive when am this 💩 is happening around us.
Mousebumples
@WaterGirl: I recommend wool socks, flannel sheets, and a heated mattress pad. I also love my weighted blanket – feels like a warm hug.
Stay warm!
Jackie
That sidebar photo looks surreal! The vividness!
WTFGhost
Sometimes it’s hard to remember to stop and notice it.
Not today, Satan!
Wait, the photo credit is ema, not Satan. I’m confused!
WaterGirl
@Mousebumples: I’m allergic to wool and flannel sheets are too hot for me! I like my lighter than air down comforter, and it’s problem ly good that it does t stay warm for long. But it is kind of like a hug while it lasts! Congratulations on 10 people to help with data!!! Hoping we’ll see more of you here as we get started on more of the political action stuff :-)z
WTFGhost
@WaterGirl: Poor Will. Does Benadryl help?
ETA: Damn, crossed edits in the ether!
