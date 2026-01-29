Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

Good lord, these people are nuts.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Their shamelessness is their super power.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

This blog will pay for itself.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Republicans in disarray!

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / It’s Really Important to Call Your Elected Officials TODAY, Particularly in the Senate

It’s Really Important to Call Your Elected Officials TODAY, Particularly in the Senate

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

5 Calls has a ton of detail, scripts and an easy way to find contact information for your elected officials.

(Reminder, the link to 5 calls is always available in the sidebar.)

From Punchbowl, via Simon Rosenberg.

Under this plan the DHS appropriations bill would move on a different track. Democrats have proposed a package of reforms to DHS/ICE that would be added to the current appropriations bill and if passed by the Senate would head to the House.

Here’s where this gets very interesting, according to Punchbowl:

If Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the White House come up with a deal to avert a shutdown, that proposal will then come over to Speaker Mike Johnson’s House, where any plan to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security will be met with deep skepticism.

The House will return Monday night to several new dynamics.

Voters in Houston will elect a candidate this weekend to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-Texas). If Johnson swears in a new Democrat as expected, the House will have 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats. That’s a one-vote margin on any bill for the GOP (remember, ties don’t count.)

Now let’s review the other issue at hand – funding for DHS, and ICE in particular. As the Senate seeks to avert a shutdown, the House Republican leadership is extremely concerned about what lies ahead.

In fact, House Republican leaders don’t see a clear path to getting a new Homeland Security funding bill through the chamber again. President Donald Trump will have to be directly involved in the whipping effort to have any chance at all.

The House Freedom Caucus has made clear that it is opposed to renegotiating the DHS measure. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) — who’s running for attorney general in the Lone Star State — said that if the DHS bill gets reopened, he’d seek to cut all funding for sanctuary cities. Rep. Andy Harris(R-Md.), the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, would likely push for additional H-2B visas, something he’s fought for in the past.

More fundamentally, most House Republicans don’t agree with the main policy demands from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. For example, the House GOP leadership has serious reservations about mandating that ICE obtain judicial warrants for arrests. Privately, the White House says this is a non-starter. Yet it’s also a red line for most Democrats, so there’s a huge gap here.

The only hope is that Trump gets deeply involved in the negotiations and brings skeptical House Republicans along.

Meanwhile, House Democratic leaders seem incredibly comfortable with their position. They feel as if a showdown over DHS funding will continually remind voters that federal agents fatally shot two people in Minneapolis and Republicans are refusing to take any legislative action to respond to the crisis.

“Our cards are great and they know their cards are bad,” one House Democratic aide told us.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Motivated Seller

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Motivated Seller

      Anyone else completely put off by:

      Our cards are great and they know their cards are bad,” one House Democratic aide told us.

      I mean, when masked federal agents shoot protesters dead, on video, in the face, in the back, this is not an F-ing card game.  That aide sounds like a perfect example of Backpfeifengesicht.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.