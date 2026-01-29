In Minneapolis, far-right influencers posing as journalists are casting themselves as victims and labeling ICE-watch groups “terrorists.” Their big new evidence—“infiltrated” Signal chats—isn’t a secret, had no calls for violence and urged people to witness, not interfere.

Trump’s been very bad for the country, but the Wingnut Wurlizter has no reason to complain. The indefatigable Brandy Zadrozny, at MS-Now, “In Minneapolis, far-right influencers frame ICE resistance as terrorism”:

As communities organize against Trump’s federal crackdown, a network of pundits is building an “insurrectionist” narrative against them. Over the weekend on X, conservative influencer Cameron Higby began posting screen recordings from the encrypted messaging app Signal showing a list of hundreds of usernames in one massive group chat in Minnesota. He posted the video alongside a red-siren emoji and a message to more than 300,000 followers, concerning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations: Higby had “infiltrated” the Minneapolis resistance. MS NOW has not verified the Signal channels. But this kind of community group chat has become common in Chicago, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, where neighbors and activists are using the apps to organize and monitor ICE operations amid President Donald Trump’s federal crackdowns. For Higby, the chat was evidence of something more. He dubbed the operation “Signal Gate” and presented the chats as evidence that “Minnesota insurrectionists” were coordinating to “hunt” ICE agents, to impede and assault them and to obstruct their enforcement of immigration laws. He called for a congressional investigation into the community activists and their chats. None of the chats Higby posted included plans or calls for obstruction or violence. His posts spread on conservative media, racking up tens of millions of views while fueling a White House narrative that federal immigration officers in Minneapolis were facing a violent uprising by mobs of “domestic terrorists.” Online crowds began combing through the leaked chats, attempting to identify participants and alleging without evidence that local elected officials were involved. FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday confirmed that the Trump administration was paying attention… Higby is part of a loose network of reactionary conservative content creators who style themselves journalists and claim to document rampant left-wing violence. In October, the White House hosted an antifa roundtable event — attended by Higby and other influencers with ties to Turning Point USA and its media arm, Frontlines — where these influencers reinforced the narrative that far-left extremists were mobilizing a nationwide campaign of violence against ICE agents… Their presence at demonstrations has repeatedly coincided with heightened tensions and physical altercations. The confrontations are then cited as evidence that the protests are inherently violent, and justify a harsher government response — most recently, demands from far-right influencers that Trump invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota…

Documents Higby shared from the Signal chats also undercut his most explosive claims. One recording, which he described as a scroll through a “training manual for domestic terrorist patrols,” is a guide for monitoring federal law enforcement operations. Its contents include a primer on alerting bystanders to ICE’s presence, using whistles, car horns and video recordings. It also warns participants not to text while driving, suggesting language to use when confronted by officers (such as “I am not impeding”) and emphasizing that participants should carry themselves as “neighbors protecting neighbors,” not law enforcement or a militia… Nick Shirley, a 23-year-old YouTuber who once chased virality through Jake Paul-style stunts, found his following (currently 1.6 million YouTube subscribers) with man-on-the-street videos aimed at a MAGA audience. In December, Shirley — now calling himself an investigative journalist — teamed up with a local lobbyist and, using information reportedly obtained with the help of Minnesota Republicans, produced a 43-minute video in which he knocked on day care doors, demanded to see children and said he had exposed a billion-dollar child care fraud scheme involving Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota’s Somali community… Right-wing influencer Nick Sortor, a former Kentucky real estate agent with 1.4 million followers on X, arrived in Minneapolis at about the same time. Much of his most popular content centers on confrontations with people on the street or at protests — clips that go viral and become talking points on conservative prime-time shows. In a video from earlier this month, Sortor’s white Jeep is surrounded by a small crowd outside a detention center near Minneapolis. Protesters slap the windows and shout threats at Sortor and his passenger, Higby, as the vehicle inches forward. When Sortor accelerates, a man who had climbed onto the hood falls off. On Fox News, Sortor framed the incident as a near-death escape from rioters. He called the city “lawless” and “a total loss,” and urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act. Another video, posted by local livestreamer Andrew Mercado, shows Sortor’s interactions with demonstrators in the moments before he got in the Jeep: While standing among a few dozen protestors, a woman blocks Sortor’s camera by holding up an object. Sortor yanks it from her hand and attempts to pull off her face mask as she strikes at him. “This is their profession,” said Joan Donovan, an assistant professor of journalism at Boston University who studies media manipulation. She noted that the creators often center themselves as protagonists. “They gin up outrage, film it and then use that content to recruit followers, get paid on social platforms or convert it into political currency that gets them closer to power,” Donovan said. “Are they a political activist or a clout-chasing influencer, or are they there to report the facts?” [And no swarming of the Bad Faith Bund would be complete without Drama Princess JOKe3… ] On Tuesday, James O’Keefe, a self-styled undercover journalist known for his group’s deceptive stings and edited videos, said he’d been chased out of a Minneapolis suburb. “I’m shaken,” O’Keefe told podcaster Megyn Kelly, describing an encounter with five white women who he said demanded his press credentials. Video posted by O’Keefe shows him rushing to his car while a crowd chants “shame.” A bottle of water bounces off the car as it pulls away…