Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

In after Baud. Damn.

“I was told there would be no fact checking.”

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

the 10% who apparently lack object permanence

Optimism opens the door to great things.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

No one could have predicted…

I would gladly pay you tuesday for a hamburger today.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

The willow is too close to the house.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

  • Bupalos
  • Lord Fartdaddy
  • Mingobat (f/k/a KareninGa)
  Redshift

      ICE agents are disproportionately non-white. Versus the genpop Hispanics are wildly over represented,  blacks are over represented, and compared to other law-enforcement positions, women are over represented.

      Which is another one in the seres “America gives it’s shit jobs to minorities.”

