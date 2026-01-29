I love my governor!

So much to love about this tweet.

“Here’s the thing, Greg” – so dismissive, calling him by his first name!

“If you want folks to stop saying you’re the secret police who are kidnapping and killing people, maybe stop acting like the secret police who are kidnapping and killing people.”

The only change I would make would be to add “fucking” as a modifier for secret police.

Kudos to our elected officials who are fearless truth tellers. There are more of them every day.

This is interesting. And useful, I think. From Dan Pfeiffer.

Polling conducted over the last few days shows that three-quarters of Americans have seen some or all of the video of the murder of Alex Pretti. Numbers like these are stunning in our highly disaggregated media environment, where consumers are increasingly served only the content algorithms curate for them. It’s unlikely this attention fades anytime soon. Barring a legislative miracle, much of the federal government will shut down on Friday because Republicans are unwilling to rein in Trump’s out-of-control deportation force. You can’t persuade people without their attention—and getting people’s attention is the hardest thing to do in politics right now. Well, we have it. If your experience is anything like mine, your less-political friends and family are talking about Minnesota and ICE. It’s coming up organically at school pickup and at work. People who have never posted about politics before are sharing content about the killings. This is a rare opportunity to reach people who have checked out of politics in recent years—or who broke with Democrats and voted for Trump in 2024 out of frustration with Biden and rising costs—and help them understand the damage being done to the country. Here’s my best advice on how to talk about Minnesota, ICE, and where we go from here, based on experience and internal polling circulating among Democratic operatives and elected officials. Here are arguments that resonate across the political spectrum: Too Much Chaos: Multiple message tests show the most effective persuasion tool is simply video of what’s happening on the ground. Heavily armed, masked ICE and Border Patrol agents assaulting unarmed people, firing tear gas and sound grenades in American streets—these images feel profoundly un-American. This is especially damaging for Trump, who ran as a strongman promising to end “chaos” at the border. Instead, he brought the chaos inland.

Multiple polls show voters believe ICE agents should be required to obtain judicial warrants before making arrests or searching homes. ICE Is Targeting the Wrong People: If you watched every minute of Trump’s rallies, you knew he planned a mass deportation campaign. But if you casually followed the news, saw the debates, or watched his ads, you likely thought he would focus on criminals, drug traffickers, and recent border crossers. That is not what is happening. ICE is sweeping up people who have lived here for years, are married to U.S. citizens, are parents of U.S.-born children, people here legally—and even U.S. citizens. This is not what voters signed up for, and they are getting angry.

Shorthand for conversations, or maybe the hit and run comments at the grocery store, etc.

Why are your Obamacare premiums going up? ICE.

Why is the rural hospital in your town closing? ICE.

Why can’t people get health care or food assistance? ICE.

That’s all happening because we’re deploying thousands of heavily armed, poorly trained agents to terrorize American communities.