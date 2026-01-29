Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Maybe Stop Acting Like the Secret Police Who Are Kidnapping and Killing People

Maybe Stop Acting Like the Secret Police Who Are Kidnapping and Killing People

I love my governor!

So much to love about this tweet.

“Here’s the thing, Greg” – so dismissive, calling him by his first name!

“If you want folks to stop saying you’re the secret police who are kidnapping and killing people, maybe stop acting like the secret police who are kidnapping and killing people.”

The only change I would make would be to add “fucking” as a modifier for secret police.

Here's the thing, Greg — free speech is still protected by the First Amendment under the Constitution.If you want folks to stop saying you're the secret police who are kidnapping and killing people, maybe stop acting like the secret police who are kidnapping and killing people.

Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) 2026-01-26T19:33:02.540Z

Kudos to our elected officials who are fearless truth tellers.  There are more of them every day.

This is interesting.  And useful, I think.  From Dan Pfeiffer.

Polling conducted over the last few days shows that three-quarters of Americans have seen some or all of the video of the murder of Alex Pretti. Numbers like these are stunning in our highly disaggregated media environment, where consumers are increasingly served only the content algorithms curate for them.

It’s unlikely this attention fades anytime soon.

Barring a legislative miracle, much of the federal government will shut down on Friday because Republicans are unwilling to rein in Trump’s out-of-control deportation force.

You can’t persuade people without their attention—and getting people’s attention is the hardest thing to do in politics right now. Well, we have it. If your experience is anything like mine, your less-political friends and family are talking about Minnesota and ICE. It’s coming up organically at school pickup and at work. People who have never posted about politics before are sharing content about the killings.

This is a rare opportunity to reach people who have checked out of politics in recent years—or who broke with Democrats and voted for Trump in 2024 out of frustration with Biden and rising costs—and help them understand the damage being done to the country.

Here’s my best advice on how to talk about Minnesota, ICE, and where we go from here, based on experience and internal polling circulating among Democratic operatives and elected officials.

Here are arguments that resonate across the political spectrum:

  • Too Much Chaos: Multiple message tests show the most effective persuasion tool is simply video of what’s happening on the ground. Heavily armed, masked ICE and Border Patrol agents assaulting unarmed people, firing tear gas and sound grenades in American streets—these images feel profoundly un-American. This is especially damaging for Trump, who ran as a strongman promising to end “chaos” at the border. Instead, he brought the chaos inland.
  • ICE Is Masked, Unaccountable, and Untrained: When people see these videos, they see poorly trained officers acting as if they are above the law. The masks are a powerful symbol of that unaccountability—reinforced by the administration’s reflexive response to the killings: attacking the victims and defending the shooters.
  • It’s Unconstitutional: Multiple polls show voters believe ICE agents should be required to obtain judicial warrants before making arrests or searching homes.
  • ICE Is Targeting the Wrong People: If you watched every minute of Trump’s rallies, you knew he planned a mass deportation campaign. But if you casually followed the news, saw the debates, or watched his ads, you likely thought he would focus on criminals, drug traffickers, and recent border crossers. That is not what is happening. ICE is sweeping up people who have lived here for years, are married to U.S. citizens, are parents of U.S.-born children, people here legally—and even U.S. citizens. This is not what voters signed up for, and they are getting angry.
  • Another argument that tests extremely well is explaining where all the money for ICE comes from. I don’t think people have fully internalized how much we are spending on immigration enforcement. Messages that link ICE’s ballooning budget to cuts in health care and other priorities are incredibly persuasive.

Shorthand for conversations, or maybe the hit and run comments at the grocery store, etc.

Why are your Obamacare premiums going up? ICE.

Why is the rural hospital in your town closing? ICE.

Why can’t people get health care or food assistance?  ICE.

That’s all happening because we’re deploying thousands of heavily armed, poorly trained agents to terrorize American communities.

  • Belafon
  • bobbo
  • BritinChicago
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Deputinize America
  • Geminid
  • Jeffro
  • Juju
  • leeleeFL
  • Lord Fartdaddy
  • MattF
  • Miss Bianca
  • No One of Consequence
  • OldDave
  • oldgold
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Steve in the ATL
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • TerryC
  • WaterGirl

    2. 2.

      leeleeFL

      Love Pritzker! He’s a mensch from the jump!

      I am currently coughing like crazy, wasting my voice pissing on everything Tom Homan is saying. Such a POS!

      I really need Trump and all his minions to be raptured and put somewhere they can be horrible to each other and leave decent people alone! I feel like that’s a solid plan!

    3. 3.

      BritinChicago

      J.B. is one of the (many) things I miss about living in Chicago (and hey, it’s only weather). “Would make a much better President than Trump (or, I-wish-there-were-a-god-I-could-ask-to-save-us, Vance)” is such a low bar to clear that I’d be enthusiastic about any of the feasible Democratic nominees, but if it were him, I’d be extra happy. (First Jewish President: Pritzker? Shapiro?)

       

      Edited to correct typo

    4. 4.

      MattF

      There’s a new on-topic article in an upcoming NYRB by Fintan O’Toole titled ‘The Crime of Witness’. NYRB seems to be very tight-assed about shared links to articles, even for subscribers but if I find a way to share it, I’ll do it.

      ETA: I’ll note that NYRB is available through an Apple News+ subscription. 19.95 per month for a huge number of magazines and newspapers.

    10. 10.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      History will not be kind to Greg Bovino, in much the same way history was not kind to Ernst Kaltenbrunner.

      Pritzker strikes me as a good leader; Newsom strikes me as a good weapon, but not a good leader.

    12. 12.

      oldgold

      Congressional hearings and pressers, like  Homan’s, are ill suited for finding the truth. In fact, they are where the truth goes to die.

      If you want the truth, swear them in and allow a professional to cross examine them.

      5 minutes of preening questions from pompous pols or one question from ideologically jazzed up journalists looking for air time, is a waste of time and worse.

    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      Pritzker strikes me as a good leader; Newsom strikes me as a good weapon, but not a good leader. 

      I like this assessment. Newsom has his place in the ensemble cast…. we need a funny asshole. But they aren’t the star. Though, I don’t know have a great sense if he’s done well in CA.

      I have been very impressed by Pritzker so far. I have some friends in Chicago who have good politics, and they speak very highly of him.

    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      OT but using up my last gift link here: Why MAHA Hates Vaccines

      really eye-opening…hope folks will take a look-through!

      What is the war on vaccines really about?

      The new guidelines certainly look like the frontal assault on vaccine science many Americans have been fearing for a year. But a different way to think about it is this: as another attack on the country’s threadbare social safety net by health libertarians whose strategy for making America healthy again appears straightforwardly to mean letting more of the country’s weak and vulnerable suffer and die.

      Kennedy and his acolytes have defended their new set of recommendations as a way of bringing America’s standards in line with those of other wealthy countries…One country in particular stands out as a natural comparison for the new American standards: Denmark…

      …in considering why the United States and Denmark had taken such different approaches to vaccination policy, you should at least consider the fact that, well, the United States isn’t Denmark.  It is much larger and more diverse, with a much more unhealthy population and more severe health disparities, too. Not to mention: The health care systems that attend to the sick in the two countries are very different, as well.

      Part of the problem is that the two countries face different disease landscapes…because of its patchwork health system, the United States is far less effective in screening for risk than countries in which health care is universal and health surveillance is both more far-reaching and feels less obtrusive.

      When people do get sick in other rich countries, it’s generally easy and affordable for them to get care. That isn’t always the case here, where more than 25 million Americans lack health insurance and, partly as a result, many maintain an erratic and distrustful relationship with health care. There are also obvious demographic, behavioral and morbidity differences, which mean that many more Americans are vulnerable to opportunistic infections than their counterparts in Denmark.
      And what this implies is rather striking, and rarely discussed by those outside of public health: that among their many purposes and benefits, vaccines have served now for decades as a kind of substitute health safety net in America.
      They are a way of limiting the downside consequences of all of our country’s notorious shortcomings: its lack of universal or free health care, its imperfect health insurance system, its lack of robust disease surveillance and screening, its declining trust in medical institutions and practitioners, its yawning gaps of economic inequality and equally horrifying disparities in morbidity and mortality.

      Elsewhere, these problems might be addressed in other ways, through various forms of redistribution, welfare policy and social spending. In the United States, it seems, the best we’ve been able to do is to protect against some of the health manifestations of those problems with a few shots

    17. 17.

      Belafon

      @oldgold:

      If you want the truth, swear them in and allow a professional to cross examine them.

       
      Ain’t happening until their are consequences for not appearing, and Republicans in Congress, Executive, and Supreme Court are making sure that’s not happening.

    19. 19.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      Pritzker reminds me of the sort of “tough but fair-minded” and basically decent union labor guys of my youth.  Far as I’m concerned, he’s an honorary Catholic brawler, out to support working people and kicking the shit out of white supremacists.

    21. 21.

      stinger

      Bovino’s “Using the word Gestapo or the word kidnapping will have consequences.”  That is chilling. As if the First Amendment doesn’t exist. I know he’s out, but he’s far from the only person in the administration who thinks that way.

      Also, on a very different and shallow note, what is going on with Jake Tapper’s hair?

    23. 23.

      TerryC

      We own the rainbow now. Maybe it’s time to take back the flag. Imagine, this weekend, the optics if WE were waving red, white and blue at thugs in black.

    24. 24.

      Belafon

      @TerryC: The flag, patriotism, Christianity (I know not everyone cares, but enough of the country does that we should be pushing the how to treat your neighbors, immigrants, the poor, the sick, etc.).

    25. 25.

      Deputinize America

      @Professor Bigfoot: I’m also wondering if these dipshits have ever truly gamed out the notion of what happens when people’s votes no longer count or matter,  and the compact regarding the people’s reliance on governance by consent and legitimacy is completely broken.

      At that point, the guardrails are off, and a lot of things become forfeit – not the least of which is the amorphous concept of “law ‘n order”.

    29. 29.

      MattF

      @MattF: Here’s the start of the O’Toole article:

      Donald Trump’s desire to name everything from the Kennedy Center to the Gulf of Mexico after himself (“I wanted to call it the Gulf of Trump,” he declared in January) can seem almost comically childish. But it has become a killing joke: his regime brands those it executes terrorists and drags their names through the dirt. This renaming is an assertion of absolute power, and the United States is at a moment when Trump’s claim to dominion over language has become lethal—both for individuals and for the American republic itself. If the murder of Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis cannot be called murder, an authoritarian regime has passed one of its crucial tests: it can reverse all meanings, turning the ultimate moral transgression upside down, making the victim the perpetrator, the perpetrator the victim.

      It is striking that the capital offense for which both Pretti and Renée Good, who weeks earlier was shot multiple times at close range by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, were summarily executed was the crime of witness. Good was watching ICE at work from her car. Pretti was filming Border Patrol agents on the street. Both were engaged in the task that democracies assign to citizens: that of paying close attention to the workings of power. If the price of liberty is eternal vigilance, a country that inflicts the ultimate punishment on those who dare to be vigilant can no longer be free.

      Watchfulness is the most dangerous form of resistance because it obstructs the Trump regime’s project of habituation. Fascism works by making the extreme normal. Habit, as Samuel Beckett has it, is a great deadener. It has been obvious since the start of Trump’s second term that he is trying to make the sight of armed and masked men with virtually unlimited powers one to which Americans are accustomed.

    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize America: SuzMom calls those “deese, dem, and doze guys” and they are a familiar type when one lives on Long Island. LOL.

      I like a lot of our Dems, for a range of reasons. I hope that we have elections in 2028…. we’ll have a robust primary.

    32. 32.

      bobbo

      @stinger:

      Also, on a very different and shallow note, what is going on with Jake Tapper’s hair?

      A full head of anchorman hair is highly valued, practically a job requirement, and I think Jake (or his stylist) is in the early stages of grief over the early stages of losing his.

    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Lord Fartdaddy: I’ll be a little surprised if Jay Pritzker does *not* run in 2028. He strikes me as a strong candidate for both the primaries and the general election. He’d be a serving governor, but I think that would not be an impediment and it could prove advantageous.

    35. 35.

      Miss Bianca

      @BritinChicago: I was just in Chicago for the first time since I moved away almost 30 years ago and GOD, I did not realize how much I missed that city! So much talent, so many things happening, so many wonderful people of every background and ethnicity under the sun. And FOOD! Glorious FOOD!

      Oh yeah, and I would trade J.B. for Jared Polis in a heartbeat for my gov. All hail the Great Khan!

    38. 38.

      stinger

      @MattF: ​
       Thank you. “Assertion of absolute power”, like Minitrue and Minipax in Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, where “truth” and “peace” were the opposite of what the organizations actually did.
      I could see it in the real 1980s, when the Women’s Liberation movement was called by its detractors FemLib.
      O’Toole makes an excellent point that it seems now to be a capital crime to simply witness a crime by the authorities. Punishable by instant death, no trial needed.

    39. 39.

      Deputinize America

      @WaterGirl: Terrifying.  I know I was vaxxed for measles in childhood, but who knows about all the mutating strains in the petri dish of unvaccinated morons in this moronic, benighted hellhole of a country.

    40. 40.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Deputinize America:  They do not.

      They have not. They will not. 

      “Law & Order” has always meant “keep the darkies under control,” to conservatives, “out of our neighborhoods and out of our businesses and out of our sight.”

      But once “no man is above the law” gets broken, there will be consequences. Unintended consequences.

