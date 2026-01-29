On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
TKH
The agenda for this trip was to do several multi-day backpacking trips in Chilean and Argentinian national parks and in the process get the lay of the land with respect to public transportation, resupply, land use restrictions etc for future trips within these two countries to some more obscure destinations for which I have very little information.
Most of you will probably have enough views of ice, snow and/or slush when you are looking out your windows and it that sense the following pictures may elicit an “ugh” reaction. Sorry about that, but I’ll be hiking this summer and won’t be able to submit pictures of glaciers when you are suffering from oppressive heat.
In the summer months the winds blow like crazy in Patagonia. Estancias or ranches are located in the lee of moraines if possible and often surrounded by rows of poplars that act as wind breaks. The building behind these poplars is a bunk house built built by the park for backpackers to use if the wind outside is too fierce. It was blowing alright that day, but nothing like what I was going to experience days later.
The airy footbridge across Rio Aviles some 120 ft below, swinging left to right in the breeze and up and down as you walk across.
Laguna Verde. The juxtaposition of snow-covered mountains and turquoise waters in the distance could be seen anywhere as I traveled by bus along the Carretera austral. Up close it was more either turquoise water or snow capped mountains. The color comes from the silt in the melt water.
Laguna Castillo in the Cerro Castillo massif about two hours’ drive from Coyhaique. The residues of a hanging glacier above a rock face that has been polished by the glacier a long time ago.
Rarely have I been this cold as on that day. The wind made your eyes tear up even while wearing glasses and it pushed you around at its will.
About 1500 ft lower I finally found a rock large enough to hide behind and regain feeling in my fingers.
The Perito Moreno glacier as it calves into Laguna Argentina at the Southern end of the Patagonian icefield. The icefield extends for some 300 miles to the North. Alas, the weather gods only granted me a view of about 1500 ft.
One of the highlights of the trip was the hike of the Huemul Circuit in Glaciares NP in Argentina. It’s a four day hike for which you have to have two consecutive days of good weather, that is low wind weather, in order to make it across Paso del Viento (“Windy Pass”) and Paso Huemul. It is strongly suggested to get across in the morning as the wind picks up around noon. Paso del Viento was not too bad, but crossing Paso Huemul was a challenge. You climb up in a dry creek bed filled with scree (rocks grapefruit size and below) and talus (grapefruit size to refrigerator size). You need to step really carefully to not break your leg by rolling a bigger rock onto yourself. This while the wind is tossing you about as if you were a piece of trash by the side of the road.
View from Paso del Viento onto the giant Viedma glacier
View of Laguna Viedma from below Paso Huemul. Notice some icebergs that have calved from Viedma glacier and the turquoise color of the water and the play of the clouds on the water.
This was the roughest day of the entire circuit. I thought I was all clear after crossing the pass but there was still a knee-buster of a descent to come. Straight down the mountain, no switchbacks, on a loose dirt slope. I have never been as happy to see a rope installed by someone I don’t know as I was here. I usually avoid ropes I do not know the history of, but here “yes, please, and thank you” was the order of the day.
The end of Viedma glacier as it drops into Laguna Viedma. The sun was disappearing, but provided one last burst of color that afternoon
