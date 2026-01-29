Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Alex Vindman for Senator

Open Thread: Alex Vindman for Senator

I’m Alex Vindman and I’m running for the U.S. Senate. Chaos, corruption and sky-rocketing costs are crushing ordinary people, while the billionaires and career politicians profit.
I stepped up when my country needed a soldier and now I’m stepping up again to fight for Floridians.

[image or embed]

— Alexander S. Vindman (@avindman.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM

Have we talked about Vindman’s campaign? Well, here’s a new development…

I'm so proud of this campaign and the fight we started. Florida is too important to stay divided, which is why I've decided to step aside and proudly endorse @AVindman for U.S. Senate.
Stay tuned. Next steps will be announced in the coming days.

[image or embed]

— Jennifer Jenkins For Florida (@jenniferjenkins.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 12:48 PM

#FLsen
@avindman.bsky.social
@politico.com
www.politico.com/news/2026/01…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 9:23 PM

Mr. Pierce, at Esquire“There’s an Interesting New Challenger in Florida’s Senate Race”:

If it only added to the president’s current miseries, Vindman’s announcement would be worth it. Vindman was an implacable witness throughout the process of Impeachment I, testifying to what he knew of the president’s attempt to shake down the government of Ukraine for help in ratfcking the Biden campaign. From his testimony:

Vindman: I saw a lot of this unfold, frankly, in the press. And the initial storyline was on, you know, on—the initial story line was focused on Ukrainian interference in 2016 elections. And then, subsequently, it was the Bidens began to be incorporated into this narrative and that Hunter Biden, who was on the board of this firm Burisma, was involved in some misdealings. There was an investigation into Burisma, and the story goes that the vice president was responsible for this investigation removed to terminate this investigation into Burisma.

Q: This was the narrative that was out, is that what you’re saying?

Vindman: Yes.

Q: You had said a moment ago that this, as you just said, is a narrative, but when Ambassador Sondland mentioned these investigations, I think you referred to that as the first time there were professional communications related to that. What do you mean by that?

Vindman: Government officials that were—so that was the first time I’ve heard firsthand a government official talk about these investigations and the fact that this investigation was a do-out for anything.

We wear the chains we forged in life, Mr. President.

Trump impeachment whistleblower Alexander Vindman launches Democratic Senate campaign in Florida

[image or embed]

— Politico (@politico.com) January 27, 2026 at 6:05 AM

Politico:

Vindman’s entrance into the race pulls Trump’s agenda and record to the forefront of the Senate contest in Florida, bringing a national focus to a race in the president’s home state — one now widely seen as Republican-leaning. Democrats have a narrow path to wrest control of the Senate in November, in which they’d have to keep all the seats they currently hold and flip four others.

Vindman, born in Ukraine when it was still part of the Soviet Union, was an aide on the NSC during Trump’s first term. He testified before Congress about Trump’s 2019 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the president floated an investigation of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump appeared to tie future U.S. aid to Ukraine’s willingness to launch and announce a probe that would be damaging to Biden.

The Senate acquitted Trump in that case, and Vindman, an Army combat veteran and lieutenant colonel, was fired from his position with the NSC. Vindman went on to become a vocal Trump critic, published two books and worked as a senior adviser for VoteVets, which helps to elect veterans to public office. He first floated a run for Senate in May 2025 on CBS Miami. He said at the time that he thought the 2026 midterms would be a referendum on Trump…

The Senate seat in Florida is up in a special election this year, and whoever wins will have to run again in 2028. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Moody, a former state attorney general, to the Senate when Marco Rubio became Trump’s secretary of State.

Moody has to run for the seat for the first time in November, and appointed senators have a history of faring less well than those who were elected. But Moody already received Trump’s endorsement and is battle-tested statewide, having won her state attorney general races twice, both times by higher margins than DeSantis’ gubernatorial wins.

Any statewide Democratic candidate faces an uphill climb in Florida, given that Republican voters in the state outnumber Democratic voters by around 1.4 million people. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report also classified the Senate seat in Florida as being in the “Solid R” category — the most GOP-friendly ranking available.

Moody, who comes from a prominent legal family and isn’t facing a serious GOP challenger, has Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio on her campaign team. And former Trump campaign co-chair Chris LaCivita has a key role in a super PAC supporting her election.

Vindman’s campaign video draws attention to affordability issues that appeared to have had an impact in the better-than-expected showing Democrats had in 2025 races. He also brought attention to higher Obamacare premiums that kicked in this year. Moody — along with most Senate Republicans — didn’t support extending enhanced subsidies for premiums, a decision GOP pollsters previously warned would be unpopular

Politics are also in Vindman’s family. His twin brother, Eugene Vindman, was elected to represent Virginia in Congress in 2024, in the seat formerly held by now-Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

It’s straightforward – it was my duty to stand up for what is right and report Donald Trump's corruption. That's what I did then, and that’s why I’m running for Senate now to end the chaos, crush corruption, and cut costs.

[image or embed]

— Alexander S. Vindman (@avindman.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:01 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    5. 5.

      Old Man Shadow

      Really don’t have a lot of hope for Florida, but I’d be happy to be proven wrong.

      Hopefully before the place sinks into the Atlantic/Gulf.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BlueGuitarist

      Sabato’s Crystal Ball moved the Florida US Senate election from solid R to Likely R based on Vindman’s announcement. (One of the major non-partisan election forecasters)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Darkrose

      I’m glad Vindman’s running. I also really wish I could stop getting texts to send money to him. I don’t send money to candidates I can’t vote for any more, and I hate that I regret ever donating through ActBlue because the begging texts are NON-STOP. I got three from VIndman within half an hour of his announcing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Motivated Seller

      It’s an uphill climb, but you can’t win if you don’t show up. Lets hope he nails it.

      Thinking of Beto O’rourke, hopefully Vindman accomplishes more than the swooning out-of-state donors.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Montanareddog

      @Old School:

      Source: ICE to begin using empty Melania theaters as temporary detention facilities.— NY Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 2:03 PM

      Just checked my local multiplex; the listings have changed from 3 showings a day to 2, and now all in the same 26 seat screen. Friday to Sunday’s  6 showings have a total of 3 tickets sold for 1 screening and 0 for the other 5.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eduardo

      A true hero, couldn’t think of anybody else better to be my Senator.  Uphill battle and all that, but damn, I don’t remember having voted enthusiastically for a Dem in a Florida state level election.  (Always against the bad guys, and all of them were positively really bad and getting worse.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Princess

      @Montanareddog: I’m honestly surprised it’s going *this* badly. I thought there were enough nice white GOP ladies who think Melania is pretty and want to see her clothes to give each theatre a modest showing fir a week or so, just based n things I see social media randos. I guess they don’t really care.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      japa21

      If there is a year to win in Florida, this is it.  Trump’s approval rating there is 46% and likely to go even further down.

      Vindman is a likeable person, though not necessarily super dynamic.  Let’s see how much of a retail politician he can be.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I honestly don’t think that’d be enough to draw me into a theater to see the thing. MST3K went after movies that were bad in interesting or at least amusing ways, and the absolute best, bending over backwards to be positive, thing you could say about a Melania documentary is that it would be boring. Maybe not quite as boring as staring at a blank screen for ninety minutes, but certainly less interesting than a repeating loop of the theater’s “buy our snacks” ad. There’s just not much to work with for mockery.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Did anybody check with Charlie Crist first to see if this was okay?

      I keed! Bless you all for fighting the fight. At the very least make those Republicans lie on record.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      different-church-lady

      I have to admit that a straight honest Melania documentary would be fascinating. In the same way that a documentary about women who propose to serial killers in prison would be fascinating.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      Vindman, born in Ukraine when it was still part of the Soviet Union

      Reminds me that my paternal grandmother was born in Ukraine when it was still part of Tsarist Russia.

      Reply

