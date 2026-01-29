Pretty good name for a snowplow!

brass solidarity band performing “stand by me” in the streets of whittier next to alex pretti’s memorial. the crowd started chanting “the people united will never be defeated” so they incorporated it into the song. i love minneapolis

Scrolling through the photos of Pam Bondi's "Minnesota rioters," it's just hero after hero. Every photo includes a cowardly DHS agent with their back to the camera. Bondi thinks she's going to win the propaganda war with this shit, but it's never been more clear that they're losing.

he looks like he just spotted the grim reaper out in the crowd and is trying to figure out where he's seen that tall hooded figure before.

WATCH– Tim Walz on his call with Trump officials: "Not once did they ever say Alex or Renee's name. Not once did they ask how the people of Minnesota were doing. So look, I know who I'm dealing with, and I know the reason that he was calling me was he needed something from us."

Governor Tim Walz warns of a national unraveling in an interview with @isaacstanleybecker.bsky.social. “It’s worse than you think,” Walz says of the situation in Minnesota.

Gift link:

… Walz bowed out of his reelection race earlier this month. The 2024 vice-presidential candidate said that he didn’t want politics to interfere with his work amid an intensifying federal probe into welfare fraud in his state. Two days later, his phone rang, and it was Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis. Renee Good had been shot and killed by an ICE officer, one of thousands of federal agents deployed to Minnesota as part of what the Trump administration declared the largest immigration-enforcement operation in history. “Get yourself prepared,” was the mayor’s message, Walz recalled to me. He had understood instantly that the kind of unrest not seen since the summer of 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, could be returning to Minneapolis.

Barely two weeks later, federal agents shot and killed a second Minneapolis resident. Walz still doesn’t know the names of the agents who unloaded their firearms into Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse. State authorities were blocked from investigating both killings. Instead, the governor was placed under federal investigation along with other Democratic officials. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is demanding access to Minnesota’s voter rolls, couching the extraordinary election-year request as a quid pro quo for restoring “law and order.”…

President Trump called Walz “seriously retarded” in a Thanksgiving post on social media. Yet the president reported having a “very good call” with the governor on Monday, saying the two were “on a similar wavelength.”

By the time of their conversation, senior advisers to the president had smeared Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” and “would-be assassin.” Trump declined to echo those characterizations in interviews and other comments this week. But in their phone call, Walz told me, the president didn’t say Pretti’s name, didn’t express condolences for his family, and didn’t ask how residents of the state were doing.

Instead, Walz said, the president complained. “I just don’t understand you Minnesotans,” he said, arguing that ICE raids had “worked fine” in other places, including New Orleans and Louisville, Kentucky. The president pressed him to cooperate with immigration authorities, according to Walz. The governor told me that he would comply with federal law, but outlined strict limits on his cooperation. “I’m not sure I can do much more,” the governor said. “I’m not going to send my police in to search preschools. I’m not going to have them walk down the street and ask brown people for their papers. I’m not going to do that, because that’s not my job and I don’t think it’s constitutional.”

He gave the president two conditions for their working more closely together: removing federal agents and allowing the state to take part in probes into the two killings. The president, meanwhile, promoted a change in his approach to Minnesota, saying that he was sending Tom Homan, his “border czar,” to replace Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol official who had become a public face of the administration’s most confrontational tactics. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment…

Walz said that he wants to see a major drawdown of federal agents and dramatically different tactics. He said he gave Homan a window of several days to reorient the operation. That window closes tomorrow. “If we don’t see a massive change here,” Walz told Homan, “I have no choice but to go back and tell my folks that you’re not doing it.”

“And look,” the governor added, “the folks on the street are skeptical.”…

One thing the governor said he did know was that the damage had already been profound. “The disruption and the moral harm that they have done to our state is unimaginable,” he said. He saw the fear up close recently when residents mistook the SUVs in his security detail for ICE vehicles and fled on foot. Children are staying home from school, he said. Families are fearful of going out for groceries. For people watching from outside Minnesota, the governor said, “it’s worse than you think.”

Minnesota may offer a glimpse of what’s in store for other states. “That assault will come to your state soon,” Walz warned. This is why he has been encouraged to see some red-state governors speak out. Kevin Stitt, the Republican governor of Oklahoma and the chair of the National Governors Association, joined his Democratic vice chair, Wes Moore of Maryland, in calling for a “reset” in immigration enforcement. Governor Phil Scott, a Republican from Vermont, called on Trump to pause the operations, saying simply, “Enough.”…

Walz won’t be on the ballot in November’s election, but he thinks the contest is at the heart of the administration’s tactics. The Justice Department’s demand for Minnesota’s voter rolls, he said, was the giveaway. The president’s party, he predicted, will be “wiped out” in a free and fair vote—assuming there is one.

“But I hear Americans on this,” he added. What they say is, “‘What makes you think we can get to November?’”