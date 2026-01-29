Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread

by | 37 Comments

Pretty good name for a snowplow!

"Abolish ICE" was submitted 9,200 times for Chicago's snowplow naming contest, records show. blockclubchi.co/3ZAnDTZ

— Block Club Chicago (@blockclubchi.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 10:42 AM

brass solidarity band performing “stand by me” in the streets of whittier next to alex pretti’s memorial. the crowd started chanting “the people united will never be defeated” so they incorporated it into the song. i love minneapolis

— taylr (@taylordahlin.com) January 26, 2026 at 7:22 PM

Scrolling through the photos of Pam Bondi's "Minnesota rioters," it's just hero after hero. Every photo includes a cowardly DHS agent with their back to the camera.
Bondi thinks she's going to win the propaganda war with this shit, but it's never been more clear that they're losing.

— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 3:40 PM

You see ICU Nurse Alex Pretti assisting veterans learning to walk again. Donald Trump sees a domestic terrorist and suckers and losers.

— The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) January 28, 2026 at 5:31 PM

The parents of Alex Pretti have retained a former federal prosecutor who helped Minnesota's attorney general convict the police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck of murder. https://to.pbs.org/3ZA2HfU

— PBS News (@pbsnews.org) January 28, 2026 at 7:44 PM


he looks like he just spotted the grim reaper out in the crowd and is trying to figure out where he's seen that tall hooded figure before.

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 5:19 PM

WATCH– Tim Walz on his call with Trump officials: "Not once did they ever say Alex or Renee's name. Not once did they ask how the people of Minnesota were doing. So look, I know who I'm dealing with, and I know the reason that he was calling me was he needed something from us."

— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 8:33 PM

Governor Tim Walz warns of a national unraveling in an interview with @isaacstanleybecker.bsky.social. “It’s worse than you think,” Walz says of the situation in Minnesota.

— The Atlantic (@theatlantic.com) January 28, 2026 at 9:40 PM

Gift link:

Walz bowed out of his reelection race earlier this month. The 2024 vice-presidential candidate said that he didn’t want politics to interfere with his work amid an intensifying federal probe into welfare fraud in his state. Two days later, his phone rang, and it was Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis. Renee Good had been shot and killed by an ICE officer, one of thousands of federal agents deployed to Minnesota as part of what the Trump administration declared the largest immigration-enforcement operation in history. “Get yourself prepared,” was the mayor’s message, Walz recalled to me. He had understood instantly that the kind of unrest not seen since the summer of 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, could be returning to Minneapolis.

Barely two weeks later, federal agents shot and killed a second Minneapolis resident. Walz still doesn’t know the names of the agents who unloaded their firearms into Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse. State authorities were blocked from investigating both killings. Instead, the governor was placed under federal investigation along with other Democratic officials. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is demanding access to Minnesota’s voter rolls, couching the extraordinary election-year request as a quid pro quo for restoring “law and order.”…

President Trump called Walz “seriously retarded” in a Thanksgiving post on social media. Yet the president reported having a “very good call” with the governor on Monday, saying the two were “on a similar wavelength.”

By the time of their conversation, senior advisers to the president had smeared Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” and “would-be assassin.” Trump declined to echo those characterizations in interviews and other comments this week. But in their phone call, Walz told me, the president didn’t say Pretti’s name, didn’t express condolences for his family, and didn’t ask how residents of the state were doing.

Instead, Walz said, the president complained. “I just don’t understand you Minnesotans,” he said, arguing that ICE raids had “worked fine” in other places, including New Orleans and Louisville, Kentucky. The president pressed him to cooperate with immigration authorities, according to Walz. The governor told me that he would comply with federal law, but outlined strict limits on his cooperation. “I’m not sure I can do much more,” the governor said. “I’m not going to send my police in to search preschools. I’m not going to have them walk down the street and ask brown people for their papers. I’m not going to do that, because that’s not my job and I don’t think it’s constitutional.”

He gave the president two conditions for their working more closely together: removing federal agents and allowing the state to take part in probes into the two killings. The president, meanwhile, promoted a change in his approach to Minnesota, saying that he was sending Tom Homan, his “border czar,” to replace Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol official who had become a public face of the administration’s most confrontational tactics. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment…

Walz said that he wants to see a major drawdown of federal agents and dramatically different tactics. He said he gave Homan a window of several days to reorient the operation. That window closes tomorrow. “If we don’t see a massive change here,” Walz told Homan, “I have no choice but to go back and tell my folks that you’re not doing it.”

“And look,” the governor added, “the folks on the street are skeptical.”…

One thing the governor said he did know was that the damage had already been profound. “The disruption and the moral harm that they have done to our state is unimaginable,” he said. He saw the fear up close recently when residents mistook the SUVs in his security detail for ICE vehicles and fled on foot. Children are staying home from school, he said. Families are fearful of going out for groceries. For people watching from outside Minnesota, the governor said, “it’s worse than you think.”

Minnesota may offer a glimpse of what’s in store for other states. “That assault will come to your state soon,” Walz warned. This is why he has been encouraged to see some red-state governors speak out. Kevin Stitt, the Republican governor of Oklahoma and the chair of the National Governors Association, joined his Democratic vice chair, Wes Moore of Maryland, in calling for a “reset” in immigration enforcement. Governor Phil Scott, a Republican from Vermont, called on Trump to pause the operations, saying simply, “Enough.”…

Walz won’t be on the ballot in November’s election, but he thinks the contest is at the heart of the administration’s tactics. The Justice Department’s demand for Minnesota’s voter rolls, he said, was the giveaway. The president’s party, he predicted, will be “wiped out” in a free and fair vote—assuming there is one.

“But I hear Americans on this,” he added. What they say is, “‘What makes you think we can get to November?’”

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      Since we published this, Pam Bondi’s X account has started posting mugshots of Minnesotans arrested for impeding ICE/CBP. Sharing a defendant’s photo publicly in this way is forbidden under DOJ rules

      That woman looks great in her photo. I would suggest that everyone who gets their photo distributed use it as their social media profile pic. Fuck these assholes and their intimidation tactics.

      Also, everyone who acted like antisemitism was unique to the left should head over to X, where they are Jew-vestigating photos of Alex Pretti, and are apparently deeply confused by the fact that he has an Italian last name. I have no idea what his ethnic background is, but the idea of intermarriage seems to bewilder these people. Maybe if your parents were cousins going back centuries, the reality of people mixing feels remote.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      everyone who acted like antisemitism was unique to the left

       

      I’m pretty sure that’s a set of zero, unless you’re referring to right wingers that like to lie about the left.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      unless you’re referring to right wingers that like to lie about the left 

      Yes. There’s a cohort of socons (Dreher is one) who love to talk about “our Judeo-Christian heritage” and who pretend that the right loves Jewish people/left hates Jewish people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah: You know…. how the Worst People on the Internet get a hold of someone’s photo and try to discern information from it, like the lunatics that they are. Like Candace Owens “trans-vestigating” Brigitte Macron. Just another internet tradition of which to be aware!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Oh, that’s all of a piece with “RW mind reading”, often encountered on the internet:

      “Oh, you’re against X, so you must be a LIBERAL who is for A, B and C and against Y and Z!”

      Mind-reading. It’s because they’re MENTAL.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @Betty: There is so much that’s weird about it! First of all, from what I understand, southern Italians and Ashkenazi Jews share some DNA…. Which should be no surprise, as those people spent a whole lot of time living in the same places, going back to the Roman Empire. Also, there were a lot of Italians and Jews arriving in the New York area around the same time. (Both Mr. Suzanne and I have both Italian and Jewish ancestry and it came from this wave. If Mr. Suzanne grew a bit more facial hair and was about 20 pounds lighter, he would look very much like Alex Pretti.)

      Like, I know JD Vance and his battalion of other Broyhillbillies — I’m sorry, “Heritage Americans” — have seven generations of their family buried in the same cemetery….. but most white people in this country are very much mutts. Our ancestors got out a bit! Their version of American history is just so strange.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      This morning’s Politico Playbook had a link to a picture of Tulsi Gabbard at the scene of yesterday’s FBI raid on the Fulton County elections operation center.

      Apparently Trump’s Director of National Intelligence has been frozen out of policy-making concerning Venezuela, Iran etc. One of her remaining jobs is investigating spurious charges that Democrats stole the 2020 election.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Belafon

      I believe the photo of Pretti helping the two men is fake. If you find the zoomed out picture, the flag only has 11 stripes, he was not a therapist, the guy has only one leg, and he doesnt have one of the waist straps like the other guy does.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Apparently Trump’s Director of National Intelligence has been frozen out of policy-making concerning Venezuela, Iran etc.

       
      Honestly, relatively speaking, that’s not a terrible thing.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Quiltingfool

      I’m wondering where all the Trump supporters are? Shouldn’t they be gathering in Minneapolis to support ICE?  Where are all the local Trumpers?  Are they counter protesting?  If so, where are the videos?

      These are rhetorical questions, of course.  We know the answers.  The only ICE supporters are influencers, and they are only in Minneapolis to make money.

      You’d think the J6ers would be gathering, but I’m going to assume they are already there, working for ICE.  I just hope those guys are saving those big paychecks; they may need to hire lawyers at some point.  Or personal security.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Belafon:  it’s a damned shame but we really have to cultivate cynicism regarding the media we consume.

      We are going to be seeing a torrent of AI generated propaganda, and listen— technology always gets better, always.

      There was a time not very long ago that we could pick out AI images by counting fingers.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot: I wish I could claim credit! I saw someone else use it, might even have been another jackal…. but it’s fantastic and deserves to be shared far and wide.

      The only thing is….. Broyhill makes some nice furniture, and Vance seems very much like he’s fucking couches from the swap meet. Not to kinkshame.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah:

      PHUCK that trifling azz crooked trick 

      Good morning, and may I note that “trifling” is the absolutely perfect way to describe these unserious clowns.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ohio Mom

      @Baud: The organized Jewish community, by which I mean the big national organizations and their local chapters, and quite a few otherwise everyday liberal and Democratic-voting American Jews, are all very convinced the left is dangerously antisemetic.

      Every statement that just maybe Palestinians deserve self-determination and their own state is a mortal threat somehow to congregants in their pews at setvices.

      Having distanced myself from all of them, I can’t be sure but they may be beginning to experience a tiny sliver of cognitive dissonance that Trump and MAGA aren’t good for us.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      Vance’s love of “Heritage-Americans” reminds me of the Texan in Catch-22 who “felt, patriotically, that people of means – decent folk – should be given more votes than drifters, whores, criminals, degenerates, atheists, and indecent folk – people without means.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Ohio Mom:

      are all very convinced the left is dangerously antisemetic.

       

      My focus was on the word “unique.” Do these orgs believe that there’s no antisemitism outside of the left?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Belafon: I don’t know about the other possible AI artifacts, but I spent some time last fall working with wounded/disabled (Ukrainian) soldiers, and learned that depending on the location of the injury/amputation, fitting a leg prosthesis may be difficult or impossible. So seeing a guy on one prosthetic leg doesn’t strike me as out of the question.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Apparently the FBI raided an election office in Fulton County, GA, and seized ballots. This was somehow in response to Trump’s claims about the 2020 election. What ballots are they talking about? That election was over 5 years ago. Would the ballots still be there?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: And this morning’s Politico Playbook answered a question I’ve been wondering about: where is Jim Justice? I thought West Virginia’s new Senator would make more of a splash than he has. Justice certainly hasn’t had the ubiquitous media presence enjoyed by predecessor Joe Manchin.

      Anyway, the answer is, unsurprisingly, a Northern Virginia steakhouse. From an article by NOTUS reporter Emily Kennard:

          It’s an unassuming Outback Steakhouse tucked into a strip mall in the suburbs of Arlington, Viginia, where Justice and constant canine companion Babydog, a plump English bulldog, have a regular table….

      He holds what one staffer calls “impromptu staff meetings” at a corner booth that can accommodate staffers, the Senator and Babydog.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      p.a.

      @Ohio Mom:  Having distanced myself from all of them, I can’t be sure but they may be beginning to experience a tiny sliver of cognitive dissonance that Trump and MAGA aren’t good for us.

       

       

      Hell, I’m not Jewish and I remember tRump1’s fluffing of the Charlottesville Nazis marching chanting “Jew will not replace us.”  (IIRC the wonderful media cleaned the chant up to “You will not…”)

      What more evidence would they need?

      Reply

