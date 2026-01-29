How do we feel about the budget deal?
1.
It buys us two weeks. We should get busy and use it.
2.
Did Democrats do it? It must suck!
3.
Too soon to tell.
4.
I thought the Republicans blinked. But I haven’t given it much thought.
5.
I haven’t paid enough attention to it to have an opinion. It appears I procrastinated long enough on calling my Senators that it’s too late. Or do I have another two weeks to procrastinate?
6.
It’s OK, but the House has to pass this revised version or it’s Shutdown time. Unless, in the weeds, the House language allows for the individual Appropriations they bundle together to be passed separately in the Senate. Seems unlikely
Edit – Even then they have to pass the thing for DHS to be funded, even if the other agencies have their funding (provided TOM signs it).
7.
It’s fine, but Democrats still have the problem that it doesn’t matter what they agree to, the White House will violate it. At some point Democrats need to figure out how to address the problem of accountability.
8.
it’s not shareable, but it’s so funny I will retype it: (from someone named ‘daendeleon’ on Threads, which I’m not on, via bluesky):
Greg Bovino was asked how he felt about his demotion today. “Well, obviously, I’m not happy”, he replied. Someone in the crowd shouted back, “So which one are you?”
Now, I’m a short guy and I’m not on board with making fun of people for their appearance, but Bovino is a stunted little shrimp of a runt-faced piece of tiny shit
LOL years ago I think it was here someone said something like “hey, I’m fat and my wife is fat and you should go to hell if you make fat jokes, but let me tell you about Chris Christie — I hate that fat fuck” so that’s where I am with the short jokes on Munchkin Himmler
9.
@Martin: That’s too be seen in the can that was kicked down the way.
10.
@M31: Hilarious. The 1/3 Reich speaks.
11.
@M31: I’m tall (ish) and used to be chunky and I’ll drink to that!
12.
Sounds like it’s not really a deal in any sense. Dems agreed to give up all hostage leverage, and to revisit DHS as a stand-alone within two weeks.
I guess I think that’s fine in the sense that I fundamentally don’t believe in the hostage thing. Obviously Schumer and top Dems thought the standalone issue is strong enough on its own. Or else they don’t really care, which is also a possibility. I think they feel good. I think they like where we’re at right now.
Bottom line for right now is we agreed to do nothing, and have received nothing in return. It’s nothing for nothing… marking time, waiting, wishing, hoping…In other words, right on brand.
13.
@Martin: They can’t. They have no power to hold anyone accountable. That ship sailed in 2016.
We don’t have the courts, we don’t have the executive, we don’t even have the legislature.
The American people need to fix that. The party can only do something about it if the people put them back in power in large enough numbers and for long enough to overcome Republican obstruction on making those fixes. The will to do it also needs to be there, and having a large chunk of the electorate pushing for it helps there. But only voters can fix this, and in the case where voting is no longer sufficient, only uprising can.
-
I was amazed at the list of R senators who joined the Dems. Rick Scott and Tommy Tuberville?!? Maybe killing a white man with a legal gun has upset some MAGA folks.
-
@A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan):
Or they have their own agenda.
16.
We feel awesome about this. The Republicans got totally rolled.
The Democrats now have two weeks to pin the Republicans to the card and pull their wings off piece by piece while not having to deal with the bothsidesist “why did you shut down the government” media drumbeat.
Then they still get to kill their big hostage, which is the TSA, watching air travel slowly fall apart. Without the rest of the government not shutting down they could let that run until September.
Big win if you are paying attention.
17.
@A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan): There’s more than one way to look at “Republicans like Rick Scott are on board for this.”
18.
@Bupalos: Getting Republicans to pull DHS out of the bundled funding bills means DHS is going to have a hell of a time getting its appropriation bill passed.
It being bundled in is a large part of what makes it hard to avoid voting for it. Senate Dems have relatively little incentive to vote for it as long as the administration keeps letting its agents kill people.
This was never going to be able to accomplish much practically, as the OBBBA gave ICE a massive slush fund and the Trump administration wasn’t going to follow any rules anyway. As a symbolic and messaging gesture though, Republicans gave Dems an even stronger hand to play here. Less collateral damage and the ability to focus solely on ICE abuses without other things breaking, and given the moment, we don’t need a shutdown to get people to pay attention like we did with ACA subsidies. They’re already paying attention.
19.
@M31:
Bovino is a stunted little shrimp of a runt-faced piece of tiny shit.
That’s too on point not to repeat.
As for today’s proceedings, I’m a tossup between kick the can down the road and live to fight another day but for the latter being dangerous, maybe even deadly, for too many humans.
-
@Eolirin: this isn’t a binary. Dems hold a certain large percentage of the judiciary and legislature and that percentage will only vary by up to 10% over the next decade.
How we use the power we have right now is probably indicative of how we’re going to use the marginally greater or marginally lesser power we will have in the short and medium term future. It’s not an off/on thing. We are not “out of power” and we will not be inversely “in power” later. This is the way people and the media talk, but it’s not reality.
-
But only voters can fix this, and in the case where voting is no longer sufficient, only uprising can.
How does this square with Virginia Dems trying to pass their AWB, for example? Especially after two people were murdered in cold blood by federal agents this month. It makes absolutely no sense in this political environment in my opinion to continue to push measures like this, in effect disarming their own constituents. And there’s always LEO carveouts
-
@Bupalos: The majority of Congress is an off/on thing. The majority of the Supreme Court is an off/on thing, that we shit away in 2016.
-
@Eolirin: Correction: they WERE paying attention. We’ll see what the calculus is later. The reason Republicans are happy to kick the can is because Dems have an advantage NOW. They’re betting they can refrain from murdering white people for a week, and the calculus will be different. We’ll see. But today we got nothing in exchange for nothing.
-
No one on our side is going to war with the feds with assault rifles.
-
@zhena gogolia: there are some binary tipping points. But it’s simply not true that we have no power, and it is instructive to see how the power that we do have is used or not used. We will probably continue as we started, though people can disagree about how to characterize that.
Again, I’m not registering an opinion on whether this can-kicking is in our interests or not. I’m skeptical but open to the possibility. It’s complicated. But I do think it would be PROFOUNDLY foolish to consider this any kind of win. It’s an engineered rainout. And we seemed to be at a point of strength. But we’ll see. Optimists will think that we’ll only be in a better position as we move along. I can see that, but I’m not sure.
-
@Baud: Leave it to the Canadians, with bolt-action target rifles and commercial-explosive IEDs.
(And yes, I’m being grumpy)
-
And the geese. Oh God the geese.
-
@M31: Was Murderous one of the seven dwarfs?
-
@Eolirin: Just to clarify things: in a lawless administration, control of the courts doesn’t matter. Only Congress can threaten a President with removal; a lawless President can ignore the rulings, and/or pardon away the criminal contempt charges, but, if 50%+1 of the house, and 2/3rds of the Senate say so, the next in line ascends to the Presidency.
The problem is, Republicans can now safely cower behind precedent to say “of course we won’t vote to convict Trump of literally holding Melania’s head under water, on live camera, streamed over satellite, while their respective secret service details brawled! Republicans never vote to convict Republicans!”
32.
Trump sues IRS and Treasury Department for $10 billion over tax return leak
-
@Baud: Speaking as one of the armed folk “on our side,”
AW HAYLL NAW.
I’m armed to defend against Bubba and Cletus and the kinds of mobs that killed Black Wall Street.
See, even they know they can’t stand against a single Marine fire team— but what they CAN do is murder their neighbors and take their dead neighbors stuff.
-
@WTFGhost: “of course we won’t vote to convict Trump of literally holding Melania’s head under water, on live camera, streamed over satellite, while their respective secret service details brawled! Republicans never vote to convict Republicans!”
wait, what did I miss?
-
@Baud: He sure does like that B number, doesn’t he?
-
I just got back from spending the better part of the day helping my friend’s daughter empty her mother’s/my friend’s assisted living apartment because she got bounced to memory care. Where she will be living a very minimalist life.
My back hurts and this is the first I’ve heard of the budget deal. I’m assuming the Democrats made a lot of noise to not much avail in order to remind normies they still exist and are the opposite of the Republicans. That’s all they can really accomplish. So good on them for accomplishing that.
-
@Baud: say more about this
-
@Castor Canadensis: Let’s not forget training and teamwork— I’d bet they can “pitch a bitch” with those bolt-action rifles.
-
well there’s Shorty and Rapey and Couchy and Nazi, not sure of the others
-
@Professor Bigfoot: “I’m safer because I have a gun” is, strictly speaking, an anti-scientific statement.
-
@A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan):
Republicans often have their own ulterior motives. I don’t have any insight about what that might be here.
-
@Bupalos: that’s what Baud thought, too. Say more about what you think they are thinking.
-
We have two weeks to focus on the ICE and CBP metamorphosis into the kkk in the twenty-first century.
We have two weeks to inject some courage into the spines of any republican electeds, ICE or CBP that do not want to be part of the kkk in the twenty-first century.
-
@Bupalos: Don’t forget, DHS includes the Coast Guard, FEMA (the bomb cyclone scheduled to hit the east coast this weekend), TSA, etc.
-
@M31: Sleazy and Tacky.
-
@Bupalos: We do not hold the SCOTUS, we do not hold congress, Democrats cannot exact accountability on this administration without Republican consent, full stop. Most of the means of effecting that accountability, even if those bodies were to start to insist on it, which they seem very loathe to do, still runs through Republican hands, either in executive branch functions or enough members of the senate needing to vote to convict in an impeachment trial.
We’re talking about the Trump administration breaking laws here.
The states can’t hold the president accountable for that shit. Our system doesn’t work like that. They can sue, and then SCOTUS has to say no, you can’t do that, and then Trump officials have to actually listen. And at both points, we’re more likely to see things go the other way.
Democrats as a minority in congress have a very limited set of tools which cannot accomplish the end being sought at all. It’s literally impossible. How you use power when you’re out of power is very different besides. The one barely informs the other.
Why you use power tends to be a more consistent signal of values, and on that front Dems are doing an okay job.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): A successful uprising doesn’t require civilians having access to assualt weapons. It doesn’t need to be that kind of violent, is more likely to fail if it is, and any state resistance is going to be out matched against the US military so it will by necessity be asymmetrical.
-
(Source:CNN) “We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn’t have to use them,” Trump said.
Hundreds of sailors drown, as Trump agrees to stop using the big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now. When he agrees to stop using boats as well, we lose three subs worth of trained personnel instantly due to being crushed in the ocean’s depths. “They should have used steam,” Trump said, as he surveyed the wreckage. “I’m like, a really smart person about this stuff.”
-
@Ohio Mom:made a lot of noise“
It’s the exact opposite of that.
-
And right on time, here they are talking about “hitting high value targets.”
-
@Bupalos: If they stop killing people in order to have a better negotiating position on DHS, they’ve stopped killing people. Which is the primary thing we’re trying to accomplish here!
That’s also winning.
-
@Bupalos: I’m sorry – that was some of my OnlyFans content leaking out.
-
@Baud: Not as long as Trump controls the nukes.
-
@Ohio Mom: You’re a good friend.
-
We do not hold the SCOTUS, we do not hold congress, Democrats cannot exact accountability on this administration without Republican consent, full stop.
So give me your theory on why they’re pulling back right now, when we have ‘no power,’ no senate, no house, no scotus, no presidency. Is there any part of the power equation they are missing that we currently have?
-
@M31: yes arguably inappropriate (in not too overt a way) but boy if there’s anybody who deserves it …
Anyhoo, as to the deal, I agree with @Jayaar: that it’s not a loss, primarily because it DOES keep DHS under the microscope, and secondarily (very much so imo but I’m sure not to the Senate Dems) because it avoids a lot of finger-pointing about DEMS DEFUNDING THE TROOPS.
I think it WILL pass the House because the Orange Guy has decreed it shall be so. (Note that Squeaker Mike has said he’ll call them all back immediately.) I think it’s another question entirely as to whether any restrictions on ICE or — more importantly! — CBP will be honored, or whether it will just end up in the courts, but remember that the whole thing started because they felt like they could do anything — including multiple unprovoked murders! — and they got totally pwned by people videoing their every step. That ain’t gonna stop, even if they think they can ignore what they agree to.
I just hope the Dems take a HARD line on the budget, including clawing back the slush fund from the Big Ball o’ Bullshit, but we’ll see just how stiff their spines are …
-
@WTFGhost: In principle, yes, but we have no idea how lawless this administration is willing to be in ignoring judicial rulings because a lot of the most important ones end up going their way.
So it matters quite a lot that we don’t have that control because it creates an ambiguity to their actions that wouldn’t otherwise exist.
-
No one on our side is going to war with the feds with assault rifles.
We will have to if voting fails, and an uprising is necessary, as Eolirin said above and was my response to.
If nothing else such weapons can serve as a deterrent. And as Professor Bigfloot says in another comment, federal agents/soldiers are not the only people to be a potential threat to queer people, POC, etc
And I’d still like to know why LEOs have carve-outs to these bills with how infamously out of control they tend to be wrt to Dem civil control in cities/states. Why aren’t they subject to 10 round mag limits?
-
@Bupalos: People, as in the public, are really pissed off and it’s scaring them. Senate Dems pivoted tactics on the back of public outrage (prior to the murders DHS funding was going to go ahead) and Republicans folded in the face of that.
It doesn’t work without the outrage.
-
@WTFGhost: WHERE DO I SIGN UP?!!!!!
-
We will have to if voting fails, and an uprising is necessary, as Eolirin said above and was my response to.
If voting fails and there’s an uprising, the assault weapons ban won’t mean much. No one is going to abandon a long-standing Dem policy based on that contingency.
I don’t know anything about the LEO exception.
-
Don’t you think the banning of “assault weapons” would hinder this, though? Bubba and Cletus are probably going to have AR-15s
-
@Eolirin: Well that’s the answer I’m’ fishing for. It’s apparently still a democracy and the intensity of public opinion matters a great deal. Move’s mountains.
The Dem bet (to the extent that people like Schumer actually give a shit which I don’t know) is that the outrage will last for a couple weeks. R’s are betting it will fade. I’m not sure either way. But this is the reality of the calculations. No one got “rolled.” Not yet. Sides are placing their markers.
-
@Eolirin: the problem I have with the “powerlessness” argument is that, while it’s true with respect to numerical advantage (aka votes) in the houses of Congress, it’s NOT true with respect to access to a microphone, ie to influencing public opinion, which in turn influences (strongly in some cases) votes in Congress.
As you observe, “it doesn’t work without the outrage,” but stoking outrage does NOT require a majority of votes. Republicans have known that and exploited it for decades!
Legislative leadership is different from executive leadership, but they’re still politicians, and that means communicating with and influencing the public. I don’t think the current Dem leadership pursues this nearly as vigorously as they could — or imo should.
-
The Doomsday clock was moved head 4 seconds a few days back. In related news, today, Jan. 29th, is the 62nd anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s movie Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. It’s a pretty good movie. I’d like to stay and talk film, but my secretary, Ms. Scott, and I have some paper work to catch up on.
-
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): No, he’s right.
And if we tried, we’d lose. Assualt weapons are not a solution to this problem.
-
@Bupalos: At OnlyFans. Jesus, it’s like we gotta explain everything to you…
-
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Sure they are.
So do we.
I have one, truth is I don’t like it— but its clean, oiled, and “good to go” if needed.
What I’ve heard is that Democrats need to back off the whole gun banning thing, because we might need to defend ourselves.
What I’ve always said is, “get those white supremacist neo-Confederate Nazi-adjacent conservatives to give their up, I’ll hand mine over with a smile. Until then… unilateral disarmament is never a good idea
ETA: Seriously, one of the biggest reasons why the AR platform is so popular is that it’s modular, easy to upgrade, and frankly cheap compared to other rifles of similar caliber. It’s going to be difficult to “ban.”
-
@Jayaar: Bingo. Republicans have two weeks to propose something or the funding for DHS ends but continues for everything else. Dems don’t have to worry about other functions of govt stopping.
-
I’m going to say something very very dark: the battle will be fought with bombs, not guns.
-
@M31: I had to read that bluesky comment three times before I got the “7 Dwarfs” joke.
-
@NeenerNeener: Needs italics: “So which one are you?”
-
@different-church-lady: Yup. Drones…
