Trump and his extra-Special Envoy had some thoughts about Russia and Ukraine today. I’m not saying they’re good thoughts.

Witkoff: “The Russians are doing things maybe that people wouldn’t give them the credit for doing, and I think it always comes down to your indomitable spirit” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 29, 2026 at 12:12 PM

The Russians are doing things like expending most of their efforts targeting Ukrainian civilians and civilian targets, especially Ukraine’s power generation and transmission infrastructure, civilian residences, Ukraine’s ports, their agricultural sector, monasteries and churches. That sort of thing.

Trump: “Because of the cold — extreme cold — I personally asked President Putin not fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week. He agreed to do that.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 29, 2026 at 12:11 PM

Listening to Donald beg for 30 mins is enough to make me consider drinking my own tea. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 12:41 PM

And then the Russians continued to strike Ukrainian power generation and transmission targets anyway.

Witkoff makes me sick with his “lots of good things happening” between russia and Ukraine What good things? Russia bombing a passenger train, blowing people to pieces, burning them alive, and forcing mothers with newborns to jump out of the train in terror for their lives? Or the humanitarian [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 12:47 PM

disaster russia caused in Kyiv, where people freeze to death in their homes—especially the elderly, too weak and cold to seek help, with no phones to call anyone after days without power? Or maybe when Russia murders, with drones, a married couple simply walking away from the frontline? — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 12:47 PM

These are good things? This all happened this week, so WHAT GOOD THINGS, YOU MORONIC JERK? — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 12:47 PM

Additionally, we now know it takes Russia about ten days to regenerate enough ordnance for the next round of major strikes on Ukrainian power generation and transmission facilities.

Russian mass Blitz air raids on Ukraine occur about every 10 days – it takes fascist Russia that long to stockpile drones and missiles and prepare the attack. There were big attacks on Jan. 9 and Jan. 20, so the next attack window opens Jan. 30 – just as temperatures dip again. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 12:07 PM

All Putin did was agree to not do much during the ten day period he wasn’t going to do much.

And there it is:

These are the most gullible, easily duped chuckleheads.

The *things* russians are doing: invading a sovereign state, murdering civilians, creating a humanitarian disaster in extreme cold, abducting children, razing towns to the ground, raping, torturing, looting [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 12:34 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump. You’ll notice that while President Zelenskyy thanks the US for making the effort, he does not confirm that the efforts were successful and he clearly states that the observable reality will provide the evidence.

Thank You, America, for the Efforts to Halt Strikes on Energy. We Hope the United States Can Make This Happen – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! First and foremost, gratitude to our energy workers and repair crews – to everyone who is truly working around the clock to provide more electricity to people. The task is extremely difficult, given the scale of the Russian strikes that have taken place. Today, during the coordination call, we heard reports from most regions where problems persist – with a significant number of daily outages. Maximum resources were deployed. The situation remains most difficult – as before – in Kyiv, especially due to heating issues. More than 450 apartment buildings in several districts of Kyiv are without heat, most of them as a result of the strikes. There is also a significant number of heating failures. In many cases, these situations have to be addressed manually. The Government of Ukraine, the capacities of state-owned companies, and other regions of our country are engaged in providing assistance. Just as with the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy is now working on a daily basis on the supply of energy equipment – tracking every single agreement with our partners and all commitments of support for Ukraine to ensure all of them are implemented. What our partners have in stock and in production is also under virtually constant monitoring – including logistics to Ukraine and deployment in Ukraine. The process must be, and is, as clear and precise as possible. Kharkiv and the region – recovery is ongoing after the strikes; the circumstances were difficult. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv region, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and the entire Dnipro region, Poltava region, our Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv region, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi and the region, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr regions – for each of them, we are recording needs and the possibilities to provide assistance. It is important that the private sector is supporting communities and that government officials are launching special budget support programs to purchase essential items – generators and other equipment. A program is already in place that enables residential buildings to receive funds – from 100,000 to 300,000 hryvnias – for autonomous power supply. The Prime Minister has prepared a grant program for small businesses – for fuel for generators and for repairs to energy equipment. Zero-interest loans are already available for sole proprietors and small entrepreneurs to purchase generators and batteries. Additional programs will also be introduced. Government officials will present all the details – the Prime Minister, the Ministers for Restoration and Energy, and the team of the President’s Office are also working on this. Thank you to everyone for the support. There was a report by the Security Service of Ukraine – by Oleksandr Poklad. Most importantly, the Security Service is neutralizing threats that, unfortunately, still persist against our state and Ukrainian citizens. Every result Ukraine achieves in defense is also a result in bringing peace closer. Poklad reported on Russian operations that were successfully blocked. I am grateful for this. We are neutralizing the enemy. There was a report today by the Commander-in-Chief on the situation at the front. The Huliaipole sector, the Pokrovsk sector, and the defense in our Kharkiv region – we are holding our positions. It is important that Ukrainian units are strong; through this strength, they are adding resilience to our entire state. Almost every hour, our negotiating team is in contact, including Rustem Umerov and other members of the delegation. We are communicating with our partners – with the American side – about truly effective formats and truly necessary results. Ukraine is ready for meetings, Ukraine is ready for decisions, and we expect our partners to be able to act as effectively as possible – in Europe, in the United States, everywhere. Exactly as required for a lasting peace. We don’t miss out on any opportunity to achieve peace and guarantee security. Thank you, America, for the efforts to halt strikes on energy. We hope the United States can make this happen. There is a statement today by the President of the United States. The situation tonight and over these days – the real situation at our energy facilities and in our cities – will show how things stand. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also presented awards to Ukrainian military personnel.

We Honor and Remember All Those Who Fought So That Ukraine Could Live – Volodymyr Zelenskyy During the Presentation of the Highest State Awards to Warriors President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Orders of the Golden Star to Heroes of Ukraine and presented the awards to the families of fallen Heroes, as well as bestowed the Cross of Military Merit on Ukrainian warriors. “Today is a landmark historical date – the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of Kruty. Our state holds deep respect for all those who stood up to defend Ukraine, for all our heroes of different eras. More than a hundred years ago, at the beginning of the occupation of our Crimea, during the fighting in the east of our country, and in this full-scale war for our independence – for Ukraine’s independence,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The memory of all those who gave their lives so that Ukraine could live was honored with a moment of silence. The President emphasized that it is precisely the tenacity and courage of our people – all those who ensure Ukraine’s strength and resilience – that make it possible for Ukraine to live. Today, millions of Ukrainians are united around the goal of securing independence for the state and a free and safe life on their own land. “It is crucial not to lose unity. To achieve a real, meaningful result for Ukraine. A life that a free, independent state wants – a free, independent Ukraine. The security that we need. The freedom that is not simply won, not just for a single historic moment, but truly secured – preserved for many years and generations to come,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. The Head of State presented the Orders of the Golden Star to the families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine. The highest title was awarded posthumously to: Police Major Dmytro Ahatyev (National Police of Ukraine). In February last year, in the Donetsk region, he led an assault group tasked with demolishing enemy positions. While mining a building, he sustained a leg injury, and his brother-in-arms suffered a concussion as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike. Despite this, Dmytro Ahatyev completed the mining operation and evacuated his brother-in-arms. The enemy position, ten occupiers, and ammunition were destroyed. However, during the return, Dmytro Ahatyev was killed in an FPV drone attack. Junior Lieutenant Pavlo Bessarab. In 2022, he defended Sumy and the region. He took part in combat near Verkhnia Syrovatka and in the liberation of Steblianka. He carried out sabotage operations behind enemy lines and contributed to the destruction of five combat vehicles and 20 occupiers, as well as to the seizure of data on an S-300 air defense system. In January 2024, Pavlo Bessarab was killed in action while covering his brothers-in-arms. Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Yemets. In the spring of 2022, he commanded a reconnaissance company of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Luhansk region. He personally destroyed an enemy tank but was wounded. After treatment, he returned to service as the commander of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade. From 2023, as part of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, he fought in the Donetsk region. Under his command, more than 800 occupiers and about 15 armored vehicles were destroyed. Maksym Yemets was killed near Pokrovsk on February 4, 2025. Junior Lieutenant Mykola Myronenko (National Guard of Ukraine). From 2023, he took part in combat near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Despite an enemy attack, he provided medical assistance to wounded brothers-in-arms and evacuated them to shelter. During the battle, he was wounded but destroyed an occupier and provided fire cover for the medical team. Mykola Myronenko was killed on June 21, 2024, as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. Major Vasyl Polahniuk (National Guard of Ukraine). He carried out combat missions in the Luhansk region and destroyed more than ten occupiers. In May 2024, under heavy artillery fire, he evacuated wounded brothers-in-arms. During another attack, an enemy shell struck the position, causing Vasyl Polahniuk to sustain multiple shrapnel gunshot wounds and burns to his arms and legs. Medics fought for his life, but on May 12, 2024, Vasyl Polahniuk died in hospital. Soldier Dmytro Shylov. In April 2024, near Krasnohorivka, he thwarted an enemy offensive attempt and destroyed two occupiers. He ensured the consolidation of the combat group and evacuated a wounded soldier. He later helped evacuate another group of brothers-in-arms. Dmytro Shylov was killed on May 23, 2024, when he moved forward to cover the retreat of his brothers-in-arms. Senior Soldier Vasyl Shkvarok. From May 2023, he took part in combat operations in the Donetsk region, in the areas of Prechystivka, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine. During assault actions, he destroyed ten occupiers, hit an infantry fighting vehicle with a grenade launcher, and cleared an enemy dugout. He repeatedly ensured the evacuation of wounded brothers-in-arms. Vasyl Shkvarok was killed on August 19, 2023, during Russian shelling. Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Shchelynskyi. From February 2022, he defended Ukraine near Shyrokyne and later in Mariupol. While encircled at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, he commanded an artillery battery. He destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles, two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and more than 30 occupiers, and, together with a self-propelled howitzer, conducted a raid beyond the plant’s perimeter and eliminated an enemy command post. Vladyslav Shchelynskyi was killed on March 22, 2022, during a Russian airstrike. The President also personally awarded the Order of the Golden Star to six Heroes of Ukraine. They are: Soldier Serhii Kotenko. Since August 2024, he has been taking part in combat in the Pokrovsk sector. From May to August 2025, for 75 consecutive days, he held a position near the settlement of Kotlyne, repelled about 20 enemy assault attempts, and prevented a breakthrough of the defensive line. From June to August 2025 alone, he destroyed more than 20 occupiers. Colonel Hennadii Kutsyi (National Guard of Ukraine). In May last year, in the Donetsk region, he prevented a breakthrough of the frontline during a Russian offensive. He successfully planned a defense with mine barriers, mortar and sniper positions, and personally led a group of warriors that advanced toward the enemy, eliminating and wounding more than 30 occupiers. In late May, near Chasiv Yar, using aerial reconnaissance, he detected an enemy sabotage group, set up an ambush, destroyed three occupiers, and forced the rest to retreat. Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Ovsiienko (State Border Guard Service of Ukraine). He commands artillery units of the National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. Under his leadership, defenders are holding a defensive line of more than 60 kilometers in the Sumy region and have destroyed nearly 1,000 occupiers, 900 fortification structures, 35 ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots, and 15 armored vehicles, tanks, and Tigr armored vehicles. Junior Sergeant Artem Rezonov. Since October 2024, under constant Russian shelling, he has held positions in the Donetsk region and commanded a Javelin team. Together with his brothers-in-arms, he repelled about 60 assaults and eliminated approximately 40 occupiers. From July 2025, for 65 days, he commanded the defense of positions near Hrodivka, where more than 50 enemy assaults were repelled. Senior Sergeant Myron Chernovol (National Guard of Ukraine). In 2025, near Hlyboke, during engineering works, he spotted an enemy sabotage group and engaged in combat, destroying five occupiers and forcing the enemy to retreat. Later, while repelling an enemy assault, he led an operational group, successfully took up positions, and initiated the defense. He personally destroyed five enemy soldiers and an infantry fighting vehicle. He coordinated the fire of adjacent units to decisively repel the offensive. Colonel Maksym Yarosh (National Guard of Ukraine). He took part in combat operations in the Slobozhanskyi and Pokrovsk sectors. Together with a special operations unit, he eliminated more than 200 occupiers, wounded 400, and captured five invaders. His unit destroyed four enemy tanks, more than ten infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, over 90 vehicles, 40 UAVs, 14 ammunition depots, and 13 enemy positions and dugouts. The Head of State also presented the Cross of Military Merit to servicemembers. The award was received by: Soldier Oleksandr Aliksieienko and Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Tishaiev. Last year, for five months, they jointly held an observation post under daily Russian shelling. Oleksandr Aliksieienko was wounded, but due to constant shelling and weather conditions, the servicemembers could not be withdrawn from their positions. This became possible only on October 28, when fog set in. In addition, Oleksandr Aliksieienko distinguished himself by rescuing brothers-in-arms who were affected by gas munitions drops. Oleksandr Tishaiev, in turn, repeatedly assisted in the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemembers and in the defense of positions near the village of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. Sergeant Viktor Hrebin (National Guard of Ukraine, Azov). In March last year, he repelled an attempt by occupiers to break through into the rear of the Ukrainian warriors’ defenses. With accurate machine-gun fire, he destroyed five occupiers and a Tigr armored vehicle. Later, he fell into an enemy mine trap and sustained severe injuries, but he organized the withdrawal of his brothers-in-arms and, as a result, saved their lives. Captain Vitalii Kravchuk (National Guard of Ukraine). In August 2025, in the Zaporizhzhia region, while retaking Russian positions, he commanded an assault group that destroyed approximately a squad of occupiers. Later, aerial reconnaissance detected a concentration of enemy forces. Vitalii Kravchuk led a group, advanced toward the enemy, and adjusted artillery fire, resulting in the destruction of four pieces of equipment and 15 occupiers. Major Dmytro Pyatenko. In August last year, he held back the enemy near Yunakivka in the Sumy region. He skillfully organized the defense and the repelling of enemy assaults, contributing to the elimination of more than ten occupiers. In September, under his command, the enemy offensive toward Shakhove in the Pokrovsk area was halted, five infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, and the enemy sustained losses in manpower.

Georgia:

Georgian Dream announces a merger of Tbilisi State University and Georgian Technical University. This is part of its controversial education reform that would bar most state universities from admitting foreign students and ban duplicate faculties within the same city. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 6:31 AM

⭕ Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna commented on the unfolding situation in Georgia: “It is a sad very bad story of what is happening with Georgian people and the regime must be put under more pressure. We need to discuss it” [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 5:55 AM

⚠️🇬🇪 Repression is escalating in Georgia.

Georgian Dream is now targeting families of political prisoners, widening the scope of intimidation and pressure.

Read the article by Elene Mikanadze:

www.leuropeista.it/en/repressio… #Georgia [image or embed] — L’Europeista (@leuropeista.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 9:03 AM

From L’Europeista:

For over 400 days, Georgians have taken to the streets every day to protest against growing Russian influence, rigged elections and the country’s increasingly anti-European drift. In response, the ruling Georgian Dream party has introduced tougher repressive laws, tightening control over media, courts and public spaces. Currently, Georgia has a higher per capita number of political prisoners than Russia, exceeding 100. Most arrests took place after the mass protests of November–December 2024 and again after October 4, 2025. Many detainees come from vulnerable social backgrounds or have serious health conditions, which further increases public sympathy. Repression and propaganda on the rise Yet instead of easing repression, the number of political prisoners has continued to grow. Alongside arrests, Georgian Dream has launched aggressive propaganda campaigns to discredit prisoners and, increasingly, their families, employing intimidation, fines, and financial pressures as punitive measures. Families under pressure In response, parents and relatives of those arrested during the pro-European demonstrations started a new civic movement: ‘For the freedom of prisoners of conscience’. Each member of this movement brings with them a unique story of resilience and bravery. One of the most harrowing stories is that of Marina Terishvili, mother of prisoner of conscience Giorgi Terishvili. She has already lost a son, killed during a demonstration on 2 February 1992, during the Georgian civil war, fuelled by both internal political conflict and Russian interference. Now, his second son is facing imprisonment. A mother’s testimony “In 1992, people were fighting for freedom and my son sacrificed his life for it; the fight continues to this day and now my [other] son is detained,” says the mother of the prisoner of conscience. Giorgi Terishvili was arrested on charges of participating in ‘gang violence’ during the ongoing protests. “Giorgi is being punished for his love of his homeland,” says Marina Terishvili. According to her, Giorgi participated in the demonstrations alone and did not even know the other detainees. A punishment that goes beyond the individual “What could have kept him at home, knowing where this government is dragging the country on the spilled blood of his brother? He attended every protest to honour his brother’s soul. He went to these protests alone, sometimes with his son, and I also went with him,’ she says. Marizi Kobakhidze, mother of another prisoner of the regime, Tornike Goshadze, was fined GEL 5,000. “When I visited my son in prison, they handed me a 5,000 GEL fine,” she explained. Pride and resistance “I will be proud of my son, while the children [of government authorities] will be ashamed of their mothers and fathers“. Tornike Goshadze reiterates his determination in a letter sent from prison. He asks her mother to smile and writes that although she once dreamed of leaving the country, her main wish now is to stay in Georgia, even if it means remaining behind bars. “I cannot be at peace even on the moon, knowing what condition my country and my people are in,” he writes.

More at the link.

Germany:

Ukraine received the first shipment of German energy equipment under a €120m winter aid package. The gear is already supplying heat and power to over 86,000 people in Kyiv, with more deliveries expected soon. #Ukraine [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) January 29, 2026 at 8:17 AM

Angola:

An Angolan businessman has donated energy-related humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of 75 power generators of varying capacities with a total value of approximately €37,000.

www.facebook.com/ukr.embassy…. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 10:10 AM

The assistance was provided by Bento Adriano Mendes, Director of the company BAM-86, Comércio e Serviços (LDA), with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Angola. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 10:10 AM

The EU:

Europe could replace US intelligence support for Ukraine within months if needed, the Financial Times reported. Officials said allies have already filled gaps before, with France providing about two thirds of Ukraine’s intel. #Ukraine [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) January 29, 2026 at 3:54 AM

Chechnya:

The PRC:

The Caspian Sea:

In the Caspian Sea, the Iranian cargo ship Caspian Shiva, en route to the port of Makhachkala, is sinking 👁👁 According to russian outlets, the vessel sustained a “breach of unknown origin” in Caspian waters, just 8 kilometers short of Makhachkala’s commercial port. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 6:49 AM

Afterward, the ship ran aground and began flooding heavily. Water is pouring into the engine room and cargo hold. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 6:49 AM

The US:

‼️An unnamed senior US envoy involved in Ukraine negotiations knows very little about Ukraine, war, or politics. He claimed Budanov was vice president, didn’t know when the full-scale war started, and has made many big mistakes. Who could this unnamed envoy be? It’s a mystery. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 3:25 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a response from the White House. A senior U.S. envoy involved in efforts to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has displayed a lack of basic understanding of Ukraine’s political system and the war itself while speaking in a closed conversation with a small group of reporters, the Kyiv Independent has learned. The official is engaged in high-level negotiations with both Moscow and Kyiv as Ukraine, Russia, and the United States reenter an active diplomatic phase under President Donald Trump’s renewed push to end the war. During recent conversations with reporters, the U.S. official incorrectly claimed that Kyrylo Budanov, the recently appointed head of the President’s Office and former chief of military intelligence, now serves as Ukraine’s vice president. “General Budanov is now their vice president,” the official said. Ukraine does not have a vice president. Under the constitution, the president is the head of state, and if the president cannot perform their duties, authority temporarily passes to the chairperson of parliament. The head of the President’s Office serves as the president’s top aide and chief of staff, overseeing daily operations, coordinating policy across government agencies, and managing relations with parliament, security institutions, and foreign partners. The role is influential but does not carry constitutional executive powers. The same U.S. official also appeared unaware of key facts about the war’s timeline. When asked whether Trump’s peace push was aimed at ending the war by its fourth anniversary on Feb. 24, the official suggested they did not know when the full-scale invasion began. “I wasn’t aware of what that anniversary date was,” the top U.S. envoy answered. “I don’t think we feel pressure to because we have a four-year anniversary.” The official went further, inaccurately claiming that Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has lasted longer than World War II. That claim is misleading. Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and the war will enter its fifth year next month. While it has now lasted longer than the German-Soviet war of 1941–1945, World War II as a whole began in September 1939 with Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland and ended in 1945, making it a longer conflict overall. The White House provided a statement in response to Kyiv Independent’s reporting. “President Trump and his entire team have done more than anyone to stop the killing and bring peace to this brutal war, including by bringing both sides together for trilateral talks last weekend,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said. “It’s pathetic that this ‘reporter’ was too scared to reach out to the White House for comment, as he does frequently, because he knows this story is nonsense and the United States has been working incredibly hard to save lives.” The remarks have heightened concern in Kyiv about the composition and preparedness of Washington’s negotiating team.

Ya think?

Trump’s envoys tasked with resolving Russia’s war lack traditional diplomatic backgrounds, a departure from past U.S. practice. Oleksandr Merezhko, head of Ukraine’s parliament foreign affairs committee, described the situation as deeply troubling. “This is a serious problem,” Merezhko told the Kyiv Independent. “(The envoy) has already made several big mistakes — both technical and, in essence, serious diplomatic ones.” Merezhko said the U.S. official appears susceptible to Russian narratives and approaches negotiations through a transactional lens rather than a political or legal one. “For example, (they) view territorial issues as real estate,” Merezhko said. “That is completely wrong. They do not know the basics — the fundamentals of politics, history, international law.” Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told the Kyiv Independent that the U.S. official also lacks experienced advisors on Russia and Ukraine. “By contrast, Putin, who has a deep understanding of the details of these negotiations, is usually accompanied by his foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, who served nine years as Russia’s ambassador to the United States,” Pifer added.

More at the link.

Back to Ukraine.

Nice catch, and a lucky escape for someone: A Russian Lancet loitering munition caught in anti-drone netting over a road in a frontline region of Ukraine. As the Lancet has a lidar and an air-burst function, it seems to have have malfunctioned, causing it to fail to detonate. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 2:39 AM

According to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Fedorov, the Ministry of Defense is working with SpaceX to address the issue of Starlink usage on Russian UAVs. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:02 AM

The SBU’s “Alpha” unit summed up the results of strikes on Russian aviation over the past year: 5 airfields and 15 aircraft were hit, with total losses estimated at around $1 billion.

t.me/c/1296224042… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 8:59 AM

Kryvyi Rih:

In Kryvyi Rih, russia killed 78-year-old Olha. She lived in this house with her daughter and son-in-law — all of them displaced from Donetsk Oblast. In September 2024, russia killed her grandson with a missile strike on a police building. He was three days away from turning 31. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 1:17 PM

Russians killed an elderly woman during a drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, governor reported. Three others are known to be wounded. Rescue crews are now clearing the rubble. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 11:09 AM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Three people were killed and at least one more injured in a russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Seven houses were damaged, one was completely destroyed [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 11:47 PM

Kostiantynivka:

This is what frontline Kostiantynivka looks like now. ​People lived here, dreamed, built their homes, worked… ​Russia has turned it into scorched ruins, destroying people’s dreams and lives along with it. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:16 AM

Kruty, Chernihiv Oblast:

Today we honour the Heroes of Kruty — young Ukrainians who stood against a vastly larger russian force in 1918 to defend Ukraine’s independence. By holding back the enemy advance, they bought crucial time for the Ukrainian People’s Republic to sign the Peace of Brest and secure intl recognition. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 12:17 PM

They chose dignity over surrender. Their sacrifice became a symbol of Ukrainian courage to defend our sovereignty — and a reminder that freedom is never given, it is defended. Eternal Glory to the Heroes! — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 12:17 PM

Pokrovoske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

The Kupyansk front, Kharkiv Oblast:

AFU combat commander Roman Kovalyov recorded an address directly from the center of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, which Russian occupiers claimed to have “liberated”. Well then, we await new statements from the Russians about yet another “liberation”. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 9:42 AM

Lyman, Donetsk Oblast:

First-person footage from a Ukrainian serviceman capturing two Russians during a building clearance operation in Lyman, Donetsk region. The operation was carried out by special forces of the State Border Guard Service’s “DOZOR” unit and the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

t.me/c/1323012452… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 8:20 AM

The Dniester Estuary, Odesa Oblast:

Divers from the State Emergency Service demining unit neutralized a Russian “Geran-2” attack UAV with an unexploded warhead in the Dniester Estuary. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 7:35 AM

Russia:

Russian rail collapse: operators are refusing shipments due to unprofitability. Freight rates below cost to ship mean 2 choices:

🔹Lose money and wear down railcars, adding maintenance costs

🔹Pay a fine for not transporting, but no wear and tear on railcars It will get worse. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 2:02 AM

In Russia, there has been talk about wanting to open the border with Ukraine. Russians who are in Ukraine supposedly cannot leave because their foreign passports have expired. “People have effectively found themselves trapped due to the lack of valid documents.” – said the Russian ombudsman. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 5:37 AM

Hmm, maybe then they shouldn’t have launched a full-scale invasion of a neighboring country? — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 29, 2026 at 5:37 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Very happy doggo getting some food from the Hachiko team in Kharkiv! It’s so cold in Ukraine right now, we are doing everything we can to help displaced dogs and cats like this. Thank you for your support! [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:34 PM

Open thread!