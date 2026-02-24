Awesome bingo card is from Subaru Diane.
You can watch at the link above. I had heard about this one but hadn’t followed up. Link from Jackie.
I have no idea what this will be like, but there are some interesting elected officials participating!
Seems to me it’s worth a try!
And this from Margaret: Defiance.org, the Portland Frog Brigade, and Courier Newsroom are hosting the State of the Swamp at the National Press Club from 7 until 11..
Live blogging from Taling Points Memo
LIVE BLOG for tonight >> Trump to Face Nation Amid Sagging Poll Numbers, Flailing on Tariffs talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/tr…
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2026-02-24T23:16:47.895Z
Another alternative suggested by H. E. Wolf –K.B. Spangler will be live blogging.
Tonight I'll be watching the SOTU so you don't have to.Mute this thread if you don't want that utter nonsense in your timeline, I'll keep all of it packaged here for convenient disposal.
