People's State of the Union | State of the Swamp | Live Blogging | and More

People’s State of the Union | State of the Swamp | Live Blogging | and More

by | 175 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

People's State of the Union | State of the Swamp | Live Blogging | and More

Awesome bingo card is from Subaru Diane.

You can watch at the link above.  I had heard about this one but hadn’t followed up.  Link from Jackie.

I have no idea what this will be like, but there are some interesting elected officials participating!

Seems to me it’s worth a try!

Auto Draft 161

And this from Margaret: Defiance.org, the Portland Frog Brigade, and Courier Newsroom are hosting the State of the Swamp at the National Press Club from 7 until 11..

Live blogging from Taling Points Memo

LIVE BLOG for tonight >> Trump to Face Nation Amid Sagging Poll Numbers, Flailing on Tariffs talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/tr…

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2026-02-24T23:16:47.895Z

Another alternative suggested by H. E. Wolf –K.B. Spangler will be live blogging.

Tonight I'll be watching the SOTU so you don't have to.Mute this thread if you don't want that utter nonsense in your timeline, I'll keep all of it packaged here for convenient disposal.

K.B. Spangler (@kbspangler.com) 2026-02-24T15:19:37.185Z

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    175Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      We have options!

      Apparently the State of the Swamp started at 7 pm, the People’s State of the Union starts at 8:30 pm, not sure when the live blogging starts.

      It would be great if BJ peeps who are watching / reading the various alternatives will share some of what they are seeing in the comments here.

      I REFUSE TO GIVE THE PIECE OF SHIT NOT EVEN ONE MORE VIEW TO COUNT.

      Full disclosure, I couldn’t bear to watch him anyway, but I am hoping for the lowest count in recent history.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jackie

      I’m glad alternatives are being provided so we don’t have to listen to FFOTUS’s whining, petulant voice, while invariably snuffing up his drippy snot! But, I will probably fall asleep during anything I watch after 9:00. Will I ever adapt to eastern time evening programming? (FFOTUS isn’t the only one allowed to whine! ;-) )

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Who is going to watch what?  I am really hoping we can all vicariously “watch” all of them though the comments.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Who else calms themselves by doing the two Waffles every night?

      (raises hand)

      5 stars on the regular waffle.
      4 on the Waffle Royale. :-(

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      “Claims the 2020 election was stolen” really should be the free square in the middle. That’s a total dead-certain gimme.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      Who is Scott Jennings?  They are talking about him on the State of the Swamp.

      Who are “they?” Scott Jennings is a disgusting FFOTUS sycophant whose main job is to insult every woman he appears with on discussion boards on CNN. Most of the women commentators want him banned. But the male head honchos running CNN like the way he belittles women.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      piratedan

      @WaterGirl: Mexico, did a raid to round up one of the cartel leaders in Northen Mexico, went badly, cartel leader died, his troops went apeshit in retribution, violence in Aculpulco and Guadalajara.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: ​
       
      It was two days ago. The Mexican army managed to kill a major cartel member in Jalisco with the help of U.S. intelligence. Guadalaraja had fires everywhere, as well in Puerto Vallarta. They managed to kill the #2 guy the next day. It was a very successful operation.

      cbsnews.com/news/el-mencho-killed-25-mexican-national-guard-troops-killed-jalisco-cartel/

      El Mencho was the name of the guy. My friends in Guadalaraja said that they were ok, but not safe. So hopefully things are better today.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin:

      Good thing that one isn’t a drinking game or everyone would be sloshed on the first 15 minutes.

      We might have to change bingo rules so that you have to cover each square twice.

      Since the orange guy said this is going to be LONG, I’m thinking it’s going to get cut short.  Anyone want to take that bet?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: He doesn’t give a shit that the cartel guy died, might even be a positive. But they used U.S. intelligence.

      It was a disaster in that 25 troops died and of course Jalisco wide terror.

      I didn’t realize though that the goal was to take him unharmed.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TheOtherHank

      My clueless congresscritter (Sam Liccardo, D-Silicon Valley) is attending and bringing a guest.

      Sadly, at the moment his only primary opponents are a Republican and an independent. I dearly want to vote for a Democrat that doesn’t brag about how hard he’s working on bipartisan legistlation during this attempt at a fascist takeover.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      M31

      lol fucking media like the Atlantic are saying things like “this is trump’s chance to turn things around”

      these fuckers just want so hard to be able to call trump ‘the comeback kid’ — “come on Donald all you have to do is not shit yourself and fling poo and you’re back in it”

      my prediction: 50/50 between he’s so lobotomized and sedated he does a little slow sing song litany of greatest (fictional) hits and wanders off, or full spittle flecked Nazi rage for a couple of hours

      all depends on the drug mix his handlers have him on

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MagdaInBlack

      @cain: At work, my boss’s whole family is from Jalisco. In Guadalajara, her cousin runs a shuttle service, I guess you’ld call it: take people to appointments, tourists to airport, stuff like that. Cartel stopped one of their drivers, made him get out of the car, pushed the car down the street and set it on fire.

      So there’s that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      H.E.Wolf

      Quick disclaimer: I won’t be liveblogging. Writer and Olympic-level snarkist KB Spangler will be doing the live blog.

      “K.B. Spangler lives in North Carolina with her husband and two completely awful dogs. […] All projects include themes of privacy, politics, technology, civil liberties, the human experience, and how the lines between these blur like the dickens.”
      kbspangler.com/about-2/

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: I though Joe Biden was a good choice for the middle square, but I think you’re right about the election.

      I’m sure he even mumbles about it in his sleep.

      *Are we sure he is able to sleep at night?  Seems like all those drug cocktails wold wreak havoc with your system.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      @cain: Thanks.

      The U.S. Embassy said via X that its personnel in eight cities and the state of Michoacan would shelter in place and work remotely Monday, and it warned U.S. citizens in many parts of Mexico to do the same. The Department of State Consular Affairs, in a message telling U.S. citizens to continue sheltering in place, said on social media that taxi and rideshare service had been suspended in Puerto Vallarta.

      US Embassy says on X.  WTF?

      Makes me think they didn’t provide any warning to US citizens in Mexico.  Life means nothing to them.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Tom Levenson

      I’m afraid that I have a prior engagement rearranging my sock drawer this evening and will not be able to pay attention to Mr. Trumps eructations.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cain

      Impatient for this start. I’m now commenting on the blogfathers bsky account telling him his switch to Linux is inevitable.

      He left the GOP and now he will leave windows.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: I am a big fan of the baby zebra, myself.

      I will say what I used to say of Bailey: he looked like he was hand-painted by god.  All that attention to detail with Bailey’s black spots.  When people asked what kind of dog he was, I would answer with “he’s a black & white”.

      He was just a little guy when I got him. The sweetest thing was that one of his tiny little testicles was black, and the other was white.

      So much attention to detail!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      Didn’t realize that some of the violence south of the border was happening in Guadalajara. My cousin and his wife live there, I need to check and see if they’re OK.

      I had intended to try to watch the SOTU, but a wave of drowsiness hit me about 20 minutes ago, and I’m no night owl anyway.  I’m going to follow the TPM liveblogging for probably no more than 20 minutes or so, then go to bed.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      p.a.

      GF made me look for a sec (he was basking in applause not speaking thank dog) but his hair looks like he just woke from a nap.  Need the reserves I guess to poutrage for two hours.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Trivia Man

      The old democratic congressman with the fancy cane walked out during the opening remarks. PBS camera covered him, couldn’t read the sign he was holding. A republican tried to tear it out of his hands, words were exchanged.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Jesus watching the Republicans glad handing with him is so disgusting. The intensly “Oh so very happy to see you SIR!!” adulation this year is clearly inversely proportional to his poll ratings.

      Same for the applause

      Now, back to watching Pardise.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Trivia Man

      Hockey team didn’t get seats, they come in the door and stand for a long time getting cheered. Nice way to take a break and save energy as a speaker. CLaims the women will be coming to the WH soon – but I think they have already said they won’t accept.

      Announced the goalie is getting “the highest civilian honor!” Just the goalie.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Jackie

      @Trivia Man:

      The old democratic congressman with the fancy cane walked out during the opening remarks. PBS camera covered him, couldn’t read the sign he was holding.

      His sign said Black people aren’t apes. Apparently a few republicans tried to tear it away from him.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Trivia Man

      He tried to shame democrats by saying “they voted against all my big tax cuts…” the Democrats stood proudly and essentially took a bow.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Trivia Man

      time for tariffs – can’t wait to see how he addresses the supremes in the house. The worst 3 aren’t there, only votes against him on this are there.

      “Very unfortunate ruling” but all countries will continue to work with me vecuase they know I could do worse to them.

      Close up of roberts, he looks like he ate a lemon.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Trivia Man

      Tariffs will replace income tax soon. (Doubt!)

      Claims the “new method” of tariffs is better but more complicated and totes legal, no cap.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Trivia Man: Close up of roberts, he looks like he ate a lemon.

      In this battle between oligarchy and dictatorship, Johnny Boy thinks oligarchy won.  Huh, I guess we’ll see.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Trivia Man

      Sure sounded like he just promised that “no money will go to insurance companies any more, all money to the public.”

      And also apparently prescription drg prices went from the highest in the world and are now the lowest in the world. Color me skeptical.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Trivia Man

      Claims he has banned gigantic investment firms from buying single family homes. Wow! A position I agree with! Somehow I doubt he actually did that.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Trivia Man

      And bans congress from stock trading on insider information – EVERYBODY up and clapping. Uses it to take a shot at Nancy Smash.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Trivia Man

      Somalis pillaged $18 billion from Minnesota is the claim, there is some kind of shouting from the crowd but I can’t make out what they said. And Shady Vance is going to lead the work on ending fraud which will lead to a balanced budget immediately. Ilhan Omar is shaking her head vigorously.

      A congresswoman is wearing a large Fuck ICE button on her chest. Also “Release the Files” which I see others wearing as well.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Trivia Man

      A ban on issuing CDL to illegal aliens. Pretty sure that is already a law. Also I know it is law commercial drivers must be fluent in English for signage. Enforcement week this year is emphasizing that.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This piece of unspeakable shit simply caresses his porn snuff descriptions. He loves talking about how many body blows and stab wounds victims received.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Trivia Man

      First definite campaign ad video clip – he sure thinks he has a GOTCHA on Democrats. ‘If you agree with this, then stand up. The first duty of the federal government is to protect american citizens and not illegals aliens.’ No democrats stand. He smirks and points and shrugs.

      Ilan Omar shouts repeatedly and vigoroulsy, I can’t hear her comments.

       

      Now calling for passing SAVE. Pretty sure it is already illegal for non-citizens to vote.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Bill Arnold

      @Old Dan and Little Ann:
      US Constitution Preamble:

      “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

      Nothing about the highest purpose being protecting american citizens.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      He’s such a sniveling, obnoxious fuck-wit.  I knew he was a piece of shit when I was 10 years old.  And that was 40 years ago!

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Trivia Man

      In his charlie k call out the claim is america is turning back to religion like never before. erica even managed a few tears. WIsh they had also showed shady V and his expression looking to his next wife.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      bbleh

      As observed above, it’s all campaign speech.  Sing-song delivery, Democratic disasters and Trump triumphs and recovery, highly dubious statistics and vignettes, hot-button hyperbole.  And the delivery is noticeably low-energy (although he’s working himself up toward the end) — leaning on the podium, mostly just reading lines and ad-libbing bits between, watching Republicans pop up and down like whack-a-moles — very rote

      I do not think this is going to change any minds, contra perhaps some Republican expectations.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      From The Guurdian.

      It was a clear opportunity to chide lawmakers on the left, while Republican lawmakers stood with gusto. “You should be ashamed of yourself for not standing up,” Trump told Democrats, as several shouted back in response. “You’ve killed Americans,” Ilhan Omar said, as the president managed to provide his first visual example of the chasm in Congress.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      bbleh

      @Trivia Man: just looked at Josh Marshall’s liveblog, and I concur — overall low-energy, picked up a bit in hour 2, only really gets excited when he can criticize Dems personally and directly, but even then not exactly dynamic.  And he’s LEANING on the podium.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Trivia Man

      Roll call of the 8 wars he “Stopped.” That’s helpful – each one can be addressed specifically with details. Jared gets a shout out for bringing down vilence in gaza to a very low level. And lil marco.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      BlueGuitarist

      Great sidebar picture
      Mary Peltola sidebar over 7k
      and in state legislative special election news today: 3 D wins (all d districts)
      Close in Maine.
      Biggest overperformance Pittsburgh public school teacher Jen Mazzocco in PAHD-042

      Reply
    138. 138.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @EarthWindFire:

      I am finding this SOTU address extremely disappointing. You’d think for such an occasion he could have come up with some new lies, but no — just the same old performative mendacity.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Trivia Man

      Looks like fetterman is texting from the front row.

      And some woman in the front row on the D side is popping up for every applause line. She might be on the same row as the cabinet? Can’t tell exactly. Just across the aisle from the Joint Chiefs.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      dnfree

      @Geminid: I’m watching, and I think that to a “normie”, Trump is staying as on-topic as he can, and smirking, and mocking Democrats, and lying—but looking much better than I had hoped he would.

      The Democrats present had no plan for how to respond when Trump posed a question about whether the first duty of the country was to the safety of citizens rather than illegal immigrants.  Most remained sitting while Trump pointed mockingly at them.  Yes, it’s a false dichotomy.  But also yes, they looked like they cared more about illegal immigrants than citizens.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      When is the octagon cage going to rise up from the floor so Boebert and MTG can fight with brass knuckles?

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Trivia Man

      @SiubhanDuinne: with props and all. I think he is up to 6 medals presented and pinned on tonight. Plus the hockey team holding up their golds.

      And another. I heard someone say, “He has no glory of his own so he basks in reflected glory every chance he gets.” True statement. Just watch him beam for the applause. A legend in his own mind, I know he feels it is for him personally.

      And of course has to mention “I’d give it to myself but that isn’t allowed. Maybe we can change that law.”

      Peak asshole statement of the night and that is a high bar!

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Trivia Man

      And while he has the man in a walker getting his medal, standing in the aisle, he goes off on a tangent about changing Ft Bragg name back to Ft Bragg.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Trivia Man

      While leaving he tried to greet fetterman. Big guy barely looked at him and nodded – then turned away to the person he was already talking to.

      Stops to autograph a tie (being worn) that has orange face all over it. Quote I read “like a bird preening at his reflection in a birdbath”

      Reply
    164. 164.

      MinuteMan

      @M31: “come on Donald all you have to do is not shit yourself and fling poo and you’re back in it”

      It was a successful strategy for Chimpy (IOKIYAR).

      Reply
    165. 165.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl: ​
       I suspect I was the only one who was even slightly confused, so all the more thanks for making the change! :)

      I went and did laundry and am now going to check the KB Spangler liveblog. Then back to Chapter 12 of “Passin’ Through”. I learned a new color of horse!

      Reply
    166. 166.

      frosty

      @H.E.Wolf: I just finished Passin Through then looked through the box my  brother and I bought of pretty much every Louis L’Amour. I was going to toss them out, then saved five good ones*. Now I’m not going to toss them out.
      *Flint, Conagher, Sackett Brand, First Fast Gun, Daybreakers. oh hell all of them!​

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Ksmiami05

      @dnfree: most normies arent watching. That’s why theyre normies … they dont sit thru two hour speeches and for them gas prices and eggs are expensive. Oh and they’re worried about their jobs. I’m not worried about them

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Paul in KY

      @Trivia Man: Yeah, Jimmy Bragg! An E-4 who completed his 4 years with an honorable discharge.

      I’m sorta fine with Braxton Bragg name, as he sure killed alot of Confederates.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      H.E.Wolf

      @frosty: ​
       Thanks for some titles I haven’t tried yet.

      Geminid is going to be happy with all the Louis L’Amour reading that’s taking place around here!

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      Wouldn’t it be nice if he only got one vote – his own.

      I mean I know it won’t happen, he does have some support, but from humanity? Actual living human beings like/want him? What in the world hell is going on with humanity?

      Gotta say it as I see it.

      Reply

