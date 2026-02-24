(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Rosie is still doing great. We did another .88 mile walk late this afternoon. Thank you again for the good thoughts, well wishes, and prayers.

I know there’s a lot going on tonight and everyone is on edge that Trump’s going to either announce a strike on Iran during the state of the union or order one afterwards, so I’m going to just keep this as short as possible.

Today at 4:00 AM we reached a grim milestone: the fourth anniversary of Russia’s genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine.

Last night lowtechcyclist asked the following question in the comments:

Because I’m a calendar math nerd: you are counting February 24, 2022 as Day 0, rather than Day 1? I assume that’s the case, since there are 1461 days in any 4-year period.

I’m counting it this way because Russia’s genocidal re-invasion began at approximately 4:00 AM on 24 February 2022 and because this is how the Ukrainians are recognizing the date.

Today marks a day that, four years ago, forever changed our history—and each of us. Four years of anxiety, pain, loss, trials, and daily struggle. But at the same time, these have been years of incredible strength, resilience, and unity in Ukraine’s War for Independence. Years when Kharkiv [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:50 PM

regionshowedthe entire world what unbreakable truly means. We endured then, and we stand firm now—thanks to our soldiers, rescuers, doctors, law enforcement, volunteers, and every resident of Kharkiv who works, helps, and believes. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:50 PM

Kharkiv has become a true stronghold of Ukraine. And we will stand until Victory 🇺🇦

— Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional Administration — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:50 PM

Four years ago, we sat in a basement and believed this would last days. Today I cannot imagine my parents growing old in peace.

I don’t live by promises of “soon” anymore. “After the war” no longer feels like a future.

That may be the hardest truth of all. www.patreon.com/posts/151489… [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:27 AM

The most honest thing I can admit now is that I no longer know how this ends. Four years ago we believed in weeks, in seasons, in turning points. We were wrong — not only about the length, but about what this would become. War has settled into the structure of life itself. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:42 PM

Four years ago, at 0430 on 2022-02-24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, we have fought to defend our freedom and our very existence. If we surrender, we will lose both. We are Ukrainians. We will not surrender to those who would destroy us. 🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 3:19 AM

Four years ago today, in just a few hours, I will wake to the sound of explosions. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM

My boss will call, telling me to report to my post. I remember standing by the window, finishing a cup of coffee in the dark. I hadn’t checked the news yet. I didn’t need to. I could feel it in the air, an invisible fracture. The life I knew was already gone, it just hadn’t vanished completely yet. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM

I hurried to the bus stop, hoping to reach the metro faster. Even at that hour, a few elderly women were already there, settled into their usual routines. We all boarded the bus together. They looked out at the chaos growing in the streets, then turned to me with confused, searching eyes. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM

“Why is everyone rushing?” they asked. “What is happening?” I looked away, staring through the glass at the stream of cars surging past us, fleeing in an unknown direction. I didn’t know how to tell them. I didn’t know if there were even words for a moment like this. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM

Finally, I turned back to face them. My voice was steady and calm.

“I’m so sorry,” I said quietly. “The war has begun.” The bus kept moving, carrying us all away from a life we would never know again… — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM

Today, February 24, four years after the day that divided our lives into “before” and “after,” we stand and realize: we are stronger than we thought! We are more resilient than we thought! We did not break! And that is already a victory! Every day is a small victory!

Odesa 🇺🇦🦾 [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 3:26 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s anniversary day address. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Address by the President of Ukraine on the Fourth Anniversary of the Beginning of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Today marks exactly four years since Putin started his three-day push to take Kyiv. And that, in fact, says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time. Behind those words stand millions of our people. Behind those words stand immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24. This office – this small room in the bunker on Bankova Street – this is where I held my first conversations with world leaders at the start of the war. Here I spoke with President Biden, and it was right here that I heard: Volodymyr, there is a threat. You need to leave Ukraine urgently. We are ready to help with that. And here I replied that I need ammunition, not a ride. And not because we are all fearless or made of steel – we are all human beings, and on that day, every one of us, all Ukrainians, felt fear and pain; many were in shock, and many did not know what to say. But on some invisible level, all of us knew that we have no other Ukraine, that this is our home, and all of us understood what had to be done. Such was the choice. The choice that millions of Ukrainians made back then. Our people did not raise a white flag – they defended the blue and yellow one. And the occupiers, who thought they would be met here with crowds waving flowers, saw lines at the recruitment centers instead. Our people chose resistance. And our warriors stood firm, and civilians defended cities and villages, streets and yards. Ordinary people, absolutely, forming living walls, stopped columns of military vehicles, and all together showed lost Russia the only right road. Everyone understood: every tomorrow had to be won. Ukraine had to stand – the state had to stand no matter what. And despite everything, our Ukraine had to keep functioning. Much was done here; we had never shown this facility before – it’s empty now, of course, but at the beginning of the war, there were hundreds of people here. I worked here, then went upstairs to address you, the people. Here was our team, the government, daily coordination with the military, phone calls, the search for solutions – everything necessary for Ukraine to endure. Weapons had to be delivered. Medicine and food were delivered to cities blockaded by the enemy. To preserve the life Ukraine fights for so desperately. And to be honest, things were different at times – here, both formal and blunt language was used, because every aid package, every sanction against Russia, every shipment of weapons – all of these had to be truly fought for. We had to fight tooth and nail for the faith in Ukraine. We had to make sure the world got involved. And this was the key message of our appeals to European countries, to the U.S. Congress, to most parliaments around the world – and to the people, of course. To ordinary people – to millions across the globe – be with us, be with Ukraine, believe in us, stand with Ukraine, be brave like Ukraine! These calls worked, because Ukrainians fought in a way that took your breath away, and this resistance was visible even from space, and that was absolutely inspiring, so very soon everyone saw it – this blue-and-yellow sea: thousands of people with our flags in squares across Europe and the world. And so – gradually, with difficulty, step by step, brick by brick – Ukraine built the support that allowed us to hold out: when we made it through the first day of the war. The longest day of our lives. Then another. And another. Then a week. Two weeks. And then – a month. And we saw spring. We won it back then – when it seemed that this February would never end, we gained our first spring amid a great war. It was a turning point, and for the first time, a thought flashed through everyone’s mind: we can do this. Ukraine can do this. I really like the phrase that everyone was reposting at the time – a kind of summary of the first stage of the full-scale war, when Ukraine said: “You think I’ve fallen to my knees? I’ve just tied my tactical boots.” And ahead of us was a road. And even in this long tunnel, you couldn’t fit a millionth of the pain Ukraine has endured during this time. The pain Russia brought to each of our families, to every Ukrainian heart. Bucha. Irpin. Borodyanka. Mass graves. Hostomel. Mriya. Kharkiv. Mykolaiv. Regional state administration. Kakhovka Dam. Zaporizhzhia NPP. Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih. Ternopil and Lviv. Olenivka. Chasiv Yar. Kyiv. Okhmatdyt. Kramatorsk. Train station. A toy. Mariupol. Drama theater. The inscription: Children. Odesa. Apartment building. A little girl. Three months. Vilnyansk. Maternity ward. An infant. Two days… Men do not fight like this. People do not act like this. Ukrainians will not forget it. Let this footage be seen by everyone who has no pangs of conscience, by all who still extend a hand to Russian evil and still buy Putin’s oil. But all this time, we have not let our anger eat us from within. Ukrainians have turned their own rage into energy for the fight and have proven: we can be forced into shelters, but it is impossible to drive Ukraine underground forever. We inevitably rise, we return, we continue to fight – because we fight for life. For the right to stand on our land – and to breathe our own air. And Ukraine knows these feelings well – when, despite everything, after the all-clear, we come up from the bomb shelter, and with us, hope emerges, soaring into the sky; whenever the Ukrainian flag is raised – whenever it returned and returns to where it rightfully belongs. And this was the next important stage of our struggle – when Ukraine not only endured, not only holds the defense, but strikes back. When entire cities made history. Hero Cities. Cities of Heroes. They moved forward. There were the first offensives, the first successes, and what can never be forgotten – the first eyes, the eyes of Ukrainians who had waited for their own. Balakliya, Izyum, Kupyansk, Kherson. Everyone saw how the occupiers were driven out of the Kyiv region, out of the Sumy region, the Chernihiv region. And everyone learned about the Ukrainian teleport to the other world for the enemy – Chornobaivka. Saw how Russian ultimatums turned into goodwill gestures. How Zmiinyi Island became ours again. How the word “bavovna” gained a new meaning, and how we rejoiced when the first “bavovna” was heard in Russia. It is not malice – this is simply what justice sounds like in Ukrainian. It sounds like Stuhna, Vilkha, Neptune, and the roar with which the cruiser Moskva sank. Back then – it was a big moment. Later – it became a tradition. And little else lifts Ukrainian spirits like the footage of the enemy’s military facilities and oil refineries burning. When it happened for the first time – it was major news. Now – it is almost daily. And what once seemed unthinkable has now become the norm. Patriots, IRIS-Ts, NASAMS, F-16s – and something greater: our own weapons, our long-range capability. Just realize this. Ukraine has come a long way – from the point when we were being given body armor to the point when we ourselves produce more than three million FPV drones a year. From the days when we admired Javelins and Bayraktars to the day when we have our own Sichen, Hor, Vampire, Palianytsia, Peklo, Ruta, Flamingo. From asking to close the sky to the ability to shoot down hundreds of “shaheds” in a single night. From hedgehogs and fortifications on the streets of Kyiv to the Kursk operation and the Spiderweb. But that is still not enough – we will do more, because Russia does not stop, unfortunately, and wages war by every method – against peace, against us, against people. Putin understands he is not capable of defeating Ukraine on the battlefield, and the “second army in the world” is fighting against apartment buildings and power plants. And now Ukrainians are enduring the hardest winter in history. And terror almost every night. I do not know who else could withstand this without collapsing or wavering. Ukrainians are doing it. And this is great exhaustion. For sure. What other people could do this? Despite the war, all these attacks, all these trials – to overcome evil – to overcome despair and hopelessness. And to hold on. And to hold on in unity. And amid all this – to achieve results – everywhere. To recover after every attack. Each time, to replenish our air defense with missiles. To go to work every morning. To hold the line constantly. To speak with the world as equals. To gain EU candidate status, to bring thousands of our prisoners home. To make every international platform – from Davos to the UN – pro-Ukrainian. To make Ukraine’s voice in the world loud, to win Eurovision, to take the Oscar and the BAFTA, to be absolute world boxing champions, and to prove that Ukrainians have honor of the highest grade – far more valuable than any gold of this spineless IOC. From each such act, from all such steps, achievements, and small victories, the great Ukraine is formed. Great – because it has you. People who inspire the planet. And we remember how the first foreign leaders arrived in Ukraine at the beginning of this war. And the term “official visit” cannot in the slightest convey what these meetings were for us. We understood who was truly our brother and friend, who did not fear, did not hesitate, did not stain their name and did not worry about how not to anger Putin. I thank every leader who chose the side of light in history – chose Ukraine. In Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia. Everyone who stands with us. And I really want to come here with the President of the United States one day. I know for certain: only by coming to Ukraine, and seeing with one’s own eyes our life and our struggle, feeling our people and the enormity of this pain – only then can one understand what this war is really about. And because of whom. Who the aggressor is here and who must be pressured. That Ukraine defends life, fights precisely for this, and that this is not a street fight – it is an attack by a sick state on a sovereign one, and that Putin is this war. He is the cause of its beginning and the obstacle to its end. And it is Russia that must be put in its place. So that there can be real peace. They say time heals. I am not sure. At least I do not know how much time it will take to heal all our wounds – all these painful questions of “How many?” that burn inside. How many tears have been cried? How many attacks and vile strikes? How many scars in our hearts – how many flags in our cemeteries? How many names? Da Vinci, Grenka, Juice. Zheka, Tykhyi, Nord. Petrychenko, Matsievskyi, sailor Vitalii Skakun, pilot Oleksandr Oksanchenko. Daria “Delta” Lopatina. Lana “Sati” Chornohorska. Yulia Bereziuk, Marharyta Polovinko. Thousands, thousands of heroes who gave their lives so that Ukraine may live. Our warrior-defenders. Our guardian angels. I am certain they have told God the whole truth about this war. About how we defend ourselves. We defend our land, life, independence, our culture, history, our St. Sophia, our people. 1,462 days of the full-scale war. 12 years since the beginning of Russia’s aggression. For some – an entire lifetime. Of course, we all want the war to end. But no one will allow Ukraine to end. We want peace. Strong, dignified, lasting. And before each round of negotiations, I give our team very clear directives. They always come in classified decrees, but I will certainly not reveal a state secret if I share my main message: not to nullify all these years, not to devalue – the entire struggle, the courage, the dignity, everything Ukraine has gone through. This cannot be surrendered, forgotten, betrayed. That is why there are so many rounds of negotiations, and a battle for every word, for every point, for real security guarantees, so that the agreement is strong. History is watching us closely. The agreement must not simply be signed – it must be accepted, accepted by Ukrainians. Dear people, The strength that has sustained us all these years is you. Our people. Our resistance is you. Ukrainian men. Ukrainian women. Everyone who does not give up. Our eyes may be tired, but our backs are unbroken. And I want to thank each and every one who carries independence on their shoulders. Every warrior – for your strength. Your parents, your children, your wives and husbands – for their endurance. I thank all those whose work makes Ukraine stronger. Those who bring light and warmth back to our homes. Those who heal. Those who volunteer. Those who teach. Those who study – in universities or in schools – and who learn the most important thing: to be human, to be Ukrainian. I am proud of you. I believe in each and every one of you. In all of you to whom, without any exaggeration, I have the honor to say: Great people of a great Ukraine. Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood. Ukraine exists not just on the map. Ukraine is an actor in international relations. Our capital stands, and so do Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kramatorsk, Odesa, Lviv. Other cities. Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken Ukrainians. He has not won this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice. Less than a week until spring. We are getting through the hardest winter in history. This is a fact. And it is very difficult. Difficult for all of us. But just as on the first day of the war – we continue to build our tomorrow – step by step, task by task, achievement by achievement, and every result, every success, every one of our “Ukraine did it” is the merit of all of you. The Ukrainian people. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also addressed a special session of the European Parliament today.

Georgia:

Georgians and Ukrainians have gathered in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi on the 4-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 🇬🇪🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:50 AM

The Ukrainian anthem performed in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi, Georgia. People have gathered to commemorate the 4-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion and to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. 🇺🇦🇬🇪 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:02 AM

Georgians express solidarity with Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi. They are singing Oy u Luzi Chervona Kalyna, the song that so many Georgians learned by heart 4 years ago. To be honest, in 2022-2023, before long-term protests broke out in Georgia, 1/ 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:43 AM

Ukrainian symbolism and identity was such a central part of our own anti-autocratic and anti-Russian struggle against the Georgian Dream. Ukrainian music also dominated many spaces. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:43 AM

Those were the days when national and patriotic discontent was rising, but the Georgian Dream hadn’t brought dictatorial legislation yet, and hadn’t officially disengaged from the EU integration. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:43 AM

Now too, you’ll find 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 flags together so often in Tbilisi graffiti. Tonight’s Day 454 of #GeorgiaProtests will also incorporate a greater amount of Ukrainian flags than usual. 4/4. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:43 AM

February 23 — Chechen and Ingush deportation day

February 24 — Full-scale invasion of Ukraine

February 25 — Soviet Russian occupation of Tbilisi and then Georgia — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 3:54 PM

Thanks to Ukraine, freedom in the world still stands a chance. And if you are an American or European person hindering Ukrainian success, you are betraying your own ancestry, as well as your children’s future. Glory and victory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 7:24 AM

Canada:

PM Carney reaffirmed support for 🇺🇦, announcing:

• ~$892M toward PURL

• Operation UNIFIER expansion

• ~$2B in military assistance

• 400 armoured vehicles

• New sanctions against +100 RU shadow fleet vessels

• Coordination with EU/UK to lower the RU oil price cap

• $20M to Ukraine Energy Support Fund — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) February 24, 2026 at 12:09 PM

France:

Britain:

Ukrainian children in London sing the national anthem on the 4th anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Let’s hope they will soon be able to return to a peaceful land, free of Rusisian forces & Russian violence. [image or embed] — Ian Bond (@cerianbond.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 2:31 PM

Sort of Britain:

Germany:

Poland:

“We are here to show our solidarity with Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s aggression against this country. Khreshchatyk, Maidan – this is where pro-European Ukraine was born” – Foreign Minister Sikorski. Thank you, @radek-sikorski.bsky.social ! I’ve added subtitles to the video. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM

The Netherlands:

For the 4th year in a row, we are coming together in Amsterdam to demonstrate our support to Ukraine. The Ukrainian spirit is stronger than Russian steel and can’t be broken. We are deeply thankful to the Ukrainians for defending our freedom. We will always stand with you! 🇳🇱🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Ruben Brekelmans (@rubenbrekelmans.bsky.social) February 22, 2026 at 1:27 PM

The EU:

Despite initial reporting this morning, the EU managed to get the loan guarantees over the hump.

Great news, Roberta Metsola announced that she has signed off the €90 billion loan to Ukraine from the EU.

It seems Orban and Fico has been bypassed.

Thank you EU 🇪🇺🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:56 AM

The hump being shaped like Orban and Fico.

The US:

The U.S. administration did not send a single representative to the official commemoration events marking the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nor did it issue a single word through its embassy in Kyiv — not even a standard diplomatic boilerplate. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 8:03 AM

This is all just tragic at this point. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 8:03 AM

United States abstains in UN vote on support for peace in Ukraine. Fascist Russia voted against.

The US objected to text in the resolution on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the need to achieve a just peace. Under Trump, the US has fallen so very far, so very fast. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:07 PM

And while I’m not watching, I guarantee that if there’s any mention of Ukraine it’ll be that Trump finds it harder than he thought to end the war, but he doesn’t get credit for the other eight or nine he’s stopped, and Zelenskyy better get his tuchas in gear and surrender already.

Back to Ukraine.

The defining face of the first day of the full-scale invasion is Ukrainian marine Vitalii Skakun. He heroically sacrificed his life by blowing up a bridge in Henichesk to slow the advancing Russian columns. [image or embed] — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 8:05 AM

These are the kinds of people who lived among us — and the kinds of people who save the world from evil. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 8:05 AM

OTD in 2022 I bluffed “consequences graver than any you have faced in history of you intervene” and I am “not bluffing”. I bluffed. You’re is so far past our red lines that Medvedev’s threats just make you laugh. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 8:09 AM

OTD in 2022 your Prez predicted the exact invasion date. See as it seems such a mystery how He did it, your Prez will reveal the secret in following thread. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 2:46 AM

2014-2022: Russia Invades Ukraine. Occupies land.

March 2021: Openly moves Army into invasion mode as rehearsal for more invasion

July 2021: Writes a 7000 word article about how Ukraine should not exist. Publishes it in numerous outlets in many languages — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 2:46 AM

Nov 2021: Overtly moves army back into invasion mode for invasion meant to make Ukraine no longer exist, as per public statements.

Dec 2021: Publicly makes lists of demands & promises “military” solution of they are not met. Does not get demands met — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 2:46 AM

Do you remember that very night — the night before the day of all days, four years ago? How many of us didn’t sleep at all. We sat in the dark in silence, in front of our laptops, refreshing news feeds. [image or embed] — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

Here was Blinken saying the invasion was inevitable within the next few hours. Here was Zelensky speaking in the middle of the night in Russian, pleading with all Russians to come to their senses at the last moment and not take a fatal step. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

Here was the news that the runways of Ukraine’s largest airports had been blocked with overturned vehicles. We sat with Flighradar24 open. Here at 1 a.m., over northern and eastern Ukraine, an American drone was making multiple circles, monitoring the massive Russian grouping on our border. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

Here was the news that the runways of Ukraine’s largest airports had been blocked with overturned vehicles. We sat with Flighradar24 open. Here at 1 a.m., over northern and eastern Ukraine, an American drone was making multiple circles, monitoring the massive Russian grouping on our border. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

A plane seemed to have taken off, evacuating Turkish diplomats. They must have been among the last ones… Russia had closed all airspace along its entire border with Ukraine later on. In journalists’ chats, hundreds of colleagues just as sleepless. “Guys, be ready… it seems like today.” — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

But hope, of course, died last. Maybe today it would pass. Maybe it was still a bluff and blackmail, because that would be logical. They couldn’t possibly go through with such madness. It would be a catastrophe of biblical proportions and a bloody slaughter in which it would be impossible to win. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

They couldn’t fail to understand that.

And then — “live” on Russian TV (in reality, of course, everything had been recorded well in advance as part of a pre-invasion propaganda performance) — Putin’s face distorted with sadistic hatred and a smirk of gloating. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

What is there to say, four years have passed since that night. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

If someone had told me then that four years later independent Ukraine would be at the forefront of the entire free world,

fighting alone on equal terms against the full military power of Russia,

with the Ukrainian flag over every regional capital that was free from occupation that night, — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

with Ukrainian-made drones and cruise missiles that smash Russian oil refineries, airfields, and giant military factories every single night

— I would never, ever have believed it. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

with Ukrainian-made drones and cruise missiles that smash Russian oil refineries, airfields, and giant military factories every single night

— I would never, ever have believed it. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

And yet, through unparalleled heroism and enormous sacrifice, fighting Ukraine has changed the course of history. She disproved all the arrogant skeptics who were burying her alive back then and giving her no chance, already ready to run and “negotiate” with yet another deranged maniac. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 9:17 PM

The hard part about doing propaganda is that the past changes so quickly you have no idea what will happen yesterday. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 2:58 PM

The Kremlin’s latest excuses: nukes and pipelines. Let’s be honest. The very existence of a free and independent Ukraine is unacceptable to Putin. They don’t want a just and lasting peace. It must be forced upon them, or the war will not end, merely pause from time to time. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 11:54 AM

Oh, look, the Russians have once again “sensationally discovered” nuclear weapons in Ukraine. It had been quite a while since they last “uncovered” yet another “dirty bomb” or a network of “biolabs” and I was starting to worry. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:22 AM

Over the 4 years of full-scale war, Russia has attacked Ukraine’s energy system 5,796 times, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal: “Unfortunately, 247 energy workers have been killed while performing their duties. They fought for light,” he said. 😔🕯 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM

Currently, about 30% of all Russian strike drones, including Shahed-type, are destroyed using interceptor drones, according to the Deputy Commander of Unmanned Air Defense Systems of the Ukrainian Air Force. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 3:27 AM

The Air Force stated that over four years of war, Ukrainian air defense has destroyed more than 140,000 aerial targets. Among them: ▪️86 Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

▪️709 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

▪️2,459 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

▪️13 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles; [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 5:09 PM

Mariupol:

💔 The last hours of peaceful life in Mariupol.

February 24, 2022. Soon after, Russia would begin pounding the city with everything it had. 📹 by journalist Serhii Vaganov [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:46 AM

Bakhmut:

Bucha:

There’s already a different kind of air outside here in Bucha — you can feel it. It’s slowly turning warm in that unmistakably early-spring way. The hardest winter of this war, and the coldest winter in many years, is finally drawing to a close. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 8:12 AM

This is the fourth winter under missiles and bombs, in darkness and cold. And once again fascist Russia has failed to break Ukraine, no matter what it tried. — Illia Ponomarenko (@ioponomarenko.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 8:12 AM

Kharkiv:

I will never forget those first Russian missiles and artillery four years ago. There have been many more dangerous situations since, much closer explosions, but never again have I felt such paralyzing fear, not only for myself but for everyone I love. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:28 AM

It was a fear combined with the crashing realization that our lives had just been destroyed, and nothing would ever be the same again. ​Kharkiv, four years ago. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 10:28 AM

Kyiv:

Russian Strikes on Kyiv Captured from Space Footage from the International Space Station shows the massive overnight bombardment of Ukraine on December 27: ballistic missiles streaking through the sky, flashes from impacts [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:11 PM

near Kyiv and the Trypillia power plant, and the work of air defenses. That night, the enemy launched 40 missiles at Ukraine. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 1:11 PM

Odesa:

🇺🇦Today we remember. We remember everything that happened. We remember those who are no longer with us. We remember every day of these four years — with pain, with pride, with unshakeable faith: we will endure. Because we are Odesa. We are Ukraine. And we will not give up!

Never! [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 7:17 AM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

The Ukrainian General Staff reports that on the night of February 24, 2026, units of the Missile Forces struck the command post of Russia’s 5th Army near Novopetrykivka, Donetsk region, with ATACMS missiles. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 7:22 AM

Lviv:

On the night of February 24, “Beams of Memory” were lit over the graves of fallen defenders at the Lychakiv and Holoskiv cemeteries in Lviv, marking the eve of the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Eternal memory to the fallen Heroes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:39 AM

The Kremlin (or wherever Putin is holed up today):

The Republic of Tatartstan, Russia:

Russian Almetyevsk, Kaleykino Pumping Station is still on fire 🔥 Probably they’re celebrating with fireworks the 4th anniversary of their three‑day “Special Military Operation.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 8:51 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today.

Here is some adjacent material.

Four years ago Russia began it’s full scale invasion of Ukraine. They expected it to fall in days. They were wrong. Long live Ukraine. [image or embed] — Larry the Cat (@number10cat.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 7:50 AM

Open thread!